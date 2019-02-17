|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Alita: Battle Angel
|Fox
|$27,800,000
|-
|3,790
|-
|$7,335
|$36,516,232
|$170
|1
|2
|1
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|WB
|$21,215,000
|-37.8%
|4,303
|-
|$4,930
|$62,690,359
|-
|2
|3
|N
|Isn't It Romantic
|WB (NL)
|$14,210,000
|-
|3,444
|-
|$4,126
|$20,455,347
|-
|1
|4
|2
|What Men Want
|Par.
|$10,920,000
|-40.1%
|2,912
|-
|$3,750
|$36,150,328
|$20
|2
|5
|N
|Happy Death Day 2U
|Uni.
|$9,816,000
|-
|3,207
|-
|$3,061
|$13,527,500
|$9
|1
|6
|3
|Cold Pursuit
|LG/S
|$6,000,000
|-45.6%
|2,630
|-
|$2,281
|$21,122,332
|-
|2
|7
|4
|The Upside
|STX
|$5,590,000
|-21.1%
|2,781
|-591
|$2,010
|$94,197,031
|$37.5
|6
|8
|5
|Glass
|Uni.
|$3,859,000
|-38.5%
|2,449
|-805
|$1,576
|$104,489,915
|$20
|5
|9
|6
|The Prodigy
|Orion
|$3,150,065
|-46.2%
|2,530
|-
|$1,245
|$11,015,539
|$6
|2
|10
|7
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$2,751,000
|-20.1%
|1,618
|-531
|$1,700
|$65,756,401
|$23
|14
|11
|9
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$1,965,000
|-35.4%
|1,207
|-519
|$1,628
|$182,720,904
|$90
|10
|12
|8
|Aquaman
|WB
|$1,885,000
|-41.1%
|1,264
|-938
|$1,491
|$331,371,102
|-
|9
|13
|12
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|WB
|$985,000
|-42.3%
|626
|-201
|$1,573
|$15,256,347
|-
|9
|14
|10
|Miss Bala
|Sony
|$970,000
|-64.7%
|1,172
|-1,031
|$828
|$13,861,198
|$15
|3
|15
|29
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$916,000
|+167.9%
|1,354
|+956
|$677
|$198,603,244
|$175
|13
|16
|11
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$890,000
|-54.6%
|880
|-1,129
|$1,011
|$40,341,394
|$18
|6
|17
|16
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$870,000
|-33.2%
|562
|-277
|$1,548
|$211,901,709
|$52
|16
|18
|23
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$810,000
|+48.4%
|843
|+387
|$961
|$209,821,688
|$36
|20
|19
|14
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$620,000
|-60.7%
|635
|-704
|$976
|$55,720,767
|$9
|7
|20
|20
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$570,000
|-30.0%
|324
|-281
|$1,759
|$31,113,285
|-
|13
|21
|21
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$539,972
|-17.1%
|702
|-5
|$769
|$46,060,208
|-
|8
|22
|24
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$404,350
|-22.3%
|247
|-23
|$1,637
|$3,550,917
|-
|9
|23
|19
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$385,000
|-53.6%
|345
|-497
|$1,116
|$170,413,203
|$130
|9
|24
|15
|The Kid Who Would be King
|Fox
|$335,000
|-76.9%
|415
|-1,431
|$807
|$16,280,074
|-
|4
|25
|27
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$260,170
|-39.5%
|210
|-142
|$1,239
|$4,749,419
|-
|8
|26
|42
|Arctic
|BST
|$256,510
|+185.3%
|63
|+48
|$4,072
|$445,094
|-
|3
|27
|31
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$210,006
|-22.6%
|165
|-101
|$1,273
|$14,124,663
|-
|10
|28
|36
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$193,301
|+35.3%
|136
|+73
|$1,421
|$993,350
|-
|10
|29
|46
|Everybody Knows
|Focus
|$191,000
|+168.2%
|23
|+19
|$8,304
|$286,206
|-
|2
|30
|30
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$180,046
|-44.6%
|108
|-45
|$1,667
|$16,238,727
|-
|21
|31
|50
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$135,654
|+249.4%
|31
|+28
|$4,376
|$259,955
|-
|9
|32
|N
|Fighting with My Family
|MGM
|$131,625
|-
|4
|-
|$32,906
|$165,898
|-
|1
|33
|40
|The Wife
|SPC
|$69,657
|-26.5%
|77
|-22
|$905
|$9,211,223
|-
|27
|34
|55
|Lords of Chaos
|G&S
|$53,654
|+94.1%
|25
|+21
|$2,146
|$101,391
|-
|2
|35
|-
|Qué León (What A Lion)
|Spanglish
|$51,755
|-
|22
|-
|$2,353
|$1,276,824
|-
|4
|36
|33
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|FIP
|$47,000
|-81.1%
|43
|-149
|$1,093
|$1,159,088
|-
|3
|37
|51
|The Invisibles
|Greenwich
|$35,311
|-4.3%
|19
|+1
|$1,858
|$171,772
|-
|4
|38
|65
|To Dust
|Good Deed
|$29,243
|+244.2%
|15
|+14
|$1,950
|$40,134
|-
|2
|39
|N
|Birds of Passage
|Orch.
|$24,249
|-
|2
|-
|$12,125
|$33,807
|-
|1
|40
|N
|War and Peace (2019 re-release)
|Jan.
|$22,000
|-
|1
|-
|$22,000
|$22,000
|-
|1
|41
|N
|CatVideoFest 2019
|Osci.
|$11,100
|-
|1
|-
|$11,100
|$11,100
|-
|1
|42
|N
|Ruben Brandt, Collector
|SPC
|$6,394
|-
|1
|-
|$6,394
|$7,737
|-
|1
|43
|N
|Hotel by the River
|CGld
|$5,870
|-
|1
|-
|$5,870
|$5,870
|-
|1
|44
|63
|Replicas
|ENTMP
|$3,000
|-65.8%
|12
|-17
|$250
|$4,044,835
|-
|6
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$119,373,932
|+3.2%
|41,199
|-3,423
|$2,897
