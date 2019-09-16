Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


September 13-15, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $39,606,550 -56.5% 4,570 - $8,667 $152,675,074 - 2
2 N Hustlers STX $33,181,361 - 3,250 - $10,210 $33,181,361 $20 1
3 2 Angel has Fallen LGF $4,494,056 -25.0% 3,076 -153 $1,461 $60,474,474 $40 4
4 3 Good Boys Uni. $4,223,875 -22.9% 2,736 -457 $1,544 $73,280,610 $20 5
5 4 The Lion King (2019) BV $3,649,905 -15.6% 2,365 -245 $1,543 $534,087,680 $260 9
6 5 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $2,791,425 -26.7% 2,050 -249 $1,362 $168,338,745 $200 7
7 6 Overcomer Affirm $2,725,781 -26.6% 2,293 +140 $1,189 $28,978,549 $5 4
8 N The Goldfinch WB $2,679,027 - 2,542 - $1,054 $2,679,027 $45 1
9 11 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $1,843,310 -13.5% 1,490 +180 $1,237 $14,965,952 - 6
10 7 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $1,835,864 -21.7% 1,348 -440 $1,362 $56,729,431 $49 6
11 9 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $1,699,783 -26.0% 1,494 -607 $1,138 $64,438,869 $25 6
12 10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $1,501,323 -30.7% 957 -445 $1,569 $136,872,950 $90 8
13 14 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $1,471,769 +42.0% 757 +527 $1,944 $3,726,740 - 4
14 12 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $1,180,754 -31.0% 1,184 -670 $997 $39,621,256 $65 5
15 8 Ready or Not FoxS $955,220 -58.7% 1,095 -1,255 $872 $27,699,397 $6 4
16 32 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $686,370 +506.1% 220 +213 $3,120 $841,613 - 2
17 13 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $665,000 -46.3% 710 -723 $937 $389,195,475 $160 11
18 26 Official Secrets IFC $521,460 +135.9% 331 +327 $1,575 $916,917 - 3
19 19 Chhichhore FIP $449,240 -26.9% 195 - $2,304 $1,347,815 - 2
20 18 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $424,049 -43.0% 537 -438 $790 $21,536,021 $12 5
21 20 Toy Story 4 BV $412,524 -24.7% 410 -230 $1,006 $432,368,783 - 13
22 16 Annabelle Comes Home WB (NL) $375,579 -53.5% 144 -70 $2,608 $74,028,491 - 12
23 15 Ne Zha WGUSA $363,432 -59.1% 126 -9 $2,884 $3,307,561 - 3
24 21 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $295,021 -41.7% 473 -267 $624 $25,796,245 - 6
25 17 Don't Let Go OTL $253,801 -68.4% 413 -509 $615 $4,940,341 $5 3
26 24 The Farewell A24 $240,811 -40.0% 229 -139 $1,052 $17,117,821 - 10
27 25 Aladdin (2019) BV $205,965 -20.9% 179 -19 $1,151 $355,079,532 $183 17
28 23 Blinded By the Light WB $194,191 -53.5% 265 -203 $733 $11,667,236 - 5
29 22 Tod@s Caen PNT $191,161 -59.5% 211 -160 $906 $2,429,664 - 3
30 N Freaks WGUSA $161,543 - 111 - $1,455 $161,543 - 1
31 27 Where'd You Go, Bernadette UAR $100,286 -53.9% 192 -78 $522 $9,065,584 - 5
32 29 Luce Neon $91,160 -42.1% 115 -68 $793 $1,873,342 - 7
33 31 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $86,570 -32.8% 119 -20 $727 $158,228,530 $80 15
34 34 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $71,015 -27.1% 77 +9 $922 $413,946 - 4
35 39 Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins Magn. $65,327 +17.1% 24 +2 $2,722 $284,700 - 3
36 38 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $55,507 -4.5% 24 +8 $2,313 $242,686 - 4
37 28 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $51,857 -74.3% 96 -187 $540 $1,500,500 - 6
38 N Monos Neon $49,843 - 5 - $9,969 $49,843 - 1
39 36 The Kitchen (2019) WB (NL) $48,722 -21.2% 110 +35 $443 $12,097,979 $38 6
40 33 Mission Mangal FIP $41,381 -62.8% 43 -51 $962 $3,644,155 - 5
