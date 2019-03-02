|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Glass
|Uni.
|$9,535,000
|-49.5%
|3,665
|-179
|$2,602
|$88,655,100
|$20
|3
|2
|2
|The Upside
|STX
|$8,850,000
|-25.9%
|3,568
|+191
|$2,480
|$75,590,128
|$37.5
|4
|3
|N
|Miss Bala
|Sony
|$6,700,000
|-
|2,203
|-
|$3,041
|$6,700,000
|$15
|1
|4
|3
|Aquaman
|WB
|$4,785,000
|-34.1%
|2,926
|-208
|$1,635
|$323,572,240
|-
|7
|5
|5
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$4,410,000
|-27.8%
|2,234
|-149
|$1,974
|$175,286,069
|$90
|8
|6
|6
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$4,317,000
|-21.3%
|2,648
|+218
|$1,630
|$55,821,331
|$23
|12
|7
|4
|The Kid Who Would be King
|Fox
|$4,200,000
|-41.5%
|3,528
|+7
|$1,190
|$13,173,676
|-
|2
|8
|7
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$3,510,000
|-31.2%
|2,962
|-119
|$1,185
|$35,902,871
|$18
|4
|9
|9
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$2,900,000
|-29.7%
|1,942
|-250
|$1,493
|$52,089,300
|$9
|5
|10
|-
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|WB
|$2,405,000
|-
|735
|-
|$3,272
|$10,745,072
|-
|7
|11
|10
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$1,924,000
|-41.9%
|1,704
|-281
|$1,129
|$168,205,840
|$130
|7
|12
|12
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$1,900,000
|-36.4%
|1,781
|-327
|$1,067
|$124,253,188
|$135
|7
|13
|15
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$1,800,000
|-27.3%
|1,354
|-69
|$1,329
|$208,536,373
|$52
|14
|14
|8
|Serenity (2019)
|Aviron
|$1,700,000
|-61.5%
|2,561
|-
|$664
|$7,536,031
|-
|2
|15
|14
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$1,500,000
|-41.0%
|1,554
|+14
|$965
|$28,597,605
|-
|11
|16
|28
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$1,387,000
|+507.7%
|483
|+382
|$2,872
|$14,987,033
|-
|19
|17
|17
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$1,167,434
|-36.9%
|1,337
|-220
|$873
|$44,083,963
|-
|6
|18
|16
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$1,020,000
|-50.2%
|917
|-355
|$1,112
|$22,836,667
|-
|6
|19
|18
|The Mule
|WB
|$947,000
|-44.1%
|1,051
|-344
|$901
|$101,774,862
|$50
|8
|20
|19
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$922,000
|-28.8%
|952
|-240
|$968
|$207,836,984
|$36
|18
|21
|20
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$873,186
|-29.3%
|754
|+29
|$1,158
|$3,591,192
|-
|6
|22
|22
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$721,000
|-37.2%
|795
|-234
|$907
|$197,015,779
|$175
|11
|23
|N
|Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
|FIP
|$600,000
|-
|193
|-
|$3,109
|$600,000
|-
|1
|24
|26
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$564,336
|+2.2%
|217
|+106
|$2,601
|$2,182,281
|-
|7
|25
|23
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$462,288
|-50.9%
|454
|-152
|$1,018
|$13,234,705
|-
|8
|26
|N
|The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
|Fathom
|$312,589
|-
|440
|-
|$710
|$454,888
|-
|1
|27
|31
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$234,391
|+31.0%
|235
|+158
|$997
|$1,212,019
|-
|6
|28
|35
|The Wife
|SPC
|$162,997
|+41.8%
|202
|+97
|$807
|$8,938,412
|-
|25
|29
|40
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$132,371
|+139.5%
|47
|+27
|$2,816
|$538,475
|-
|8
|30
|N
|Arctic
|BST
|$56,463
|-
|4
|-
|$14,116
|$56,463
|-
|1
|31
|49
|The Invisibles
|Greenwich
|$35,915
|+32.2%
|14
|+10
|$2,565
|$71,556
|-
|2
|32
|52
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$22,800
|+0.1%
|44
|-8
|$518
|$3,669,249
|-
|9
|33
|46
|Replicas
|ENTMP
|$20,000
|-41.3%
|51
|-33
|$392
|$4,024,772
|-
|4
|34
|50
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$19,033
|-26.2%
|1
|-
|$19,033
|$58,146
|-
|5
|35
|-
|Who Will Write Our History
|Abr.
|$18,150
|-
|5
|-
|$3,630
|$70,058
|-
|3
|36
|42
|Simmba
|Relbig.
|$13,563
|-70.8%
|13
|-17
|$1,043
|$5,102,129
|-
|6
|37
|N
|Piercing
|Greenwich
|$8,500
|-
|25
|-
|$340
|$8,500
|-
|1
|38
|N
|The Wild Pear Tree
|CGld
|$5,392
|-
|1
|-
|$5,392
|$6,374
|-
|1
|39
|74
|Jihadists
|CLS
|$720
|-12.6%
|1
|-
|$720
|$1,544
|-
|2
|TOTAL (39 MOVIES):
|$70,143,128
|-32.2%
|43,601
|-3,552
|$1,609
|