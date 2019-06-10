Adjuster:

October 4-6, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Joker (2019) WB $93,500,000 - 4,374 - $21,376 $93,500,000 - 1
2 1 Abominable Uni. $12,000,000 -41.8% 4,248 +6 $2,825 $37,833,115 $75 2
3 2 Downton Abbey Focus $8,000,000 -44.2% 3,548 +158 $2,255 $73,626,935 - 3
4 3 Hustlers STX $6,300,000 -44.7% 3,030 -478 $2,079 $91,321,880 $20 4
5 4 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $5,355,000 -47.7% 3,163 -448 $1,693 $202,205,157 - 5
6 5 Ad Astra Fox $4,557,000 -54.5% 2,910 -550 $1,566 $43,662,768 - 3
7 7 Judy RAtt. $4,445,635 +52.4% 1,458 +997 $3,049 $8,904,078 - 2
8 6 Rambo: Last Blood LGF $3,550,000 -58.7% 2,900 -718 $1,224 $39,823,895 $50 3
9 N War (2019) Yash $1,581,000 - 305 - $5,184 $2,088,290 - 1
10 8 Good Boys Uni. $900,000 -56.5% 1,006 -497 $895 $82,042,620 $20 8
11 N My People, My Country CMC $865,000 - 70 - $12,357 $865,000 - 1
12 9 The Lion King (2019) BV $693,000 -58.2% 1,034 -657 $670 $541,289,057 $260 12
13 10 Angel has Fallen LGF $565,000 -62.7% 831 -821 $680 $68,310,715 $40 7
14 11 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $540,000 -54.2% 682 -418 $792 $173,099,340 $200 10
15 14 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $495,251 -44.3% 623 -312 $795 $18,993,180 - 9
16 15 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $477,000 -40.5% 577 -179 $827 $67,517,726 $25 9
17 13 Overcomer Affirm $415,000 -53.9% 672 -534 $618 $33,915,991 $5 7
18 16 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $325,000 -55.0% 481 -280 $676 $59,983,756 $49 9
19 20 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $299,346 -22.3% 204 -43 $1,467 $2,806,813 - 5
20 25 Toy Story 4 BV $248,000 +22.6% 243 - $1,021 $433,331,004 - 16
21 17 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $194,586 -70.2% 348 -569 $559 $6,860,707 - 7
22 N Pain and Glory SPC $160,087 - 4 - $40,022 $160,087 - 1
23 30 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $100,000 -24.1% 145 -112 $690 $22,114,827 $12 8
24 37 Where's My Roy Cohn? SPC $83,435 +54.5% 26 +14 $3,209 $225,832 - 3
25 31 Promare GK $81,925 -33.4% 33 +2 $2,483 $1,243,762 - 3
26 32 Aladdin (2019) BV $63,000 -28.3% 105 -19 $600 $355,476,228 $183 20
27 51 First Love WGUSA $60,625 +186.6% 40 +38 $1,516 $93,052 - 2
28 27 Official Secrets IFC $55,341 -63.0% 99 -161 $559 $1,817,183 - 6
29 N Lucy in the Sky FoxS $55,000 - 37 - $1,486 $55,000 - 1
30 28 Ready or Not FoxS $54,000 -60.7% 125 -76 $432 $28,614,104 $6 7
31 33 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $52,000 -28.0% 103 -46 $505 $26,252,078 - 9
32 34 The Farewell A24 $38,810 -46.1% 40 -35 $970 $17,564,795 - 13
33 35 Monos Neon $35,100 -47.9% 45 +12 $780 $287,950 - 4
34 29 Chhichhore FIP $35,000 -74.4% 33 -45 $1,061 $1,992,134 - 5
35 38 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $23,655 -50.4% 17 -14 $1,391 $465,662 - 7
36 48 Honeyland Neon $17,000 -22.8% 31 -9 $548 $650,019 - 11
37 52 Fantastic Fungi A23 $16,015 -18.5% 3 - $5,338 $68,393 - 3
38 73 Britt-Marie Was Here Cohen $10,702 +121.3% 9 +1 $1,189 $25,267 - 3
39 71 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $7,329 +37.9% 5 +1 $1,466 $485,123 - 10
40 53 Luce Neon $5,325 -70.7% 17 -19 $313 $2,008,307 - 10
TOTAL (40 MOVIES):$146,260,167+54.7%33,624-6,520$4,350 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


