Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


May 3-5, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Avengers: Endgame BV $145,804,000 -59.2% 4,662 - $31,275 $619,698,638 $356 2
2 N The Intruder (2019) SGem $11,000,000 - 2,222 - $4,950 $11,000,000 $8 1
3 N Long Shot LG/S $10,025,000 - 3,230 - $3,104 $10,025,000 - 1
4 N Uglydolls STX $8,510,000 - 3,652 - $2,330 $8,510,000 $45 1
5 2 Captain Marvel BV $4,276,000 -48.6% 2,243 -192 $1,906 $420,768,018 - 9
6 4 Breakthrough Fox $3,948,000 -42.0% 2,884 -29 $1,369 $33,224,512 - 3
7 3 The Curse of La Llorona WB (NL) $3,500,000 -56.5% 2,540 -832 $1,378 $48,100,003 $9 3
8 5 Shazam! WB (NL) $2,450,000 -56.1% 2,521 -1,110 $972 $135,193,790 $100 5
9 7 Little Uni. $1,474,000 -57.5% 1,358 -761 $1,085 $38,584,325 $20 4
10 6 Dumbo (2019) BV $1,433,000 -59.0% 1,668 -712 $859 $109,709,592 $170 6
11 N El Chicano Briarcliff $700,432 - 605 - $1,158 $700,432 - 1
12 8 Pet Sematary (2019) Par. $500,000 -62.2% 655 -1,000 $763 $53,757,219 $21 5
13 9 Us Uni. $496,000 -57.8% 599 -656 $828 $173,920,690 $20 7
14 12 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $367,395 -29.3% 263 +16 $1,397 $2,771,728 - 22
15 10 Penguins (Disneynature) BV $344,000 -69.9% 1,052 -763 $327 $6,724,829 - 3
16 11 Missing Link UAR $278,048 -73.9% 707 -881 $393 $16,142,120 - 4
17 20 Red Joan IFC $253,814 +59.3% 139 +94 $1,826 $527,783 - 3
18 17 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Uni. $182,000 -23.3% 245 -37 $743 $159,949,060 $129 11
19 15 The Mustang Focus $151,000 -48.2% 229 -48 $659 $4,828,000 - 8
20 13 After (2019) Aviron $145,000 -64.0% 227 -380 $639 $11,974,934 $14 4
21 18 Wonder Park Par. $110,000 -41.5% 195 -54 $564 $45,177,841 - 8
22 29 The White Crow SPC $98,495 +25.0% 19 +14 $5,184 $210,089 - 2
23 16 Kalank FIP $97,000 -65.2% 85 -198 $1,141 $2,712,084 - 3
24 23 High Life A24 $79,000 -40.7% 98 -48 $806 $1,092,978 - 5
25 19 Hotel Mumbai BST $69,740 -58.6% 94 -76 $742 $9,488,662 - 7
26 51 Hesburgh O'Malley $67,925 +299.3% 36 +34 $1,887 $88,436 - 2
27 27 Wild Nights With Emily Greenwich $58,014 -36.5% 78 +13 $744 $327,080 - 4
28 24 The Best of Enemies STX $50,000 -60.1% 134 -93 $373 $10,117,974 $10 5
29 30 The Chaperone (2019) PBS $47,310 -33.9% 46 -4 $1,028 $416,471 - 6
30 42 Her Smell G&S $31,483 +1.2% 63 +23 $500 $217,763 - 4
31 N Shadow WGUSA $30,100 - 4 - $7,525 $30,100 - 1
32 N Non-Fiction IFC $29,056 - 2 - $14,528 $29,056 - 1
33 36 Apollo 11 Neon $26,700 -35.2% 58 -4 $460 $8,604,043 - 10
34 35 Alita: Battle Angel Fox $21,000 -49.7% 43 -40 $488 $85,692,390 $170 12
35 40 Gloria Bell A24 $20,500 -34.5% 33 -6 $621 $5,575,878 - 9
36 50 Never Look Away SPC $15,013 -19.6% 6 - $2,502 $1,282,826 - 23
37 41 Little Woods Neon $10,700 -65.7% 16 -13 $669 $137,567 - 3
38 82 Ash is Purest White Cohen $5,653 +165.8% 8 +3 $707 $401,035 - 8
39 63 Carmine Street Guitars Abr. $5,430 -10.8% 2 +1 $2,715 $17,823 - 2
40 44 The Beach Bum Neon $5,325 -79.9% 14 -1 $380 $3,482,116 - 6
41 N Mother of a Day Smb. $2,672 - 1 - $2,672 $2,672 - 1
TOTAL (41 MOVIES):$196,718,805-51.1%32,736-990$6,009 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page