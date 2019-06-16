Adjuster:

June 14-16, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Men in Black International Sony $28,500,000 - 4,224 - $6,747 $28,500,000 $110 1
2 1 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $23,800,000 -49.0% 4,564 +3 $5,215 $92,044,390 $80 2
3 3 Aladdin (2019) BV $16,712,000 -32.3% 3,556 -249 $4,700 $263,446,314 $183 4
4 2 Dark Phoenix Fox $9,005,000 -72.6% 3,721 - $2,420 $51,767,350 - 2
5 5 Rocketman Par. $8,800,000 -36.3% 3,021 -589 $2,913 $66,142,725 $40 3
6 N Shaft (2019) WB (NL) $8,315,000 - 2,952 - $2,817 $8,315,000 - 1
7 4 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $8,105,000 -47.5% 3,207 -901 $2,527 $93,688,172 $170 3
8 7 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $6,100,000 -17.8% 2,033 -743 $3,000 $148,626,905 - 5
9 17 Late Night Amazon $5,136,734 +1,985.5% 2,220 +2,216 $2,314 $5,449,553 - 2
10 6 Ma (2019) Uni. $3,610,000 -53.9% 1,794 -1,022 $2,012 $40,349,995 $5 3
11 8 Avengers: Endgame BV $3,517,000 -27.8% 1,450 -671 $2,426 $830,491,359 $356 8
12 N The Dead Don't Die Focus $2,350,000 - 613 - $3,834 $2,350,000 - 1
13 9 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $1,280,000 -59.9% 984 -1,177 $1,301 $140,788,081 $150 6
14 10 Booksmart UAR $859,214 -46.2% 577 -557 $1,489 $19,746,633 - 4
15 11 A Dog's Journey Uni. $500,000 -62.3% 310 -321 $1,613 $21,863,555 - 5
16 18 The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $361,120 +53.5% 36 +29 $10,031 $713,286 - 2
17 13 Brightburn SGem $250,000 -56.3% 307 -706 $814 $17,044,432 $6 4
18 25 Pavarotti CBS $200,000 +38.9% 48 - $4,167 $429,005 - 2
19 20 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $197,200 -2.5% 68 +25 $2,900 $795,488 - 4
20 15 Biggest Little Farm Neon $194,000 -49.3% 176 -109 $1,102 $2,931,842 - 6
21 19 All Is True SPC $87,184 -61.5% 190 -138 $459 $968,513 - 6
22 N 5B VM/RYOT $40,000 - 127 - $315 $40,000 - 1
23 24 The Tomorrow Man BST $30,353 -79.2% 78 -129 $389 $330,879 - 4
24 34 Non-Fiction IFC $28,478 -53.8% 42 -47 $678 $618,904 - 7
25 37 The White Crow SPC $26,960 -46.2% 34 -35 $793 $1,718,063 - 8
26 39 The Spy Behind Home Plate Ciesla $26,015 -31.7% 25 +6 $1,041 $127,056 - 4
27 N Hampstead IFC $24,144 - 12 - $2,012 $24,144 - 1
28 54 Framing John DeLorean IFC $23,527 +236.5% 10 +9 $2,353 $32,633 - 2
29 41 Halston Orch. $18,428 -5.0% 30 +11 $614 $97,331 - 4
30 N Paris is Burning (2019 re-release) Jan. $11,000 - 1 - $11,000 $11,000 - 1
31 40 Red Joan IFC $10,581 -46.2% 16 -15 $661 $1,566,937 - 9
32 47 Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation PBS $9,150 -24.5% 9 -2 $1,017 $57,431 - 4
33 52 Papi Chulo Blue Fox $7,217 -0.6% 12 +10 $601 $17,763 - 2
34 48 The Fall of the American Empire EOne $4,798 -60.4% 8 -6 $600 $2,110,650 - 20
35 N Our Time MR $3,000 - 1 - $3,000 $3,000 - 1
36 44 Meeting Gorbachev 1091 $2,649 -80.7% 7 -12 $378 $223,797 - 7
TOTAL (36 MOVIES):$128,145,752-22.7%36,463-185$3,514 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


