|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$21,000,000
|-
|3,204
|-
|$6,554
|$21,000,000
|$20
|1
|2
|1
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$14,140,000
|-44.0%
|3,757
|-587
|$3,764
|$133,741,600
|$200
|3
|3
|3
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$11,900,000
|-41.1%
|3,560
|-660
|$3,343
|$496,107,985
|-
|5
|4
|N
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|Sony
|$10,500,000
|-
|3,869
|-
|$2,714
|$16,237,146
|$65
|1
|5
|2
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$10,050,000
|-51.9%
|3,135
|-
|$3,206
|$40,216,784
|$25
|2
|6
|N
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|ENTMP
|$9,000,000
|-
|2,853
|-
|$3,155
|$9,000,000
|$12
|1
|7
|4
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$8,500,000
|-51.2%
|3,735
|-
|$2,276
|$33,909,724
|$49
|2
|8
|5
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$7,600,000
|-34.8%
|2,504
|-1,003
|$3,035
|$114,348,212
|$90
|4
|9
|N
|Blinded By the Light
|WB
|$4,450,000
|-
|2,307
|-
|$1,929
|$4,450,000
|-
|1
|10
|6
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$4,403,000
|-45.9%
|2,765
|-
|$1,592
|$16,881,187
|-
|2
|11
|N
|Where'd You Go, Bernadette
|UAR
|$3,455,860
|-
|2,404
|-
|$1,438
|$3,455,860
|-
|1
|12
|8
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$2,755,000
|-47.8%
|1,515
|-1,163
|$1,818
|$376,629,545
|$160
|7
|13
|7
|The Kitchen (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$2,205,000
|-60.1%
|2,745
|-
|$803
|$10,372,285
|$38
|2
|14
|9
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$2,177,000
|-51.9%
|1,245
|-1,050
|$1,749
|$424,439,307
|-
|9
|15
|12
|The Farewell
|A24
|$1,501,792
|-28.4%
|861
|+157
|$1,744
|$12,833,687
|-
|6
|16
|N
|Mission Mangal
|FIP
|$1,305,000
|-
|263
|-
|$4,962
|$1,462,394
|-
|1
|17
|11
|Brian Banks
|BST
|$683,137
|-68.3%
|980
|-260
|$697
|$3,720,363
|-
|2
|18
|13
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$560,000
|-50.4%
|502
|-364
|$1,116
|$71,653,395
|$26
|8
|19
|14
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$323,000
|-59.7%
|225
|-390
|$1,436
|$353,537,257
|$183
|13
|20
|16
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$259,000
|-36.5%
|242
|-160
|$1,070
|$157,086,990
|$80
|11
|21
|15
|Crawl
|Par.
|$205,000
|-72.4%
|174
|-583
|$1,178
|$38,644,294
|$13.5
|6
|22
|18
|Maiden
|SPC
|$186,319
|-27.9%
|154
|-19
|$1,210
|$2,251,848
|-
|8
|23
|25
|Luce
|Neon
|$163,965
|+22.2%
|58
|+34
|$2,827
|$530,402
|-
|3
|24
|24
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$100,000
|-32.8%
|160
|-21
|$625
|$96,087,970
|$40
|12
|25
|21
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$98,000
|-53.3%
|148
|-89
|$662
|$858,139,646
|$356
|17
|26
|23
|Midsommar
|A24
|$93,923
|-43.2%
|69
|-81
|$1,361
|$25,925,395
|-
|7
|27
|38
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$86,957
|+73.0%
|26
|+21
|$3,345
|$159,378
|-
|2
|28
|32
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$60,566
|-13.8%
|30
|+2
|$2,019
|$234,095
|-
|3
|29
|47
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$56,997
|+65.0%
|32
|+20
|$1,781
|$211,721
|-
|4
|30
|54
|One Child Nation
|Amazon
|$49,569
|+141.5%
|19
|+17
|$2,609
|$79,368
|-
|2
|31
|30
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$45,492
|-45.1%
|41
|-6
|$1,110
|$385,946
|-
|5
|32
|36
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$45,409
|-21.8%
|39
|+12
|$1,164
|$184,257
|-
|3
|33
|37
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$37,490
|-31.7%
|29
|-23
|$1,293
|$4,486,017
|-
|11
|34
|33
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$29,325
|-57.1%
|35
|-25
|$838
|$3,250,324
|-
|13
|35
|N
|Aquarela
|SPC
|$23,474
|-
|5
|-
|$4,695
|$23,474
|-
|1
|36
|35
|Stuber
|Fox
|$22,000
|-64.8%
|50
|-60
|$440
|$22,301,897
|-
|6
|37
|48
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$17,370
|-42.2%
|27
|-17
|$643
|$4,339,502
|-
|15
|38
|46
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$13,893
|-61.8%
|17
|-21
|$817
|$1,615,625
|-
|9
|39
|56
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$13,550
|+25.1%
|2
|+1
|$6,775
|$71,579
|-
|3
|40
|52
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|AAE
|$12,800
|-40.8%
|21
|-4
|$610
|$1,647,866
|-
|8
|41
|50
|Sword of Trust
|IFC
|$12,633
|-54.6%
|20
|-45
|$632
|$317,512
|-
|6
|42
|N
|End of the Century (2019)
|CGld
|$10,398
|-
|1
|-
|$10,398
|$10,398
|-
|1
|43
|74
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$767
|-48.4%
|2
|-1
|$384
|$32,331
|-
|12
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$118,153,686
|-10.6%
|43,830
|+4,999
|$2,696
|