September 6-8, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N It: Chapter Two WB (NL) $91,000,000 - 4,570 - $19,912 $91,000,000 - 1
2 1 Angel has Fallen LGF $6,000,000 -49.1% 3,229 -107 $1,858 $53,460,501 $40 3
3 2 Good Boys Uni. $5,390,000 -43.3% 3,193 -265 $1,688 $66,849,700 $20 4
4 3 The Lion King (2019) BV $4,193,000 -39.4% 2,610 -580 $1,607 $529,106,439 $260 8
5 6 Overcomer Affirm $3,750,000 -33.8% 2,153 +326 $1,742 $24,706,163 $5 3
6 4 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $3,720,000 -42.4% 2,299 -673 $1,618 $164,252,145 $200 6
7 12 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $2,276,430 -24.6% 1,310 +61 $1,738 $12,282,689 - 5
8 7 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $2,275,000 -54.5% 2,101 -646 $1,083 $62,100,734 $25 5
9 5 Ready or Not FoxS $2,229,000 -62.3% 2,350 -648 $949 $25,630,688 $6 3
10 11 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $2,170,000 -47.1% 1,788 -689 $1,214 $54,159,150 $49 5
11 10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $2,155,000 -47.7% 1,402 -591 $1,537 $134,357,282 $90 7
12 9 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $1,625,000 -61.7% 1,854 -1,457 $876 $38,002,894 $65 4
13 8 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $1,230,000 -71.4% 1,433 -1,729 $858 $388,112,846 $160 10
14 27 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $1,036,186 +149.2% 230 +182 $4,505 $1,902,218 - 3
15 13 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $845,000 -65.2% 975 -1,249 $867 $21,006,740 $12 4
16 15 Don't Let Go OTL $800,000 -65.8% 922 - $868 $4,300,680 $5 2
17 N Chhichhore FIP $575,000 - 195 - $2,949 $575,000 - 1
18 14 Toy Story 4 BV $541,000 -77.3% 640 -2,075 $845 $431,804,269 - 12
19 19 Tod@s Caen PNT $480,000 -56.3% 371 - $1,294 $2,081,041 - 2
20 17 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $479,000 -63.9% 740 -735 $647 $25,229,078 - 5
21 21 The Farewell A24 $455,271 -45.9% 368 -523 $1,237 $16,739,411 - 9
22 43 Official Secrets IFC $252,108 +288.1% 42 +38 $6,003 $349,891 - 2
23 24 Aladdin (2019) BV $251,000 -44.2% 198 -32 $1,268 $354,791,999 $183 16
24 25 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $222,598 -50.2% 283 -145 $787 $1,371,218 - 5
25 30 Luce Neon $155,600 -48.2% 183 -52 $850 $1,665,552 - 6
26 22 Midsommar A24 $144,448 -78.4% 234 -442 $617 $27,241,104 - 10
27 29 Mission Mangal FIP $120,000 -68.0% 94 -57 $1,277 $3,579,348 - 4
28 N Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Greenwich $115,500 - 7 - $16,500 $115,500 - 1
29 39 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $100,548 +28.9% 68 +40 $1,479 $299,551 - 3
30 34 Maiden SPC $90,810 -37.3% 108 -72 $841 $2,966,171 - 11
31 54 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $62,190 +70.6% 16 +14 $3,887 $158,214 - 3
32 38 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $53,000 -36.4% 113 -26 $469 $171,002,378 - 17
33 55 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $51,018 +44.7% 66 +19 $773 $626,458 - 8
34 46 Honeyland Neon $50,600 -5.5% 56 +14 $904 $467,510 - 7
35 59 Before You Know It (2019) 1091 $40,000 +73.3% 31 +28 $1,290 $73,873 - 2
36 26 Bennett's War FF $37,274 -91.3% 290 -680 $129 $723,089 - 2
37 48 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $28,701 -41.2% 22 -13 $1,305 $449,371 - 6
38 53 Give Me Liberty MBox $24,138 -35.1% 13 +4 $1,857 $129,238 - 3
39 49 Aquarela SPC $23,474 -45.6% 23 -12 $1,021 $181,108 - 4
40 47 The Nightingale (2019) IFC $22,273 -56.0% 46 -33 $484 $382,538 - 6
41 N Ms. Purple Osci. $18,650 - 1 - $18,650 $18,650 - 1
42 40 Avengers: Endgame BV $12,000 -83.0% 55 -55 $218 $858,365,685 $356 20
43 33 Killerman Blue Fox $11,831 -92.3% 48 -274 $246 $278,053 - 2
44 N Edie MBox $8,467 - 7 - $1,210 $8,467 - 1
45 78 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $2,315 +29.8% 5 +3 $463 $41,412 - 15
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$135,123,430+47.4%36,742-13,755$3,678 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


