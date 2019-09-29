Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


September 27-29, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Abominable Uni. $20,850,000 - 4,242 - $4,915 $20,850,000 $75 1
2 1 Downton Abbey Focus $14,500,000 -53.3% 3,390 +311 $4,277 $58,509,850 - 2
3 5 Hustlers STX $11,470,000 -31.8% 3,508 -17 $3,270 $80,634,711 $20 3
4 4 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $10,400,000 -38.8% 3,611 -545 $2,880 $193,911,049 - 4
5 2 Ad Astra Fox $10,143,000 -46.6% 3,460 - $2,932 $35,525,600 - 2
6 3 Rambo: Last Blood LGF $8,575,000 -54.6% 3,618 - $2,370 $33,150,810 $50 2
7 N Judy RAtt. $3,091,417 - 461 - $6,706 $3,091,417 - 1
8 7 Good Boys Uni. $2,010,000 -22.4% 1,503 -522 $1,337 $80,379,855 $20 7
9 6 The Lion King (2019) BV $1,603,000 -40.1% 1,691 -287 $948 $540,025,662 $260 11
10 8 Angel has Fallen LGF $1,535,000 -36.2% 1,652 -853 $929 $67,184,033 $40 6
11 10 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $1,200,000 -17.6% 1,100 -1,291 $1,091 $172,256,465 $200 9
12 12 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $908,270 -10.6% 935 -193 $971 $18,128,998 - 8
13 9 Overcomer Affirm $900,000 -40.8% 1,206 -612 $746 $33,140,049 $5 6
14 14 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $790,000 -17.3% 756 -176 $1,045 $66,817,005 $25 8
15 11 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $700,000 -45.3% 761 -183 $920 $59,415,406 $49 8
16 13 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $641,900 -33.2% 917 -116 $700 $6,338,499 - 6
17 N Nothing to Lose 2 Swen $580,184 - 97 - $5,981 $580,184 - 1
18 18 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $416,729 -2.4% 247 +29 $1,687 $2,297,132 - 4
19 20 Toy Story 4 BV $215,000 -25.8% 243 -48 $885 $433,045,800 - 15
20 23 Chhichhore FIP $139,000 -32.0% 78 -20 $1,782 $1,927,002 - 4
21 25 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $125,000 -27.5% 257 +11 $486 $21,970,887 $12 7
22 29 Promare GK $113,455 +4.0% 31 -23 $3,660 $1,068,806 - 2
23 26 Aladdin (2019) BV $91,000 -30.0% 124 -32 $734 $355,386,853 $183 19
24 27 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $75,000 -39.9% 149 -82 $503 $26,167,366 - 8
25 28 The Farewell A24 $74,075 -37.5% 75 -51 $988 $17,488,741 - 12
26 37 Where's My Roy Cohn? SPC $60,089 +45.8% 12 +8 $5,007 $120,813 - 2
27 41 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $51,278 +55.6% 31 +9 $1,654 $411,467 - 6
28 31 Tod@s Caen PNT $39,000 -47.2% 60 -8 $650 $2,654,634 - 5
29 30 The Zoya Factor FIP $26,000 -67.3% 100 - $260 $131,269 - 2
30 N First Love WGUSA $24,150 - 2 - $12,075 $24,150 - 1
31 61 Fantastic Fungi A23 $20,100 +113.4% 3 +2 $6,700 $39,459 - 2
32 44 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $13,560 -53.7% 26 -23 $522 $511,361 - 6
33 51 Ms. Purple Osci. $11,025 -36.0% 22 +10 $501 $67,570 - 4
34 74 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $5,177 +48.7% 5 -1 $1,035 $474,251 - 9
35 69 Britt-Marie Was Here Cohen $5,002 +15.7% 8 +5 $625 $25,915 - 2
36 80 Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements Abr. $3,586 +61.8% 4 +3 $897 $15,252 - 3
37 - Aga BWP $2,818 - 2 - $1,409 $11,622 - 3
TOTAL (37 MOVIES):$91,408,815-25.9%34,387-6,845$2,658 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page