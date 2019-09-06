Adjuster:

June 7-9, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $47,110,000 - 4,561 - $10,329 $48,035,000 $80 1
2 N Dark Phoenix Fox $33,000,000 - 3,721 - $8,869 $33,000,000 - 1
3 2 Aladdin (2019) BV $24,500,000 -42.8% 3,805 -671 $6,439 $232,385,926 $183 3
4 1 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $15,540,000 -67.5% 4,108 - $3,783 $78,597,097 $170 2
5 3 Rocketman Par. $14,000,000 -45.6% 3,610 - $3,878 $50,498,756 $40 2
6 4 Ma (2019) Uni. $7,820,000 -56.8% 2,816 +8 $2,777 $32,768,075 $5 2
7 5 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $7,400,000 -33.2% 2,776 -828 $2,666 $138,662,998 - 4
8 6 Avengers: Endgame BV $4,800,000 -40.3% 2,121 -984 $2,263 $824,365,940 $356 7
9 7 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $2,980,000 -57.1% 2,161 -986 $1,379 $137,401,719 $150 5
10 8 Booksmart UAR $1,577,259 -52.2% 1,134 -1,384 $1,391 $17,814,672 - 3
11 11 A Dog's Journey Uni. $1,360,000 +22.0% 631 -1,043 $2,155 $21,040,820 - 4
12 9 Brightburn SGem $560,000 -77.2% 1,013 -1,594 $553 $16,386,396 $6 3
13 10 The Hustle UAR $449,000 -66.0% 416 -991 $1,079 $34,462,355 - 5
14 15 Biggest Little Farm Neon $347,000 -20.3% 285 +10 $1,218 $2,451,404 - 5
15 12 The Intruder (2019) SGem $315,000 -60.7% 306 -501 $1,029 $34,951,180 $8 6
16 N Late Night Amazon $249,654 - 4 - $62,414 $249,654 - 1
17 27 All Is True SPC $237,587 +161.9% 328 +247 $724 $752,634 - 5
18 N The Last Black Man in San Francisco A24 $230,744 - 7 - $32,963 $230,744 - 1
19 26 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $205,337 +112.1% 43 +29 $4,775 $501,081 - 3
20 23 The Souvenir A24 $169,500 +27.0% 145 +71 $1,169 $696,190 - 4
21 20 Captain Marvel BV $156,000 -17.4% 175 +13 $891 $426,429,965 - 14
22 39 The Tomorrow Man BST $144,437 +490.0% 207 +189 $698 $219,327 - 3
23 N Pavarotti CBS $142,500 - 19 - $7,500 $142,500 - 1
24 13 Dumbo (2019) BV $121,000 -79.8% 112 -118 $1,080 $113,839,182 $170 11
25 24 The White Crow SPC $52,404 -58.1% 69 -143 $759 $1,657,714 - 7
26 40 The Spy Behind Home Plate Ciesla $38,080 +65.9% 19 +14 $2,004 $84,061 - 3
27 N This One's for the Ladies Super $16,001 - 1 - $16,001 $16,001 - 1
28 45 The Fall of the American Empire EOne $14,128 +5.8% 14 +5 $1,009 $2,103,713 - 18
29 33 Mayday Life CL $11,000 -77.0% 8 - $1,375 $78,720 - 2
30 N Framing John DeLorean IFC $9,106 - 1 - $9,106 $9,106 - 1
31 N Papi Chulo Blue Fox $7,729 - 2 - $3,865 $7,729 - 1
TOTAL (31 MOVIES):$163,563,466-6.0%34,618-4,390$4,725 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


