October 11-13, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Joker (2019) WB $55,000,000 -42.8% 4,374 - $12,574 $192,728,787 $55 2
2 N The Addams Family (2019) UAR $30,298,000 - 4,007 - $7,561 $30,298,000 - 1
3 N Gemini Man Par. $20,500,000 - 3,642 - $5,629 $20,500,000 $138 1
4 2 Abominable Uni. $6,170,000 -48.2% 3,496 -752 $1,765 $47,971,350 $75 3
5 3 Downton Abbey Focus $4,900,000 -38.7% 3,019 -529 $1,623 $82,687,590 - 4
6 4 Hustlers STX $3,850,000 -39.8% 2,357 -673 $1,633 $98,015,339 $20 5
7 6 Judy RAtt. $3,255,353 -29.2% 1,627 +169 $2,001 $14,974,204 - 3
8 5 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $3,225,000 -39.4% 2,303 -860 $1,400 $207,135,424 - 6
9 N Jexi LGF $3,100,000 - 2,332 - $1,329 $3,100,000 - 1
10 7 Ad Astra Fox $1,947,000 -53.5% 1,678 -1,232 $1,160 $47,035,432 - 4
11 8 Rambo: Last Blood LGF $1,550,000 -56.9% 1,831 -1,069 $847 $42,910,586 $50 4
12 12 The Lion King (2019) BV $679,000 -0.9% 1,687 +653 $402 $542,281,701 $260 13
13 N Parasite (2019) Neon $376,264 - 3 - $125,421 $376,264 - 1
14 10 Good Boys Uni. $309,000 -65.3% 374 -632 $826 $82,723,810 $20 9
15 27 Pain and Glory SPC $289,147 +89.4% 23 +19 $12,572 $574,571 - 2
16 15 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $278,567 -41.8% 304 -319 $916 $19,513,573 - 10
17 19 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $262,080 -9.6% 168 -36 $1,560 $3,231,298 - 6
18 13 Angel has Fallen LGF $260,000 -53.1% 288 -543 $903 $68,832,475 $40 8
19 14 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $182,000 -66.9% 301 -381 $605 $173,532,350 $200 11
20 22 Toy Story 4 BV $169,000 -27.0% 189 -54 $894 $433,569,980 - 17
21 16 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $150,000 -68.2% 346 -231 $434 $67,826,254 $25 10
22 18 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $145,000 -58.0% 224 -257 $647 $60,292,920 $49 10
23 33 Where's My Roy Cohn? SPC $101,815 +27.6% 57 +31 $1,786 $361,474 - 4
24 37 Lucy in the Sky FoxS $73,000 +35.0% 198 +161 $369 $154,612 - 2
25 24 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $66,679 -65.8% 110 -238 $606 $7,030,973 - 8
26 31 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $45,000 -53.7% 97 -48 $464 $22,190,738 $12 9
27 39 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $44,000 -10.8% 89 -14 $494 $26,321,008 - 10
28 41 The Farewell A24 $34,160 -10.3% 39 -1 $876 $17,623,487 - 14
29 38 Aladdin (2019) BV $34,000 -36.2% 73 -32 $466 $355,521,548 $183 21
30 36 Official Secrets IFC $33,841 -38.6% 43 -57 $787 $1,882,911 - 7
31 35 First Love WGUSA $33,010 -41.6% 40 - $825 $159,309 - 3
32 34 Ready or Not FoxS $26,000 -56.1% 52 -73 $500 $28,674,387 $6 8
33 45 Monos Neon $23,400 -26.8% 50 +5 $468 $330,647 - 5
34 48 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $17,171 -34.9% 16 -1 $1,073 $516,836 - 8
35 50 Honeyland Neon $9,300 -47.0% 24 -7 $388 $673,589 - 12
36 N The Dead Center Arrow $6,451 - 10 - $645 $6,451 - 1
37 N Gift Mats. $5,126 - 2 - $2,563 $5,126 - 1
38 61 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $3,338 -56.6% 8 -1 $417 $492,497 - 11
39 85 Desolation Center Mats. $1,633 +4.3% 7 -3 $233 $24,197 - 5
40 56 Britt-Marie Was Here Cohen $1,410 -87.2% 3 -8 $470 $32,324 - 4
41 100 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $850 +74.9% 2 +1 $425 $49,557 - 20
TOTAL (41 MOVIES):$137,455,595-8.7%35,493-606$3,873 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


