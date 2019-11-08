Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 9-11, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $25,400,000 -57.7% 4,344 +91 $5,847 $108,513,780 $200 2
2 N Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark LGF $20,800,000 - 3,135 - $6,635 $20,800,000 - 1
3 2 The Lion King (2019) BV $20,000,000 -48.1% 4,220 -582 $4,739 $473,103,826 - 4
4 N Dora and the Lost City of Gold Par. $17,000,000 - 3,735 - $4,552 $17,000,000 $49 1
5 3 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $11,600,000 -42.0% 3,507 -152 $3,308 $100,331,370 $90 3
6 N The Art of Racing in the Rain Fox $8,100,000 - 2,765 - $2,929 $8,100,000 - 1
7 N The Kitchen (2019) WB (NL) $5,510,000 - 2,745 - $2,007 $5,510,000 - 1
8 4 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $5,300,000 -32.9% 2,678 -768 $1,979 $370,972,490 $160 6
9 5 Toy Story 4 BV $4,400,000 -40.1% 2,295 -930 $1,917 $419,578,368 - 8
10 N Bring the Soul: The Movie Trafalgar $2,296,491 - 873 - $2,631 $4,417,649 - 1
11 7 The Farewell A24 $2,217,690 -8.1% 704 +295 $3,150 $10,322,121 - 5
12 N Brian Banks BST $2,145,793 - 1,240 - $1,730 $2,145,793 - 1
13 6 Yesterday Uni. $1,100,000 -55.4% 866 -971 $1,270 $70,454,730 $26 7
14 9 Aladdin (2019) BV $819,000 -61.5% 615 -755 $1,332 $352,774,267 $183 12
15 8 Crawl Par. $700,000 -68.0% 757 -1,963 $925 $38,070,074 $13.5 5
16 11 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $410,000 -44.7% 402 -377 $1,020 $156,578,455 $80 10
17 17 Maiden SPC $254,273 +13.8% 173 +42 $1,470 $1,917,185 - 7
18 N The Peanut Butter Falcon RAtt. $205,236 - 17 - $12,073 $205,236 - 1
19 14 Avengers: Endgame BV $197,000 -48.6% 237 -183 $831 $857,916,768 $356 16
20 13 Midsommar A24 $158,226 -61.5% 150 -231 $1,055 $25,683,440 - 6
21 20 Luce Neon $144,357 +8.5% 24 +19 $6,015 $317,765 - 2
22 16 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $125,000 -48.7% 174 -165 $718 $170,462,567 - 13
23 48 Them That Follow 1091 $87,750 +568.0% 195 +192 $450 $103,970 - 2
24 28 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $85,498 +18.6% 47 +18 $1,819 $298,037 - 4
25 37 Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $77,591 +63.2% 27 +16 $2,874 $146,158 - 2
26 41 The Nightingale (2019) IFC $71,826 +100.2% 27 +25 $2,660 $119,785 - 2
27 25 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $69,854 -18.6% 60 -44 $1,164 $3,196,010 - 12
28 N After the Wedding (2019) SPC $57,124 - 5 - $11,425 $57,124 - 1
29 12 Stuber Fox $57,000 -90.1% 110 -970 $518 $22,248,923 - 5
30 23 The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $54,582 -39.2% 52 -22 $1,050 $4,404,032 - 10
31 34 The Fighting Preacher Purd. $45,681 -17.1% 32 -5 $1,428 $388,643 - 3
32 27 Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love RAtt. $39,500 -46.1% 63 -38 $627 $791,652 - 6
33 40 Honeyland Neon $32,470 -9.5% 12 +7 $2,706 $129,662 - 3
34 22 Dark Phoenix Fox $31,000 -69.1% 80 -45 $388 $65,826,828 - 10
35 35 Biggest Little Farm Neon $30,355 -43.4% 45 -8 $675 $4,300,530 - 14
36 33 Wild Rose Neon $29,400 -47.9% 38 -49 $774 $1,579,415 - 8
37 N One Child Nation Amazon $22,244 - 2 - $11,122 $22,244 - 1
38 42 The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith AAE $22,000 -36.4% 25 -5 $880 $1,612,926 - 7
39 47 Jay Myself Osci. $11,450 -39.4% 1 - $11,450 $49,435 - 2
40 58 Love, Antosha Lurk $11,200 +56.6% 7 +6 $1,600 $19,880 - 2
41 66 Piranhas MBox $6,053 +108.9% 10 +9 $605 $10,940 - 2
42 65 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $1,785 -44.8% 4 - $446 $30,257 - 11
43 56 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable ENTMP $1,682 -80.7% 6 -18 $280 $581,568 - 5
TOTAL (43 MOVIES):$129,729,111-12.9%36,504+3,923$3,554 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


