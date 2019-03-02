Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


February 1-3, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Glass Uni. $9,535,000 -49.5% 3,665 -179 $2,602 $88,655,100 $20 3
2 2 The Upside STX $8,850,000 -25.9% 3,568 +191 $2,480 $75,590,128 $37.5 4
3 N Miss Bala Sony $6,700,000 - 2,203 - $3,041 $6,700,000 $15 1
4 3 Aquaman WB $4,785,000 -34.1% 2,926 -208 $1,635 $323,572,240 - 7
5 5 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $4,410,000 -27.8% 2,234 -149 $1,974 $175,286,069 $90 8
6 6 Green Book Uni. $4,317,000 -21.3% 2,648 +218 $1,630 $55,821,331 $23 12
7 4 The Kid Who Would be King Fox $4,200,000 -41.5% 3,528 +7 $1,190 $13,173,676 - 2
8 7 A Dog's Way Home Sony $3,510,000 -31.2% 2,962 -119 $1,185 $35,902,871 $18 4
9 9 Escape Room Sony $2,900,000 -29.7% 1,942 -250 $1,493 $52,089,300 $9 5
10 - They Shall Not Grow Old WB $2,405,000 - 735 - $3,272 $10,745,072 - 7
11 10 Mary Poppins Returns BV $1,924,000 -41.9% 1,704 -281 $1,129 $168,205,840 $130 7
12 12 Bumblebee Par. $1,900,000 -36.4% 1,781 -327 $1,067 $124,253,188 $135 7
13 15 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $1,800,000 -27.3% 1,354 -69 $1,329 $208,536,373 $52 14
14 8 Serenity (2019) Aviron $1,700,000 -61.5% 2,561 - $664 $7,536,031 - 2
15 14 The Favourite FoxS $1,500,000 -41.0% 1,554 +14 $965 $28,597,605 - 11
16 28 Free Solo NGE $1,387,000 +507.7% 483 +382 $2,872 $14,987,033 - 19
17 17 Vice Annapurna $1,167,434 -36.9% 1,337 -220 $873 $44,083,963 - 6
18 16 On the Basis of Sex Focus $1,020,000 -50.2% 917 -355 $1,112 $22,836,667 - 6
19 18 The Mule WB $947,000 -44.1% 1,051 -344 $901 $101,774,862 $50 8
20 19 A Star is Born (2018) WB $922,000 -28.8% 952 -240 $968 $207,836,984 $36 18
21 20 Stan & Ollie SPC $873,186 -29.3% 754 +29 $1,158 $3,591,192 - 6
22 22 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $721,000 -37.2% 795 -234 $907 $197,015,779 $175 11
23 N Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga FIP $600,000 - 193 - $3,109 $600,000 - 1
24 26 Cold War (2018) Amazon $564,336 +2.2% 217 +106 $2,601 $2,182,281 - 7
25 23 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $462,288 -50.9% 454 -152 $1,018 $13,234,705 - 8
26 N The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story Fathom $312,589 - 440 - $710 $454,888 - 1
27 31 Destroyer Annapurna $234,391 +31.0% 235 +158 $997 $1,212,019 - 6
28 35 The Wife SPC $162,997 +41.8% 202 +97 $807 $8,938,412 - 25
29 40 Capernaum SPC $132,371 +139.5% 47 +27 $2,816 $538,475 - 8
30 N Arctic BST $56,463 - 4 - $14,116 $56,463 - 1
31 49 The Invisibles Greenwich $35,915 +32.2% 14 +10 $2,565 $71,556 - 2
32 52 Ben is Back RAtt. $22,800 +0.1% 44 -8 $518 $3,669,249 - 9
33 46 Replicas ENTMP $20,000 -41.3% 51 -33 $392 $4,024,772 - 4
34 50 Never Look Away SPC $19,033 -26.2% 1 - $19,033 $58,146 - 5
35 - Who Will Write Our History Abr. $18,150 - 5 - $3,630 $70,058 - 3
36 42 Simmba Relbig. $13,563 -70.8% 13 -17 $1,043 $5,102,129 - 6
37 N Piercing Greenwich $8,500 - 25 - $340 $8,500 - 1
38 N The Wild Pear Tree CGld $5,392 - 1 - $5,392 $6,374 - 1
39 74 Jihadists CLS $720 -12.6% 1 - $720 $1,544 - 2
TOTAL (39 MOVIES):$70,143,128-32.2%43,601-3,552$1,609 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page