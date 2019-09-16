|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$39,606,550
|-56.5%
|4,570
|-
|$8,667
|$152,675,074
|-
|2
|2
|N
|Hustlers
|STX
|$33,181,361
|-
|3,250
|-
|$10,210
|$33,181,361
|$20
|1
|3
|2
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$4,494,056
|-25.0%
|3,076
|-153
|$1,461
|$60,474,474
|$40
|4
|4
|3
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$4,223,875
|-22.9%
|2,736
|-457
|$1,544
|$73,280,610
|$20
|5
|5
|4
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$3,649,905
|-15.6%
|2,365
|-245
|$1,543
|$534,087,680
|$260
|9
|6
|5
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$2,791,425
|-26.7%
|2,050
|-249
|$1,362
|$168,338,745
|$200
|7
|7
|6
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$2,725,781
|-26.6%
|2,293
|+140
|$1,189
|$28,978,549
|$5
|4
|8
|N
|The Goldfinch
|WB
|$2,679,027
|-
|2,542
|-
|$1,054
|$2,679,027
|$45
|1
|9
|11
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$1,843,310
|-13.5%
|1,490
|+180
|$1,237
|$14,965,952
|-
|6
|10
|7
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$1,835,864
|-21.7%
|1,348
|-440
|$1,362
|$56,729,431
|$49
|6
|11
|9
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$1,699,783
|-26.0%
|1,494
|-607
|$1,138
|$64,438,869
|$25
|6
|12
|10
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$1,501,323
|-30.7%
|957
|-445
|$1,569
|$136,872,950
|$90
|8
|13
|14
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$1,471,769
|+42.0%
|757
|+527
|$1,944
|$3,726,740
|-
|4
|14
|12
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$1,180,754
|-31.0%
|1,184
|-670
|$997
|$39,621,256
|$65
|5
|15
|8
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$955,220
|-58.7%
|1,095
|-1,255
|$872
|$27,699,397
|$6
|4
|16
|32
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$686,370
|+506.1%
|220
|+213
|$3,120
|$841,613
|-
|2
|17
|13
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$665,000
|-46.3%
|710
|-723
|$937
|$389,195,475
|$160
|11
|18
|26
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$521,460
|+135.9%
|331
|+327
|$1,575
|$916,917
|-
|3
|19
|19
|Chhichhore
|FIP
|$449,240
|-26.9%
|195
|-
|$2,304
|$1,347,815
|-
|2
|20
|18
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$424,049
|-43.0%
|537
|-438
|$790
|$21,536,021
|$12
|5
|21
|20
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$412,524
|-24.7%
|410
|-230
|$1,006
|$432,368,783
|-
|13
|22
|16
|Annabelle Comes Home
|WB (NL)
|$375,579
|-53.5%
|144
|-70
|$2,608
|$74,028,491
|-
|12
|23
|15
|Ne Zha
|WGUSA
|$363,432
|-59.1%
|126
|-9
|$2,884
|$3,307,561
|-
|3
|24
|21
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$295,021
|-41.7%
|473
|-267
|$624
|$25,796,245
|-
|6
|25
|17
|Don't Let Go
|OTL
|$253,801
|-68.4%
|413
|-509
|$615
|$4,940,341
|$5
|3
|26
|24
|The Farewell
|A24
|$240,811
|-40.0%
|229
|-139
|$1,052
|$17,117,821
|-
|10
|27
|25
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$205,965
|-20.9%
|179
|-19
|$1,151
|$355,079,532
|$183
|17
|28
|23
|Blinded By the Light
|WB
|$194,191
|-53.5%
|265
|-203
|$733
|$11,667,236
|-
|5
|29
|22
|Tod@s Caen
|PNT
|$191,161
|-59.5%
|211
|-160
|$906
|$2,429,664
|-
|3
|30
|N
|Freaks
|WGUSA
|$161,543
|-
|111
|-
|$1,455
|$161,543
|-
|1
|31
|27
|Where'd You Go, Bernadette
|UAR
|$100,286
|-53.9%
|192
|-78
|$522
|$9,065,584
|-
|5
|32
|29
|Luce
|Neon
|$91,160
|-42.1%
|115
|-68
|$793
|$1,873,342
|-
|7
|33
|31
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$86,570
|-32.8%
|119
|-20
|$727
|$158,228,530
|$80
|15
|34
|34
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$71,015
|-27.1%
|77
|+9
|$922
|$413,946
|-
|4
|35
|39
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|Magn.
