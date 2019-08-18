Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 16-18, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Good Boys Uni. $21,000,000 - 3,204 - $6,554 $21,000,000 $20 1
2 1 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $14,140,000 -44.0% 3,757 -587 $3,764 $133,741,600 $200 3
3 3 The Lion King (2019) BV $11,900,000 -41.1% 3,560 -660 $3,343 $496,107,985 - 5
4 N The Angry Birds Movie 2 Sony $10,500,000 - 3,869 - $2,714 $16,237,146 $65 1
5 2 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $10,050,000 -51.9% 3,135 - $3,206 $40,216,784 $25 2
6 N 47 Meters Down: Uncaged ENTMP $9,000,000 - 2,853 - $3,155 $9,000,000 $12 1
7 4 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $8,500,000 -51.2% 3,735 - $2,276 $33,909,724 $49 2
8 5 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $7,600,000 -34.8% 2,504 -1,003 $3,035 $114,348,212 $90 4
9 N Blinded By the Light WB $4,450,000 - 2,307 - $1,929 $4,450,000 - 1
10 6 The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $4,403,000 -45.9% 2,765 - $1,592 $16,881,187 - 2
11 N Where'd You Go, Bernadette UAR $3,455,860 - 2,404 - $1,438 $3,455,860 - 1
12 8 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $2,755,000 -47.8% 1,515 -1,163 $1,818 $376,629,545 $160 7
13 7 The Kitchen (2019) WB (NL) $2,205,000 -60.1% 2,745 - $803 $10,372,285 $38 2
14 9 Toy Story 4 BV $2,177,000 -51.9% 1,245 -1,050 $1,749 $424,439,307 - 9
15 12 The Farewell A24 $1,501,792 -28.4% 861 +157 $1,744 $12,833,687 - 6
16 N Mission Mangal FIP $1,305,000 - 263 - $4,962 $1,462,394 - 1
17 11 Brian Banks BST $683,137 -68.3% 980 -260 $697 $3,720,363 - 2
18 13 Yesterday Uni. $560,000 -50.4% 502 -364 $1,116 $71,653,395 $26 8
19 14 Aladdin (2019) BV $323,000 -59.7% 225 -390 $1,436 $353,537,257 $183 13
20 16 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $259,000 -36.5% 242 -160 $1,070 $157,086,990 $80 11
21 15 Crawl Par. $205,000 -72.4% 174 -583 $1,178 $38,644,294 $13.5 6
22 18 Maiden SPC $186,319 -27.9% 154 -19 $1,210 $2,251,848 - 8
23 25 Luce Neon $163,965 +22.2% 58 +34 $2,827 $530,402 - 3
24 24 Rocketman Par. $100,000 -32.8% 160 -21 $625 $96,087,970 $40 12
25 21 Avengers: Endgame BV $98,000 -53.3% 148 -89 $662 $858,139,646 $356 17
26 23 Midsommar A24 $93,923 -43.2% 69 -81 $1,361 $25,925,395 - 7
27 38 After the Wedding (2019) SPC $86,957 +73.0% 26 +21 $3,345 $159,378 - 2
28 32 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $60,566 -13.8% 30 +2 $2,019 $234,095 - 3
29 47 Honeyland Neon $56,997 +65.0% 32 +20 $1,781 $211,721 - 4
30 54 One Child Nation Amazon $49,569 +141.5% 19 +17 $2,609 $79,368 - 2
31 30 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $45,492 -45.1% 41 -6 $1,110 $385,946 - 5
32 36 The Nightingale (2019) IFC $45,409 -21.8% 39 +12 $1,164 $184,257 - 3
33 37 The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $37,490 -31.7% 29 -23 $1,293 $4,486,017 - 11
34 33 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $29,325 -57.1% 35 -25 $838 $3,250,324 - 13
35 N Aquarela SPC $23,474 - 5 - $4,695 $23,474 - 1
36 35 Stuber Fox $22,000 -64.8% 50 -60 $440 $22,301,897 - 6
37 48 Biggest Little Farm Neon $17,370 -42.2% 27 -17 $643 $4,339,502 - 15
38 46 Wild Rose Neon $13,893 -61.8% 17 -21 $817 $1,615,625 - 9
39 56 Jay Myself Osci. $13,550 +25.1% 2 +1 $6,775 $71,579 - 3
40 52 The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith AAE $12,800 -40.8% 21 -4 $610 $1,647,866 - 8
41 50 Sword of Trust IFC $12,633 -54.6% 20 -45 $632 $317,512 - 6
42 N End of the Century (2019) CGld $10,398 - 1 - $10,398 $10,398 - 1
43 74 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $767 -48.4% 2 -1 $384 $32,331 - 12
TOTAL (43 MOVIES):$118,153,686-10.6%43,830+4,999$2,696 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


