August 23-25, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Angel has Fallen LGF $21,250,000 - 3,286 - $6,467 $21,250,000 $40 1
2 1 Good Boys Uni. $11,750,000 -45.1% 3,353 +149 $3,504 $42,057,505 $20 2
3 N Overcomer Affirm $8,200,000 - 1,723 - $4,759 $8,200,000 $5 1
4 3 The Lion King (2019) BV $8,150,000 -33.9% 3,300 -260 $2,470 $510,635,735 - 6
5 2 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $8,140,000 -42.6% 3,312 -445 $2,458 $147,701,255 $200 4
6 N Ready or Not FoxS $7,550,000 - 2,855 - $2,644 $10,578,148 - 1
7 4 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $6,365,000 -38.5% 3,869 - $1,645 $27,091,263 $65 2
8 5 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $6,000,000 -40.0% 2,927 -208 $2,050 $50,489,202 $25 3
9 6 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $5,200,000 -39.3% 2,843 -892 $1,829 $43,099,953 $49 3
10 8 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $5,000,000 -34.9% 2,209 -295 $2,263 $123,187,467 $90 5
11 7 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $4,000,000 -52.5% 2,883 +30 $1,387 $15,415,947 $12 2
12 20 The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $3,008,940 +945.8% 991 +942 $3,036 $3,728,289 - 3
13 10 Blinded By the Light WB $2,100,000 -51.5% 2,307 - $910 $8,221,406 - 2
14 9 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $2,071,000 -54.7% 2,040 -725 $1,015 $21,451,327 - 3
15 12 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $1,665,000 -40.6% 1,008 -507 $1,652 $379,734,007 $160 8
16 11 Where'd You Go, Bernadette UAR $1,404,300 -59.4% 2,306 -98 $609 $6,589,860 - 2
17 14 Toy Story 4 BV $1,259,000 -41.5% 820 -425 $1,535 $426,762,256 - 10
18 15 The Farewell A24 $944,482 -36.4% 816 -45 $1,157 $14,474,395 - 7
19 16 Mission Mangal FIP $653,000 -52.2% 263 - $2,483 $2,711,211 - 2
20 18 Yesterday Uni. $410,000 -28.0% 438 -64 $936 $72,402,160 $26 9
21 26 Luce Neon $253,500 +54.0% 160 +102 $1,584 $864,182 - 4
22 19 Aladdin (2019) BV $209,000 -33.8% 185 -40 $1,130 $353,868,113 $183 14
23 21 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $188,000 -29.1% 185 -57 $1,016 $157,435,465 $80 12
24 N Brittany Runs a Marathon Amazon $175,969 - 5 - $35,194 $175,969 - 1
25 32 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $163,200 +93.6% 81 +55 $2,015 $357,732 - 3
26 22 Maiden SPC $159,869 -38.1% 153 -1 $1,045 $2,534,172 - 9
27 24 Crawl Par. $135,000 -28.2% 143 -31 $944 $38,829,673 $13.5 7
28 17 Brian Banks BST $131,652 -81.4% 220 -760 $598 $4,163,895 - 3
29 28 Rocketman Par. $70,000 -31.2% 118 -42 $593 $96,226,939 $40 13
30 27 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $65,000 -51.5% 129 -19 $504 $170,791,059 - 15
31 35 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $60,404 +0.7% 37 +6 $1,633 $317,529 - 4
32 31 Midsommar A24 $52,586 -42.4% 44 -31 $1,195 $26,032,545 - 8
33 29 Avengers: Endgame BV $50,000 -50.4% 115 -33 $435 $858,238,415 $356 18
34 53 Stuber Fox $47,000 +171.3% 75 +25 $627 $22,352,956 - 7
35 37 Honeyland Neon $45,500 -17.9% 36 +4 $1,264 $289,326 - 5
36 41 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $45,321 -2.4% 47 +6 $964 $459,880 - 6
37 39 One Child Nation Amazon $45,174 -5.3% 34 +16 $1,329 $150,080 - 3
38 42 The Nightingale (2019) IFC $41,883 -6.4% 51 +12 $821 $252,506 - 4
39 N Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles RAtt. $35,601 - 7 - $5,086 $35,601 - 1
40 N Give Me Liberty MBox $33,391 - 3 - $11,130 $33,391 - 1
41 N Tigers are Not Afraid Vari. $30,700 - 6 - $5,117 $30,700 - 1
42 51 Aquarela SPC $25,404 +2.6% 13 +8 $1,954 $63,968 - 2
43 N Miles Davis: Birth of Cool Abr. $17,580 - 1 - $17,580 $17,580 - 1
44 58 Jay Myself Osci. $10,850 -5.8% 9 +7 $1,206 $85,530 - 4
45 54 Biggest Little Farm Neon $10,200 -39.7% 17 -10 $600 $4,361,622 - 16
46 56 Wild Rose Neon $8,400 -38.6% 24 +7 $350 $1,628,623 - 10
47 N Vita and Virginia IFC $4,047 - 1 - $4,047 $4,047 - 1
48 61 Sword of Trust IFC $3,784 -48.6% 14 -1 $270 $321,784 - 7
49 - Meeting Gorbachev 1091 $1,009 - 3 - $336 $251,057 - 17
50 78 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $637 -17.4% 1 -1 $637 $33,663 - 13
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$107,241,383-10.7%45,466+259$2,359 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


