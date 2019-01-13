Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


January 11-13, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Upside STX $19,590,000 - 3,080 - $6,360 $19,590,000 $37.5 1
2 1 Aquaman WB $17,265,000 -44.3% 3,863 -321 $4,469 $287,861,781 - 4
3 N A Dog's Way Home Sony $11,300,000 - 3,090 - $3,657 $11,300,000 $18 1
4 5 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $9,000,000 -31.4% 3,029 -390 $2,971 $147,775,445 $90 5
5 2 Escape Room Sony $8,900,000 -51.2% 2,717 - $3,276 $32,432,931 $9 2
6 3 Mary Poppins Returns BV $7,215,000 -54.5% 3,253 -837 $2,218 $150,656,985 $130 4
7 4 Bumblebee Par. $6,775,000 -48.7% 3,303 -294 $2,051 $108,469,977 $135 4
8 16 On the Basis of Sex Focus $6,227,000 +286.9% 1,923 +1,811 $3,238 $10,557,847 - 3
9 6 The Mule WB $5,545,000 -39.1% 3,329 +117 $1,666 $90,578,396 $50 5
10 7 Vice Annapurna $3,278,644 -42.8% 1,724 -810 $1,902 $35,936,486 - 3
11 11 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $3,200,000 +35.1% 1,334 +254 $2,399 $198,496,306 $52 11
12 N Replicas ENTMP $2,500,000 - 2,329 - $1,073 $2,500,000 - 1
13 14 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $2,388,953 +29.6% 1,018 +683 $2,347 $7,688,378 - 5
14 9 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $2,214,000 -52.6% 1,554 -496 $1,425 $190,449,603 $175 8
15 15 Green Book Uni. $2,098,000 +16.1% 742 +176 $2,827 $38,559,706 $23 9
16 8 Second Act STX $1,630,000 -65.7% 1,681 -842 $970 $36,343,871 $16 4
17 22 A Star is Born (2018) WB $1,132,000 +78.5% 394 +126 $2,873 $203,588,149 $36 15
18 13 The Favourite FoxS $1,125,000 -40.9% 512 -259 $2,197 $21,498,182 - 8
19 12 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $847,000 -60.5% 829 -223 $1,022 $15,223,875 - 6
20 29 Free Solo NGE $812,741 +576.1% 154 +93 $5,278 $12,323,531 - 16
21 10 Holmes and Watson Sony $555,000 -83.2% 1,013 -1,767 $548 $30,025,153 $42 3
22 24 Ben is Back RAtt. $467,500 +42.6% 598 +439 $782 $3,107,363 - 6
23 N Perfect Strangers PNT $425,000 - 132 - $3,220 $425,000 - 1
24 18 Simmba Relbig. $318,223 -66.9% 136 -159 $2,340 $4,717,024 - 3
25 19 Creed II MGM $291,651 -68.4% 355 -538 $822 $114,890,384 $50 8
26 20 Instant Family Par. $250,000 -64.4% 324 -280 $772 $66,679,272 $48 9
27 31 Destroyer Annapurna $151,745 +54.4% 27 +21 $5,620 $426,264 - 3
28 54 The Wife SPC $115,715 +1,677.5% 156 +146 $742 $8,333,348 - 22
29 35 Stan & Ollie SPC $88,808 +1.7% 13 +5 $6,831 $358,476 - 3
30 33 Cold War (2018) Amazon $87,552 -3.5% 10 +4 $8,755 $400,976 - 4
31 42 Capernaum SPC $48,078 +47.6% 15 +5 $3,205 $237,726 - 5
32 32 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $36,000 -60.4% 110 -62 $327 $54,807,620 $120 11
33 47 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $15,100 -29.6% 11 +1 $1,373 $166,662 - 8
34 N The Aspern Papers Cohen $9,277 - 10 - $928 $9,277 - 1
TOTAL (34 MOVIES):$115,902,987-16.5%42,768-509$2,710 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page