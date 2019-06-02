|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$49,025,000
|-
|4,108
|-
|$11,934
|$49,025,000
|$170
|1
|2
|1
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$42,335,000
|-53.7%
|4,476
|-
|$9,458
|$185,032,174
|$183
|2
|3
|N
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$25,000,000
|-
|3,610
|-
|$6,925
|$25,000,000
|$40
|1
|4
|N
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$18,260,000
|-
|2,808
|-
|$6,503
|$18,260,000
|$5
|1
|5
|2
|John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
|LG/S
|$11,100,000
|-54.9%
|3,604
|-246
|$3,080
|$125,752,812
|-
|3
|6
|3
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$7,813,000
|-54.6%
|3,105
|-705
|$2,516
|$815,501,784
|$356
|6
|7
|4
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$6,665,000
|-50.3%
|3,147
|-677
|$2,118
|$130,601,211
|$150
|4
|8
|6
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$3,328,648
|-52.0%
|2,518
|+13
|$1,322
|$14,366,831
|-
|2
|9
|5
|Brightburn
|SGem
|$2,315,000
|-70.5%
|2,607
|-
|$888
|$14,212,552
|$6
|2
|10
|8
|The Hustle
|UAR
|$1,300,000
|-63.7%
|1,407
|-970
|$924
|$33,195,602
|-
|4
|11
|7
|A Dog's Journey
|Uni.
|$1,040,000
|-74.9%
|1,674
|-1,605
|$621
|$18,764,470
|-
|3
|12
|9
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$810,000
|-64.8%
|807
|-805
|$1,004
|$34,207,166
|$8
|5
|13
|11
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$769,000
|-29.0%
|230
|-116
|$3,343
|$113,754,882
|$170
|10
|14
|15
|Biggest Little Farm
|Neon
|$421,000
|-19.8%
|275
|+94
|$1,531
|$1,825,163
|-
|4
|15
|10
|Long Shot
|LG/S
|$360,000
|-77.6%
|477
|-881
|$755
|$29,929,693
|-
|5
|16
|14
|Uglydolls
|STX
|$200,000
|-68.9%
|296
|-794
|$676
|$19,577,197
|$45
|5
|17
|13
|Poms
|STX
|$190,000
|-70.9%
|374
|-537
|$508
|$13,196,166
|-
|4
|18
|17
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$170,000
|-58.4%
|162
|-138
|$1,049
|$426,181,433
|-
|13
|19
|18
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$163,000
|-57.6%
|251
|-300
|$649
|$40,301,588
|$14
|7
|20
|25
|The Souvenir
|A24
|$138,950
|-0.1%
|74
|+51
|$1,878
|$465,766
|-
|3
|21
|19
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$120,456
|-64.6%
|212
|-153
|$568
|$1,521,333
|-
|6
|22
|29
|Echo in the Canyon
|Greenwich
|$105,678
|-10.2%
|14
|+12
|$7,548
|$260,480
|-
|2
|23
|26
|All Is True
|SPC
|$95,570
|-29.2%
|81
|+17
|$1,180
|$469,770
|-
|4
|24
|28
|Non-Fiction
|IFC
|$84,146
|-31.6%
|84
|+24
|$1,002
|$462,987
|-
|5
|25
|36
|Penguins (Disneynature)
|BV
|$84,000
|+71.4%
|45
|-15
|$1,867
|$7,591,753
|-
|7
|26
|22
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$65,280
|-62.7%
|100
|-52
|$653
|$4,212,127
|-
|26
|27
|27
|Photograph
|Amazon
|$48,397
|-63.0%
|81
|-42
|$597
|$306,536
|-
|3
|28
|30
|Red Joan
|IFC
|$47,842
|-59.0%
|75
|-58
|$638
|$1,501,784
|-
|7
|29
|N
|Mayday Life
|CL
|$45,000
|-
|8
|-
|$5,625
|$45,000
|-
|1
|30
|56
|The Spy Behind Home Plate
|Ciesla
|$22,950
|+123.9%
|5
|+4
|$4,590
|$38,403
|-
|2
|31
|45
|The Tomorrow Man
|BST
|$21,016
|+15.0%
|18
|+14
|$1,168
|$55,009
|-
|2
|32
|38
|Meeting Gorbachev
|1091
|$18,341
|-44.6%
|27
|-15
|$679
|$192,064
|-
|5
|33
|42
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$15,746
|-38.0%
|15
|-5
|$1,050
|$8,754,844
|-
|14
|34
|-
|The Fall of the American Empire
|EOne
|$15,258
|-
|9
|-
|$1,695
|$2,736,093
|-
|16
|35
|52
|Halston
|Orch.
|$14,903
|+28.0%
|4
|+3
|$3,726
|$36,505
|-
|2
|36
|58
|Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation
|PBS
|$12,150
|+49.1%
|7
|+5
|$1,736
|$22,142
|-
|2
|37
|55
|The Proposal (2019)
|Osci.
|$5,025
|-51.9%
|3
|+2
|$1,675
|$19,620
|-
|2
|38
|50
|The Chaperone (2019)
|PBS
|$4,639
|-65.5%
|14
|-8
|$331
|$585,858
|-
|10
|39
|N
|Leaving Home, Coming Home: A Portrait of Robert Frank
|Greenwich
|$4,619
|-
|1
|-
|$4,619
|$7,014
|-
|1
|40
|-
|Hesburgh
|O'Malley
|$3,200
|-
|4
|-
|$800
|$177,207
|-
|6
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$172,237,814
|-5.0%
|36,817
|-2,262
|$4,678
|