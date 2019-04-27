|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Curse of La Llorona
|WB (NL)
|$26,347,631
|-
|3,372
|-
|$7,814
|$26,347,631
|$9
|1
|2
|1
|Shazam!
|WB (NL)
|$16,464,508
|-32.7%
|4,183
|-123
|$3,936
|$120,437,864
|$100
|3
|3
|N
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$11,282,333
|-
|2,824
|-
|$3,995
|$14,789,258
|-
|1
|4
|6
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$9,105,610
|+5.7%
|2,653
|-322
|$3,432
|$400,031,743
|-
|7
|5
|2
|Little
|Uni.
|$8,327,435
|-45.9%
|2,667
|-
|$3,122
|$29,256,845
|$20
|2
|6
|5
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$6,621,260
|-29.6%
|3,225
|-481
|$2,053
|$101,076,170
|$170
|4
|7
|4
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|Par.
|$4,863,233
|-50.1%
|3,146
|-439
|$1,546
|$49,596,308
|$21
|3
|8
|7
|Us
|Uni.
|$4,160,050
|-38.9%
|2,264
|-504
|$1,837
|$170,340,670
|$20
|5
|9
|9
|Missing Link
|UAR
|$4,157,285
|-30.1%
|3,437
|+24
|$1,210
|$12,764,526
|-
|2
|10
|3
|Hellboy (2019)
|LG/S
|$3,951,098
|-67.2%
|3,303
|-
|$1,196
|$19,747,369
|$50
|2
|11
|8
|After (2019)
|Aviron
|$2,381,995
|-60.3%
|2,138
|-
|$1,114
|$10,317,144
|$14
|2
|12
|N
|Penguins (Disneynature)
|BV
|$2,282,593
|-
|1,815
|-
|$1,258
|$3,234,350
|-
|1
|13
|N
|Kalank
|FIP
|$1,276,581
|-
|320
|-
|$3,989
|$1,786,766
|-
|1
|14
|16
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|Uni.
|$817,435
|+9.6%
|1,062
|+240
|$770
|$159,087,575
|$129
|9
|15
|N
|The Pilgrim's Progress
|Fathom
|$678,647
|-
|706
|-
|$961
|$1,294,596
|-
|1
|16
|18
|Amazing Grace (2019)
|Neon
|$603,302
|+72.8%
|190
|+132
|$3,175
|$1,348,118
|-
|19
|17
|10
|The Best of Enemies
|STX
|$595,987
|-70.4%
|1,002
|-703
|$595
|$9,585,764
|$10
|3
|18
|11
|Unplanned
|PFR
|$590,086
|-66.5%
|839
|-563
|$703
|$17,207,329
|$6
|4
|19
|12
|Five Feet Apart
|LGF
|$588,782
|-61.6%
|709
|-764
|$830
|$45,040,875
|-
|6
|20
|15
|The Mustang
|Focus
|$517,925
|-33.0%
|487
|-40
|$1,064
|$4,017,695
|-
|6
|21
|13
|Hotel Mumbai
|BST
|$493,288
|-42.8%
|314
|-303
|$1,571
|$8,938,874
|-
|5
|22
|14
|Wonder Park
|Par.
