|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Abominable
|Uni.
|$20,850,000
|-
|4,242
|-
|$4,915
|$20,850,000
|$75
|1
|2
|1
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$14,500,000
|-53.3%
|3,390
|+311
|$4,277
|$58,509,850
|-
|2
|3
|5
|Hustlers
|STX
|$11,470,000
|-31.8%
|3,508
|-17
|$3,270
|$80,634,711
|$20
|3
|4
|4
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$10,400,000
|-38.8%
|3,611
|-545
|$2,880
|$193,911,049
|-
|4
|5
|2
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$10,143,000
|-46.6%
|3,460
|-
|$2,932
|$35,525,600
|-
|2
|6
|3
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$8,575,000
|-54.6%
|3,618
|-
|$2,370
|$33,150,810
|$50
|2
|7
|N
|Judy
|RAtt.
|$3,091,417
|-
|461
|-
|$6,706
|$3,091,417
|-
|1
|8
|7
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$2,010,000
|-22.4%
|1,503
|-522
|$1,337
|$80,379,855
|$20
|7
|9
|6
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$1,603,000
|-40.1%
|1,691
|-287
|$948
|$540,025,662
|$260
|11
|10
|8
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$1,535,000
|-36.2%
|1,652
|-853
|$929
|$67,184,033
|$40
|6
|11
|10
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$1,200,000
|-17.6%
|1,100
|-1,291
|$1,091
|$172,256,465
|$200
|9
|12
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$908,270
|-10.6%
|935
|-193
|$971
|$18,128,998
|-
|8
|13
|9
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$900,000
|-40.8%
|1,206
|-612
|$746
|$33,140,049
|$5
|6
|14
|14
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$790,000
|-17.3%
|756
|-176
|$1,045
|$66,817,005
|$25
|8
|15
|11
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$700,000
|-45.3%
|761
|-183
|$920
|$59,415,406
|$49
|8
|16
|13
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$641,900
|-33.2%
|917
|-116
|$700
|$6,338,499
|-
|6
|17
|N
|Nothing to Lose 2
|Swen
|$580,184
|-
|97
|-
|$5,981
|$580,184
|-
|1
|18
|18
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$416,729
|-2.4%
|247
|+29
|$1,687
|$2,297,132
|-
|4
|19
|20
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$215,000
|-25.8%
|243
|-48
|$885
|$433,045,800
|-
|15
|20
|23
|Chhichhore
|FIP
|$139,000
|-32.0%
|78
|-20
|$1,782
|$1,927,002
|-
|4
|21
|25
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$125,000
|-27.5%
|257
|+11
|$486
|$21,970,887
|$12
|7
|22
|29
|Promare
|GK
|$113,455
|+4.0%
|31
|-23
|$3,660
|$1,068,806
|-
|2
|23
|26
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$91,000
|-30.0%
|124
|-32
|$734
|$355,386,853
|$183
|19
|24
|27
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$75,000
|-39.9%
|149
|-82
|$503
|$26,167,366
|-
|8
|25
|28
|The Farewell
|A24
|$74,075
|-37.5%
|75
|-51
|$988
|$17,488,741
|-
|12
|26
|37
|Where's My Roy Cohn?
|SPC
|$60,089
|+45.8%
|12
|+8
|$5,007
|$120,813
|-
|2
|27
|41
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$51,278
|+55.6%
|31
|+9
|$1,654
|$411,467
|-
|6
|28
|31
|Tod@s Caen
|PNT
|$39,000
|-47.2%
|60
|-8
|$650
|$2,654,634
|-
|5
|29
|30
|The Zoya Factor
|FIP
|$26,000
|-67.3%
|100
|-
|$260
|$131,269
|-
|2
|30
|N
|First Love
|WGUSA
|$24,150
|-
|2
|-
|$12,075
|$24,150
|-
|1
|31
|61
|Fantastic Fungi
|A23
|$20,100
|+113.4%
|3
|+2
|$6,700
|$39,459
|-
|2
|32
|44
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$13,560
|-53.7%
|26
|-23
|$522
|$511,361
|-
|6
|33
|51
|Ms. Purple
|Osci.
|$11,025
|-36.0%
|22
|+10
|$501
|$67,570
|-
|4
|34
|74
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$5,177
|+48.7%
|5
|-1
|$1,035
|$474,251
|-
|9
|35
|69
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|Cohen
|$5,002
|+15.7%
|8
|+5
|$625
|$25,915
|-
|2
|36
|80
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|Abr.
|$3,586
|+61.8%
|4
|+3
|$897
|$15,252
|-
|3
|37
|-
|Aga
|BWP
|$2,818
|-
|2
|-
|$1,409
|$11,622
|-
|3
|TOTAL (37 MOVIES):
|$91,408,815
|-25.9%
|34,387
|-6,845
|$2,658
|