|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$25,400,000
|-57.7%
|4,344
|+91
|$5,847
|$108,513,780
|$200
|2
|2
|N
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|LGF
|$20,800,000
|-
|3,135
|-
|$6,635
|$20,800,000
|-
|1
|3
|2
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$20,000,000
|-48.1%
|4,220
|-582
|$4,739
|$473,103,826
|-
|4
|4
|N
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Par.
|$17,000,000
|-
|3,735
|-
|$4,552
|$17,000,000
|$49
|1
|5
|3
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$11,600,000
|-42.0%
|3,507
|-152
|$3,308
|$100,331,370
|$90
|3
|6
|N
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|Fox
|$8,100,000
|-
|2,765
|-
|$2,929
|$8,100,000
|-
|1
|7
|N
|The Kitchen (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$5,510,000
|-
|2,745
|-
|$2,007
|$5,510,000
|-
|1
|8
|4
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$5,300,000
|-32.9%
|2,678
|-768
|$1,979
|$370,972,490
|$160
|6
|9
|5
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$4,400,000
|-40.1%
|2,295
|-930
|$1,917
|$419,578,368
|-
|8
|10
|N
|Bring the Soul: The Movie
|Trafalgar
|$2,296,491
|-
|873
|-
|$2,631
|$4,417,649
|-
|1
|11
|7
|The Farewell
|A24
|$2,217,690
|-8.1%
|704
|+295
|$3,150
|$10,322,121
|-
|5
|12
|N
|Brian Banks
|BST
|$2,145,793
|-
|1,240
|-
|$1,730
|$2,145,793
|-
|1
|13
|6
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$1,100,000
|-55.4%
|866
|-971
|$1,270
|$70,454,730
|$26
|7
|14
|9
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$819,000
|-61.5%
|615
|-755
|$1,332
|$352,774,267
|$183
|12
|15
|8
|Crawl
|Par.
|$700,000
|-68.0%
|757
|-1,963
|$925
|$38,070,074
|$13.5
|5
|16
|11
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$410,000
|-44.7%
|402
|-377
|$1,020
|$156,578,455
|$80
|10
|17
|17
|Maiden
|SPC
|$254,273
|+13.8%
|173
|+42
|$1,470
|$1,917,185
|-
|7
|18
|N
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|RAtt.
|$205,236
|-
|17
|-
|$12,073
|$205,236
|-
|1
|19
|14
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$197,000
|-48.6%
|237
|-183
|$831
|$857,916,768
|$356
|16
|20
|13
|Midsommar
|A24
|$158,226
|-61.5%
|150
|-231
|$1,055
|$25,683,440
|-
|6
|21
|20
|Luce
|Neon
|$144,357
|+8.5%
|24
|+19
|$6,015
|$317,765
|-
|2
|22
|16
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$125,000
|-48.7%
|174
|-165
|$718
|$170,462,567
|-
|13
|23
|48
|Them That Follow
|1091
|$87,750
|+568.0%
|195
|+192
|$450
|$103,970
|-
|2
|24
|28
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$85,498
|+18.6%
|47
|+18
|$1,819
|$298,037
|-
|4
|25
|37
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$77,591
|+63.2%
|27
|+16
|$2,874
|$146,158
|-
|2
|26
|41
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$71,826
|+100.2%
|27
|+25
|$2,660
|$119,785
|-
|2
|27
|25
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$69,854
|-18.6%
|60
|-44
|$1,164
|$3,196,010
|-
|12
|28
|N
|After the Wedding (2019)
|SPC
|$57,124
|-
|5
|-
|$11,425
|$57,124
|-
|1
|29
|12
|Stuber
|Fox
|$57,000
|-90.1%
|110
|-970
|$518
|$22,248,923
|-
|5
|30
|23
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$54,582
|-39.2%
|52
|-22
|$1,050
|$4,404,032
|-
|10
|31
|34
|The Fighting Preacher
|Purd.
|$45,681
|-17.1%
|32
|-5
|$1,428
|$388,643
|-
|3
|32
|27
|Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
|RAtt.
|$39,500
|-46.1%
|63
|-38
|$627
|$791,652
|-
|6
|33
|40
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$32,470
|-9.5%
|12
|+7
|$2,706
|$129,662
|-
|3
|34
|22
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$31,000
|-69.1%
|80
|-45
|$388
|$65,826,828
|-
|10
|35
|35
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$30,355
|-43.4%
|45
|-8
|$675
|$4,300,530
|-
|14
|36
|33
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$29,400
|-47.9%
|38
|-49
|$774
|$1,579,415
|-
|8
|37
|N
|One Child Nation
|Amazon
|$22,244
|-
|2
|-
|$11,122
|$22,244
|-
|1
|38
|42
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|AAE
|$22,000
|-36.4%
|25
|-5
|$880
|$1,612,926
|-
|7
|39
|47
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$11,450
|-39.4%
|1
|-
|$11,450
|$49,435
|-
|2
|40
|58
|Love, Antosha
|Lurk
|$11,200
|+56.6%
|7
|+6
|$1,600
|$19,880
|-
|2
|41
|66
|Piranhas
|MBox
|$6,053
|+108.9%
|10
|+9
|$605
|$10,940
|-
|2
|42
|65
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$1,785
|-44.8%
|4
|-
|$446
|$30,257
|-
|11
|43
|56
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|ENTMP
|$1,682
|-80.7%
|6
|-18
|$280
|$581,568
|-
|5
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$129,729,111
|-12.9%
|36,504
|+3,923
|$3,554
|