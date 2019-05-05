|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$145,804,000
|-59.2%
|4,662
|-
|$31,275
|$619,698,638
|$356
|2
|2
|N
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$11,000,000
|-
|2,222
|-
|$4,950
|$11,000,000
|$8
|1
|3
|N
|Long Shot
|LG/S
|$10,025,000
|-
|3,230
|-
|$3,104
|$10,025,000
|-
|1
|4
|N
|Uglydolls
|STX
|$8,510,000
|-
|3,652
|-
|$2,330
|$8,510,000
|$45
|1
|5
|2
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$4,276,000
|-48.6%
|2,243
|-192
|$1,906
|$420,768,018
|-
|9
|6
|4
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$3,948,000
|-42.0%
|2,884
|-29
|$1,369
|$33,224,512
|-
|3
|7
|3
|The Curse of La Llorona
|WB (NL)
|$3,500,000
|-56.5%
|2,540
|-832
|$1,378
|$48,100,003
|$9
|3
|8
|5
|Shazam!
|WB (NL)
|$2,450,000
|-56.1%
|2,521
|-1,110
|$972
|$135,193,790
|$100
|5
|9
|7
|Little
|Uni.
|$1,474,000
|-57.5%
|1,358
|-761
|$1,085
|$38,584,325
|$20
|4
|10
|6
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$1,433,000
|-59.0%
|1,668
|-712
|$859
|$109,709,592
|$170
|6
|11
|N
|El Chicano
|Briarcliff
|$700,432
|-
|605
|-
|$1,158
|$700,432
|-
|1
|12
|8
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|Par.
|$500,000
|-62.2%
|655
|-1,000
|$763
|$53,757,219
|$21
|5
|13
|9
|Us
|Uni.
|$496,000
|-57.8%
|599
|-656
|$828
|$173,920,690
|$20
|7
|14
|12
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$367,395
|-29.3%
|263
|+16
|$1,397
|$2,771,728
|-
|22
|15
|10
|Penguins (Disneynature)
|BV
|$344,000
|-69.9%
|1,052
|-763
|$327
|$6,724,829
|-
|3
|16
|11
|Missing Link
|UAR
|$278,048
|-73.9%
|707
|-881
|$393
|$16,142,120
|-
|4
|17
|20
|Red Joan
|IFC
|$253,814
|+59.3%
|139
|+94
|$1,826
|$527,783
|-
|3
|18
|17
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|Uni.
|$182,000
|-23.3%
|245
|-37
|$743
|$159,949,060
|$129
|11
|19
|15
|The Mustang
|Focus
|$151,000
|-48.2%
|229
|-48
|$659
|$4,828,000
|-
|8
|20
|13
|After (2019)
|Aviron
|$145,000
|-64.0%
|227
|-380
|$639
|$11,974,934
|$14
|4
|21
|18
|Wonder Park
|Par.
|$110,000
|-41.5%
|195
|-54
|$564
|$45,177,841
|-
|8
|22
|29
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$98,495
|+25.0%
|19
|+14
|$5,184
|$210,089
|-
|2
|23
|16
|Kalank
|FIP
|$97,000
|-65.2%
|85
|-198
|$1,141
|$2,712,084
|-
|3
|24
|23
|High Life
|A24
|$79,000
|-40.7%
|98
|-48
|$806
|$1,092,978
|-
|5
|25
|19
|Hotel Mumbai
|BST
|$69,740
|-58.6%
|94
|-76
|$742
|$9,488,662
|-
|7
|26
|51
|Hesburgh
|O'Malley
|$67,925
|+299.3%
|36
|+34
|$1,887
|$88,436
|-
|2
|27
|27
|Wild Nights With Emily
|Greenwich
|$58,014
|-36.5%
|78
|+13
|$744
|$327,080
|-
|4
|28
|24
|The Best of Enemies
|STX
|$50,000
|-60.1%
|134
|-93
|$373
|$10,117,974
|$10
|5
|29
|30
|The Chaperone (2019)
|PBS
|$47,310
|-33.9%
|46
|-4
|$1,028
|$416,471
|-
|6
|30
|42
|Her Smell
|G&S
|$31,483
|+1.2%
|63
|+23
|$500
|$217,763
|-
|4
|31
|N
|Shadow
|WGUSA
|$30,100
|-
|4
|-
|$7,525
|$30,100
|-
|1
|32
|N
|Non-Fiction
|IFC
|$29,056
|-
|2
|-
|$14,528
|$29,056
|-
|1
|33
|36
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$26,700
|-35.2%
|58
|-4
|$460
|$8,604,043
|-
|10
|34
|35
|Alita: Battle Angel
|Fox
|$21,000
|-49.7%
|43
|-40
|$488
|$85,692,390
|$170
|12
|35
|40
|Gloria Bell
|A24
|$20,500
|-34.5%
|33
|-6
|$621
|$5,575,878
|-
|9
|36
|50
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$15,013
|-19.6%
|6
|-
|$2,502
|$1,282,826
|-
|23
|37
|41
|Little Woods
|Neon
|$10,700
|-65.7%
|16
|-13
|$669
|$137,567
|-
|3
|38
|82
|Ash is Purest White
|Cohen
|$5,653
|+165.8%
|8
|+3
|$707
|$401,035
|-
|8
|39
|63
|Carmine Street Guitars
|Abr.
|$5,430
|-10.8%
|2
|+1
|$2,715
|$17,823
|-
|2
|40
|44
|The Beach Bum
|Neon
|$5,325
|-79.9%
|14
|-1
|$380
|$3,482,116
|-
|6
|41
|N
|Mother of a Day
|Smb.
|$2,672
|-
|1
|-
|$2,672
|$2,672
|-
|1
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$196,718,805
|-51.1%
|32,736
|-990
|$6,009
|