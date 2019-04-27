Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 19-21, 2019
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Curse of La Llorona WB (NL) $26,347,631 - 3,372 - $7,814 $26,347,631 $9 1
2 1 Shazam! WB (NL) $16,464,508 -32.7% 4,183 -123 $3,936 $120,437,864 $100 3
3 N Breakthrough Fox $11,282,333 - 2,824 - $3,995 $14,789,258 - 1
4 6 Captain Marvel BV $9,105,610 +5.7% 2,653 -322 $3,432 $400,031,743 - 7
5 2 Little Uni. $8,327,435 -45.9% 2,667 - $3,122 $29,256,845 $20 2
6 5 Dumbo (2019) BV $6,621,260 -29.6% 3,225 -481 $2,053 $101,076,170 $170 4
7 4 Pet Sematary (2019) Par. $4,863,233 -50.1% 3,146 -439 $1,546 $49,596,308 $21 3
8 7 Us Uni. $4,160,050 -38.9% 2,264 -504 $1,837 $170,340,670 $20 5
9 9 Missing Link UAR $4,157,285 -30.1% 3,437 +24 $1,210 $12,764,526 - 2
10 3 Hellboy (2019) LG/S $3,951,098 -67.2% 3,303 - $1,196 $19,747,369 $50 2
11 8 After (2019) Aviron $2,381,995 -60.3% 2,138 - $1,114 $10,317,144 $14 2
12 N Penguins (Disneynature) BV $2,282,593 - 1,815 - $1,258 $3,234,350 - 1
13 N Kalank FIP $1,276,581 - 320 - $3,989 $1,786,766 - 1
14 16 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Uni. $817,435 +9.6% 1,062 +240 $770 $159,087,575 $129 9
15 N The Pilgrim's Progress Fathom $678,647 - 706 - $961 $1,294,596 - 1
16 18 Amazing Grace (2019) Neon $603,302 +72.8% 190 +132 $3,175 $1,348,118 - 19
17 10 The Best of Enemies STX $595,987 -70.4% 1,002 -703 $595 $9,585,764 $10 3
18 11 Unplanned PFR $590,086 -66.5% 839 -563 $703 $17,207,329 $6 4
19 12 Five Feet Apart LGF $588,782 -61.6% 709 -764 $830 $45,040,875 - 6
20 15 The Mustang Focus $517,925 -33.0% 487 -40 $1,064 $4,017,695 - 6
21 13 Hotel Mumbai BST $493,288 -42.8% 314 -303 $1,571 $8,938,874 - 5
22 14 Wonder Park Par. $463,765 -42.2% 705 -467 $658 $44,559,837 - 6
23 23 High Life A24 $272,127 +51.3% 146 +114 $1,864 $668,748 - 3
24 42 Teen Spirit BST $241,942 +454.7% 696 +692 $348 $296,763 - 2
25 19 Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral LGF $146,380 -56.5% 196 -279 $747 $72,982,614 - 8
26 21 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB $134,228 -34.9% 222 -50 $605 $105,574,878 - 11
27 27 Apollo 11 Neon $100,698 -19.5% 101 -25 $997 $8,475,123 - 8
28 30 Isn't It Romantic WB (NL) $82,638 -6.9% 145 +37 $570 $48,662,844 - 10
29 24 No Manches Frida 2 PNT $78,398 -55.9% 73 -62 $1,074 $9,185,872 - 6
30 37 The Chaperone (2019) PBS $78,330 +31.9% 55 +21 $1,424 $214,764 - 4
31 28 The Upside STX $72,712 -37.3% 130 -49 $559 $108,144,026 $37.5 15
32 31 Alita: Battle Angel Fox $69,247 -16.6% 116 -33 $597 $85,582,008 $170 10
33 49 Wild Nights With Emily Greenwich $65,293 +116.1% 33 +30 $1,979 $104,082 - 2
34 45 Her Smell G&S $64,031 +73.3% 24 +21 $2,668 $112,873 - 2
35 26 Gloria Bell A24 $63,990 -55.8% 100 -68 $640 $5,474,212 - 7
36 N Little Woods Neon $57,610 - 33 - $1,746 $57,610 - 1
