|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|Uni.
|$55,527,000
|-
|4,259
|-
|$13,038
|$58,027,000
|$129
|1
|2
|1
|Alita: Battle Angel
|Fox
|$12,000,000
|-57.9%
|3,802
|+12
|$3,156
|$60,681,068
|$170
|2
|3
|2
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|WB
|$10,015,000
|-51.9%
|3,833
|-470
|$2,613
|$83,619,039
|-
|3
|4
|40
|Fighting with My Family
|MGM
|$8,012,000
|+5,673.2%
|2,711
|+2,707
|$2,955
|$8,227,021
|-
|2
|5
|3
|Isn't It Romantic
|WB (NL)
|$7,510,000
|-47.3%
|3,444
|-
|$2,181
|$33,768,742
|-
|2
|6
|4
|What Men Want
|Par.
|$5,200,000
|-51.3%
|2,389
|-523
|$2,177
|$45,061,066
|$20
|3
|7
|5
|Happy Death Day 2U
|Uni.
|$4,988,000
|-47.5%
|3,212
|+5
|$1,553
|$21,611,880
|$9
|2
|8
|6
|Cold Pursuit
|LG/S
|$3,300,000
|-44.8%
|2,320
|-310
|$1,422
|$27,085,567
|-
|3
|9
|7
|The Upside
|STX
|$3,210,000
|-41.5%
|2,148
|-633
|$1,494
|$99,749,409
|$37.5
|7
|10
|N
|Run the Race
|RAtt.
|$2,273,050
|-
|853
|-
|$2,665
|$2,273,050
|-
|1
|11
|10
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$2,088,000
|-27.7%
|1,253
|-397
|$1,666
|$69,605,686
|$23
|15
|12
|8
|Glass
|Uni.
|$1,764,000
|-55.0%
|1,446
|-1,129
|$1,220
|$107,926,055
|$20
|6
|13
|9
|The Prodigy
|Orion
|$1,148,915
|-63.7%
|1,331
|-1,199
|$863
|$13,529,436
|$6
|3
|14
|N
|Total Dhamaal
|FIP
|$950,000
|-
|202
|-
|$4,703
|$950,000
|-
|1
|15
|12
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$865,000
|-57.2%
|743
|-464
|$1,164
|$184,905,025
|$90
|11
|16
|13
|Aquaman
|WB
|$765,000
|-58.7%
|741
|-1,461
|$1,032
|$332,940,547
|-
|10
|17
|23
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$731,391
|+27.7%
|702
|-
|$1,042
|$47,214,041
|-
|9
|18
|20
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$700,000
|-10.4%
|745
|+102
|$940
|$210,933,198
|$36
|21
|19
|16
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$645,000
|-34.2%
|424
|-138
|$1,521
|$213,138,500
|$52
|17
|20
|19
|The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2019
|Magn.
|$598,000
|-26.7%
|410
|+40
|$1,459
|$3,205,431
|-
|3
|21
|14
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|WB
|$550,000
|-45.8%
|448
|-178
|$1,228
|$16,409,374
|-
|10
|22
|21
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$540,000
|-16.2%
|288
|-36
|$1,875
|$32,107,728
|-
|14
|23
|31
|Arctic
|BST
|$522,452
|+116.0%
|257
|+242
|$2,033
|$1,076,550
|-
|4
|24
|15
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$399,000
|-60.1%
|406
|-948
|$983
|$199,891,967
|$175
|14
|25
|36
|Everybody Knows
|Focus
|$355,000
|+84.2%
|71
|+67
|$5,000
|$728,000
|-
|3
|26
|17
|Miss Bala
|Sony
|$350,000
|-63.4%
|515
|-657
|$680
|$14,614,070
|$15
|4
|27
|26
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$330,421
|-20.5%
|259
|+12
|$1,276
|$4,125,211
|-
|10
|28
|18
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$262,000
|-69.9%
|417
|-463
|$628
|$41,170,272
|$18
|7
|29
|24
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$210,000
|-52.5%
|228
|-560
|$921
|$126,921,045
|$135
|10
|30
|25
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$195,000
|-53.1%
|234
|-111
|$833
|$170,934,253
|$130
|10
|31
|22
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$195,000
|-67.5%
|264
|-371
|$739
|$56,128,826
|$9
|8
|32
|34
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$176,729
|-19.1%
|127
|-38
|$1,392
|$14,458,629
|-
|11
|33
|41
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$167,599
|+31.5%
|80
|+76
|$2,095
|$484,294
|-
|12
|34
|43
|The Wife
|SPC
|$153,250
|+119.4%
|204
|+127
|$751
|$9,417,262
|-
|28
|35
|38
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$138,800
|-26.3%
|90
|-18
|$1,542
|$16,488,721
|-
|22
|36
|37
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$133,310
|-29.8%
|115
|-21
|$1,159
|$1,234,005
|-
|11
|37
|30
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$126,335
|-49.2%
|128
|-82
|$987
|$5,001,278
|-
|9
|38
|32
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$120,000
|-49.4%
|129
|-57
|$930
|$24,500,000
|-
|9
|39
|47
|Lords of Chaos
|G&S
|$60,027
|+17.8%
|70
|+45
|$858
|$180,807
|-
|3
|40
|N
|The Iron Orchard
|Santa Rita
|$49,250
|-
|8
|-
|$6,156
|$49,250
|-
|1
|41
|56
|Birds of Passage
|Orch.
|$40,097
|+73.7%
|10
|+8
|$4,010
|$81,959
|-
|2
|42
|46
|Qué León (What A Lion)
|Spanglish
|$38,011
|-26.6%
|12
|-10
|$3,168
|$1,352,734
|-
|5
|43
|49
|The Invisibles
|Greenwich
|$23,600
|-27.6%
|19
|-
|$1,242
|$208,369
|-
|5
|44
|54
|To Dust
|Good Deed
|$19,927
|-27.2%
|17
|+3
|$1,172
|$69,290
|-
|3
|45
|69
|Ruben Brandt, Collector
|SPC
|$6,913
|+14.5%
|3
|+2
|$2,304
|$18,225
|-
|2
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$127,453,077
|+2.1%
|41,367
|-4,170
|$3,081
|