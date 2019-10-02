|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|WB
|$34,400,000
|-
|4,303
|-
|$7,994
|$34,400,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|What Men Want
|Par.
|$19,000,000
|-
|2,912
|-
|$6,525
|$19,000,000
|$20
|1
|3
|N
|Cold Pursuit
|LG/S
|$10,800,000
|-
|2,630
|-
|$4,106
|$10,800,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|The Upside
|STX
|$7,220,000
|-16.8%
|3,372
|-196
|$2,141
|$85,800,366
|$37.5
|5
|5
|1
|Glass
|Uni.
|$6,422,000
|-32.7%
|3,254
|-411
|$1,974
|$98,476,580
|$20
|4
|6
|N
|The Prodigy
|Orion
|$6,004,403
|-
|2,530
|-
|$2,373
|$6,004,403
|$6
|1
|7
|6
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$3,567,000
|-18.0%
|2,149
|-499
|$1,660
|$61,501,776
|$23
|13
|8
|4
|Aquaman
|WB
|$3,300,000
|-32.4%
|2,202
|-724
|$1,499
|$328,547,042
|-
|8
|9
|5
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$3,040,000
|-33.2%
|1,726
|-508
|$1,761
|$179,821,627
|$90
|9
|10
|3
|Miss Bala
|Sony
|$2,725,000
|-60.3%
|2,203
|-
|$1,237
|$11,865,096
|$15
|2
|11
|8
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$1,950,000
|-46.1%
|2,009
|-953
|$971
|$38,928,019
|$18
|5
|12
|10
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|WB
|$1,670,000
|-31.5%
|827
|+92
|$2,019
|$13,562,516
|-
|8
|13
|9
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$1,650,000
|-43.5%
|1,339
|-603
|$1,232
|$54,690,233
|$9
|6
|14
|7
|The Kid Who Would be King
|Fox
|$1,500,000
|-64.7%
|1,846
|-1,682
|$813
|$15,714,805
|-
|3
|15
|13
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$1,300,000
|-28.5%
|839
|-525
|$1,549
|$210,679,432
|$52
|15
|16
|N
|The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2019
|Magn.
|$912,000
|-
|265
|-
|$3,442
|$912,000
|-
|1
|17
|12
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$860,000
|-55.3%
|976
|-805
|$881
|$125,765,470
|$135
|8
|18
|15
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$800,000
|-48.7%
|605
|-949
|$1,322
|$30,200,041
|-
|12
|19
|11
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$762,000
|-62.6%
|842
|-862
|$905
|$169,695,344
|$130
|8
|20
|17
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$645,657
|-43.1%
|707
|-630
|$913
|$45,215,710
|-
|7
|21
|21
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$550,000
|-38.4%
|456
|-496
|$1,206
|$208,735,869
|$36
|19
|22
|25
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$500,859
|-4.7%
|270
|+53
|$1,855
|$2,882,559
|-
|8
|23
|20
|The Mule
|WB
|$470,000
|-47.8%
|503
|-548
|$934
|$102,622,904
|$50
|9
|24
|23
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$450,827
|-40.3%
|352
|-402
|$1,281
|$4,323,793
|-
|7
|25
|22
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$355,000
|-53.3%
|398
|-397
|$892
|$197,585,984
|$175
|12
|26
|16
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$307,200
|-75.5%
|153
|-330
|$2,008
|$15,916,212
|-
|20
|27
|26
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$274,477
|-43.5%
|266
|-188
|$1,032
|$13,769,884
|-
|9
|28
|24
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|FIP
|$250,000
|-58.8%
|193
|-
|$1,295
|$1,040,595
|-
|2
|29
|37
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$140,773
|+19.2%
|63
|+16
|$2,234
|$734,063
|-
|9
|30
|14
|Serenity (2019)
|Aviron
|$125,000
|-92.7%
|283
|-2,278
|$442
|$8,446,614
|-
|3
|31
|36
|The Wife
|SPC
|$100,015
|-29.3%
|99
|-103
|$1,010
|$9,101,062
|-
|26
|32
|41
|Arctic
|BST
|$82,619
|+62.4%
|15
|+11
|$5,508
|$149,527
|-
|2
|33
|30
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$77,645
|-69.3%
|144
|-91
|$539
|$1,450,952
|-
|7
|34
|N
|Everybody Knows
|Focus
|$75,000
|-
|4
|-
|$18,750
|$75,000
|-
|1
|35
|27
|Second Act
|STX
|$70,000
|-83.3%
|127
|-1,123
|$551
|$39,203,344
|$16
|8
|36
|N
|Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year
|STX
|$70,000
|-
|67
|-
|$1,045
|$127,195
|-
|1
|37
|51
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$40,465
|+110.9%
|3
|+1
|$13,488
|$109,438
|-
|7
|38
|44
|The Invisibles
|Greenwich
|$36,000
|+6.1%
|18
|+3
|$2,000
|$120,428
|-
|3
|39
|N
|Lords of Chaos
|G&S
|$28,086
|-
|4
|-
|$7,022
|$28,086
|-
|1
|40
|N
|To Dust
|Good Deed
|$8,400
|-
|1
|-
|$8,400
|$8,400
|-
|1
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$112,540,426
|+53.0%
|40,955
|-6,564
|$2,748