|$463,765
|-42.2%
|705
|-467
|$658
|$44,559,837
|-
|6
|23
|23
|High Life
|A24
|$272,127
|+51.3%
|146
|+114
|$1,864
|$668,748
|-
|3
|24
|42
|Teen Spirit
|BST
|$241,942
|+454.7%
|696
|+692
|$348
|$296,763
|-
|2
|25
|19
|Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
|LGF
|$146,380
|-56.5%
|196
|-279
|$747
|$72,982,614
|-
|8
|26
|21
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|WB
|$134,228
|-34.9%
|222
|-50
|$605
|$105,574,878
|-
|11
|27
|27
|Apollo 11
|Neon
|$100,698
|-19.5%
|101
|-25
|$997
|$8,475,123
|-
|8
|28
|30
|Isn't It Romantic
|WB (NL)
|$82,638
|-6.9%
|145
|+37
|$570
|$48,662,844
|-
|10
|29
|24
|No Manches Frida 2
|PNT
|$78,398
|-55.9%
|73
|-62
|$1,074
|$9,185,872
|-
|6
|30
|37
|The Chaperone (2019)
|PBS
|$78,330
|+31.9%
|55
|+21
|$1,424
|$214,764
|-
|4
|31
|28
|The Upside
|STX
|$72,712
|-37.3%
|130
|-49
|$559
|$108,144,026
|$37.5
|15
|32
|31
|Alita: Battle Angel
|Fox
|$69,247
|-16.6%
|116
|-33
|$597
|$85,582,008
|$170
|10
|33
|49
|Wild Nights With Emily
|Greenwich
|$65,293
|+116.1%
|33
|+30
|$1,979
|$104,082
|-
|2
|34
|45
|Her Smell
|G&S
|$64,031
|+73.3%
|24
|+21
|$2,668
|$112,873
|-
|2
|35
|26
|Gloria Bell
|A24
|$63,990
|-55.8%
|100
|-68
|$640
|$5,474,212
|-
|7
|36
|N
|Little Woods
|Neon
|$57,610
|-
|33
|-
|$1,746
|$57,610
|-
|1
|37
|38
|Woman at War
|Magn.
|$51,026
|-2.8%
|50
|-1
|$1,021
|$641,641
|-
|8
|38
|22
|Mia and the White Lion
|Ledafilms
|$50,317
|-73.9%
|67
|-245
|$751
|$358,573
|-
|2
|39
|32
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$49,570
|-35.4%
|115
|-24
|$431
|$85,013,886
|$23
|23
|40
|25
|The Aftermath
|FoxS
|$49,451
|-69.7%
|85
|-149
|$582
|$1,561,707
|-
|6
|41
|51
|Long Day's Journey Into Night (2019)
|KL
|$48,491
|+81.3%
|8
|+5
|$6,061
|$129,949
|-
|2
|42
|33
|Diane
|IFC
|$40,281
|-42.8%
|59
|-5
|$683
|$258,368
|-
|4
|43
|46
|Fighting with My Family
|MGM
|$39,980
|+12.4%
|84
|-10
|$476
|$22,854,386
|-
|10
|44
|N
|Red Joan
|IFC
|$38,949
|-
|4
|-
|$9,737
|$38,949
|-
|1
|45
|N
|Fast Color
|LGF
|$37,594
|-
|25
|-
|$1,504
|$37,594
|-
|1
|46
|47
|Peterloo
|Amazon
|$36,812
|+13.3%
|92
|+60
|$400
|$116,683
|-
|3
|47
|N
|Under the Silver Lake
|A24
|$35,270
|-
|2
|-
|$17,635
|$35,270
|-
|1
|48
|29
|Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
|WGUSA
|$34,622
|-62.6%
|32
|-29
|$1,082
|$188,676
|-
|2
|49
|36
|The Beach Bum
|Neon
|$34,375
|-43.0%
|36
|-64
|$955
|$3,414,873
|-
|4
|50
|39
|P Storm
|CMC
|$33,232
|-30.6%
|7
|-4
|$4,747
|$294,958
|-
|3
|51
|40
|They Shall Not Grow Old
|WB
|$28,520
|-39.2%
|115
|-77
|$248
|$17,918,648
|-
|18
|52
|35
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$28,301
|-53.7%
|27
|-17
|$1,048
|$57,000,756
|$9
|16
|53
|41
|Mary Magdalene
|IFC
|$26,871
|-42.4%
|40
|-22
|$672
|$105,769
|-
|2
|54
|43
|Transit
|MBox
|$26,520
|-37.8%
|30
|-17
|$884
|$731,745
|-
|8
|55
|N
|Hail Satan?
|Magn.
|$26,496
|-
|3
|-
|$8,832
|$26,496
|-
|1
|56
|34
|The Public
|Greenwich
|$26,429
|-57.7%
|43
|-54
|$615
|$484,214
|-
|3
|57
|50
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$20,453
|-26.4%
|31
|-
|$660
|$216,287,318
|$52
|25
|58
|77
|Arctic
|BST
|$20,187
|+321.1%
|49
|+38
|$412
|$2,374,719
|-
|12
|59
|N
|Family (2019)
|TFA
|$19,586
|-
|3
|-
|$6,529
|$19,586
|-
|1
|60
|57
|Never Look Away
|SPC
|$18,108
|+32.0%
|10
|-6
|$1,811
|$1,229,955
|-
|21
|61
|N
|Monty Python's Life of Brian (40th Anniversary)
|Trafalgar
|$18,005
|-
|47
|-
|$383
|$150,180
|-
|1
|62
|N
|Rafiki
|FM
|$16,016
|-
|26
|-
|$616
|$21,408
|-
|1
|63
|48
|Los Domirriqueños 2
|Spanglish
|$15,492
|-50.0%
|13
|-11
|$1,192
|$1,187,280
|-
|6
|64
|N
|High on the Hog
|Indic.
