|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$91,000,000
|-
|4,570
|-
|$19,912
|$91,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$6,000,000
|-49.1%
|3,229
|-107
|$1,858
|$53,460,501
|$40
|3
|3
|2
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$5,390,000
|-43.3%
|3,193
|-265
|$1,688
|$66,849,700
|$20
|4
|4
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$4,193,000
|-39.4%
|2,610
|-580
|$1,607
|$529,106,439
|$260
|8
|5
|6
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$3,750,000
|-33.8%
|2,153
|+326
|$1,742
|$24,706,163
|$5
|3
|6
|4
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$3,720,000
|-42.4%
|2,299
|-673
|$1,618
|$164,252,145
|$200
|6
|7
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$2,276,430
|-24.6%
|1,310
|+61
|$1,738
|$12,282,689
|-
|5
|8
|7
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$2,275,000
|-54.5%
|2,101
|-646
|$1,083
|$62,100,734
|$25
|5
|9
|5
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$2,229,000
|-62.3%
|2,350
|-648
|$949
|$25,630,688
|$6
|3
|10
|11
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$2,170,000
|-47.1%
|1,788
|-689
|$1,214
|$54,159,150
|$49
|5
|11
|10
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$2,155,000
|-47.7%
|1,402
|-591
|$1,537
|$134,357,282
|$90
|7
|12
|9
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$1,625,000
|-61.7%
|1,854
|-1,457
|$876
|$38,002,894
|$65
|4
|13
|8
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$1,230,000
|-71.4%
|1,433
|-1,729
|$858
|$388,112,846
|$160
|10
|14
|27
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$1,036,186
|+149.2%
|230
|+182
|$4,505
|$1,902,218
|-
|3
|15
|13
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$845,000
|-65.2%
|975
|-1,249
|$867
|$21,006,740
|$12
|4
|16
|15
|Don't Let Go
|OTL
|$800,000
|-65.8%
|922
|-
|$868
|$4,300,680
|$5
|2
|17
|N
|Chhichhore
|FIP
|$575,000
|-
|195
|-
|$2,949
|$575,000
|-
|1
|18
|14
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$541,000
|-77.3%
|640
|-2,075
|$845
|$431,804,269
|-
|12
|19
|19
|Tod@s Caen
|PNT
|$480,000
|-56.3%
|371
|-
|$1,294
|$2,081,041
|-
|2
|20
|17
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$479,000
|-63.9%
|740
|-735
|$647
|$25,229,078
|-
|5
|21
|21
|The Farewell
|A24
|$455,271
|-45.9%
|368
|-523
|$1,237
|$16,739,411
|-
|9
|22
|43
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$252,108
|+288.1%
|42
|+38
|$6,003
|$349,891
|-
|2
|23
|24
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$251,000
|-44.2%
|198
|-32
|$1,268
|$354,791,999
|$183
|16
|24
|25
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$222,598
|-50.2%
|283
|-145
|$787
|$1,371,218
|-
|5
|25
|30
|Luce
|Neon
|$155,600
|-48.2%
|183
|-52
|$850
|$1,665,552
|-
|6
|26
|22
|Midsommar
|A24
|$144,448
|-78.4%
|234
|-442
|$617
|$27,241,104
|-
|10
|27
|29
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$120,000
|-68.0%
|94
|-57
|$1,277
|$3,579,348
|-
|4
|28
|N
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|Greenwich
|$115,500
|-
|7
|-
|$16,500
|$115,500
|-
|1
|29
|39
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$100,548
|+28.9%
|68
|+40
|$1,479
|$299,551
|-
|3
|30
|34
|Maiden
|SPC
|$90,810
|-37.3%
|108
|-72
|$841
|$2,966,171
|-
|11
|31
|54
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$62,190
|+70.6%
|16
|+14
|$3,887
|$158,214
|-
|3
|32
|38
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$53,000
|-36.4%
|113
|-26
|$469
|$171,002,378
|-
|17
|33
|55
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$51,018
|+44.7%
|66
|+19
|$773
|$626,458
|-
|8
|34
|46
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$50,600
|-5.5%
|56
|+14
|$904
|$467,510
|-
|7
|35
|59
|Before You Know It (2019)
|1091
|$40,000
|+73.3%
|31
|+28
|$1,290
|$73,873
|-
|2
|36
|26
|Bennett's War
|FF
|$37,274
|-91.3%
|290
|-680
|$129
|$723,089
|-
|2
|37
|48
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$28,701
|-41.2%
|22
|-13
|$1,305
|$449,371
|-
|6
|38
|53
|Give Me Liberty
|MBox
|$24,138
|-35.1%
|13
|+4
|$1,857
|$129,238
|-
|3
|39
|49
|Aquarela
|SPC
|$23,474
|-45.6%
|23
|-12
|$1,021
|$181,108
|-
|4
|40
|47
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$22,273
|-56.0%
|46
|-33
|$484
|$382,538
|-
|6
|41
|N
|Ms. Purple
|Osci.
|$18,650
|-
|1
|-
|$18,650
|$18,650
|-
|1
|42
|40
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$12,000
|-83.0%
|55
|-55
|$218
|$858,365,685
|$356
|20
|43
|33
|Killerman
|Blue Fox
|$11,831
|-92.3%
|48
|-274
|$246
|$278,053
|-
|2
|44
|N
|Edie
|MBox
|$8,467
|-
|7
|-
|$1,210
|$8,467
|-
|1
|45
|78
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$2,315
|+29.8%
|5
|+3
|$463
|$41,412
|-
|15
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$135,123,430
|+47.4%
|36,742
|-13,755
|$3,678
|