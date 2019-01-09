|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$11,575,000
|-45.9%
|3,336
|+50
|$3,470
|$40,689,221
|$40
|2
|2
|2
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$9,190,000
|-21.0%
|3,458
|+105
|$2,658
|$56,197,965
|$20
|3
|3
|5
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$6,708,000
|-16.8%
|3,190
|-110
|$2,103
|$520,937,294
|$260
|7
|4
|4
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$6,280,000
|-22.2%
|2,972
|-340
|$2,113
|$157,092,350
|$200
|5
|5
|3
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$5,700,000
|-30.0%
|1,827
|+104
|$3,120
|$17,246,629
|$5
|2
|6
|6
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$5,616,000
|-29.9%
|2,998
|+143
|$1,873
|$20,092,573
|$6
|2
|7
|8
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$5,000,000
|-14.8%
|2,747
|-80
|$1,820
|$57,620,246
|$25
|4
|8
|15
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$4,260,000
|+153.2%
|3,162
|+2,154
|$1,347
|$384,712,588
|$160
|9
|9
|9
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$4,140,000
|-22.3%
|2,477
|-366
|$1,671
|$49,597,691
|$49
|4
|10
|7
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$4,115,000
|-35.5%
|3,311
|-558
|$1,243
|$33,905,108
|$65
|3
|11
|10
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$4,035,000
|-19.4%
|1,993
|-216
|$2,025
|$129,657,549
|$90
|6
|12
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$2,921,448
|-1.8%
|1,249
|+253
|$2,339
|$7,907,745
|-
|4
|13
|11
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$2,500,000
|-36.2%
|2,234
|-649
|$1,119
|$19,248,977
|$12
|3
|14
|N
|Don't Let Go
|OTL
|$2,440,000
|-
|922
|-
|$2,646
|$2,440,000
|$5
|1
|15
|17
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$2,304,000
|+87.2%
|2,715
|+1,895
|$849
|$429,649,899
|-
|11
|16
|13
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$1,285,000
|-39.0%
|1,475
|-565
|$871
|$23,862,298
|-
|4
|17
|14
|Blinded By the Light
|WB
|$1,210,000
|-39.0%
|1,673
|-634
|$723
|$10,198,872
|-
|3
|18
|N
|Tod@s Caen
|PNT
|$1,080,000
|-
|371
|-
|$2,911
|$1,080,000
|-
|1
|19
|18
|The Farewell
|A24
|$829,165
|-6.1%
|891
|+75
|$931
|$15,720,462
|-
|8
|20
|39
|Midsommar
|A24
|$650,170
|+1,217.4%
|676
|+632
|$962
|$26,715,021
|-
|9
|21
|27
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$445,452
|+189.0%
|428
|+347
|$1,041
|$862,813
|-
|4
|22
|N
|Bennett's War
|FF
|$445,151
|-
|970
|-
|$459
|$445,151
|-
|1
|23
|26
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$414,228
|+129.2%
|49
|+44
|$8,454
|$637,415
|-
|2
|24
|24
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$411,000
|+100.9%
|230
|+45
|$1,787
|$354,380,665
|$183
|15
|25
|21
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$397,000
|-0.6%
|397
|-41
|$1,000
|$73,095,395
|$26
|10
|26
|19
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$370,000
|-43.5%
|151
|-112
|$2,450
|$3,311,003
|-
|3
|27
|23
|Luce
|Neon
|$277,200
|+9.8%
|235
|+75
|$1,180
|$1,267,091
|-
|5
|28
|25
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$275,000
|+36.5%
|227
|+42
|$1,211
|$157,833,845
|$80
|13
|29
|N
|Killerman
|Blue Fox
|$150,214
|-
|320
|-
|$469
|$150,214
|-
|1
|30
|28
|Maiden
|SPC
|$134,277
|-4.4%
|180
|+27
|$746
|$2,749,889
|-
|10
|31
|29
|Crawl
|Par.
|$95,000
|-28.2%
|116
|-27
|$819
|$38,965,322
|$13.5
|8
|32
|N
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|Magn.
|$93,120
|-
|18
|-
|$5,173
|$93,120
|-
|1
|33
|34
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$85,000
|+23.3%
|139
|+10
|$612
|$170,911,873
|-
|16
|34
|N
|Official Secrets
|IFC
|$80,046
|-
|4
|-
|$20,012
|$80,046
|-
|1
|35
|38
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$80,000
|+59.1%
|110
|-5
|$727
|$858,339,001
|$356
|19
|36
|48
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$74,005
|+103.2%
|28
|+21
|$2,643
|$131,641
|-
|2
|37
|46
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$57,124
|+50.2%
|75
|+24
|$762
|$333,301
|-
|5
|38
|41
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$52,270
|+12.1%
|42
|+6
|$1,245
|$371,791
|-
|6
|39
|33
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$52,000
|-27.2%
|102
|-16
|$510
|$96,327,295
|$40
|14
|40
|36
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$48,904
|-19.3%
|32
|-5
|$1,528
|$390,406
|-
|5
|41
|54
|Aquarela
|SPC
|$42,120
|+75.6%
|35
|+22
|$1,203
|$122,583
|-
|3
|42
|57
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$37,106
|+103.2%
|2
|+1
|$18,553
|$67,553
|-
|2
|43
|51
|Give Me Liberty
|MBox
|$34,181
|+2.8%
|9
|+6
|$3,798
|$76,282
|-
|2
|44
|44
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$31,540
|-24.6%
|47
|-
|$671
|$509,872
|-
|7
|45
|N
|Before You Know It (2019)
|1091
|$27,000
|-
|3
|-
|$9,000
|$27,000
|-
|1
|46
|52
|Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
|Magn.
|$13,860
|-57.3%
|17
|-27
|$815
|$846,804
|-
|11
|47
|65
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|AAE
|$13,200
|+49.7%
|17
|+1
|$776
|$1,688,629
|-
|10
|48
|62
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$13,100
|+20.7%
|15
|+6
|$873
|$104,349
|-
|5
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$86,087,881
|-20.8%
|47,675
|+195
|$1,806
