|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$350,000,000
|-
|4,662
|-
|$75,075
|$350,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|4
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$8,051,000
|-11.6%
|2,435
|-218
|$3,306
|$413,580,047
|-
|8
|3
|1
|The Curse of La Llorona
|WB (NL)
|$7,500,000
|-71.5%
|3,372
|-
|$2,224
|$41,284,301
|$9
|2
|4
|3
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$6,304,000
|-44.1%
|2,913
|+89
|$2,164
|$26,114,230
|-
|2
|5
|2
|Shazam!
|WB (NL)
|$5,520,000
|-66.5%
|3,631
|-552
|$1,520
|$131,149,727
|$100
|4
|6
|5
|Little
|Uni.
|$3,438,000
|-58.7%
|2,119
|-548
|$1,622
|$35,846,255
|$20
|3
|7
|6
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$3,239,000
|-51.1%
|2,380
|-845
|$1,361
|$107,005,558
|$170
|5
|8
|7
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|Par.
|$1,290,000
|-73.5%
|1,655
|-1,491
|$779
|$52,612,457
|$21
|4
|9
|8
|Us
|Uni.
|$1,141,000
|-72.6%
|1,255
|-1,009
|$909
|$172,844,635
|$20
|6
|10
|12
|Penguins (Disneynature)
|BV
|$1,051,000
|-54.0%
|1,815
|-
|$579
|$5,721,426
|-
|2
|11
|9
|Missing Link
|UAR
|$950,885
|-77.1%
|1,588
|-1,849
|$599
|$15,435,941
|-
|3
|12
|16
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$539,900
|-10.5%
|243
|+53
|$2,222
|$2,165,841
|-
|21
|13
|11
|After (2019)
|Aviron
|$425,000
|-82.2%
|607
|-1,531
|$700
|$11,670,739
|$14
|3
|14
|10
|Hellboy (2019)
|LG/S
|$355,000
|-91.0%
|927
|-2,376
|$383
|$21,533,833
|$50
|3
|15
|13
|Kalank
|FIP
|$310,000
|-75.7%
|283
|-37
|$1,095
|$2,513,885
|-
|2
|16
|20
|The Mustang
|Focus
|$292,000
|-43.6%
|277
|-210
|$1,054
|$4,542,750
|-
|7
|17
|14
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|Uni.
|$240,000
|-70.6%
|282
|-780
|$851
|$159,691,660
|$129
|10
|18
|22
|Wonder Park
|Par.
|$170,000
|-63.3%
|249
|-456
|$683
|$44,953,992
|-
|7
|19
|44
|Red Joan
|IFC
|$165,204
|+324.2%
|45
|+41
|$3,671
|$222,257
|-
|2
|20
|21
|Hotel Mumbai
|BST
|$164,351
|-66.7%
|170
|-144
|$967
|$9,286,412
|-
|6
|21
|23
|High Life
|A24
|$147,500
|-45.8%
|146
|-
|$1,010
|$947,032
|-
|4
|23
|18
|Unplanned
|PFR
|$120,000
|-79.7%
|251
|-588
|$478
|$17,723,325
|$6
|5
|22
|17
|The Best of Enemies
|STX
|$120,000
|-79.9%
|227
|-775
|$529
|$9,993,456
|$10
|4
|24
|59
|Family (2019)
|TFA
|$102,720
|+424.5%
|107
|+104
|$960
|$126,522
|-
|2
|25
|33
|Wild Nights With Emily
|Greenwich
|$95,461
|+46.2%
|65
|+32
|$1,469
|$230,926
|-
|3
|26
|N
|The White Crow
|SPC
|$80,675
|-
|5
|-
|$16,135
|$80,675
|-
|1
|27
|30
|The Chaperone (2019)
|PBS
|$73,850
|-5.7%
|50
|-5
|$1,477
|$335,294
|-
|5
|28
|27
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$41,960
|-58.3%
|62
|-39
|$677
|$8,560,955
|-
|9
|29
|34
|Her Smell
|G&S
|$34,835
|-45.6%
|40
|+16
|$871
|$171,725
|-
|3
|30
|36
|Little Woods
|Neon
|$34,310
|-40.4%
|29
|-4
|$1,183
|$116,476
|-
|2
|31
|35
|Gloria Bell
|A24
|$33,000
|-48.4%
|39
|-61
|$846
|$5,542,197
|-
|8
|32
|42
|Diane
|IFC
|$30,067
|-25.4%
|37
|-22
|$813
|$312,285
|-
|5
|33
|49
|The Beach Bum
|Neon
|$22,470
|-34.6%
|15
|-21
|$1,498
|$3,458,233
|-
|5
|34
|54
|Transit
|MBox
|$20,952
|-21.0%
|27
|-3
|$776
|$763,829
|-
|9
|35
|N
|Hesburgh
|O'Malley
|$18,150
|-
|2
|-
|$9,075
|$18,150
|-
|1
|36
|60
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$17,744
|-2.0%
|6
|-4
|$2,957
|$125,776
|-
|22
|37
|40
|The Aftermath
|FoxS
|$17,000
|-65.6%
|53
|-32
|$321
|$1,606,392
|-
|7
|38
|N
|Carmine Street Guitars
|Abr.
|$7,081
|-
|1
|-
|$7,081
|$10,216
|-
|1
|39
|N
|If the Dancer Dances
|MR
|$5,000
|-
|1
|-
|$5,000
|$5,000
|-
|1
|40
|N
|The Spanish Prisoner (2019 re-release)
|Ammo
|$2,500
|-
|1
|-
|$2,500
|$2,500
|-
|1
|41
|83
|Faith, Hope & Love
|AAE
|$1,930
|-60.3%
|1
|-4
|$1,930
|$192,711
|-
|7
|42
|-
|Frank and Ava
|Hann.
|$1,641
|-
|2
|-
|$821
|$5,650
|-
|5
|43
|88
|Birds of Passage
|Orch.
|$1,354
|-59.1%
|3
|-4
|$451
|$507,259
|-
|11
|44
|-
|Rottentail
|Ammo
|$1,050
|-
|2
|-
|$525
|$3,383
|-
|3
|45
|97
|The Hummingbird Project
|Orch.
|$446
|-64.3%
|2
|-3
|$223
|$371,784
|-
|7
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$392,178,036
|+259.2%
|32,082
|-12,826
|$12,224
