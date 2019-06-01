Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


January 4-6, 2019
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Aquaman WB $30,700,000 -41.1% 4,184 +59 $7,337 $259,720,880 - 3
2 N Escape Room Sony $18,000,000 - 2,717 - $6,625 $18,000,000 $9 1
3 2 Mary Poppins Returns BV $15,773,000 -44.4% 4,090 - $3,856 $138,729,305 $130 3
4 4 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $13,010,000 -30.8% 3,419 -394 $3,805 $133,861,346 $90 4
5 3 Bumblebee Par. $12,775,000 -38.9% 3,597 +47 $3,552 $97,128,140 $135 3
6 5 The Mule WB $9,040,000 -25.7% 3,212 +425 $2,814 $81,108,110 $50 4
7 6 Vice Annapurna $5,803,490 -25.3% 2,534 +92 $2,290 $29,796,477 - 2
8 8 Second Act STX $4,910,000 -33.3% 2,523 -84 $1,946 $32,947,075 $16 3
9 9 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $4,685,000 -30.3% 2,050 -293 $2,285 $187,164,171 $175 7
10 7 Holmes and Watson Sony $3,400,000 -54.1% 2,780 +4 $1,223 $28,410,922 $42 2
11 13 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $2,400,000 +2.1% 1,080 +199 $2,222 $193,673,825 $52 10
12 11 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $2,204,000 -18.5% 1,052 +211 $2,095 $13,483,025 - 5
13 12 The Favourite FoxS $1,975,000 -18.7% 771 -39 $2,562 $19,369,336 - 7
14 21 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $1,849,429 +141.4% 335 +270 $5,521 $4,434,381 - 4
15 15 Green Book Uni. $1,829,000 -3.5% 566 -55 $3,231 $35,252,256 $23 8
16 22 On the Basis of Sex Focus $1,671,000 +143.5% 112 +79 $14,920 $3,769,395 - 2
17 10 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $1,159,000 -71.9% 1,622 -933 $715 $269,612,735 $75 9
18 16 Simmba Relbig. $1,005,087 -42.8% 292 -9 $3,442 $4,115,790 - 2
19 17 Creed II MGM $973,111 -38.6% 893 -175 $1,090 $114,388,337 $50 7
20 20 Instant Family Par. $710,000 -25.6% 604 -140 $1,175 $66,220,028 $48 8
21 14 Welcome to Marwen Uni. $673,000 -69.9% 1,561 -350 $431 $10,397,835 $39 3
22 19 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $650,000 -34.2% 401 -114 $1,621 $158,058,573 $200 8
23 24 A Star is Born (2018) WB $635,000 +29.1% 268 +32 $2,369 $202,110,867 $36 14
24 23 Ben is Back RAtt. $338,725 -37.1% 159 +1 $2,130 $2,522,837 - 5
25 30 Free Solo NGE $114,900 -0.1% 54 -5 $2,128 $11,442,603 - 15
26 35 Destroyer Annapurna $110,012 +98.8% 6 +3 $18,335 $259,799 - 2
27 32 Stan & Ollie SPC $96,173 +23.1% 8 +3 $12,022 $243,159 - 2
28 36 Cold War (2018) Amazon $93,000 +109.8% 6 +3 $15,500 $274,355 - 3
29 27 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $89,000 -49.9% 172 -46 $517 $54,743,921 $120 10
30 31 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $75,000 -32.7% 139 -50 $540 $30,798,508 $100 7
31 33 At Eternity's Gate CBS $61,000 -18.6% 49 -1 $1,245 $1,966,933 - 8
32 39 Capernaum SPC $33,762 +14.2% 10 +1 $3,376 $173,206 - 4
33 49 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $18,300 +39.5% 10 +2 $1,830 $138,447 - 7
34 43 Vox Lux Neon $11,023 -48.9% 25 -20 $441 $727,416 - 5
35 57 Border Neon $2,988 -55.9% 5 -3 $598 $771,205 - 11
TOTAL (35 MOVIES):$136,874,000-27.2%41,306-2,589$3,314 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


