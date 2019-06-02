Adjuster:

May 31-June 2, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $49,025,000 - 4,108 - $11,934 $49,025,000 $170 1
2 1 Aladdin (2019) BV $42,335,000 -53.7% 4,476 - $9,458 $185,032,174 $183 2
3 N Rocketman Par. $25,000,000 - 3,610 - $6,925 $25,000,000 $40 1
4 N Ma (2019) Uni. $18,260,000 - 2,808 - $6,503 $18,260,000 $5 1
5 2 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum LG/S $11,100,000 -54.9% 3,604 -246 $3,080 $125,752,812 - 3
6 3 Avengers: Endgame BV $7,813,000 -54.6% 3,105 -705 $2,516 $815,501,784 $356 6
7 4 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $6,665,000 -50.3% 3,147 -677 $2,118 $130,601,211 $150 4
8 6 Booksmart UAR $3,328,648 -52.0% 2,518 +13 $1,322 $14,366,831 - 2
9 5 Brightburn SGem $2,315,000 -70.5% 2,607 - $888 $14,212,552 $6 2
10 8 The Hustle UAR $1,300,000 -63.7% 1,407 -970 $924 $33,195,602 - 4
11 7 A Dog's Journey Uni. $1,040,000 -74.9% 1,674 -1,605 $621 $18,764,470 - 3
12 9 The Intruder (2019) SGem $810,000 -64.8% 807 -805 $1,004 $34,207,166 $8 5
13 11 Dumbo (2019) BV $769,000 -29.0% 230 -116 $3,343 $113,754,882 $170 10
14 15 Biggest Little Farm Neon $421,000 -19.8% 275 +94 $1,531 $1,825,163 - 4
15 10 Long Shot LG/S $360,000 -77.6% 477 -881 $755 $29,929,693 - 5
16 14 Uglydolls STX $200,000 -68.9% 296 -794 $676 $19,577,197 $45 5
17 13 Poms STX $190,000 -70.9% 374 -537 $508 $13,196,166 - 4
18 17 Captain Marvel BV $170,000 -58.4% 162 -138 $1,049 $426,181,433 - 13
19 18 Breakthrough Fox $163,000 -57.6% 251 -300 $649 $40,301,588 $14 7
20 25 The Souvenir A24 $138,950 -0.1% 74 +51 $1,878 $465,766 - 3
21 19 The White Crow SPC $120,456 -64.6% 212 -153 $568 $1,521,333 - 6
22 29 Echo in the Canyon Greenwich $105,678 -10.2% 14 +12 $7,548 $260,480 - 2
23 26 All Is True SPC $95,570 -29.2% 81 +17 $1,180 $469,770 - 4
24 28 Non-Fiction IFC $84,146 -31.6% 84 +24 $1,002 $462,987 - 5
25 36 Penguins (Disneynature) BV $84,000 +71.4% 45 -15 $1,867 $7,591,753 - 7
26 22 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $65,280 -62.7% 100 -52 $653 $4,212,127 - 26
27 27 Photograph Amazon $48,397 -63.0% 81 -42 $597 $306,536 - 3
28 30 Red Joan IFC $47,842 -59.0% 75 -58 $638 $1,501,784 - 7
29 N Mayday Life CL $45,000 - 8 - $5,625 $45,000 - 1
30 56 The Spy Behind Home Plate Ciesla $22,950 +123.9% 5 +4 $4,590 $38,403 - 2
31 45 The Tomorrow Man BST $21,016 +15.0% 18 +14 $1,168 $55,009 - 2
32 38 Meeting Gorbachev 1091 $18,341 -44.6% 27 -15 $679 $192,064 - 5
33 42 Apollo 11 Neon $15,746 -38.0% 15 -5 $1,050 $8,754,844 - 14
34 - The Fall of the American Empire EOne $15,258 - 9 - $1,695 $2,736,093 - 16
35 52 Halston Orch. $14,903 +28.0% 4 +3 $3,726 $36,505 - 2
36 58 Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation PBS $12,150 +49.1% 7 +5 $1,736 $22,142 - 2
37 55 The Proposal (2019) Osci. $5,025 -51.9% 3 +2 $1,675 $19,620 - 2
38 50 The Chaperone (2019) PBS $4,639 -65.5% 14 -8 $331 $585,858 - 10
39 N Leaving Home, Coming Home: A Portrait of Robert Frank Greenwich $4,619 - 1 - $4,619 $7,014 - 1
40 - Hesburgh O'Malley $3,200 - 4 - $800 $177,207 - 6
TOTAL (40 MOVIES):$172,237,814-5.0%36,817-2,262$4,678 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


