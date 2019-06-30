|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$57,932,000
|-52.1%
|4,575
|-
|$12,663
|$236,921,809
|-
|2
|2
|N
|Annabelle Comes Home
|WB (NL)
|$20,370,000
|-
|3,613
|-
|$5,638
|$31,204,459
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$17,000,000
|-
|2,603
|-
|$6,531
|$17,000,000
|$26
|1
|4
|3
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$9,344,000
|-29.4%
|3,235
|-200
|$2,888
|$305,861,946
|$183
|6
|5
|5
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$7,090,000
|-31.0%
|3,349
|-455
|$2,117
|$131,202,000
|$80
|4
|6
|4
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$6,550,000
|-38.8%
|3,663
|-561
|$1,788
|$65,030,511
|$110
|3
|7
|13
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$5,537,000
|+178.5%
|2,025
|+1,040
|$2,734
|$841,318,161
|$356
|10
|8
|2
|Child's Play (2019)
|UAR
|$4,276,607
|-69.7%
|3,007
|-
|$1,422
|$23,405,006
|$10
|2
|9
|6
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$3,870,000
|-31.0%
|2,003
|-411
|$1,932
|$84,173,960
|$40
|5
|10
|7
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$3,175,000
|-22.3%
|1,550
|-57
|$2,048
|$161,315,088
|-
|7
|11
|8
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$2,000,000
|-48.1%
|1,370
|-998
|$1,460
|$106,530,951
|$170
|5
|13
|10
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$1,692,000
|-52.1%
|1,187
|-867
|$1,425
|$63,576,878
|-
|4
|12
|22
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$1,692,000
|+1,320.1%
|120
|-20
|$14,100
|$115,569,069
|$170
|14
|14
|9
|Anna (2019)
|LG/S
|$1,425,000
|-60.4%
|2,114
|-
|$674
|$6,656,309
|-
|2
|15
|11
|Shaft (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$1,415,000
|-59.8%
|947
|-2,005
|$1,494
|$18,839,833
|-
|3
|16
|12
|Late Night
|Amazon
|$1,074,083
|-57.9%
|871
|-1,301
|$1,233
|$13,052,037
|-
|4
|17
|16
|Pavarotti
|CBS
|$532,000
|+23.4%
|288
|+153
|$1,847
|$1,800,633
|-
|4
|18
|14
|The Dead Don't Die
|Focus
|$520,000
|-55.3%
|552
|-138
|$942
|$5,879,180
|-
|3
|19
|15
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$510,000
|-55.6%
|458
|-404
|$1,114
|$44,707,700
|$5
|5
|20
|18
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$482,387
|+17.5%
|155
|+83
|$3,112
|$2,033,159
|-
|4
|21
|N
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|AAE
|$425,000
|-
|205
|-
|$2,073
|$425,000
|-
|1
|22
|20
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$253,800
|+12.6%
|141
|+60
|$1,800
|$1,501,746
|-
|6
|23
|21
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$132,454
|-19.4%
|122
|-12
|$1,086
|$3,522,566
|-
|8
|24
|24
|A Dog's Journey
|Uni.
|$83,000
|-24.0%
|151
|-20
|$550
|$22,256,550
|-
|7
|25
|29
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$64,113
|+21.1%
|16
|+12
|$4,007
|$131,667
|-
|2
|26
|N
|Maiden
|SPC
|$50,715
|-
|6
|-
|$8,453
|$50,715
|-
|1
|27
|31
|The Spy Behind Home Plate
|Ciesla
|$43,420
|-13.4%
|24
|-7
|$1,809
|$253,051
|-
|6
|28
|36
|The Souvenir
|A24
|$30,000
|-6.2%
|27
|-23
|$1,111
|$958,967
|-
|7
|29
|48
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$25,659
|+125.2%
|98
|+82
|$262
|$1,778,788
|-
|10
|30
|33
|All Is True
|SPC
|$23,894
|-49.0%
|34
|-43
|$703
|$1,129,277
|-
|8
|31
|38
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$23,352
|-3.6%
|5
|-
|$4,670
|$8,905,040
|-
|18
|32
|35
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$20,000
|-48.1%
|54
|-18
|$370
|$40,694,266
|$14
|11
|33
|46
|Being Frank
|TFA
|$12,740
|-5.1%
|13
|+2
|$980
|$50,124
|-
|3
|34
|47
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$10,150
|-19.2%
|18
|-9
|$564
|$4,416,927
|-
|30
|35
|44
|Papi Chulo
|Blue Fox
|$9,365
|-40.2%
|11
|-5
|$851
|$57,076
|-
|4
|36
|52
|The Fall of the American Empire
|EOne
|$9,020
|+5.7%
|12
|+2
|$752
|$2,811,197
|-
|24
|37
|N
|Three Peaks
|Greenwich
|$4,000
|-
|1
|-
|$4,000
|$4,000
|-
|1
|38
|63
|Round of Your Life
|Ammo
|$2,196
|-49.4%
|2
|-2
|$1,098
|$7,450
|-
|2
|TOTAL (38 MOVIES):
|$147,709,955
|-27.5%
|38,625
|-1,350
|$3,824
|