Weekend Box Office


August 2-4, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Uni. $60,800,000 - 4,253 - $14,296 $60,800,000 $200 1
2 1 The Lion King (2019) BV $38,246,000 -50.1% 4,802 +77 $7,965 $430,889,078 - 3
3 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony $20,025,000 -51.3% 3,659 - $5,473 $78,842,475 $90 2
4 3 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $7,755,000 -37.7% 3,446 -405 $2,250 $360,328,925 $160 5
5 4 Toy Story 4 BV $7,150,000 -31.6% 3,225 -385 $2,217 $410,050,743 - 7
6 6 Yesterday Uni. $2,440,000 -20.8% 1,837 -713 $1,328 $67,902,655 $26 6
7 10 The Farewell A24 $2,429,114 +60.0% 409 +274 $5,939 $6,837,624 - 4
8 5 Crawl Par. $2,150,000 -47.1% 2,085 -635 $1,031 $36,090,773 $13.5 4
9 7 Aladdin (2019) BV $2,018,000 -33.6% 1,370 -428 $1,473 $350,369,592 $183 11
10 9 Annabelle Comes Home WB (NL) $875,000 -43.7% 919 -368 $952 $71,575,112 - 6
11 12 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $730,000 -20.8% 779 -222 $937 $155,409,025 $80 9
12 8 Stuber Fox $506,000 -71.3% 1,080 -1,070 $469 $21,752,533 - 4
13 13 Midsommar A24 $407,775 -44.3% 381 -245 $1,070 $25,212,116 - 5
14 11 Avengers: Endgame BV $313,000 -67.1% 420 -160 $745 $857,409,335 $356 15
15 14 Rocketman Par. $285,000 -39.2% 354 -164 $805 $95,546,549 $40 10
16 15 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $230,000 -45.8% 339 -87 $678 $170,165,857 - 12
17 22 Maiden SPC $229,436 +12.0% 131 +18 $1,751 $1,525,638 - 6
18 N Luce Neon $132,916 - 5 - $26,583 $132,916 - 1
19 26 Dark Phoenix Fox $109,000 -10.1% 125 -20 $872 $65,764,489 - 9
20 27 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $95,340 -13.8% 104 -14 $917 $3,077,151 - 11
21 41 David Crosby: Remember My Name SPC $76,265 +159.4% 29 +18 $2,630 $178,523 - 3
22 30 Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love RAtt. $74,215 -25.4% 101 +18 $735 $693,896 - 5
23 35 Sword of Trust IFC $73,367 +61.3% 80 +36 $917 $245,347 - 4
24 36 Biggest Little Farm Neon $53,250 +29.9% 53 -8 $1,005 $4,230,506 - 13
25 17 The Art of Self-Defense BST $52,239 -84.1% 110 -431 $475 $2,367,425 - 4
26 31 Wild Rose Neon $51,000 -44.5% 86 -58 $593 $1,507,864 - 7
27 N Tel Aviv on Fire Cohen $50,987 - 11 - $4,635 $50,987 - 1
28 N The Nightingale (2019) IFC $40,082 - 2 - $20,041 $40,082 - 1
29 40 Honeyland Neon $37,671 +20.0% 5 +3 $7,534 $81,827 - 2
30 37 Anna (2019) LG/S $22,600 -43.5% 26 -18 $869 $7,732,940 - 7
31 N Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa Ammo $19,978 - 25 - $799 $19,978 - 1
32 N Jay Myself Osci. $19,088 - 1 - $19,088 $27,750 - 1
33 N Them That Follow 1091 $15,000 - 3 - $5,000 $15,000 - 1
34 46 Dumbo (2019) BV $9,000 -34.8% 30 -15 $300 $114,759,181 $170 19
35 42 Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable ENTMP $8,000 -72.5% 24 -39 $333 $570,983 - 4
36 N Love, Antosha Lurk $7,150 - 1 - $7,150 $7,150 - 1
37 N Piranhas MBox $3,049 - 1 - $3,049 $3,049 - 1
38 54 Free Trip to Egypt INDEP $2,814 -16.2% 3 +1 $938 $26,401 - 10
39 N Joan the Maid Parts 1 & 2 (4K Restoration) Cohen $1,343 - 1 - $1,343 $1,343 - 1
TOTAL (39 MOVIES):$147,543,679-9.4%30,315-3,893$4,867 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


