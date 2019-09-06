|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$47,110,000
|-
|4,561
|-
|$10,329
|$48,035,000
|$80
|1
|2
|N
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$33,000,000
|-
|3,721
|-
|$8,869
|$33,000,000
|-
|1
|3
|2
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$24,500,000
|-42.8%
|3,805
|-671
|$6,439
|$232,385,926
|$183
|3
|4
|1
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$15,540,000
|-67.5%
|4,108
|-
|$3,783
|$78,597,097
|$170
|2
|5
|3
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$14,000,000
|-45.6%
|3,610
|-
|$3,878
|$50,498,756
|$40
|2
|6
|4
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$7,820,000
|-56.8%
|2,816
|+8
|$2,777
|$32,768,075
|$5
|2
|7
|5
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$7,400,000
|-33.2%
|2,776
|-828
|$2,666
|$138,662,998
|-
|4
|8
|6
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$4,800,000
|-40.3%
|2,121
|-984
|$2,263
|$824,365,940
|$356
|7
|9
|7
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$2,980,000
|-57.1%
|2,161
|-986
|$1,379
|$137,401,719
|$150
|5
|10
|8
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$1,577,259
|-52.2%
|1,134
|-1,384
|$1,391
|$17,814,672
|-
|3
|11
|11
|A Dog's Journey
|Uni.
|$1,360,000
|+22.0%
|631
|-1,043
|$2,155
|$21,040,820
|-
|4
|12
|9
|Brightburn
|SGem
|$560,000
|-77.2%
|1,013
|-1,594
|$553
|$16,386,396
|$6
|3
|13
|10
|The Hustle
|UAR
|$449,000
|-66.0%
|416
|-991
|$1,079
|$34,462,355
|-
|5
|14
|15
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$347,000
|-20.3%
|285
|+10
|$1,218
|$2,451,404
|-
|5
|15
|12
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$315,000
|-60.7%
|306
|-501
|$1,029
|$34,951,180
|$8
|6
|16
|N
|Late Night
|Amazon
|$249,654
|-
|4
|-
|$62,414
|$249,654
|-
|1
|17
|27
|All Is True
|SPC
|$237,587
|+161.9%
|328
|+247
|$724
|$752,634
|-
|5
|18
|N
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|A24
|$230,744
|-
|7
|-
|$32,963
|$230,744
|-
|1
|19
|26
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$205,337
|+112.1%
|43
|+29
|$4,775
|$501,081
|-
|3
|20
|23
|The Souvenir
|A24
|$169,500
|+27.0%
|145
|+71
|$1,169
|$696,190
|-
|4
|21
|20
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$156,000
|-17.4%
|175
|+13
|$891
|$426,429,965
|-
|14
|22
|39
|The Tomorrow Man
|BST
|$144,437
|+490.0%
|207
|+189
|$698
|$219,327
|-
|3
|23
|N
|Pavarotti
|CBS
|$142,500
|-
|19
|-
|$7,500
|$142,500
|-
|1
|24
|13
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$121,000
|-79.8%
|112
|-118
|$1,080
|$113,839,182
|$170
|11
|25
|24
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$52,404
|-58.1%
|69
|-143
|$759
|$1,657,714
|-
|7
|26
|40
|The Spy Behind Home Plate
|Ciesla
|$38,080
|+65.9%
|19
|+14
|$2,004
|$84,061
|-
|3
|27
|N
|This One's for the Ladies
|Super
|$16,001
|-
|1
|-
|$16,001
|$16,001
|-
|1
|28
|45
|The Fall of the American Empire
|EOne
|$14,128
|+5.8%
|14
|+5
|$1,009
|$2,103,713
|-
|18
|29
|33
|Mayday Life
|CL
|$11,000
|-77.0%
|8
|-
|$1,375
|$78,720
|-
|2
|30
|N
|Framing John DeLorean
|IFC
|$9,106
|-
|1
|-
|$9,106
|$9,106
|-
|1
|31
|N
|Papi Chulo
|Blue Fox
|$7,729
|-
|2
|-
|$3,865
|$7,729
|-
|1
|TOTAL (31 MOVIES):
|$163,563,466
|-6.0%
|34,618
|-4,390
|$4,725