|$15,125
|-
|5
|-
|$3,025
|$15,125
|-
|1
|65
|100
|CatVideoFest 2019
|Osci.
|$13,632
|+838.8%
|8
|+5
|$1,704
|$427,171
|-
|10
|66
|52
|Ash is Purest White
|Cohen
|$13,205
|-50.1%
|17
|-7
|$777
|$379,236
|-
|6
|67
|55
|Run the Race
|RAtt.
|$12,762
|-16.5%
|39
|+14
|$327
|$6,413,446
|-
|9
|68
|N
|The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
|Fathom
|$12,756
|-
|10
|-
|$1,276
|$327,624
|-
|1
|69
|58
|Dogman
|Magn.
|$11,821
|-9.2%
|5
|+2
|$2,364
|$32,327
|-
|2
|70
|71
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$9,383
|+30.6%
|11
|-3
|$853
|$1,643,812
|-
|19
|71
|56
|The Russian Five
|Lucky Hat
|$9,011
|-35.7%
|6
|-2
|$1,502
|$413,842
|-
|5
|72
|64
|Money (2019)
|CJ
|$8,282
|-5.2%
|2
|-1
|$4,141
|$151,216
|-
|5
|73
|62
|Ramen Shop
|Strand
|$7,238
|-23.9%
|10
|+2
|$724
|$41,222
|-
|5
|74
|89
|Lost & Found
|HyperFilm
|$7,022
|+233.7%
|5
|+3
|$1,404
|$36,182
|-
|4
|75
|N
|Hagazussa
|DR
|$6,041
|-
|11
|-
|$549
|$6,041
|-
|1
|76
|67
|Girls of the Sun
|Cohen
|$5,640
|-27.7%
|11
|+3
|$513
|$16,008
|-
|2
|77
|99
|Styx
|FM
|$5,595
|+220.8%
|3
|-
|$1,865
|$66,712
|-
|8
|78
|72
|Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
|EOne
|$5,476
|-12.6%
|7
|-6
|$782
|$1,267,368
|-
|10
|79
|60
|Working Woman
|Zeit.
|$5,121
|-56.7%
|3
|-4
|$1,707
|$30,774
|-
|4
|80
|59
|Sunset (2019)
|SPC
|$5,063
|-60.7%
|6
|-12
|$844
|$103,776
|-
|5
|81
|54
|The Brink
|Magn.
|$4,982
|-70.4%
|15
|-14
|$332
|$88,279
|-
|4
|82
|70
|Sauvage / Wild
|Strand
|$4,968
|-33.2%
|1
|-
|$4,968
|$20,962
|-
|2
|83
|65
|Faith, Hope & Love
|AAE
|$4,856
|-41.7%
|5
|-2
|$971
|$185,718
|-
|6
|84
|96
|3 Faces
|KL
|$4,711
|+161.1%
|6
|+2
|$785
|$63,081
|-
|7
|85
|63
|Iyengar
|KL
|$4,282
|-53.7%
|2
|+1
|$2,141
|$17,802
|-
|2
|86
|93
|Babylon (2019 re-release)
|KL
|$3,584
|+87.6%
|6
|+2
|$597
|$76,984
|-
|7
|87
|68
|The Invisibles
|Greenwich
|$3,534
|-54.3%
|6
|-4
|$589
|$395,375
|-
|13
|88
|88
|Birds of Passage
|Orch.
|$3,309
|+52.4%
|7
|-2
|$473
|$505,476
|-
|10
|89
|N
|Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
|Zeit.
