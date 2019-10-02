Adjuster:

February 8-10, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB $34,400,000 - 4,303 - $7,994 $34,400,000 - 1
2 N What Men Want Par. $19,000,000 - 2,912 - $6,525 $19,000,000 $20 1
3 N Cold Pursuit LG/S $10,800,000 - 2,630 - $4,106 $10,800,000 - 1
4 2 The Upside STX $7,220,000 -16.8% 3,372 -196 $2,141 $85,800,366 $37.5 5
5 1 Glass Uni. $6,422,000 -32.7% 3,254 -411 $1,974 $98,476,580 $20 4
6 N The Prodigy Orion $6,004,403 - 2,530 - $2,373 $6,004,403 $6 1
7 6 Green Book Uni. $3,567,000 -18.0% 2,149 -499 $1,660 $61,501,776 $23 13
8 4 Aquaman WB $3,300,000 -32.4% 2,202 -724 $1,499 $328,547,042 - 8
9 5 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $3,040,000 -33.2% 1,726 -508 $1,761 $179,821,627 $90 9
10 3 Miss Bala Sony $2,725,000 -60.3% 2,203 - $1,237 $11,865,096 $15 2
11 8 A Dog's Way Home Sony $1,950,000 -46.1% 2,009 -953 $971 $38,928,019 $18 5
12 10 They Shall Not Grow Old WB $1,670,000 -31.5% 827 +92 $2,019 $13,562,516 - 8
13 9 Escape Room Sony $1,650,000 -43.5% 1,339 -603 $1,232 $54,690,233 $9 6
14 7 The Kid Who Would be King Fox $1,500,000 -64.7% 1,846 -1,682 $813 $15,714,805 - 3
15 13 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $1,300,000 -28.5% 839 -525 $1,549 $210,679,432 $52 15
16 N The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2019 Magn. $912,000 - 265 - $3,442 $912,000 - 1
17 12 Bumblebee Par. $860,000 -55.3% 976 -805 $881 $125,765,470 $135 8
18 15 The Favourite FoxS $800,000 -48.7% 605 -949 $1,322 $30,200,041 - 12
19 11 Mary Poppins Returns BV $762,000 -62.6% 842 -862 $905 $169,695,344 $130 8
20 17 Vice Annapurna $645,657 -43.1% 707 -630 $913 $45,215,710 - 7
21 21 A Star is Born (2018) WB $550,000 -38.4% 456 -496 $1,206 $208,735,869 $36 19
22 25 Cold War (2018) Amazon $500,859 -4.7% 270 +53 $1,855 $2,882,559 - 8
23 20 The Mule WB $470,000 -47.8% 503 -548 $934 $102,622,904 $50 9
24 23 Stan & Ollie SPC $450,827 -40.3% 352 -402 $1,281 $4,323,793 - 7
25 22 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $355,000 -53.3% 398 -397 $892 $197,585,984 $175 12
26 16 Free Solo NGE $307,200 -75.5% 153 -330 $2,008 $15,916,212 - 20
27 26 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $274,477 -43.5% 266 -188 $1,032 $13,769,884 - 9
28 24 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga FIP $250,000 -58.8% 193 - $1,295 $1,040,595 - 2
29 37 Capernaum SPC $140,773 +19.2% 63 +16 $2,234 $734,063 - 9
30 14 Serenity (2019) Aviron $125,000 -92.7% 283 -2,278 $442 $8,446,614 - 3
31 36 The Wife SPC $100,015 -29.3% 99 -103 $1,010 $9,101,062 - 26
32 41 Arctic BST $82,619 +62.4% 15 +11 $5,508 $149,527 - 2
33 30 Destroyer Annapurna $77,645 -69.3% 144 -91 $539 $1,450,952 - 7
34 N Everybody Knows Focus $75,000 - 4 - $18,750 $75,000 - 1
35 27 Second Act STX $70,000 -83.3% 127 -1,123 $551 $39,203,344 $16 8
36 N Peppa Celebrates Chinese New Year STX $70,000 - 67 - $1,045 $127,195 - 1
37 51 Never Look Away SPC $40,465 +110.9% 3 +1 $13,488 $109,438 - 7
38 44 The Invisibles Greenwich $36,000 +6.1% 18 +3 $2,000 $120,428 - 3
39 N Lords of Chaos G&S $28,086 - 4 - $7,022 $28,086 - 1
40 N To Dust Good Deed $8,400 - 1 - $8,400 $8,400 - 1
TOTAL (40 MOVIES):$112,540,426+53.0%40,955-6,564$2,748 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


