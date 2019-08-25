|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$21,250,000
|-
|3,286
|-
|$6,467
|$21,250,000
|$40
|1
|2
|1
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$11,750,000
|-45.1%
|3,353
|+149
|$3,504
|$42,057,505
|$20
|2
|3
|N
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$8,200,000
|-
|1,723
|-
|$4,759
|$8,200,000
|$5
|1
|4
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$8,150,000
|-33.9%
|3,300
|-260
|$2,470
|$510,635,735
|-
|6
|5
|2
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$8,140,000
|-42.6%
|3,312
|-445
|$2,458
|$147,701,255
|$200
|4
|6
|N
|Ready or Not
|FoxS
|$7,550,000
|-
|2,855
|-
|$2,644
|$10,578,148
|-
|1
|7
|4
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$6,365,000
|-38.5%
|3,869
|-
|$1,645
|$27,091,263
|$65
|2
|8
|5
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$6,000,000
|-40.0%
|2,927
|-208
|$2,050
|$50,489,202
|$25
|3
|9
|6
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$5,200,000
|-39.3%
|2,843
|-892
|$1,829
|$43,099,953
|$49
|3
|10
|8
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$5,000,000
|-34.9%
|2,209
|-295
|$2,263
|$123,187,467
|$90
|5
|11
|7
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$4,000,000
|-52.5%
|2,883
|+30
|$1,387
|$15,415,947
|$12
|2
|12
|20
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$3,008,940
|+945.8%
|991
|+942
|$3,036
|$3,728,289
|-
|3
|13
|10
|Blinded By the Light
|WB
|$2,100,000
|-51.5%
|2,307
|-
|$910
|$8,221,406
|-
|2
|14
|9
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$2,071,000
|-54.7%
|2,040
|-725
|$1,015
|$21,451,327
|-
|3
|15
|12
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$1,665,000
|-40.6%
|1,008
|-507
|$1,652
|$379,734,007
|$160
|8
|16
|11
|Where'd You Go, Bernadette
|UAR
|$1,404,300
|-59.4%
|2,306
|-98
|$609
|$6,589,860
|-
|2
|17
|14
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$1,259,000
|-41.5%
|820
|-425
|$1,535
|$426,762,256
|-
|10
|18
|15
|The Farewell
|A24
|$944,482
|-36.4%
|816
|-45
|$1,157
|$14,474,395
|-
|7
|19
|16
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$653,000
|-52.2%
|263
|-
|$2,483
|$2,711,211
|-
|2
|20
|18
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$410,000
|-28.0%
|438
|-64
|$936
|$72,402,160
|$26
|9
|21
|26
|Luce
|Neon
|$253,500
|+54.0%
|160
|+102
|$1,584
|$864,182
|-
|4
|22
|19
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$209,000
|-33.8%
|185
|-40
|$1,130
|$353,868,113
|$183
|14
|23
|21
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$188,000
|-29.1%
|185
|-57
|$1,016
|$157,435,465
|$80
|12
|24
|N
|Brittany Runs a Marathon
|Amazon
|$175,969
|-
|5
|-
|$35,194
|$175,969
|-
|1
|25
|32
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$163,200
|+93.6%
|81
|+55
|$2,015
|$357,732
|-
|3
|26
|22
|Maiden
|SPC
|$159,869
|-38.1%
|153
|-1
|$1,045
|$2,534,172
|-
|9
|27
|24
|Crawl
|Par.
|$135,000
|-28.2%
|143
|-31
|$944
|$38,829,673
|$13.5
|7
|28
|17
|Brian Banks
|BST
|$131,652
|-81.4%
|220
|-760
|$598
|$4,163,895
|-
|3
|29
|28
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$70,000
|-31.2%
|118
|-42
|$593
|$96,226,939
|$40
|13
|30
|27
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$65,000
|-51.5%
|129
|-19
|$504
|$170,791,059
|-
|15
|31
|35
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$60,404
|+0.7%
|37
|+6
|$1,633
|$317,529
|-
|4
|32
|31
|Midsommar
|A24
|$52,586
|-42.4%
|44
|-31
|$1,195
|$26,032,545
|-
|8
|33
|29
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$50,000
|-50.4%
|115
|-33
|$435
|$858,238,415
|$356
|18
|34
|53
|Stuber
|Fox
|$47,000
|+171.3%
|75
|+25
|$627
|$22,352,956
|-
|7
|35
|37
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$45,500
|-17.9%
|36
|+4
|$1,264
|$289,326
|-
|5
|36
|41
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$45,321
|-2.4%
|47
|+6
|$964
|$459,880
|-
|6
|37
|39
|One Child Nation
|Amazon
|$45,174
|-5.3%
|34
|+16
|$1,329
|$150,080
|-
|3
|38
|42
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$41,883
|-6.4%
|51
|+12
|$821
|$252,506
|-
|4
|39
|N
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|RAtt.
|$35,601
|-
|7
|-
|$5,086
|$35,601
|-
|1
|40
|N
|Give Me Liberty
|MBox
|$33,391
|-
|3
|-
|$11,130
|$33,391
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Tigers are Not Afraid
|Vari.
|$30,700
|-
|6
|-
|$5,117
|$30,700
|-
|1
|42
|51
|Aquarela
|SPC
|$25,404
|+2.6%
|13
|+8
|$1,954
|$63,968
|-
|2
|43
|N
|Miles Davis: Birth of Cool
|Abr.
|$17,580
|-
|1
|-
|$17,580
|$17,580
|-
|1
|44
|58
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$10,850
|-5.8%
|9
|+7
|$1,206
|$85,530
|-
|4
|45
|54
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$10,200
|-39.7%
|17
|-10
|$600
|$4,361,622
|-
|16
|46
|56
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$8,400
|-38.6%
|24
|+7
|$350
|$1,628,623
|-
|10
|47
|N
|Vita and Virginia
|IFC
|$4,047
|-
|1
|-
|$4,047
|$4,047
|-
|1
|48
|61
|Sword of Trust
|IFC
|$3,784
|-48.6%
|14
|-1
|$270
|$321,784
|-
|7
|49
|-
|Meeting Gorbachev
|1091
|$1,009
|-
|3
|-
|$336
|$251,057
|-
|17
|50
|78
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$637
|-17.4%
|1
|-1
|$637
|$33,663
|-
|13
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$107,241,383
|-10.7%
|45,466
|+259
|$2,359
|