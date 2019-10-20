|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|BV
|$36,000,000
|-
|3,790
|-
|$9,499
|$36,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$29,205,000
|-47.7%
|4,090
|-284
|$7,141
|$247,229,004
|$55
|3
|3
|N
|Zombieland 2: Double Tap
|Sony
|$26,725,000
|-
|3,468
|-
|$7,706
|$26,725,000
|$42
|1
|4
|2
|The Addams Family (2019)
|UAR
|$16,057,007
|-47.0%
|4,102
|+95
|$3,914
|$56,816,034
|-
|2
|5
|3
|Gemini Man
|Par.
|$8,500,000
|-58.6%
|3,642
|-
|$2,334
|$36,516,543
|$138
|2
|6
|4
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$3,500,000
|-42.4%
|2,647
|-849
|$1,322
|$53,915,070
|$75
|4
|7
|5
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$3,080,000
|-36.9%
|2,258
|-761
|$1,364
|$88,612,460
|-
|5
|8
|7
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$2,055,975
|-36.4%
|1,418
|-209
|$1,450
|$19,018,113
|-
|4
|9
|6
|Hustlers
|STX
|$2,050,000
|-47.3%
|1,575
|-782
|$1,302
|$101,871,912
|$20
|6
|10
|8
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$1,505,000
|-52.0%
|1,528
|-775
|$985
|$209,659,518
|-
|7
|11
|15
|Parasite (2019)
|Neon
|$1,241,334
|+223.1%
|33
|+30
|$37,616
|$1,821,976
|-
|2
|12
|9
|Jexi
|LGF
|$1,215,000
|-60.9%
|2,332
|-
|$521
|$5,734,684
|-
|2
|13
|10
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$838,000
|-55.4%
|796
|-882
|$1,053
|$48,702,771
|-
|5
|14
|11
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$560,000
|-62.7%
|930
|-901
|$602
|$44,082,166
|$50
|5
|15
|21
|Pain and Glory
|SPC
|$463,532
|+70.5%
|67
|+44
|$6,918
|$1,130,373
|-
|3
|16
|N
|The Lighthouse
|A24
|$419,764
|-
|8
|-
|$52,471
|$419,764
|-
|1
|17
|N
|Jojo Rabbit
|FoxS
|$350,000
|-
|5
|-
|$70,000
|$350,000
|-
|1
|18
|13
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$300,000
|-56.2%
|325
|-1,362
|$923
|$542,983,628
|$260
|14
|19
|20
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$225,950
|-18.7%
|248
|-56
|$911
|$19,879,110
|-
|11
|20
|23
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$188,253
|-8.6%
|147
|-21
|$1,281
|$3,501,004
|-
|7
|21
|22
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$150,000
|-38.9%
|219
|-127
|$685
|$68,152,304
|$25
|11
|22
|16
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$106,000
|-68.8%
|190
|-184
|$558
|$82,975,895
|$20
|10
|23
|26
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$97,000
|-39.2%
|145
|-44
|$669
|$433,722,484
|-
|18
|24
|31
|Where's My Roy Cohn?
|SPC
|$96,513
|+5.2%
|66
|+9
|$1,462
|$493,746
|-
|5
|25
|29
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$92,000
|-34.5%
|147
|-77
|$626
|$60,449,018
|$49
|11
|27
|27
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$90,000
|-38.4%
|168
|-120
|$536
|$68,878,413
|$40
|9
|26
|24
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$90,000
|-51.6%
|187
|-114
|$481
|$173,694,635
|$200
|12
|28
|33
|Lucy in the Sky
|FoxS
|$58,000
|-26.1%
|231
|+33
|$251
|$272,095
|-
|3
|29
|41
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$38,000
|-14.3%
|66
|-23
|$576
|$26,385,699
|-
|11
|30
|49
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$33,000
|+14.0%
|45
|-28
|$733
|$355,562,840
|$183
|22
|31
|45
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$27,336
|-19.2%
|34
|-9
|$804
|$1,922,458
|-
|8
|32
|N
|The Cave (2019)
|NGE
|$22,100
|-
|2
|-
|$11,050
|$22,100
|-
|1
|33
|51
|Monos
|Neon
|$20,688
|-9.1%
|40
|-10
|$517
|$367,496
|-
|6
|34
|39
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$20,000
|-59.0%
|51
|-48
|$392
|$22,232,261
|$12
|10
|35
|N
|Immortal Hero
|Free
|$18,845
|-
|12
|-
|$1,570
|$18,845
|-
|1
|36
|50
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$17,000
|-37.4%
|39
|-13
|$436
|$28,705,847
|$6
|9
|37
|47
|First Love
|WGUSA
|$15,880
|-48.8%
|34
|-6
|$467
|$195,548
|-
|4
|38
|53
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$14,923
|-28.6%
|18
|+2
|$829
|$555,631
|-
|9
|39
|N
|Greener Grass
|IFC
|$14,113
|-
|22
|-
|$642
|$14,113
|-
|1
|40
|N
|By The Grace of God
|MBox
|$8,188
|-
|2
|-
|$4,094
|$8,188
|-
|1
|41
|-
|Cyrano, My Love
|RAtt.
|$7,107
|-
|3
|-
|$2,369
|$306,707
|-
|36
|42
|67
|Gift
|Mats.
|$4,139
|-2.7%
|5
|+3
|$828
|$9,663
|-
|2
|43
|70
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$4,071
|+22.0%
|5
|-3
|$814
|$500,996
|-
|12
|44
|58
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$3,700
|-58.1%
|18
|-6
|$206
|$688,754
|-
|13
|45
|N
|Serendipity (2019)
|Cohen
|$1,550
|-
|2
|-
|$775
|$1,550
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Stuffed
|MBox
|$1,534
|-
|1
|-
|$1,534
|$2,506
|-
|1
|47
|80
|Desolation Center
|Mats.
|$1,505
|+30.6%
|3
|-4
|$502
|$25,760
|-
|6
|48
|64
|The Dead Center
|Arrow
|$710
|-86.7%
|1
|-9
|$710
|$8,397
|-
|2
|49
|77
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|Cohen
|$602
|-57.3%
|1
|-2
|$602
|$35,540
|-
|5
|TOTAL (49 MOVIES):
|$135,534,319
|-4.1%
|35,166
|-3,221
|$3,854
