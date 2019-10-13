|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$55,000,000
|-42.8%
|4,374
|-
|$12,574
|$192,728,787
|$55
|2
|2
|N
|The Addams Family (2019)
|UAR
|$30,298,000
|-
|4,007
|-
|$7,561
|$30,298,000
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Gemini Man
|Par.
|$20,500,000
|-
|3,642
|-
|$5,629
|$20,500,000
|$138
|1
|4
|2
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$6,170,000
|-48.2%
|3,496
|-752
|$1,765
|$47,971,350
|$75
|3
|5
|3
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$4,900,000
|-38.7%
|3,019
|-529
|$1,623
|$82,687,590
|-
|4
|6
|4
|Hustlers
|STX
|$3,850,000
|-39.8%
|2,357
|-673
|$1,633
|$98,015,339
|$20
|5
|7
|6
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$3,255,353
|-29.2%
|1,627
|+169
|$2,001
|$14,974,204
|-
|3
|8
|5
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$3,225,000
|-39.4%
|2,303
|-860
|$1,400
|$207,135,424
|-
|6
|9
|N
|Jexi
|LGF
|$3,100,000
|-
|2,332
|-
|$1,329
|$3,100,000
|-
|1
|10
|7
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$1,947,000
|-53.5%
|1,678
|-1,232
|$1,160
|$47,035,432
|-
|4
|11
|8
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$1,550,000
|-56.9%
|1,831
|-1,069
|$847
|$42,910,586
|$50
|4
|12
|12
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$679,000
|-0.9%
|1,687
|+653
|$402
|$542,281,701
|$260
|13
|13
|N
|Parasite (2019)
|Neon
|$376,264
|-
|3
|-
|$125,421
|$376,264
|-
|1
|14
|10
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$309,000
|-65.3%
|374
|-632
|$826
|$82,723,810
|$20
|9
|15
|27
|Pain and Glory
|SPC
|$289,147
|+89.4%
|23
|+19
|$12,572
|$574,571
|-
|2
|16
|15
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$278,567
|-41.8%
|304
|-319
|$916
|$19,513,573
|-
|10
|17
|19
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$262,080
|-9.6%
|168
|-36
|$1,560
|$3,231,298
|-
|6
|18
|13
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$260,000
|-53.1%
|288
|-543
|$903
|$68,832,475
|$40
|8
|19
|14
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$182,000
|-66.9%
|301
|-381
|$605
|$173,532,350
|$200
|11
|20
|22
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$169,000
|-27.0%
|189
|-54
|$894
|$433,569,980
|-
|17
|21
|16
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$150,000
|-68.2%
|346
|-231
|$434
|$67,826,254
|$25
|10
|22
|18
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$145,000
|-58.0%
|224
|-257
|$647
|$60,292,920
|$49
|10
|23
|33
|Where's My Roy Cohn?
|SPC
|$101,815
|+27.6%
|57
|+31
|$1,786
|$361,474
|-
|4
|24
|37
|Lucy in the Sky
|FoxS
|$73,000
|+35.0%
|198
|+161
|$369
|$154,612
|-
|2
|25
|24
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$66,679
|-65.8%
|110
|-238
|$606
|$7,030,973
|-
|8
|26
|31
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$45,000
|-53.7%
|97
|-48
|$464
|$22,190,738
|$12
|9
|27
|39
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$44,000
|-10.8%
|89
|-14
|$494
|$26,321,008
|-
|10
|28
|41
|The Farewell
|A24
|$34,160
|-10.3%
|39
|-1
|$876
|$17,623,487
|-
|14
|29
|38
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$34,000
|-36.2%
|73
|-32
|$466
|$355,521,548
|$183
|21
|30
|36
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$33,841
|-38.6%
|43
|-57
|$787
|$1,882,911
|-
|7
|31
|35
|First Love
|WGUSA
|$33,010
|-41.6%
|40
|-
|$825
|$159,309
|-
|3
|32
|34
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$26,000
|-56.1%
|52
|-73
|$500
|$28,674,387
|$6
|8
|33
|45
|Monos
|Neon
|$23,400
|-26.8%
|50
|+5
|$468
|$330,647
|-
|5
|34
|48
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$17,171
|-34.9%
|16
|-1
|$1,073
|$516,836
|-
|8
|35
|50
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$9,300
|-47.0%
|24
|-7
|$388
|$673,589
|-
|12
|36
|N
|The Dead Center
|Arrow
|$6,451
|-
|10
|-
|$645
|$6,451
|-
|1
|37
|N
|Gift
|Mats.
|$5,126
|-
|2
|-
|$2,563
|$5,126
|-
|1
|38
|61
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$3,338
|-56.6%
|8
|-1
|$417
|$492,497
|-
|11
|39
|85
|Desolation Center
|Mats.
|$1,633
|+4.3%
|7
|-3
|$233
|$24,197
|-
|5
|40
|56
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|Cohen
|$1,410
|-87.2%
|3
|-8
|$470
|$32,324
|-
|4
|41
|100
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$850
|+74.9%
|2
|+1
|$425
|$49,557
|-
|20
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$137,455,595
|-8.7%
|35,493
|-606
|$3,873
|