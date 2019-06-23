Adjuster:

June 21-23, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Toy Story 4 BV $118,000,000 - 4,575 - $25,792 $118,000,000 - 1
2 N Child's Play (2019) UAR $14,055,540 - 3,007 - $4,674 $14,055,540 $10 1
3 3 Aladdin (2019) BV $12,200,000 -29.5% 3,435 -121 $3,552 $287,510,128 $183 5
4 1 Men in Black International Sony $10,750,000 -64.2% 4,224 - $2,545 $52,689,654 $110 2
5 2 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $10,290,000 -57.8% 3,804 -760 $2,705 $117,583,535 $80 3
6 4 Rocketman Par. $5,650,000 -40.0% 2,414 -607 $2,341 $77,328,389 $40 4
7 8 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $4,075,000 -36.3% 1,607 -426 $2,536 $156,067,424 - 6
8 7 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $3,700,000 -57.9% 2,368 -839 $1,563 $102,345,637 $170 4
9 5 Dark Phoenix Fox $3,600,000 -61.5% 2,054 -1,667 $1,753 $60,159,311 - 3
10 6 Shaft (2019) WB (NL) $3,555,000 -60.1% 2,952 - $1,204 $15,941,394 - 2
11 N Anna (2019) LG/S $3,535,000 - 2,114 - $1,672 $3,535,000 - 1
12 9 Late Night Amazon $2,583,885 -50.8% 2,172 -48 $1,190 $10,672,864 - 3
13 10 Avengers: Endgame BV $1,895,000 -49.1% 985 -465 $1,924 $834,503,966 $356 9
14 11 Ma (2019) Uni. $1,200,000 -67.7% 862 -932 $1,392 $43,749,765 $5 4
15 12 The Dead Don't Die Focus $1,130,000 -55.5% 690 +77 $1,638 $4,757,915 - 2
16 16 The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $413,589 +8.6% 72 +36 $5,744 $1,342,577 - 3
17 20 Pavarotti CBS $409,000 +84.9% 135 +87 $3,030 $992,088 - 3
18 21 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $252,072 +21.9% 81 +13 $3,112 $1,169,296 - 5
19 19 Biggest Little Farm Neon $158,800 -29.6% 134 -42 $1,185 $3,274,141 - 7
20 24 Dumbo (2019) BV $119,000 -17.1% 140 -10 $850 $114,264,657 $170 13
21 15 A Dog's Journey Uni. $97,000 -78.7% 171 -139 $567 $22,089,000 - 6
22 27 Captain Marvel BV $65,000 -40.9% 145 -16 $448 $426,754,530 - 16
23 N Wild Rose Neon $56,183 - 4 - $14,046 $56,183 - 1
24 39 The Spy Behind Home Plate Ciesla $50,150 +92.8% 31 +6 $1,618 $191,456 - 5
25 28 All Is True SPC $47,730 -45.5% 77 -113 $620 $1,076,598 - 7
26 N Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Magn. $44,000 - 4 - $11,000 $44,000 - 1
27 32 Breakthrough Fox $41,000 -35.8% 72 -35 $569 $40,655,364 $14 10
28 34 The Souvenir A24 $37,000 -33.6% 50 -33 $740 $912,260 - 6
29 42 Framing John DeLorean IFC $27,172 +20.0% 26 +15 $1,045 $78,788 - 3
30 40 Non-Fiction IFC $25,071 +2.8% 33 -9 $760 $653,921 - 8
31 48 Apollo 11 Neon $23,921 +73.0% 5 - $4,784 $8,858,846 - 17
32 26 American Woman RAtt. $19,965 -81.9% 38 -79 $525 $203,372 - 2
33 N A Bigger Splash (2019 re-release) Metrograph $18,000 - 1 - $18,000 $18,000 - 1
34 46 Being Frank TFA $13,208 -19.4% 11 +8 $1,201 $31,859 - 2
35 41 The White Crow SPC $12,039 -50.4% 16 -18 $752 $1,740,930 - 9
36 52 Papi Chulo Blue Fox $11,709 +33.9% 16 +4 $732 $35,731 - 3
37 45 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $11,100 -33.2% 27 - $411 $4,376,970 - 29
38 N The Quiet One IFC $10,561 - 6 - $1,760 $10,561 - 1
39 55 The Fall of the American Empire EOne $8,678 +79.5% 10 +2 $868 $2,122,635 - 22
40 43 Halston Orch. $8,052 -59.9% 18 -12 $447 $121,664 - 5
41 51 Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation PBS $7,435 -18.7% 7 -2 $1,062 $72,129 - 5
42 59 Meeting Gorbachev 1091 $1,708 -49.0% 4 -3 $427 $228,004 - 8
TOTAL (42 MOVIES):$198,208,568+45.9%38,597+123$5,135 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


