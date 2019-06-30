Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


June 28-30, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Toy Story 4 BV $57,932,000 -52.1% 4,575 - $12,663 $236,921,809 - 2
2 N Annabelle Comes Home WB (NL) $20,370,000 - 3,613 - $5,638 $31,204,459 - 1
3 N Yesterday Uni. $17,000,000 - 2,603 - $6,531 $17,000,000 $26 1
4 3 Aladdin (2019) BV $9,344,000 -29.4% 3,235 -200 $2,888 $305,861,946 $183 6
5 5 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $7,090,000 -31.0% 3,349 -455 $2,117 $131,202,000 $80 4
6 4 Men in Black International Sony $6,550,000 -38.8% 3,663 -561 $1,788 $65,030,511 $110 3
7 13 Avengers: Endgame BV $5,537,000 +178.5% 2,025 +1,040 $2,734 $841,318,161 $356 10
8 2 Child's Play (2019) UAR $4,276,607 -69.7% 3,007 - $1,422 $23,405,006 $10 2
9 6 Rocketman Par. $3,870,000 -31.0% 2,003 -411 $1,932 $84,173,960 $40 5
10 7 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $3,175,000 -22.3% 1,550 -57 $2,048 $161,315,088 - 7
11 8 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $2,000,000 -48.1% 1,370 -998 $1,460 $106,530,951 $170 5
13 10 Dark Phoenix Fox $1,692,000 -52.1% 1,187 -867 $1,425 $63,576,878 - 4
12 22 Dumbo (2019) BV $1,692,000 +1,320.1% 120 -20 $14,100 $115,569,069 $170 14
14 9 Anna (2019) LG/S $1,425,000 -60.4% 2,114 - $674 $6,656,309 - 2
15 11 Shaft (2019) WB (NL) $1,415,000 -59.8% 947 -2,005 $1,494 $18,839,833 - 3
16 12 Late Night Amazon $1,074,083 -57.9% 871 -1,301 $1,233 $13,052,037 - 4
17 16 Pavarotti CBS $532,000 +23.4% 288 +153 $1,847 $1,800,633 - 4
18 14 The Dead Don't Die Focus $520,000 -55.3% 552 -138 $942 $5,879,180 - 3
19 15 Ma (2019) Uni. $510,000 -55.6% 458 -404 $1,114 $44,707,700 $5 5
20 18 The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $482,387 +17.5% 155 +83 $3,112 $2,033,159 - 4
21 N The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith AAE $425,000 - 205 - $2,073 $425,000 - 1
22 20 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $253,800 +12.6% 141 +60 $1,800 $1,501,746 - 6
23 21 Biggest Little Farm Neon $132,454 -19.4% 122 -12 $1,086 $3,522,566 - 8
24 24 A Dog's Journey Uni. $83,000 -24.0% 151 -20 $550 $22,256,550 - 7
25 29 Wild Rose Neon $64,113 +21.1% 16 +12 $4,007 $131,667 - 2
26 N Maiden SPC $50,715 - 6 - $8,453 $50,715 - 1
27 31 The Spy Behind Home Plate Ciesla $43,420 -13.4% 24 -7 $1,809 $253,051 - 6
28 36 The Souvenir A24 $30,000 -6.2% 27 -23 $1,111 $958,967 - 7
29 48 The White Crow SPC $25,659 +125.2% 98 +82 $262 $1,778,788 - 10
30 33 All Is True SPC $23,894 -49.0% 34 -43 $703 $1,129,277 - 8
31 38 Apollo 11 Neon $23,352 -3.6% 5 - $4,670 $8,905,040 - 18
32 35 Breakthrough Fox $20,000 -48.1% 54 -18 $370 $40,694,266 $14 11
33 46 Being Frank TFA $12,740 -5.1% 13 +2 $980 $50,124 - 3
34 47 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $10,150 -19.2% 18 -9 $564 $4,416,927 - 30
35 44 Papi Chulo Blue Fox $9,365 -40.2% 11 -5 $851 $57,076 - 4
36 52 The Fall of the American Empire EOne $9,020 +5.7% 12 +2 $752 $2,811,197 - 24
37 N Three Peaks Greenwich $4,000 - 1 - $4,000 $4,000 - 1
38 63 Round of Your Life Ammo $2,196 -49.4% 2 -2 $1,098 $7,450 - 2
TOTAL (38 MOVIES):$147,709,955-27.5%38,625-1,350$3,824 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