|$65,327
|+17.1%
|24
|+2
|$2,722
|$284,700
|-
|3
|36
|38
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$55,507
|-4.5%
|24
|+8
|$2,313
|$242,686
|-
|4
|37
|28
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$51,857
|-74.3%
|96
|-187
|$540
|$1,500,500
|-
|6
|38
|N
|Monos
|Neon
|$49,843
|-
|5
|-
|$9,969
|$49,843
|-
|1
|39
|36
|The Kitchen (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$48,722
|-21.2%
|110
|+35
|$443
|$12,097,979
|$38
|6
|40
|33
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$41,381
|-62.8%
|43
|-51
|$962
|$3,644,155
|-
|5
|41
|35
|Maiden
|SPC
|$39,717
|-53.1%
|70
|-38
|$567
|$3,048,644
|-
|12
|42
|30
|Midsommar
|A24
|$36,691
|-74.9%
|50
|-184
|$734
|$27,368,668
|-
|11
|43
|42
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$34,069
|-31.9%
|56
|-
|$608
|$533,428
|-
|8
|44
|64
|Brian Banks
|BST
|$26,277
|+176.9%
|60
|+40
|$438
|$4,342,493
|-
|6
|45
|N
|Fagara
|CL
|$25,206
|-
|13
|-
|$1,939
|$25,206
|-
|1
|46
|43
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$24,587
|-50.5%
|67
|+1
|$367
|$644,319
|-
|9
|47
|48
|The Fighting Preacher
|Purd.
|$22,192
|-10.7%
|24
|-
|$925
|$761,989
|-
|8
|48
|49
|Give Me Liberty
|MBox
|$21,114
|-14.3%
|18
|+5
|$1,173
|$160,409
|-
|4
|49
|46
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$19,825
|-37.4%
|50
|-25
|$397
|$79,820,561
|$110
|14
|50
|57
|Mr. Klein (2019 re-release)
|Rialto
|$18,546
|+16.5%
|1
|-
|$18,546
|$49,371
|-
|2
|51
|47
|Tigers are Not Afraid
|Vari.
|$17,219
|-35.1%
|15
|-2
|$1,148
|$146,297
|-
|4
|52
|44
|Before You Know It (2019)
|1091
|$13,854
|-66.8%
|28
|-3
|$495
|$106,139
|-
|3
|53
|53
|Aquarela
|SPC
|$12,662
|-44.6%
|20
|-3
|$633
|$205,632
|-
|5
|54
|58
|Ms. Purple
|Osci.
|$12,106
|-23.1%
|4
|+3
|$3,027
|$30,334
|-
|2
|55
|65
|Edie
|MBox
|$10,544
|+19.8%
|9
|+2
|$1,172
|$26,193
|-
|2
|56
|45
|Bennett's War
|FF
|$9,289
|-76.3%
|290
|-
|$32
|$759,318
|-
|3
|57
|N
|Chained for Life
|Kino
|$7,415
|-
|2
|-
|$3,708
|$7,415
|-
|1
|58
|-
|Balloon
|DCA
|$7,181
|-
|5
|-
|$1,436
|$13,220
|-
|2
|59
|69
|Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
|Magn.
|$6,789
|+3.0%
|12
|-5
|$566
|$886,095
|-
|13
|60
|N
|One Cut of the Dead
|Vari.
|$6,360
|-
|2
|-
|$3,180
|$6,360
|-
|1
|61
|-
|A Faithful Man
|KL
|$6,253
|-
|6
|-
|$1,042
|$64,302
|-
|9
|62
|68
|Cold Case Hammarskjöld
|Magn.