41 35 Maiden SPC $39,717 -53.1% 70 -38 $567 $3,048,644 - 12
42 30 Midsommar A24 $36,691 -74.9% 50 -184 $734 $27,368,668 - 11
43 42 Honeyland Neon $34,069 -31.9% 56 - $608 $533,428 - 8
44 64 Brian Banks BST $26,277 +176.9% 60 +40 $438 $4,342,493 - 6
45 N Fagara CL $25,206 - 13 - $1,939 $25,206 - 1
46 43 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $24,587 -50.5% 67 +1 $367 $644,319 - 9
47 48 The Fighting Preacher Purd. $22,192 -10.7% 24 - $925 $761,989 - 8
48 49 Give Me Liberty MBox $21,114 -14.3% 18 +5 $1,173 $160,409 - 4
49 46 Men in Black International Sony $19,825 -37.4% 50 -25 $397 $79,820,561 $110 14
50 57 Mr. Klein (2019 re-release) Rialto $18,546 +16.5% 1 - $18,546 $49,371 - 2
51 47 Tigers are Not Afraid Vari. $17,219 -35.1% 15 -2 $1,148 $146,297 - 4
52 44 Before You Know It (2019) 1091 $13,854 -66.8% 28 -3 $495 $106,139 - 3
53 53 Aquarela SPC $12,662 -44.6% 20 -3 $633 $205,632 - 5
54 58 Ms. Purple Osci. $12,106 -23.1% 4 +3 $3,027 $30,334 - 2
55 65 Edie MBox $10,544 +19.8% 9 +2 $1,172 $26,193 - 2
56 45 Bennett's War FF $9,289 -76.3% 290 - $32 $759,318 - 3
57 N Chained for Life Kino $7,415 - 2 - $3,708 $7,415 - 1
58 - Balloon DCA $7,181 - 5 - $1,436 $13,220 - 2
59 69 Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Magn. $6,789 +3.0% 12 -5 $566 $886,095 - 13
60 N One Cut of the Dead Vari. $6,360 - 2 - $3,180 $6,360 - 1
61 - A Faithful Man KL $6,253 - 6 - $1,042 $64,302 - 9
62 68 Cold Case Hammarskjöld Magn. $6,079 -17.5% 4 -6 $1,520 $93,580 - 5
63 51 Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love RAtt. $6,013 -74.4% 34 -14 $177 $1,008,373 - 11
64 72 Long Day's Journey Into Night (2019) KL $5,509 +48.5% 4 - $1,377 $505,502 - 23
65 N The Sound of Silence IFC $5,449 - 2 - $2,725 $5,449 - 1
66 N Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements Abr. $5,424 - 1 - $5,424 $5,424 - 1
67 N Cracked Up Abr. $5,310 - 1 - $5,310 $5,310 - 1
68 N Desolation Center Mats. $4,938 - 3 - $1,646 $4,938 - 1
69 60 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $4,524 -67.7% 10 -9 $452 $3,339,501 - 17
70 N Imprisoned CLS $4,381 - 1 - $4,381 $4,381 - 1
71 66 Line Walker 2 Invisible Spy WGUSA $4,379 -43.0% 2 -1 $2,190 $293,675 - 5
72 70 The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith AAE $4,210 -23.1% 11 -5 $383 $1,726,964 - 12
73 80 The Chambermaid (2019) KL $4,057 +187.1% 2 +1 $2,029 $81,241 - 12
74 71 Rapid Response ADC $3,840 -14.6% 10 +2 $384 $10,297 - 2
75 67 Jay Myself Osci. $3,115 -58.1% 7 -7 $445 $131,818 - 7
76 - Rojo Distrib. $2,295 - 2 - $1,148 $82,001 - 10
77 76 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $1,891 -20.3% 5 - $378 $45,256 - 16
78 73 Under the Sea 3D WB $1,712 -36.4% 3 -1 $571 $36,183,262 - 553
79 N Another Day of Life GK $1,691 - 2 - $846 $1,691 - 1
80 62 Mike Wallace is Here Magn. $1,626 -85.2% 7 -13 $232 $275,993 - 8
81 78 Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles GK $1,118 -50.4% 3 -5 $373 $30,818 - 5
82 77 The Mountain KL $755 -66.5% 3 -2 $252 $56,062 - 8
83 82 The Divine Fury WGUSA $441 -64.7% 1 -1 $441 $102,913 - 5
84 79 In The Aisles MBox $379 -76.9% 1 - $379 $27,901 - 14
85 - Olivia Icar. $371 - 1 - $371 $9,934 - 5
86 84 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable ENTMP $291 -46.0% 2 +1 $146 $589,155 - 10
87 89 Piranhas MBox $279 +62.2% 1 - $279 $19,940 - 7
88 88 A Beautiful Planet IMAX $226 -22.1% 3 - $75 $15,557,235 - 177
89 85 Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Zeit. $167 -65.8% 2 -1 $84 $98,016 - 22
90 - Island of Lemurs: Madagascar (IMAX) WB $11 - 1 - $11 $11,262,434 - 271
TOTAL (90 MOVIES):$110,400,195-20.3%37,497-1,201$2,944 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


