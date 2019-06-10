|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Joker (2019)
|WB
|$93,500,000
|-
|4,374
|-
|$21,376
|$93,500,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$12,000,000
|-41.8%
|4,248
|+6
|$2,825
|$37,833,115
|$75
|2
|3
|2
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$8,000,000
|-44.2%
|3,548
|+158
|$2,255
|$73,626,935
|-
|3
|4
|3
|Hustlers
|STX
|$6,300,000
|-44.7%
|3,030
|-478
|$2,079
|$91,321,880
|$20
|4
|5
|4
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$5,355,000
|-47.7%
|3,163
|-448
|$1,693
|$202,205,157
|-
|5
|6
|5
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$4,557,000
|-54.5%
|2,910
|-550
|$1,566
|$43,662,768
|-
|3
|7
|7
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$4,445,635
|+52.4%
|1,458
|+997
|$3,049
|$8,904,078
|-
|2
|8
|6
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$3,550,000
|-58.7%
|2,900
|-718
|$1,224
|$39,823,895
|$50
|3
|9
|N
|War (2019)
|Yash
|$1,581,000
|-
|305
|-
|$5,184
|$2,088,290
|-
|1
|10
|8
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$900,000
|-56.5%
|1,006
|-497
|$895
|$82,042,620
|$20
|8
|11
|N
|My People, My Country
|CMC
|$865,000
|-
|70
|-
|$12,357
|$865,000
|-
|1
|12
|9
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$693,000
|-58.2%
|1,034
|-657
|$670
|$541,289,057
|$260
|12
|13
|10
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$565,000
|-62.7%
|831
|-821
|$680
|$68,310,715
|$40
|7
|14
|11
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$540,000
|-54.2%
|682
|-418
|$792
|$173,099,340
|$200
|10
|15
|14
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$495,251
|-44.3%
|623
|-312
|$795
|$18,993,180
|-
|9
|16
|15
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$477,000
|-40.5%
|577
|-179
|$827
|$67,517,726
|$25
|9
|17
|13
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$415,000
|-53.9%
|672
|-534
|$618
|$33,915,991
|$5
|7
|18
|16
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$325,000
|-55.0%
|481
|-280
|$676
|$59,983,756
|$49
|9
|19
|20
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$299,346
|-22.3%
|204
|-43
|$1,467
|$2,806,813
|-
|5
|20
|25
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$248,000
|+22.6%
|243
|-
|$1,021
|$433,331,004
|-
|16
|21
|17
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$194,586
|-70.2%
|348
|-569
|$559
|$6,860,707
|-
|7
|22
|N
|Pain and Glory
|SPC
|$160,087
|-
|4
|-
|$40,022
|$160,087
|-
|1
|23
|30
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$100,000
|-24.1%
|145
|-112
|$690
|$22,114,827
|$12
|8
|24
|37
|Where's My Roy Cohn?
|SPC
|$83,435
|+54.5%
|26
|+14
|$3,209
|$225,832
|-
|3
|25
|31
|Promare
|GK
|$81,925
|-33.4%
|33
|+2
|$2,483
|$1,243,762
|-
|3
|26
|32
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$63,000
|-28.3%
|105
|-19
|$600
|$355,476,228
|$183
|20
|27
|51
|First Love
|WGUSA
|$60,625
|+186.6%
|40
|+38
|$1,516
|$93,052
|-
|2
|28
|27
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$55,341
|-63.0%
|99
|-161
|$559
|$1,817,183
|-
|6
|29
|N
|Lucy in the Sky
|FoxS
|$55,000
|-
|37
|-
|$1,486
|$55,000
|-
|1
|30
|28
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$54,000
|-60.7%
|125
|-76
|$432
|$28,614,104
|$6
|7
|31
|33
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$52,000
|-28.0%
|103
|-46
|$505
|$26,252,078
|-
|9
|32
|34
|The Farewell
|A24
|$38,810
|-46.1%
|40
|-35
|$970
|$17,564,795
|-
|13
|33
|35
|Monos
|Neon
|$35,100
|-47.9%
|45
|+12
|$780
|$287,950
|-
|4
|34
|29
|Chhichhore
|FIP
|$35,000
|-74.4%
|33
|-45
|$1,061
|$1,992,134
|-
|5
|35
|38
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$23,655
|-50.4%
|17
|-14
|$1,391
|$465,662
|-
|7
|36
|48
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$17,000
|-22.8%
|31
|-9
|$548
|$650,019
|-
|11
|37
|52
|Fantastic Fungi
|A23
|$16,015
|-18.5%
|3
|-
|$5,338
|$68,393
|-
|3
|38
|73
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|Cohen
|$10,702
|+121.3%
|9
|+1
|$1,189
|$25,267
|-
|3
|39
|71
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$7,329
|+37.9%
|5
|+1
|$1,466
|$485,123
|-
|10
|40
|53
|Luce
|Neon
|$5,325
|-70.7%
|17
|-19
|$313
|$2,008,307
|-
|10
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$146,260,167
|+54.7%
|33,624
|-6,520
|$4,350
|