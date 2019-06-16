|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$28,500,000
|-
|4,224
|-
|$6,747
|$28,500,000
|$110
|1
|2
|1
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$23,800,000
|-49.0%
|4,564
|+3
|$5,215
|$92,044,390
|$80
|2
|3
|3
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$16,712,000
|-32.3%
|3,556
|-249
|$4,700
|$263,446,314
|$183
|4
|4
|2
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$9,005,000
|-72.6%
|3,721
|-
|$2,420
|$51,767,350
|-
|2
|5
|5
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$8,800,000
|-36.3%
|3,021
|-589
|$2,913
|$66,142,725
|$40
|3
|6
|N
|Shaft (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$8,315,000
|-
|2,952
|-
|$2,817
|$8,315,000
|-
|1
|7
|4
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$8,105,000
|-47.5%
|3,207
|-901
|$2,527
|$93,688,172
|$170
|3
|8
|7
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$6,100,000
|-17.8%
|2,033
|-743
|$3,000
|$148,626,905
|-
|5
|9
|17
|Late Night
|Amazon
|$5,136,734
|+1,985.5%
|2,220
|+2,216
|$2,314
|$5,449,553
|-
|2
|10
|6
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$3,610,000
|-53.9%
|1,794
|-1,022
|$2,012
|$40,349,995
|$5
|3
|11
|8
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$3,517,000
|-27.8%
|1,450
|-671
|$2,426
|$830,491,359
|$356
|8
|12
|N
|The Dead Don't Die
|Focus
|$2,350,000
|-
|613
|-
|$3,834
|$2,350,000
|-
|1
|13
|9
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$1,280,000
|-59.9%
|984
|-1,177
|$1,301
|$140,788,081
|$150
|6
|14
|10
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$859,214
|-46.2%
|577
|-557
|$1,489
|$19,746,633
|-
|4
|15
|11
|A Dog's Journey
|Uni.
|$500,000
|-62.3%
|310
|-321
|$1,613
|$21,863,555
|-
|5
|16
|18
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$361,120
|+53.5%
|36
|+29
|$10,031
|$713,286
|-
|2
|17
|13
|Brightburn
|SGem
|$250,000
|-56.3%
|307
|-706
|$814
|$17,044,432
|$6
|4
|18
|25
|Pavarotti
|CBS
|$200,000
|+38.9%
|48
|-
|$4,167
|$429,005
|-
|2
|19
|20
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$197,200
|-2.5%
|68
|+25
|$2,900
|$795,488
|-
|4
|20
|15
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$194,000
|-49.3%
|176
|-109
|$1,102
|$2,931,842
|-
|6
|21
|19
|All Is True
|SPC
|$87,184
|-61.5%
|190
|-138
|$459
|$968,513
|-
|6
|22
|N
|5B
|VM/RYOT
|$40,000
|-
|127
|-
|$315
|$40,000
|-
|1
|23
|24
|The Tomorrow Man
|BST
|$30,353
|-79.2%
|78
|-129
|$389
|$330,879
|-
|4
|24
|34
|Non-Fiction
|IFC
|$28,478
|-53.8%
|42
|-47
|$678
|$618,904
|-
|7
|25
|37
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$26,960
|-46.2%
|34
|-35
|$793
|$1,718,063
|-
|8
|26
|39
|The Spy Behind Home Plate
|Ciesla
|$26,015
|-31.7%
|25
|+6
|$1,041
|$127,056
|-
|4
|27
|N
|Hampstead
|IFC
|$24,144
|-
|12
|-
|$2,012
|$24,144
|-
|1
|28
|54
|Framing John DeLorean
|IFC
|$23,527
|+236.5%
|10
|+9
|$2,353
|$32,633
|-
|2
|29
|41
|Halston
|Orch.
|$18,428
|-5.0%
|30
|+11
|$614
|$97,331
|-
|4
|30
|N
|Paris is Burning (2019 re-release)
|Jan.
|$11,000
|-
|1
|-
|$11,000
|$11,000
|-
|1
|31
|40
|Red Joan
|IFC
|$10,581
|-46.2%
|16
|-15
|$661
|$1,566,937
|-
|9
|32
|47
|Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation
|PBS
|$9,150
|-24.5%
|9
|-2
|$1,017
|$57,431
|-
|4
|33
|52
|Papi Chulo
|Blue Fox
|$7,217
|-0.6%
|12
|+10
|$601
|$17,763
|-
|2
|34
|48
|The Fall of the American Empire
|EOne
|$4,798
|-60.4%
|8
|-6
|$600
|$2,110,650
|-
|20
|35
|N
|Our Time
|MR
|$3,000
|-
|1
|-
|$3,000
|$3,000
|-
|1
|36
|44
|Meeting Gorbachev
|1091
|$2,649
|-80.7%
|7
|-12
|$378
|$223,797
|-
|7
|TOTAL (36 MOVIES):
|$128,145,752
|-22.7%
|36,463
|-185
|$3,514
