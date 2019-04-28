Adjuster:

April 26-28, 2019
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Avengers: Endgame BV $350,000,000 - 4,662 - $75,075 $350,000,000 - 1
2 4 Captain Marvel BV $8,051,000 -11.6% 2,435 -218 $3,306 $413,580,047 - 8
3 1 The Curse of La Llorona WB (NL) $7,500,000 -71.5% 3,372 - $2,224 $41,284,301 $9 2
4 3 Breakthrough Fox $6,304,000 -44.1% 2,913 +89 $2,164 $26,114,230 - 2
5 2 Shazam! WB (NL) $5,520,000 -66.5% 3,631 -552 $1,520 $131,149,727 $100 4
6 5 Little Uni. $3,438,000 -58.7% 2,119 -548 $1,622 $35,846,255 $20 3
7 6 Dumbo (2019) BV $3,239,000 -51.1% 2,380 -845 $1,361 $107,005,558 $170 5
8 7 Pet Sematary (2019) Par. $1,290,000 -73.5% 1,655 -1,491 $779 $52,612,457 $21 4
9 8 Us Uni. $1,141,000 -72.6% 1,255 -1,009 $909 $172,844,635 $20 6
10 12 Penguins (Disneynature) BV $1,051,000 -54.0% 1,815 - $579 $5,721,426 - 2
11 9 Missing Link UAR $950,885 -77.1% 1,588 -1,849 $599 $15,435,941 - 3
12 16 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $539,900 -10.5% 243 +53 $2,222 $2,165,841 - 21
13 11 After (2019) Aviron $425,000 -82.2% 607 -1,531 $700 $11,670,739 $14 3
14 10 Hellboy (2019) LG/S $355,000 -91.0% 927 -2,376 $383 $21,533,833 $50 3
15 13 Kalank FIP $310,000 -75.7% 283 -37 $1,095 $2,513,885 - 2
16 20 The Mustang Focus $292,000 -43.6% 277 -210 $1,054 $4,542,750 - 7
17 14 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Uni. $240,000 -70.6% 282 -780 $851 $159,691,660 $129 10
18 22 Wonder Park Par. $170,000 -63.3% 249 -456 $683 $44,953,992 - 7
19 44 Red Joan IFC $165,204 +324.2% 45 +41 $3,671 $222,257 - 2
20 21 Hotel Mumbai BST $164,351 -66.7% 170 -144 $967 $9,286,412 - 6
21 23 High Life A24 $147,500 -45.8% 146 - $1,010 $947,032 - 4
23 18 Unplanned PFR $120,000 -79.7% 251 -588 $478 $17,723,325 $6 5
22 17 The Best of Enemies STX $120,000 -79.9% 227 -775 $529 $9,993,456 $10 4
24 59 Family (2019) TFA $102,720 +424.5% 107 +104 $960 $126,522 - 2
25 33 Wild Nights With Emily Greenwich $95,461 +46.2% 65 +32 $1,469 $230,926 - 3
26 N The White Crow SPC $80,675 - 5 - $16,135 $80,675 - 1
27 30 The Chaperone (2019) PBS $73,850 -5.7% 50 -5 $1,477 $335,294 - 5
28 27 Apollo 11 Neon $41,960 -58.3% 62 -39 $677 $8,560,955 - 9
29 34 Her Smell G&S $34,835 -45.6% 40 +16 $871 $171,725 - 3
30 36 Little Woods Neon $34,310 -40.4% 29 -4 $1,183 $116,476 - 2
31 35 Gloria Bell A24 $33,000 -48.4% 39 -61 $846 $5,542,197 - 8
32 42 Diane IFC $30,067 -25.4% 37 -22 $813 $312,285 - 5
33 49 The Beach Bum Neon $22,470 -34.6% 15 -21 $1,498 $3,458,233 - 5
34 54 Transit MBox $20,952 -21.0% 27 -3 $776 $763,829 - 9
35 N Hesburgh O'Malley $18,150 - 2 - $9,075 $18,150 - 1
36 60 Never Look Away SPC $17,744 -2.0% 6 -4 $2,957 $125,776 - 22
37 40 The Aftermath FoxS $17,000 -65.6% 53 -32 $321 $1,606,392 - 7
38 N Carmine Street Guitars Abr. $7,081 - 1 - $7,081 $10,216 - 1
39 N If the Dancer Dances MR $5,000 - 1 - $5,000 $5,000 - 1
40 N The Spanish Prisoner (2019 re-release) Ammo $2,500 - 1 - $2,500 $2,500 - 1
41 83 Faith, Hope & Love AAE $1,930 -60.3% 1 -4 $1,930 $192,711 - 7
42 - Frank and Ava Hann. $1,641 - 2 - $821 $5,650 - 5
43 88 Birds of Passage Orch. $1,354 -59.1% 3 -4 $451 $507,259 - 11
44 - Rottentail Ammo $1,050 - 2 - $525 $3,383 - 3
45 97 The Hummingbird Project Orch. $446 -64.3% 2 -3 $223 $371,784 - 7
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$392,178,036+259.2%32,082-12,826$12,224 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


