|TW
|LW
Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Upside
|STX
|$19,590,000
|-
|3,080
|-
|$6,360
|$19,590,000
|$37.5
|1
|2
|1
|Aquaman
|WB
|$17,265,000
|-44.3%
|3,863
|-321
|$4,469
|$287,861,781
|-
|4
|3
|N
|A Dog's Way Home
|Sony
|$11,300,000
|-
|3,090
|-
|$3,657
|$11,300,000
|$18
|1
|4
|5
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$9,000,000
|-31.4%
|3,029
|-390
|$2,971
|$147,775,445
|$90
|5
|5
|2
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$8,900,000
|-51.2%
|2,717
|-
|$3,276
|$32,432,931
|$9
|2
|6
|3
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$7,215,000
|-54.5%
|3,253
|-837
|$2,218
|$150,656,985
|$130
|4
|7
|4
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$6,775,000
|-48.7%
|3,303
|-294
|$2,051
|$108,469,977
|$135
|4
|8
|16
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$6,227,000
|+286.9%
|1,923
|+1,811
|$3,238
|$10,557,847
|-
|3
|9
|6
|The Mule
|WB
|$5,545,000
|-39.1%
|3,329
|+117
|$1,666
|$90,578,396
|$50
|5
|10
|7
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$3,278,644
|-42.8%
|1,724
|-810
|$1,902
|$35,936,486
|-
|3
|11
|11
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$3,200,000
|+35.1%
|1,334
|+254
|$2,399
|$198,496,306
|$52
|11
|12
|N
|Replicas
|ENTMP
|$2,500,000
|-
|2,329
|-
|$1,073
|$2,500,000
|-
|1
|13
|14
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$2,388,953
|+29.6%
|1,018
|+683
|$2,347
|$7,688,378
|-
|5
|14
|9
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$2,214,000
|-52.6%
|1,554
|-496
|$1,425
|$190,449,603
|$175
|8
|15
|15
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$2,098,000
|+16.1%
|742
|+176
|$2,827
|$38,559,706
|$23
|9
|16
|8
|Second Act
|STX
|$1,630,000
|-65.7%
|1,681
|-842
|$970
|$36,343,871
|$16
|4
|17
|22
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$1,132,000
|+78.5%
|394
|+126
|$2,873
|$203,588,149
|$36
|15
|18
|13
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$1,125,000
|-40.9%
|512
|-259
|$2,197
|$21,498,182
|-
|8
|19
|12
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$847,000
|-60.5%
|829
|-223
|$1,022
|$15,223,875
|-
|6
|20
|29
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$812,741
|+576.1%
|154
|+93
|$5,278
|$12,323,531
|-
|16
|21
|10
|Holmes and Watson
|Sony
|$555,000
|-83.2%
|1,013
|-1,767
|$548
|$30,025,153
|$42
|3
|22
|24
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$467,500
|+42.6%
|598
|+439
|$782
|$3,107,363
|-
|6
|23
|N
|Perfect Strangers
|PNT
|$425,000
|-
|132
|-
|$3,220
|$425,000
|-
|1
|24
|18
|Simmba
|Relbig.
|$318,223
|-66.9%
|136
|-159
|$2,340
|$4,717,024
|-
|3
|25
|19
|Creed II
|MGM
|$291,651
|-68.4%
|355
|-538
|$822
|$114,890,384
|$50
|8
|26
|20
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$250,000
|-64.4%
|324
|-280
|$772
|$66,679,272
|$48
|9
|27
|31
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$151,745
|+54.4%
|27
|+21
|$5,620
|$426,264
|-
|3
|28
|54
|The Wife
|SPC
|$115,715
|+1,677.5%
|156
|+146
|$742
|$8,333,348
|-
|22
|29
|35
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$88,808
|+1.7%
|13
|+5
|$6,831
|$358,476
|-
|3
|30
|33
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$87,552
|-3.5%
|10
|+4
|$8,755
|$400,976
|-
|4
|31
|42
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$48,078
|+47.6%
|15
|+5
|$3,205
|$237,726
|-
|5
|32
|32
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$36,000
|-60.4%
|110
|-62
|$327
|$54,807,620
|$120
|11
|33
|47
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$15,100
|-29.6%
|11
|+1
|$1,373
|$166,662
|-
|8
|34
|N
|The Aspern Papers
|Cohen
|$9,277
|-
|10
|-
|$928
|$9,277
|-
|1
|TOTAL (34 MOVIES):
|$115,902,987
|-16.5%
|42,768
|-509
|$2,710
|