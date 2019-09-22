Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


September 20-22, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Downton Abbey Focus $31,000,000 - 3,079 - $10,068 $31,000,000 - 1
2 N Ad Astra Fox $19,210,000 - 3,460 - $5,552 $19,210,000 - 1
3 N Rambo: Last Blood LGF $19,015,000 - 3,618 - $5,256 $19,015,000 $50 1
4 1 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $17,245,000 -56.5% 4,156 -414 $4,149 $179,165,563 - 3
5 2 Hustlers STX $17,000,000 -48.8% 3,525 +275 $4,823 $62,553,213 $20 2
6 5 The Lion King (2019) BV $2,572,000 -29.5% 1,978 -387 $1,300 $537,592,304 $260 10
7 4 Good Boys Uni. $2,510,000 -40.6% 2,025 -711 $1,240 $77,305,605 $20 6
8 3 Angel has Fallen LGF $2,400,000 -46.6% 2,505 -571 $958 $64,689,679 $40 5
9 7 Overcomer Affirm $1,500,000 -45.0% 1,818 -475 $825 $31,567,203 $5 5
10 6 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $1,460,000 -47.7% 2,391 +341 $611 $170,613,810 $200 8
11 10 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $1,220,000 -33.5% 944 -404 $1,292 $58,364,429 $49 7
12 13 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $1,044,379 -29.0% 1,033 +276 $1,011 $5,342,600 - 5
13 9 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $1,015,480 -44.9% 1,128 -362 $900 $16,758,976 - 7
14 11 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $990,000 -41.8% 932 -562 $1,062 $65,819,736 $25 7
15 8 The Goldfinch WB $770,000 -71.3% 2,542 - $303 $4,550,103 $45 2
16 14 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $685,000 -42.0% 730 -454 $938 $40,525,591 $65 6
17 12 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $640,000 -57.4% 545 -412 $1,174 $138,153,430 $90 9
18 16 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $436,600 -36.4% 218 -2 $2,003 $1,650,539 - 3
19 17 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $340,000 -48.9% 407 -303 $835 $389,716,018 $160 12
20 21 Toy Story 4 BV $314,000 -23.9% 291 -119 $1,079 $432,776,979 - 14
21 18 Official Secrets IFC $265,714 -49.1% 482 +151 $551 $1,409,631 - 4
22 15 Ready or Not FoxS $223,000 -76.7% 301 -794 $741 $28,283,835 $6 5
23 19 Chhichhore FIP $205,000 -54.4% 98 -97 $2,092 $1,714,692 - 3
24 20 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $170,000 -59.9% 246 -291 $691 $21,800,170 $12 6
25 28 Aladdin (2019) BV $136,000 -34.0% 156 -23 $872 $355,264,942 $183 18
26 24 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $129,000 -56.3% 231 -242 $558 $26,048,886 - 7
27 26 The Farewell A24 $114,060 -52.6% 126 -103 $905 $17,347,644 - 11
28 N Promare GK $88,044 - 31 - $2,840 $805,674 - 1
29 N The Zoya Factor FIP $79,000 - 100 - $790 $79,000 - 1
30 30 Tod@s Caen PNT $73,000 -61.8% 68 -143 $1,074 $2,584,012 - 4
31 39 Monos Neon $52,493 +5.3% 15 +10 $3,500 $121,645 - 2
32 N Where's My Roy Cohn? SPC $42,364 - 4 - $10,591 $42,364 - 1
33 33 Luce Neon $36,000 -60.5% 60 -55 $600 $1,955,758 - 8
34 35 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $32,000 -54.9% 49 -28 $653 $482,827 - 5
35 37 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $29,275 -47.3% 22 -2 $1,331 $325,235 - 5
36 45 Honeyland Neon $25,875 -24.1% 36 -20 $719 $576,630 - 9
37 38 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $19,764 -61.9% 31 -65 $638 $1,546,708 - 7
38 44 Midsommar A24 $19,566 -46.7% 30 -20 $652 $27,415,512 - 12
39 43 Maiden SPC $19,565 -50.7% 39 -31 $502 $3,098,625 - 13
40 57 Ms. Purple Osci. $18,400 +52.0% 12 +8 $1,533 $51,811 - 3
41 63 One Cut of the Dead Vari. $13,075 +105.6% 7 +5 $1,868 $38,633 - 2
42 42 Mission Mangal FIP $7,000 -83.1% 13 -30 $538 $3,660,882 - 6
43 75 Imprisoned CLS $6,556 +49.6% 2 +1 $3,278 $11,422 - 2
44 73 Desolation Center Mats. $6,271 +27.0% 5 +2 $1,254 $13,502 - 2
45 N Loro IFC $5,567 - 1 - $5,567 $5,567 - 1
46 N Midnight Traveler Osci. $4,200 - 1 - $4,200 $6,411 - 1
47 N Britt-Marie Was Here Cohen $4,090 - 3 - $1,363 $4,090 - 1
48 72 Cracked Up Abr. $3,770 -29.0% 1 - $3,770 $9,628 - 2
49 - Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $3,590 - 7 - $513 $463,392 - 8
50 71 Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements Abr. $2,217 -59.1% 1 - $2,217 $9,680 - 2
51 85 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $1,804 -4.6% 2 -2 $902 $47,060 - 17
52 82 Jay Myself Osci. $1,250 -59.9% 1 -6 $1,250 $135,378 - 8
53 - Halston Orch. $1,158 - 2 - $579 $147,670 - 14
TOTAL (53 MOVIES):$123,206,127+11.3%39,508+1,331$3,119 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page