|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Aquaman
|WB
|$30,700,000
|-41.1%
|4,184
|+59
|$7,337
|$259,720,880
|-
|3
|2
|N
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$18,000,000
|-
|2,717
|-
|$6,625
|$18,000,000
|$9
|1
|3
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$15,773,000
|-44.4%
|4,090
|-
|$3,856
|$138,729,305
|$130
|3
|4
|4
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$13,010,000
|-30.8%
|3,419
|-394
|$3,805
|$133,861,346
|$90
|4
|5
|3
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$12,775,000
|-38.9%
|3,597
|+47
|$3,552
|$97,128,140
|$135
|3
|6
|5
|The Mule
|WB
|$9,040,000
|-25.7%
|3,212
|+425
|$2,814
|$81,108,110
|$50
|4
|7
|6
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$5,803,490
|-25.3%
|2,534
|+92
|$2,290
|$29,796,477
|-
|2
|8
|8
|Second Act
|STX
|$4,910,000
|-33.3%
|2,523
|-84
|$1,946
|$32,947,075
|$16
|3
|9
|9
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$4,685,000
|-30.3%
|2,050
|-293
|$2,285
|$187,164,171
|$175
|7
|10
|7
|Holmes and Watson
|Sony
|$3,400,000
|-54.1%
|2,780
|+4
|$1,223
|$28,410,922
|$42
|2
|11
|13
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$2,400,000
|+2.1%
|1,080
|+199
|$2,222
|$193,673,825
|$52
|10
|12
|11
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$2,204,000
|-18.5%
|1,052
|+211
|$2,095
|$13,483,025
|-
|5
|13
|12
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$1,975,000
|-18.7%
|771
|-39
|$2,562
|$19,369,336
|-
|7
|14
|21
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$1,849,429
|+141.4%
|335
|+270
|$5,521
|$4,434,381
|-
|4
|15
|15
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$1,829,000
|-3.5%
|566
|-55
|$3,231
|$35,252,256
|$23
|8
|16
|22
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$1,671,000
|+143.5%
|112
|+79
|$14,920
|$3,769,395
|-
|2
|17
|10
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$1,159,000
|-71.9%
|1,622
|-933
|$715
|$269,612,735
|$75
|9
|18
|16
|Simmba
|Relbig.
|$1,005,087
|-42.8%
|292
|-9
|$3,442
|$4,115,790
|-
|2
|19
|17
|Creed II
|MGM
|$973,111
|-38.6%
|893
|-175
|$1,090
|$114,388,337
|$50
|7
|20
|20
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$710,000
|-25.6%
|604
|-140
|$1,175
|$66,220,028
|$48
|8
|21
|14
|Welcome to Marwen
|Uni.
|$673,000
|-69.9%
|1,561
|-350
|$431
|$10,397,835
|$39
|3
|22
|19
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$650,000
|-34.2%
|401
|-114
|$1,621
|$158,058,573
|$200
|8
|23
|24
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$635,000
|+29.1%
|268
|+32
|$2,369
|$202,110,867
|$36
|14
|24
|23
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$338,725
|-37.1%
|159
|+1
|$2,130
|$2,522,837
|-
|5
|25
|30
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$114,900
|-0.1%
|54
|-5
|$2,128
|$11,442,603
|-
|15
|26
|35
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$110,012
|+98.8%
|6
|+3
|$18,335
|$259,799
|-
|2
|27
|32
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$96,173
|+23.1%
|8
|+3
|$12,022
|$243,159
|-
|2
|28
|36
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$93,000
|+109.8%
|6
|+3
|$15,500
|$274,355
|-
|3
|29
|27
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$89,000
|-49.9%
|172
|-46
|$517
|$54,743,921
|$120
|10
|30
|31
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$75,000
|-32.7%
|139
|-50
|$540
|$30,798,508
|$100
|7
|31
|33
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$61,000
|-18.6%
|49
|-1
|$1,245
|$1,966,933
|-
|8
|32
|39
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$33,762
|+14.2%
|10
|+1
|$3,376
|$173,206
|-
|4
|33
|49
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$18,300
|+39.5%
|10
|+2
|$1,830
|$138,447
|-
|7
|34
|43
|Vox Lux
|Neon
|$11,023
|-48.9%
|25
|-20
|$441
|$727,416
|-
|5
|35
|57
|Border
|Neon
|$2,988
|-55.9%
|5
|-3
|$598
|$771,205
|-
|11
|TOTAL (35 MOVIES):
|$136,874,000
|-27.2%
|41,306
|-2,589
|$3,314
|