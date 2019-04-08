|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$60,800,000
|-
|4,253
|-
|$14,296
|$60,800,000
|$200
|1
|2
|1
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$38,246,000
|-50.1%
|4,802
|+77
|$7,965
|$430,889,078
|-
|3
|3
|2
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|Sony
|$20,025,000
|-51.3%
|3,659
|-
|$5,473
|$78,842,475
|$90
|2
|4
|3
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$7,755,000
|-37.7%
|3,446
|-405
|$2,250
|$360,328,925
|$160
|5
|5
|4
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$7,150,000
|-31.6%
|3,225
|-385
|$2,217
|$410,050,743
|-
|7
|6
|6
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$2,440,000
|-20.8%
|1,837
|-713
|$1,328
|$67,902,655
|$26
|6
|7
|10
|The Farewell
|A24
|$2,429,114
|+60.0%
|409
|+274
|$5,939
|$6,837,624
|-
|4
|8
|5
|Crawl
|Par.
|$2,150,000
|-47.1%
|2,085
|-635
|$1,031
|$36,090,773
|$13.5
|4
|9
|7
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$2,018,000
|-33.6%
|1,370
|-428
|$1,473
|$350,369,592
|$183
|11
|10
|9
|Annabelle Comes Home
|WB (NL)
|$875,000
|-43.7%
|919
|-368
|$952
|$71,575,112
|-
|6
|11
|12
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$730,000
|-20.8%
|779
|-222
|$937
|$155,409,025
|$80
|9
|12
|8
|Stuber
|Fox
|$506,000
|-71.3%
|1,080
|-1,070
|$469
|$21,752,533
|-
|4
|13
|13
|Midsommar
|A24
|$407,775
|-44.3%
|381
|-245
|$1,070
|$25,212,116
|-
|5
|14
|11
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$313,000
|-67.1%
|420
|-160
|$745
|$857,409,335
|$356
|15
|15
|14
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$285,000
|-39.2%
|354
|-164
|$805
|$95,546,549
|$40
|10
|16
|15
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$230,000
|-45.8%
|339
|-87
|$678
|$170,165,857
|-
|12
|17
|22
|Maiden
|SPC
|$229,436
|+12.0%
|131
|+18
|$1,751
|$1,525,638
|-
|6
|18
|N
|Luce
|Neon
|$132,916
|-
|5
|-
|$26,583
|$132,916
|-
|1
|19
|26
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$109,000
|-10.1%
|125
|-20
|$872
|$65,764,489
|-
|9
|20
|27
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$95,340
|-13.8%
|104
|-14
|$917
|$3,077,151
|-
|11
|21
|41
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|SPC
|$76,265
|+159.4%
|29
|+18
|$2,630
|$178,523
|-
|3
|22
|30
|Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
|RAtt.
|$74,215
|-25.4%
|101
|+18
|$735
|$693,896
|-
|5
|23
|35
|Sword of Trust
|IFC
|$73,367
|+61.3%
|80
|+36
|$917
|$245,347
|-
|4
|24
|36
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$53,250
|+29.9%
|53
|-8
|$1,005
|$4,230,506
|-
|13
|25
|17
|The Art of Self-Defense
|BST
|$52,239
|-84.1%
|110
|-431
|$475
|$2,367,425
|-
|4
|26
|31
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$51,000
|-44.5%
|86
|-58
|$593
|$1,507,864
|-
|7
|27
|N
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|Cohen
|$50,987
|-
|11
|-
|$4,635
|$50,987
|-
|1
|28
|N
|The Nightingale (2019)
|IFC
|$40,082
|-
|2
|-
|$20,041
|$40,082
|-
|1
|29
|40
|Honeyland
|Neon
|$37,671
|+20.0%
|5
|+3
|$7,534
|$81,827
|-
|2
|30
|37
|Anna (2019)
|LG/S
|$22,600
|-43.5%
|26
|-18
|$869
|$7,732,940
|-
|7
|31
|N
|Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa
|Ammo
|$19,978
|-
|25
|-
|$799
|$19,978
|-
|1
|32
|N
|Jay Myself
|Osci.
|$19,088
|-
|1
|-
|$19,088
|$27,750
|-
|1
|33
|N
|Them That Follow
|1091
|$15,000
|-
|3
|-
|$5,000
|$15,000
|-
|1
|34
|46
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$9,000
|-34.8%
|30
|-15
|$300
|$114,759,181
|$170
|19
|35
|42
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|ENTMP
|$8,000
|-72.5%
|24
|-39
|$333
|$570,983
|-
|4
|36
|N
|Love, Antosha
|Lurk
|$7,150
|-
|1
|-
|$7,150
|$7,150
|-
|1
|37
|N
|Piranhas
|MBox
|$3,049
|-
|1
|-
|$3,049
|$3,049
|-
|1
|38
|54
|Free Trip to Egypt
|INDEP
|$2,814
|-16.2%
|3
|+1
|$938
|$26,401
|-
|10
|39
|N
|Joan the Maid Parts 1 & 2 (4K Restoration)
|Cohen
|$1,343
|-
|1
|-
|$1,343
|$1,343
|-
|1
|TOTAL (39 MOVIES):
|$147,543,679
|-9.4%
|30,315
|-3,893
|$4,867
|