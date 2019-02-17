Adjuster:

February 15-17, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Alita: Battle Angel Fox $27,800,000 - 3,790 - $7,335 $36,516,232 $170 1
2 1 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB $21,215,000 -37.8% 4,303 - $4,930 $62,690,359 - 2
3 N Isn't It Romantic WB (NL) $14,210,000 - 3,444 - $4,126 $20,455,347 - 1
4 2 What Men Want Par. $10,920,000 -40.1% 2,912 - $3,750 $36,150,328 $20 2
5 N Happy Death Day 2U Uni. $9,816,000 - 3,207 - $3,061 $13,527,500 $9 1
6 3 Cold Pursuit LG/S $6,000,000 -45.6% 2,630 - $2,281 $21,122,332 - 2
7 4 The Upside STX $5,590,000 -21.1% 2,781 -591 $2,010 $94,197,031 $37.5 6
8 5 Glass Uni. $3,859,000 -38.5% 2,449 -805 $1,576 $104,489,915 $20 5
9 6 The Prodigy Orion $3,150,065 -46.2% 2,530 - $1,245 $11,015,539 $6 2
10 7 Green Book Uni. $2,751,000 -20.1% 1,618 -531 $1,700 $65,756,401 $23 14
11 9 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $1,965,000 -35.4% 1,207 -519 $1,628 $182,720,904 $90 10
12 8 Aquaman WB $1,885,000 -41.1% 1,264 -938 $1,491 $331,371,102 - 9
13 12 They Shall Not Grow Old WB $985,000 -42.3% 626 -201 $1,573 $15,256,347 - 9
14 10 Miss Bala Sony $970,000 -64.7% 1,172 -1,031 $828 $13,861,198 $15 3
15 29 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $916,000 +167.9% 1,354 +956 $677 $198,603,244 $175 13
16 11 A Dog's Way Home Sony $890,000 -54.6% 880 -1,129 $1,011 $40,341,394 $18 6
17 16 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $870,000 -33.2% 562 -277 $1,548 $211,901,709 $52 16
18 23 A Star is Born (2018) WB $810,000 +48.4% 843 +387 $961 $209,821,688 $36 20
19 14 Escape Room Sony $620,000 -60.7% 635 -704 $976 $55,720,767 $9 7
20 20 The Favourite FoxS $570,000 -30.0% 324 -281 $1,759 $31,113,285 - 13
21 21 Vice Annapurna $539,972 -17.1% 702 -5 $769 $46,060,208 - 8
22 24 Cold War (2018) Amazon $404,350 -22.3% 247 -23 $1,637 $3,550,917 - 9
23 19 Mary Poppins Returns BV $385,000 -53.6% 345 -497 $1,116 $170,413,203 $130 9
24 15 The Kid Who Would be King Fox $335,000 -76.9% 415 -1,431 $807 $16,280,074 - 4
25 27 Stan & Ollie SPC $260,170 -39.5% 210 -142 $1,239 $4,749,419 - 8
26 42 Arctic BST $256,510 +185.3% 63 +48 $4,072 $445,094 - 3
27 31 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $210,006 -22.6% 165 -101 $1,273 $14,124,663 - 10
28 36 Capernaum SPC $193,301 +35.3% 136 +73 $1,421 $993,350 - 10
29 46 Everybody Knows Focus $191,000 +168.2% 23 +19 $8,304 $286,206 - 2
30 30 Free Solo NGE $180,046 -44.6% 108 -45 $1,667 $16,238,727 - 21
31 50 Never Look Away SPC $135,654 +249.4% 31 +28 $4,376 $259,955 - 9
32 N Fighting with My Family MGM $131,625 - 4 - $32,906 $165,898 - 1
33 40 The Wife SPC $69,657 -26.5% 77 -22 $905 $9,211,223 - 27
34 55 Lords of Chaos G&S $53,654 +94.1% 25 +21 $2,146 $101,391 - 2
35 - Qué León (What A Lion) Spanglish $51,755 - 22 - $2,353 $1,276,824 - 4
36 33 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga FIP $47,000 -81.1% 43 -149 $1,093 $1,159,088 - 3
37 51 The Invisibles Greenwich $35,311 -4.3% 19 +1 $1,858 $171,772 - 4
38 65 To Dust Good Deed $29,243 +244.2% 15 +14 $1,950 $40,134 - 2
39 N Birds of Passage Orch. $24,249 - 2 - $12,125 $33,807 - 1
40 N War and Peace (2019 re-release) Jan. $22,000 - 1 - $22,000 $22,000 - 1
41 N CatVideoFest 2019 Osci. $11,100 - 1 - $11,100 $11,100 - 1
42 N Ruben Brandt, Collector SPC $6,394 - 1 - $6,394 $7,737 - 1
43 N Hotel by the River CGld $5,870 - 1 - $5,870 $5,870 - 1
44 63 Replicas ENTMP $3,000 -65.8% 12 -17 $250 $4,044,835 - 6
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$119,373,932+3.2%41,199-3,423$2,897 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


