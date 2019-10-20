Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


October 18-20, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Maleficent: Mistress of Evil BV $36,000,000 - 3,790 - $9,499 $36,000,000 - 1
2 1 Joker (2019) WB $29,205,000 -47.7% 4,090 -284 $7,141 $247,229,004 $55 3
3 N Zombieland 2: Double Tap Sony $26,725,000 - 3,468 - $7,706 $26,725,000 $42 1
4 2 The Addams Family (2019) UAR $16,057,007 -47.0% 4,102 +95 $3,914 $56,816,034 - 2
5 3 Gemini Man Par. $8,500,000 -58.6% 3,642 - $2,334 $36,516,543 $138 2
6 4 Abominable Uni. $3,500,000 -42.4% 2,647 -849 $1,322 $53,915,070 $75 4
7 5 Downton Abbey Focus $3,080,000 -36.9% 2,258 -761 $1,364 $88,612,460 - 5
8 7 Judy RAtt. $2,055,975 -36.4% 1,418 -209 $1,450 $19,018,113 - 4
9 6 Hustlers STX $2,050,000 -47.3% 1,575 -782 $1,302 $101,871,912 $20 6
10 8 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $1,505,000 -52.0% 1,528 -775 $985 $209,659,518 - 7
11 15 Parasite (2019) Neon $1,241,334 +223.1% 33 +30 $37,616 $1,821,976 - 2
12 9 Jexi LGF $1,215,000 -60.9% 2,332 - $521 $5,734,684 - 2
13 10 Ad Astra Fox $838,000 -55.4% 796 -882 $1,053 $48,702,771 - 5
14 11 Rambo: Last Blood LGF $560,000 -62.7% 930 -901 $602 $44,082,166 $50 5
15 21 Pain and Glory SPC $463,532 +70.5% 67 +44 $6,918 $1,130,373 - 3
16 N The Lighthouse A24 $419,764 - 8 - $52,471 $419,764 - 1
17 N Jojo Rabbit FoxS $350,000 - 5 - $70,000 $350,000 - 1
18 13 The Lion King (2019) BV $300,000 -56.2% 325 -1,362 $923 $542,983,628 $260 14
19 20 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $225,950 -18.7% 248 -56 $911 $19,879,110 - 11
20 23 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $188,253 -8.6% 147 -21 $1,281 $3,501,004 - 7
21 22 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $150,000 -38.9% 219 -127 $685 $68,152,304 $25 11
22 16 Good Boys Uni. $106,000 -68.8% 190 -184 $558 $82,975,895 $20 10
23 26 Toy Story 4 BV $97,000 -39.2% 145 -44 $669 $433,722,484 - 18
24 31 Where's My Roy Cohn? SPC $96,513 +5.2% 66 +9 $1,462 $493,746 - 5
25 29 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $92,000 -34.5% 147 -77 $626 $60,449,018 $49 11
27 27 Angel has Fallen LGF $90,000 -38.4% 168 -120 $536 $68,878,413 $40 9
26 24 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $90,000 -51.6% 187 -114 $481 $173,694,635 $200 12
28 33 Lucy in the Sky FoxS $58,000 -26.1% 231 +33 $251 $272,095 - 3
29 41 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $38,000 -14.3% 66 -23 $576 $26,385,699 - 11
30 49 Aladdin (2019) BV $33,000 +14.0% 45 -28 $733 $355,562,840 $183 22
31 45 Official Secrets IFC $27,336 -19.2% 34 -9 $804 $1,922,458 - 8
32 N The Cave (2019) NGE $22,100 - 2 - $11,050 $22,100 - 1
33 51 Monos Neon $20,688 -9.1% 40 -10 $517 $367,496 - 6
34 39 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $20,000 -59.0% 51 -48 $392 $22,232,261 $12 10
35 N Immortal Hero Free $18,845 - 12 - $1,570 $18,845 - 1
36 50 Ready or Not FoxS $17,000 -37.4% 39 -13 $436 $28,705,847 $6 9
37 47 First Love WGUSA $15,880 -48.8% 34 -6 $467 $195,548 - 4
38 53 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $14,923 -28.6% 18 +2 $829 $555,631 - 9
39 N Greener Grass IFC $14,113 - 22 - $642 $14,113 - 1
40 N By The Grace of God MBox $8,188 - 2 - $4,094 $8,188 - 1
41 - Cyrano, My Love RAtt. $7,107 - 3 - $2,369 $306,707 - 36
42 67 Gift Mats. $4,139 -2.7% 5 +3 $828 $9,663 - 2
43 70 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $4,071 +22.0% 5 -3 $814 $500,996 - 12
44 58 Honeyland Neon $3,700 -58.1% 18 -6 $206 $688,754 - 13
45 N Serendipity (2019) Cohen $1,550 - 2 - $775 $1,550 - 1
46 N Stuffed MBox $1,534 - 1 - $1,534 $2,506 - 1
47 80 Desolation Center Mats. $1,505 +30.6% 3 -4 $502 $25,760 - 6
48 64 The Dead Center Arrow $710 -86.7% 1 -9 $710 $8,397 - 2
49 77 Britt-Marie Was Here Cohen $602 -57.3% 1 -2 $602 $35,540 - 5
TOTAL (49 MOVIES):$135,534,319-4.1%35,166-3,221$3,854 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page