Weekend Box Office


January 18-20, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Glass Uni. $40,586,000 - 3,841 - $10,567 $40,586,000 $20 1
2 1 The Upside STX $15,670,000 -23.0% 3,320 +240 $4,720 $43,983,439 $37.5 2
3 N Dragon Ball Super: Broly FUN $10,657,442 - 467 - $22,821 $21,077,471 - 1
4 2 Aquaman WB $10,330,000 -40.5% 3,475 -388 $2,973 $304,336,848 - 5
5 4 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $7,255,000 -19.8% 2,712 -317 $2,675 $158,256,385 $90 6
6 3 A Dog's Way Home Sony $7,110,000 -36.8% 3,090 - $2,301 $21,278,496 $18 2
7 5 Escape Room Sony $5,275,000 -40.9% 2,709 -8 $1,947 $40,700,948 $9 3
8 6 Mary Poppins Returns BV $5,244,000 -31.5% 2,810 -443 $1,866 $158,731,814 $130 5
9 7 Bumblebee Par. $4,660,000 -35.4% 2,711 -592 $1,719 $115,943,676 $135 5
10 8 On the Basis of Sex Focus $3,965,000 -34.7% 1,957 +34 $2,026 $16,876,747 - 4
11 9 The Mule WB $3,505,000 -38.2% 2,688 -641 $1,304 $96,929,689 $50 6
12 15 Green Book Uni. $2,263,000 +5.4% 912 +170 $2,481 $41,974,991 $23 10
13 11 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $2,250,000 -29.7% 1,177 -157 $1,912 $201,982,484 $52 12
14 14 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $2,158,000 -4.4% 1,936 +382 $1,115 $193,217,032 $175 9
15 10 Vice Annapurna $1,863,871 -42.4% 1,175 -549 $1,586 $39,247,233 - 4
16 12 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $1,645,507 -31.6% 1,018 - $1,616 $10,461,067 - 6
17 18 The Favourite FoxS $810,000 -26.9% 517 +5 $1,567 $22,799,025 - 9
18 16 Second Act STX $670,000 -59.9% 1,051 -630 $637 $37,775,193 $16 5
19 17 A Star is Born (2018) WB $639,000 -43.2% 415 +21 $1,540 $204,699,733 $36 16
20 13 Replicas ENTMP $450,000 -81.1% 2,059 -270 $219 $3,675,873 - 2
21 35 Stan & Ollie SPC $391,455 +359.6% 84 +71 $4,660 $789,377 - 4
22 19 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $370,000 -56.6% 405 -424 $914 $16,046,509 - 7
23 34 Cold War (2018) Amazon $355,292 +264.4% 39 +29 $9,110 $748,028 - 5
24 20 Free Solo NGE $264,400 -67.7% 98 -65 $2,698 $13,124,939 - 17
25 26 Creed II MGM $238,802 -16.9% 525 +170 $455 $115,231,418 $50 9
26 24 Perfect Strangers PNT $185,000 -56.2% 132 - $1,402 $737,702 - 2
27 32 Destroyer Annapurna $150,747 +0.7% 50 +23 $3,015 $636,831 - 4
28 25 Simmba Relbig. $140,441 -57.0% 70 -66 $2,006 $4,981,911 - 4
29 23 Ben is Back RAtt. $134,510 -71.9% 294 -304 $458 $3,509,327 - 7
30 33 The Wife SPC $88,718 -20.7% 115 -41 $771 $8,503,929 - 23
31 39 Capernaum SPC $43,278 -14.4% 17 +2 $2,546 $307,221 - 6
32 N Who Will Write Our History Abr. $12,719 - 1 - $12,719 $12,719 - 1
33 N The Heiresses Distrib. $11,288 - 2 - $5,644 $14,216 - 1
34 46 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $6,900 -55.7% 10 -1 $690 $180,023 - 9
35 N An Acceptable Loss IFC $5,103 - 1 - $5,103 $5,103 - 1
TOTAL (35 MOVIES):$129,405,473+8.2%41,883-2,990$3,090 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


