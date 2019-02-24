Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


February 22-24, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Uni. $55,527,000 - 4,259 - $13,038 $58,027,000 $129 1
2 1 Alita: Battle Angel Fox $12,000,000 -57.9% 3,802 +12 $3,156 $60,681,068 $170 2
3 2 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB $10,015,000 -51.9% 3,833 -470 $2,613 $83,619,039 - 3
4 40 Fighting with My Family MGM $8,012,000 +5,673.2% 2,711 +2,707 $2,955 $8,227,021 - 2
5 3 Isn't It Romantic WB (NL) $7,510,000 -47.3% 3,444 - $2,181 $33,768,742 - 2
6 4 What Men Want Par. $5,200,000 -51.3% 2,389 -523 $2,177 $45,061,066 $20 3
7 5 Happy Death Day 2U Uni. $4,988,000 -47.5% 3,212 +5 $1,553 $21,611,880 $9 2
8 6 Cold Pursuit LG/S $3,300,000 -44.8% 2,320 -310 $1,422 $27,085,567 - 3
9 7 The Upside STX $3,210,000 -41.5% 2,148 -633 $1,494 $99,749,409 $37.5 7
10 N Run the Race RAtt. $2,273,050 - 853 - $2,665 $2,273,050 - 1
11 10 Green Book Uni. $2,088,000 -27.7% 1,253 -397 $1,666 $69,605,686 $23 15
12 8 Glass Uni. $1,764,000 -55.0% 1,446 -1,129 $1,220 $107,926,055 $20 6
13 9 The Prodigy Orion $1,148,915 -63.7% 1,331 -1,199 $863 $13,529,436 $6 3
14 N Total Dhamaal FIP $950,000 - 202 - $4,703 $950,000 - 1
15 12 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $865,000 -57.2% 743 -464 $1,164 $184,905,025 $90 11
16 13 Aquaman WB $765,000 -58.7% 741 -1,461 $1,032 $332,940,547 - 10
17 23 Vice Annapurna $731,391 +27.7% 702 - $1,042 $47,214,041 - 9
18 20 A Star is Born (2018) WB $700,000 -10.4% 745 +102 $940 $210,933,198 $36 21
19 16 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $645,000 -34.2% 424 -138 $1,521 $213,138,500 $52 17
20 19 The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2019 Magn. $598,000 -26.7% 410 +40 $1,459 $3,205,431 - 3
21 14 They Shall Not Grow Old WB $550,000 -45.8% 448 -178 $1,228 $16,409,374 - 10
22 21 The Favourite FoxS $540,000 -16.2% 288 -36 $1,875 $32,107,728 - 14
23 31 Arctic BST $522,452 +116.0% 257 +242 $2,033 $1,076,550 - 4
24 15 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $399,000 -60.1% 406 -948 $983 $199,891,967 $175 14
25 36 Everybody Knows Focus $355,000 +84.2% 71 +67 $5,000 $728,000 - 3
26 17 Miss Bala Sony $350,000 -63.4% 515 -657 $680 $14,614,070 $15 4
27 26 Cold War (2018) Amazon $330,421 -20.5% 259 +12 $1,276 $4,125,211 - 10
28 18 A Dog's Way Home Sony $262,000 -69.9% 417 -463 $628 $41,170,272 $18 7
29 24 Bumblebee Par. $210,000 -52.5% 228 -560 $921 $126,921,045 $135 10
30 25 Mary Poppins Returns BV $195,000 -53.1% 234 -111 $833 $170,934,253 $130 10
31 22 Escape Room Sony $195,000 -67.5% 264 -371 $739 $56,128,826 $9 8
32 34 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $176,729 -19.1% 127 -38 $1,392 $14,458,629 - 11
33 41 Never Look Away SPC $167,599 +31.5% 80 +76 $2,095 $484,294 - 12
34 43 The Wife SPC $153,250 +119.4% 204 +127 $751 $9,417,262 - 28
35 38 Free Solo NGE $138,800 -26.3% 90 -18 $1,542 $16,488,721 - 22
36 37 Capernaum SPC $133,310 -29.8% 115 -21 $1,159 $1,234,005 - 11
37 30 Stan & Ollie SPC $126,335 -49.2% 128 -82 $987 $5,001,278 - 9
38 32 On the Basis of Sex Focus $120,000 -49.4% 129 -57 $930 $24,500,000 - 9
39 47 Lords of Chaos G&S $60,027 +17.8% 70 +45 $858 $180,807 - 3
40 N The Iron Orchard Santa Rita $49,250 - 8 - $6,156 $49,250 - 1
41 56 Birds of Passage Orch. $40,097 +73.7% 10 +8 $4,010 $81,959 - 2
42 46 Qué León (What A Lion) Spanglish $38,011 -26.6% 12 -10 $3,168 $1,352,734 - 5
43 49 The Invisibles Greenwich $23,600 -27.6% 19 - $1,242 $208,369 - 5
44 54 To Dust Good Deed $19,927 -27.2% 17 +3 $1,172 $69,290 - 3
45 69 Ruben Brandt, Collector SPC $6,913 +14.5% 3 +2 $2,304 $18,225 - 2
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$127,453,077+2.1%41,367-4,170$3,081 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


