|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$31,000,000
|-
|3,079
|-
|$10,068
|$31,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$19,210,000
|-
|3,460
|-
|$5,552
|$19,210,000
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$19,015,000
|-
|3,618
|-
|$5,256
|$19,015,000
|$50
|1
|4
|1
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$17,245,000
|-56.5%
|4,156
|-414
|$4,149
|$179,165,563
|-
|3
|5
|2
|Hustlers
|STX
|$17,000,000
|-48.8%
|3,525
|+275
|$4,823
|$62,553,213
|$20
|2
|6
|5
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$2,572,000
|-29.5%
|1,978
|-387
|$1,300
|$537,592,304
|$260
|10
|7
|4
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$2,510,000
|-40.6%
|2,025
|-711
|$1,240
|$77,305,605
|$20
|6
|8
|3
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$2,400,000
|-46.6%
|2,505
|-571
|$958
|$64,689,679
|$40
|5
|9
|7
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$1,500,000
|-45.0%
|1,818
|-475
|$825
|$31,567,203
|$5
|5
|10
|6
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$1,460,000
|-47.7%
|2,391
|+341
|$611
|$170,613,810
|$200
|8
|11
|10
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$1,220,000
|-33.5%
|944
|-404
|$1,292
|$58,364,429
|$49
|7
|12
|13
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$1,044,379
|-29.0%
|1,033
|+276
|$1,011
|$5,342,600
|-
|5
|13
|9
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$1,015,480
|-44.9%
|1,128
|-362
|$900
|$16,758,976
|-
|7
|14
|11
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$990,000
|-41.8%
|932
|-562
|$1,062
|$65,819,736
|$25
|7
|15
|8
|The Goldfinch
|WB
|$770,000
|-71.3%
|2,542
|-
|$303
|$4,550,103
|$45
|2
|16
|14
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$685,000
|-42.0%
|730
|-454
|$938
|$40,525,591
|$65
|6
|17
|12
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$640,000
|-57.4%
|545
|-412
|$1,174
|$138,153,430
|$90
|9
|18
|16
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$436,600
|-36.4%
|218
|-2
|$2,003
|$1,650,539
|-
|3
|19
|17
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$340,000
|-48.9%
|407
|-303
|$835
|$389,716,018
|$160
|12
|20
|21
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$314,000
|-23.9%
|291
|-119
|$1,079
|$432,776,979
|-
|14
|21
|18
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$265,714
|-49.1%
|482
|+151
|$551
|$1,409,631
|-
|4
|22
|15
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$223,000
|-76.7%
|301
|-794
|$741
|$28,283,835
|$6
|5
|23
|19
|Chhichhore
|FIP
|$205,000
|-54.4%
|98
|-97
|$2,092
|$1,714,692
|-
|3
|24
|20
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$170,000
|-59.9%
|246
|-291
|$691
|$21,800,170
|$12
|6
|25
|28
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$136,000
|-34.0%
|156
|-23
|$872
|$355,264,942
|$183
|18
|26
|24
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$129,000
|-56.3%
|231
|-242
|$558
|$26,048,886
|-
|7
|27
|26
|The Farewell
|A24
|$114,060
|-52.6%
|126
|-103
|$905
|$17,347,644
|-
|11
|28
|N
|Promare
|GK
|$88,044
|-
|31
|-
|$2,840
|$805,674
|-
|1
|29
|N
|The Zoya Factor
|FIP
|$79,000
|-
|100
|-
|$790
|$79,000
|-
|1
|30
|30
|Tod@s Caen
|PNT
|$73,000
|-61.8%
|68
|-143
|$1,074
|$2,584,012
|-
|4
|31
|39
|Monos
|Neon
|$52,493
|+5.3%
|15
|+10
|$3,500
|$121,645
|-
|2
|32
|N
|Where's My Roy Cohn?
|SPC
|$42,364
|-
|4
|-
|$10,591
|$42,364
|-
|1
|33
|33
|Luce
|Neon
|$36,000
|-60.5%
|60
|-55
|$600
|$1,955,758
|-
|8
|34
|35
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$32,000
|-54.9%
|49
|-28
|$653
|$482,827
|-
|5
|35
|37
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$29,275
|-47.3%
|22
|-2
|$1,331
|$325,235
|-
|5
|36
|45
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$25,875
|-24.1%
|36
|-20
|$719
|$576,630
|-
|9
|37
|38
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$19,764
|-61.9%
|31
|-65
|$638
|$1,546,708
|-
|7
|38
|44
|Midsommar
|A24
|$19,566
|-46.7%
|30
|-20
|$652
|$27,415,512
|-
|12
|39
|43
|Maiden
|SPC
|$19,565
|-50.7%
|39
|-31
|$502
|$3,098,625
|-
|13
|40
|57
|Ms. Purple
|Osci.
|$18,400
|+52.0%
|12
|+8
|$1,533
|$51,811
|-
|3
|41
|63
|One Cut of the Dead
|Vari.
|$13,075
|+105.6%
|7
|+5
|$1,868
|$38,633
|-
|2
|42
|42
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$7,000
|-83.1%
|13
|-30
|$538
|$3,660,882
|-
|6
|43
|75
|Imprisoned
|CLS
|$6,556
|+49.6%
|2
|+1
|$3,278
|$11,422
|-
|2
|44
|73
|Desolation Center
|Mats.
|$6,271
|+27.0%
|5
|+2
|$1,254
|$13,502
|-
|2
|45
|N
|Loro
|IFC
|$5,567
|-
|1
|-
|$5,567
|$5,567
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Midnight Traveler
|Osci.
|$4,200
|-
|1
|-
|$4,200
|$6,411
|-
|1
|47
|N
|Britt-Marie Was Here
|Cohen
|$4,090
|-
|3
|-
|$1,363
|$4,090
|-
|1
|48
|72
|Cracked Up
|Abr.
|$3,770
|-29.0%
|1
|-
|$3,770
|$9,628
|-
|2
|49
|-
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$3,590
|-
|7
|-
|$513
|$463,392
|-
|8
|50
|71
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|Abr.
|$2,217
|-59.1%
|1
|-
|$2,217
|$9,680
|-
|2
|51
|85
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$1,804
|-4.6%
|2
|-2
|$902
|$47,060
|-
|17
|52
|82
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$1,250
|-59.9%
|1
|-6
|$1,250
|$135,378
|-
|8
|53
|-
|Halston
|Orch.
|$1,158
|-
|2
|-
|$579
|$147,670
|-
|14
|TOTAL (53 MOVIES):
|$123,206,127
|+11.3%
|39,508
|+1,331
|$3,119
