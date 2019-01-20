|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Glass
|Uni.
|$40,586,000
|-
|3,841
|-
|$10,567
|$40,586,000
|$20
|1
|2
|1
|The Upside
|STX
|$15,670,000
|-23.0%
|3,320
|+240
|$4,720
|$43,983,439
|$37.5
|2
|3
|N
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly
|FUN
|$10,657,442
|-
|467
|-
|$22,821
|$21,077,471
|-
|1
|4
|2
|Aquaman
|WB
|$10,330,000
|-40.5%
|3,475
|-388
|$2,973
|$304,336,848
|-
|5
|5
|4
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$7,255,000
|-19.8%
|2,712
|-317
|$2,675
|$158,256,385
|$90
|6
|6
|3
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$7,110,000
|-36.8%
|3,090
|-
|$2,301
|$21,278,496
|$18
|2
|7
|5
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$5,275,000
|-40.9%
|2,709
|-8
|$1,947
|$40,700,948
|$9
|3
|8
|6
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$5,244,000
|-31.5%
|2,810
|-443
|$1,866
|$158,731,814
|$130
|5
|9
|7
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$4,660,000
|-35.4%
|2,711
|-592
|$1,719
|$115,943,676
|$135
|5
|10
|8
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$3,965,000
|-34.7%
|1,957
|+34
|$2,026
|$16,876,747
|-
|4
|11
|9
|The Mule
|WB
|$3,505,000
|-38.2%
|2,688
|-641
|$1,304
|$96,929,689
|$50
|6
|12
|15
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$2,263,000
|+5.4%
|912
|+170
|$2,481
|$41,974,991
|$23
|10
|13
|11
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$2,250,000
|-29.7%
|1,177
|-157
|$1,912
|$201,982,484
|$52
|12
|14
|14
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$2,158,000
|-4.4%
|1,936
|+382
|$1,115
|$193,217,032
|$175
|9
|15
|10
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$1,863,871
|-42.4%
|1,175
|-549
|$1,586
|$39,247,233
|-
|4
|16
|12
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$1,645,507
|-31.6%
|1,018
|-
|$1,616
|$10,461,067
|-
|6
|17
|18
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$810,000
|-26.9%
|517
|+5
|$1,567
|$22,799,025
|-
|9
|18
|16
|Second Act
|STX
|$670,000
|-59.9%
|1,051
|-630
|$637
|$37,775,193
|$16
|5
|19
|17
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$639,000
|-43.2%
|415
|+21
|$1,540
|$204,699,733
|$36
|16
|20
|13
|Replicas
|ENTMP
|$450,000
|-81.1%
|2,059
|-270
|$219
|$3,675,873
|-
|2
|21
|35
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$391,455
|+359.6%
|84
|+71
|$4,660
|$789,377
|-
|4
|22
|19
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$370,000
|-56.6%
|405
|-424
|$914
|$16,046,509
|-
|7
|23
|34
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$355,292
|+264.4%
|39
|+29
|$9,110
|$748,028
|-
|5
|24
|20
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$264,400
|-67.7%
|98
|-65
|$2,698
|$13,124,939
|-
|17
|25
|26
|Creed II
|MGM
|$238,802
|-16.9%
|525
|+170
|$455
|$115,231,418
|$50
|9
|26
|24
|Perfect Strangers
|PNT
|$185,000
|-56.2%
|132
|-
|$1,402
|$737,702
|-
|2
|27
|32
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$150,747
|+0.7%
|50
|+23
|$3,015
|$636,831
|-
|4
|28
|25
|Simmba
|Relbig.
|$140,441
|-57.0%
|70
|-66
|$2,006
|$4,981,911
|-
|4
|29
|23
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$134,510
|-71.9%
|294
|-304
|$458
|$3,509,327
|-
|7
|30
|33
|The Wife
|SPC
|$88,718
|-20.7%
|115
|-41
|$771
|$8,503,929
|-
|23
|31
|39
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$43,278
|-14.4%
|17
|+2
|$2,546
|$307,221
|-
|6
|32
|N
|Who Will Write Our History
|Abr.
|$12,719
|-
|1
|-
|$12,719
|$12,719
|-
|1
|33
|N
|The Heiresses
|Distrib.
|$11,288
|-
|2
|-
|$5,644
|$14,216
|-
|1
|34
|46
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$6,900
|-55.7%
|10
|-1
|$690
|$180,023
|-
|9
|35
|N
|An Acceptable Loss
|IFC
|$5,103
|-
|1
|-
|$5,103
|$5,103
|-
|1
|TOTAL (35 MOVIES):
|$129,405,473
|+8.2%
|41,883
|-2,990
|$3,090