37 38 Woman at War Magn. $51,026 -2.8% 50 -1 $1,021 $641,641 - 8
38 22 Mia and the White Lion Ledafilms $50,317 -73.9% 67 -245 $751 $358,573 - 2
39 32 Green Book Uni. $49,570 -35.4% 115 -24 $431 $85,013,886 $23 23
40 25 The Aftermath FoxS $49,451 -69.7% 85 -149 $582 $1,561,707 - 6
41 51 Long Day's Journey Into Night (2019) KL $48,491 +81.3% 8 +5 $6,061 $129,949 - 2
42 33 Diane IFC $40,281 -42.8% 59 -5 $683 $258,368 - 4
43 46 Fighting with My Family MGM $39,980 +12.4% 84 -10 $476 $22,854,386 - 10
44 N Red Joan IFC $38,949 - 4 - $9,737 $38,949 - 1
45 N Fast Color LGF $37,594 - 25 - $1,504 $37,594 - 1
46 47 Peterloo Amazon $36,812 +13.3% 92 +60 $400 $116,683 - 3
47 N Under the Silver Lake A24 $35,270 - 2 - $17,635 $35,270 - 1
48 29 Master Z: Ip Man Legacy WGUSA $34,622 -62.6% 32 -29 $1,082 $188,676 - 2
49 36 The Beach Bum Neon $34,375 -43.0% 36 -64 $955 $3,414,873 - 4
50 39 P Storm CMC $33,232 -30.6% 7 -4 $4,747 $294,958 - 3
51 40 They Shall Not Grow Old WB $28,520 -39.2% 115 -77 $248 $17,918,648 - 18
52 35 Escape Room Sony $28,301 -53.7% 27 -17 $1,048 $57,000,756 $9 16
53 41 Mary Magdalene IFC $26,871 -42.4% 40 -22 $672 $105,769 - 2
54 43 Transit MBox $26,520 -37.8% 30 -17 $884 $731,745 - 8
55 N Hail Satan? Magn. $26,496 - 3 - $8,832 $26,496 - 1
56 34 The Public Greenwich $26,429 -57.7% 43 -54 $615 $484,214 - 3
57 50 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $20,453 -26.4% 31 - $660 $216,287,318 $52 25
58 77 Arctic BST $20,187 +321.1% 49 +38 $412 $2,374,719 - 12
59 N Family (2019) TFA $19,586 - 3 - $6,529 $19,586 - 1
60 57 Never Look Away SPC $18,108 +32.0% 10 -6 $1,811 $1,229,955 - 21
61 N Monty Python's Life of Brian (40th Anniversary) Trafalgar $18,005 - 47 - $383 $150,180 - 1
62 N Rafiki FM $16,016 - 26 - $616 $21,408 - 1
63 48 Los Domirriqueños 2 Spanglish $15,492 -50.0% 13 -11 $1,192 $1,187,280 - 6
64 N High on the Hog Indic. $15,125 - 5 - $3,025 $15,125 - 1
65 100 CatVideoFest 2019 Osci. $13,632 +838.8% 8 +5 $1,704 $427,171 - 10
66 52 Ash is Purest White Cohen $13,205 -50.1% 17 -7 $777 $379,236 - 6
67 55 Run the Race RAtt. $12,762 -16.5% 39 +14 $327 $6,413,446 - 9
68 N The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Fathom $12,756 - 10 - $1,276 $327,624 - 1
69 58 Dogman Magn. $11,821 -9.2% 5 +2 $2,364 $32,327 - 2
70 71 Capernaum SPC $9,383 +30.6% 11 -3 $853 $1,643,812 - 19
71 56 The Russian Five Lucky Hat $9,011 -35.7% 6 -2 $1,502 $413,842 - 5
72 64 Money (2019) CJ $8,282 -5.2% 2 -1 $4,141 $151,216 - 5
73 62 Ramen Shop Strand $7,238 -23.9% 10 +2 $724 $41,222 - 5
74 89 Lost & Found HyperFilm $7,022 +233.7% 5 +3 $1,404 $36,182 - 4
75 N Hagazussa DR $6,041 - 11 - $549 $6,041 - 1
76 67 Girls of the Sun Cohen $5,640 -27.7% 11 +3 $513 $16,008 - 2
77 99 Styx FM $5,595 +220.8% 3 - $1,865 $66,712 - 8
78 72 Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion EOne $5,476 -12.6% 7 -6 $782 $1,267,368 - 10
79 60 Working Woman Zeit. $5,121 -56.7% 3 -4 $1,707 $30,774 - 4