|$3,237
|-
|1
|-
|$3,237
|$3,237
|-
|1
|90
|N
|Grass (2019)
|CGld
|$2,774
|-
|1
|-
|$2,774
|$2,774
|-
|1
|91
|69
|Christ Stopped at Eboli (re-release)
|Rialto
|$2,394
|-68.5%
|1
|-
|$2,394
|$36,711
|-
|3
|92
|82
|The Sower
|FM
|$1,597
|-48.4%
|2
|+1
|$799
|$33,549
|-
|8
|93
|90
|Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
|Men.
|$1,573
|-25.1%
|1
|-
|$1,573
|$137,747
|-
|19
|94
|53
|Romeo Akbar Walter
|Eros
|$1,408
|-94.6%
|101
|-
|$14
|$235,747
|-
|3
|95
|79
|Police Story and Police Story 2
|Jan.
|$1,388
|-65.3%
|1
|-1
|$1,388
|$109,831
|-
|12
|96
|80
|Made Me Do It
|Indic.
|$1,360
|-64.6%
|1
|-1
|$1,360
|$5,948
|-
|2
|97
|75
|The Hummingbird Project
|Orch.
|$1,249
|-76.9%
|5
|-14
|$250
|$370,949
|-
|6
|98
|73
|Shoplifters
|Magn.
|$1,178
|-79.2%
|2
|-1
|$589
|$3,303,821
|-
|22
|99
|112
|Suburban Birds
|CGld
|$1,029
|+132.3%
|1
|-
|$1,029
|$6,626
|-
|3
|100
|85
|Knife+Heart
|AI
|$978
|-59.6%
|3
|-3
|$326
|$29,565
|-
|6
|101
|116
|The Wild Pear Tree
|CGld
|$900
|+332.7%
|1
|-
|$900
|$30,675
|-
|12
|102
|98
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$893
|-50.0%
|6
|+1
|$149
|$25,853,130
|-
|420
|103
|117
|Hotel by the River
|CGld
|$805
|+360.0%
|1
|-
|$805
|$23,765
|-
|10
|104
|81
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$750
|-75.8%
|6
|-2
|$125
|$5,454,843
|-
|17
|105
|66
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$698
|-91.5%
|3
|-8
|$233
|$17,535,371
|-
|30
|106
|-
|Hale County This Morning, This Evening
|CGld
|$625
|-
|1
|-
|$625
|$112,282
|-
|32
|107
|-
|Mapplethorpe
|Gold.
|$580
|-
|1
|-
|$580
|$91,002
|-
|8
|108
|102
|Sorry Angel
|Strand
|$527
|-54.3%
|1
|-1
|$527
|$30,339
|-
|10
|109
|111
|Off Season
|Indic.
|$465
|-0.4%
|1
|-
|$465
|$11,005
|-
|6
|110
|-
|Screwball
|Greenwich
|$449
|-
|3
|-
|$150
|$13,576
|-
|4
|111
|84
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$363
|-85.7%
|4
|-2
|$91
|$36,058,941
|-
|532
|112
|-
|Space Station 3-D (IMAX)
|Imax
|$356
|-
|1
|-
|$356
|$93,370,510
|-
|881
|113
|105
|Virginia Minnesota
|Indic.
|$325
|-53.0%
|1
|-
|$325
|$15,482
|-
|8
|114
|103
|A Tuba to Cuba
|Blue Fox
|$285
|-70.7%
|2
|-2
|$143
|$109,231
|-
|10
|115
|92
|Ferrante Fever
|Greenwich
|$242
|-87.7%
|1
|-2
|$242
|$11,069
|-
|7
|116
|-
|Avant qu'on explose
|EOne
|$238
|-
|2
|-
|$119
|$119,766
|-
|8
|117
|110
|The Last Resort
|KL
|$211
|-56.4%
|2
|+1
|$106
|$156,850
|-
|18
|118
|-
|To the Arctic (IMAX)
|WB
|$200
|-
|1
|-
|$200
|$14,545,745
|-
|330
|119
|97
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$151
|-91.6%
|6
|-
|$25
|$15,516,461
|-
|156
|120
|108
|Ruben Brandt, Collector
|SPC
|$135
|-75.0%
|3
|-6
|$45
|$113,757
|-
|10
|TOTAL (120 MOVIES):
|$109,186,169
|-1.7%
|44,908
|+3,090
|$2,431
|