|$6,079
|-17.5%
|4
|-6
|$1,520
|$93,580
|-
|5
|63
|51
|Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
|RAtt.
|$6,013
|-74.4%
|34
|-14
|$177
|$1,008,373
|-
|11
|64
|72
|Long Day's Journey Into Night (2019)
|KL
|$5,509
|+48.5%
|4
|-
|$1,377
|$505,502
|-
|23
|65
|N
|The Sound of Silence
|IFC
|$5,449
|-
|2
|-
|$2,725
|$5,449
|-
|1
|66
|N
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|Abr.
|$5,424
|-
|1
|-
|$5,424
|$5,424
|-
|1
|67
|N
|Cracked Up
|Abr.
|$5,310
|-
|1
|-
|$5,310
|$5,310
|-
|1
|68
|N
|Desolation Center
|Mats.
|$4,938
|-
|3
|-
|$1,646
|$4,938
|-
|1
|69
|60
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$4,524
|-67.7%
|10
|-9
|$452
|$3,339,501
|-
|17
|70
|N
|Imprisoned
|CLS
|$4,381
|-
|1
|-
|$4,381
|$4,381
|-
|1
|71
|66
|Line Walker 2 Invisible Spy
|WGUSA
|$4,379
|-43.0%
|2
|-1
|$2,190
|$293,675
|-
|5
|72
|70
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|AAE
|$4,210
|-23.1%
|11
|-5
|$383
|$1,726,964
|-
|12
|73
|80
|The Chambermaid (2019)
|KL
|$4,057
|+187.1%
|2
|+1
|$2,029
|$81,241
|-
|12
|74
|71
|Rapid Response
|ADC
|$3,840
|-14.6%
|10
|+2
|$384
|$10,297
|-
|2
|75
|67
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$3,115
|-58.1%
|7
|-7
|$445
|$131,818
|-
|7
|76
|-
|Rojo
|Distrib.
|$2,295
|-
|2
|-
|$1,148
|$82,001
|-
|10
|77
|76
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$1,891
|-20.3%
|5
|-
|$378
|$45,256
|-
|16
|78
|73
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$1,712
|-36.4%
|3
|-1
|$571
|$36,183,262
|-
|553
|79
|N
|Another Day of Life
|GK
|$1,691
|-
|2
|-
|$846
|$1,691
|-
|1
|80
|62
|Mike Wallace is Here
|Magn.
|$1,626
|-85.2%
|7
|-13
|$232
|$275,993
|-
|8
|81
|78
|Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
|GK
|$1,118
|-50.4%
|3
|-5
|$373
|$30,818
|-
|5
|82
|77
|The Mountain
|KL
|$755
|-66.5%
|3
|-2
|$252
|$56,062
|-
|8
|83
|82
|The Divine Fury
|WGUSA
|$441
|-64.7%
|1
|-1
|$441
|$102,913
|-
|5
|84
|79
|In The Aisles
|MBox
|$379
|-76.9%
|1
|-
|$379
|$27,901
|-
|14
|85
|-
|Olivia
|Icar.
|$371
|-
|1
|-
|$371
|$9,934
|-
|5
|86
|84
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|ENTMP
|$291
|-46.0%
|2
|+1
|$146
|$589,155
|-
|10
|87
|89
|Piranhas
|MBox
|$279
|+62.2%
|1
|-
|$279
|$19,940
|-
|7
|88
|88
|A Beautiful Planet
|IMAX
|$226
|-22.1%
|3
|-
|$75
|$15,557,235
|-
|177
|89
|85
|Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
|Zeit.
|$167
|-65.8%
|2
|-1
|$84
|$98,016
|-
|22
|90
|-
|Island of Lemurs: Madagascar (IMAX)
|WB
|$11
|-
|1
|-
|$11
|$11,262,434
|-
|271
|TOTAL (90 MOVIES):
|$110,400,195
|-20.3%
|37,497
|-1,201
|$2,944
|