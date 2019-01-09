Adjuster:

August 30-September 1, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Angel has Fallen LGF $11,575,000 -45.9% 3,336 +50 $3,470 $40,689,221 $40 2
2 2 Good Boys Uni. $9,190,000 -21.0% 3,458 +105 $2,658 $56,197,965 $20 3
3 5 The Lion King (2019) BV $6,708,000 -16.8% 3,190 -110 $2,103 $520,937,294 $260 7
4 4 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $6,280,000 -22.2% 2,972 -340 $2,113 $157,092,350 $200 5
5 3 Overcomer Affirm $5,700,000 -30.0% 1,827 +104 $3,120 $17,246,629 $5 2
6 6 Ready or Not FoxS $5,616,000 -29.9% 2,998 +143 $1,873 $20,092,573 $6 2
7 8 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $5,000,000 -14.8% 2,747 -80 $1,820 $57,620,246 $25 4
8 15 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $4,260,000 +153.2% 3,162 +2,154 $1,347 $384,712,588 $160 9
9 9 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $4,140,000 -22.3% 2,477 -366 $1,671 $49,597,691 $49 4
10 7 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $4,115,000 -35.5% 3,311 -558 $1,243 $33,905,108 $65 3
11 10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $4,035,000 -19.4% 1,993 -216 $2,025 $129,657,549 $90 6
12 12 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $2,921,448 -1.8% 1,249 +253 $2,339 $7,907,745 - 4
13 11 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $2,500,000 -36.2% 2,234 -649 $1,119 $19,248,977 $12 3
14 N Don't Let Go OTL $2,440,000 - 922 - $2,646 $2,440,000 $5 1
15 17 Toy Story 4 BV $2,304,000 +87.2% 2,715 +1,895 $849 $429,649,899 - 11
16 13 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $1,285,000 -39.0% 1,475 -565 $871 $23,862,298 - 4
17 14 Blinded By the Light WB $1,210,000 -39.0% 1,673 -634 $723 $10,198,872 - 3
18 N Tod@s Caen PNT $1,080,000 - 371 - $2,911 $1,080,000 - 1
19 18 The Farewell A24 $829,165 -6.1% 891 +75 $931 $15,720,462 - 8
20 39 Midsommar A24 $650,170 +1,217.4% 676 +632 $962 $26,715,021 - 9
21 27 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $445,452 +189.0% 428 +347 $1,041 $862,813 - 4
22 N Bennett's War FF $445,151 - 970 - $459 $445,151 - 1
23 26 Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $414,228 +129.2% 49 +44 $8,454 $637,415 - 2
24 24 Aladdin (2019) BV $411,000 +100.9% 230 +45 $1,787 $354,380,665 $183 15
25 21 Yesterday Uni. $397,000 -0.6% 397 -41 $1,000 $73,095,395 $26 10
26 19 Mission Mangal FIP $370,000 -43.5% 151 -112 $2,450 $3,311,003 - 3
27 23 Luce Neon $277,200 +9.8% 235 +75 $1,180 $1,267,091 - 5
28 25 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $275,000 +36.5% 227 +42 $1,211 $157,833,845 $80 13
29 N Killerman Blue Fox $150,214 - 320 - $469 $150,214 - 1
30 28 Maiden SPC $134,277 -4.4% 180 +27 $746 $2,749,889 - 10
31 29 Crawl Par. $95,000 -28.2% 116 -27 $819 $38,965,322 $13.5 8
32 N Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins Magn. $93,120 - 18 - $5,173 $93,120 - 1
33 34 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $85,000 +23.3% 139 +10 $612 $170,911,873 - 16
34 N Official Secrets IFC $80,046 - 4 - $20,012 $80,046 - 1
35 38 Avengers: Endgame BV $80,000 +59.1% 110 -5 $727 $858,339,001 $356 19
36 48 Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $74,005 +103.2% 28 +21 $2,643 $131,641 - 2
37 46 The Nightingale (2019) IFC $57,124 +50.2% 75 +24 $762 $333,301 - 5
38 41 Honeyland Neon $52,270 +12.1% 42 +6 $1,245 $371,791 - 6
39 33 Rocketman Par. $52,000 -27.2% 102 -16 $510 $96,327,295 $40 14
40 36 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $48,904 -19.3% 32 -5 $1,528 $390,406 - 5
41 54 Aquarela SPC $42,120 +75.6% 35 +22 $1,203 $122,583 - 3
42 57 Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $37,106 +103.2% 2 +1 $18,553 $67,553 - 2
43 51 Give Me Liberty MBox $34,181 +2.8% 9 +6 $3,798 $76,282 - 2
44 44 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $31,540 -24.6% 47 - $671 $509,872 - 7
45 N Before You Know It (2019) 1091 $27,000 - 3 - $9,000 $27,000 - 1
46 52 Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Magn. $13,860 -57.3% 17 -27 $815 $846,804 - 11
47 65 The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith AAE $13,200 +49.7% 17 +1 $776 $1,688,629 - 10
48 62 Jay Myself Osci. $13,100 +20.7% 15 +6 $873 $104,349 - 5
TOTAL (48 MOVIES):$86,087,881-20.8%47,675+195$1,806 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