80 59 Sunset (2019) SPC $5,063 -60.7% 6 -12 $844 $103,776 - 5
81 54 The Brink Magn. $4,982 -70.4% 15 -14 $332 $88,279 - 4
82 70 Sauvage / Wild Strand $4,968 -33.2% 1 - $4,968 $20,962 - 2
83 65 Faith, Hope & Love AAE $4,856 -41.7% 5 -2 $971 $185,718 - 6
84 96 3 Faces KL $4,711 +161.1% 6 +2 $785 $63,081 - 7
85 63 Iyengar KL $4,282 -53.7% 2 +1 $2,141 $17,802 - 2
86 93 Babylon (2019 re-release) KL $3,584 +87.6% 6 +2 $597 $76,984 - 7
87 68 The Invisibles Greenwich $3,534 -54.3% 6 -4 $589 $395,375 - 13
88 88 Birds of Passage Orch. $3,309 +52.4% 7 -2 $473 $505,476 - 10
89 N Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Zeit. $3,237 - 1 - $3,237 $3,237 - 1
90 N Grass (2019) CGld $2,774 - 1 - $2,774 $2,774 - 1
91 69 Christ Stopped at Eboli (re-release) Rialto $2,394 -68.5% 1 - $2,394 $36,711 - 3
92 82 The Sower FM $1,597 -48.4% 2 +1 $799 $33,549 - 8
93 90 Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel Men. $1,573 -25.1% 1 - $1,573 $137,747 - 19
94 53 Romeo Akbar Walter Eros $1,408 -94.6% 101 - $14 $235,747 - 3
95 79 Police Story and Police Story 2 Jan. $1,388 -65.3% 1 -1 $1,388 $109,831 - 12
96 80 Made Me Do It Indic. $1,360 -64.6% 1 -1 $1,360 $5,948 - 2
97 75 The Hummingbird Project Orch. $1,249 -76.9% 5 -14 $250 $370,949 - 6
98 73 Shoplifters Magn. $1,178 -79.2% 2 -1 $589 $3,303,821 - 22
99 112 Suburban Birds CGld $1,029 +132.3% 1 - $1,029 $6,626 - 3
100 85 Knife+Heart AI $978 -59.6% 3 -3 $326 $29,565 - 6
101 116 The Wild Pear Tree CGld $900 +332.7% 1 - $900 $30,675 - 12
102 98 Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $893 -50.0% 6 +1 $149 $25,853,130 - 420
103 117 Hotel by the River CGld $805 +360.0% 1 - $805 $23,765 - 10
104 81 Stan & Ollie SPC $750 -75.8% 6 -2 $125 $5,454,843 - 17
105 66 Free Solo NGE $698 -91.5% 3 -8 $233 $17,535,371 - 30
106 - Hale County This Morning, This Evening CGld $625 - 1 - $625 $112,282 - 32
107 - Mapplethorpe Gold. $580 - 1 - $580 $91,002 - 8
108 102 Sorry Angel Strand $527 -54.3% 1 -1 $527 $30,339 - 10
109 111 Off Season Indic. $465 -0.4% 1 - $465 $11,005 - 6
110 - Screwball Greenwich $449 - 3 - $150 $13,576 - 4
111 84 Under the Sea 3D WB $363 -85.7% 4 -2 $91 $36,058,941 - 532
112 - Space Station 3-D (IMAX) Imax $356 - 1 - $356 $93,370,510 - 881
113 105 Virginia Minnesota Indic. $325 -53.0% 1 - $325 $15,482 - 8
114 103 A Tuba to Cuba Blue Fox $285 -70.7% 2 -2 $143 $109,231 - 10
115 92 Ferrante Fever Greenwich $242 -87.7% 1 -2 $242 $11,069 - 7
116 - Avant qu'on explose EOne $238 - 2 - $119 $119,766 - 8
117 110 The Last Resort KL $211 -56.4% 2 +1 $106 $156,850 - 18
118 - To the Arctic (IMAX) WB $200 - 1 - $200 $14,545,745 - 330
119 97 A Beautiful Planet Imax $151 -91.6% 6 - $25 $15,516,461 - 156
120 108 Ruben Brandt, Collector SPC $135 -75.0% 3 -6 $45 $113,757 - 10
TOTAL (120 MOVIES):$109,186,169-1.7%44,908+3,090$2,431 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page