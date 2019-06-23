|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$118,000,000
|-
|4,575
|-
|$25,792
|$118,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Child's Play (2019)
|UAR
|$14,055,540
|-
|3,007
|-
|$4,674
|$14,055,540
|$10
|1
|3
|3
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$12,200,000
|-29.5%
|3,435
|-121
|$3,552
|$287,510,128
|$183
|5
|4
|1
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$10,750,000
|-64.2%
|4,224
|-
|$2,545
|$52,689,654
|$110
|2
|5
|2
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$10,290,000
|-57.8%
|3,804
|-760
|$2,705
|$117,583,535
|$80
|3
|6
|4
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$5,650,000
|-40.0%
|2,414
|-607
|$2,341
|$77,328,389
|$40
|4
|7
|8
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$4,075,000
|-36.3%
|1,607
|-426
|$2,536
|$156,067,424
|-
|6
|8
|7
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$3,700,000
|-57.9%
|2,368
|-839
|$1,563
|$102,345,637
|$170
|4
|9
|5
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$3,600,000
|-61.5%
|2,054
|-1,667
|$1,753
|$60,159,311
|-
|3
|10
|6
|Shaft (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$3,555,000
|-60.1%
|2,952
|-
|$1,204
|$15,941,394
|-
|2
|11
|N
|Anna (2019)
|LG/S
|$3,535,000
|-
|2,114
|-
|$1,672
|$3,535,000
|-
|1
|12
|9
|Late Night
|Amazon
|$2,583,885
|-50.8%
|2,172
|-48
|$1,190
|$10,672,864
|-
|3
|13
|10
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$1,895,000
|-49.1%
|985
|-465
|$1,924
|$834,503,966
|$356
|9
|14
|11
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$1,200,000
|-67.7%
|862
|-932
|$1,392
|$43,749,765
|$5
|4
|15
|12
|The Dead Don't Die
|Focus
|$1,130,000
|-55.5%
|690
|+77
|$1,638
|$4,757,915
|-
|2
|16
|16
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$413,589
|+8.6%
|72
|+36
|$5,744
|$1,342,577
|-
|3
|17
|20
|Pavarotti
|CBS
|$409,000
|+84.9%
|135
|+87
|$3,030
|$992,088
|-
|3
|18
|21
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$252,072
|+21.9%
|81
|+13
|$3,112
|$1,169,296
|-
|5
|19
|19
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$158,800
|-29.6%
|134
|-42
|$1,185
|$3,274,141
|-
|7
|20
|24
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$119,000
|-17.1%
|140
|-10
|$850
|$114,264,657
|$170
|13
|21
|15
|A Dog's Journey
|Uni.
|$97,000
|-78.7%
|171
|-139
|$567
|$22,089,000
|-
|6
|22
|27
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$65,000
|-40.9%
|145
|-16
|$448
|$426,754,530
|-
|16
|23
|N
|Wild Rose
|Neon
|$56,183
|-
|4
|-
|$14,046
|$56,183
|-
|1
|24
|39
|The Spy Behind Home Plate
|Ciesla
|$50,150
|+92.8%
|31
|+6
|$1,618
|$191,456
|-
|5
|25
|28
|All Is True
|SPC
|$47,730
|-45.5%
|77
|-113
|$620
|$1,076,598
|-
|7
|26
|N
|Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
|Magn.
|$44,000
|-
|4
|-
|$11,000
|$44,000
|-
|1
|27
|32
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$41,000
|-35.8%
|72
|-35
|$569
|$40,655,364
|$14
|10
|28
|34
|The Souvenir
|A24
|$37,000
|-33.6%
|50
|-33
|$740
|$912,260
|-
|6
|29
|42
|Framing John DeLorean
|IFC
|$27,172
|+20.0%
|26
|+15
|$1,045
|$78,788
|-
|3
|30
|40
|Non-Fiction
|IFC
|$25,071
|+2.8%
|33
|-9
|$760
|$653,921
|-
|8
|31
|48
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$23,921
|+73.0%
|5
|-
|$4,784
|$8,858,846
|-
|17
|32
|26
|American Woman
|RAtt.
|$19,965
|-81.9%
|38
|-79
|$525
|$203,372
|-
|2
|33
|N
|A Bigger Splash (2019 re-release)
|Metrograph
|$18,000
|-
|1
|-
|$18,000
|$18,000
|-
|1
|34
|46
|Being Frank
|TFA
|$13,208
|-19.4%
|11
|+8
|$1,201
|$31,859
|-
|2
|35
|41
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$12,039
|-50.4%
|16
|-18
|$752
|$1,740,930
|-
|9
|36
|52
|Papi Chulo
|Blue Fox
|$11,709
|+33.9%
|16
|+4
|$732
|$35,731
|-
|3
|37
|45
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$11,100
|-33.2%
|27
|-
|$411
|$4,376,970
|-
|29
|38
|N
|The Quiet One
|IFC
|$10,561
|-
|6
|-
|$1,760
|$10,561
|-
|1
|39
|55
|The Fall of the American Empire
|EOne
|$8,678
|+79.5%
|10
|+2
|$868
|$2,122,635
|-
|22
|40
|43
|Halston
|Orch.
|$8,052
|-59.9%
|18
|-12
|$447
|$121,664
|-
|5
|41
|51
|Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation
|PBS
|$7,435
|-18.7%
|7
|-2
|$1,062
|$72,129
|-
|5
|42
|59
|Meeting Gorbachev
|1091
|$1,708
|-49.0%
|4
|-3
|$427
|$228,004
|-
|8
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$198,208,568
|+45.9%
|38,597
|+123
|$5,135
|