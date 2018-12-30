|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Aquaman
|WB
|$51,550,000
|-23.5%
|4,125
|-
|$12,497
|$188,785,000
|-
|2
|2
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$28,019,000
|+19.1%
|4,090
|-
|$6,851
|$98,929,758
|-
|2
|3
|3
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$20,500,000
|-5.3%
|3,550
|-
|$5,775
|$66,778,020
|$135
|2
|4
|4
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$18,315,000
|+11.2%
|3,813
|-
|$4,803
|$103,643,730
|$90
|3
|5
|5
|The Mule
|WB
|$11,780,000
|+24.0%
|2,787
|+131
|$4,227
|$60,738,465
|$50
|3
|6
|N
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$7,791,044
|-
|2,442
|-
|$3,190
|$17,697,159
|-
|1
|7
|N
|Holmes and Watson
|Sony
|$7,300,000
|-
|2,776
|-
|$2,630
|$19,706,408
|$42
|1
|8
|7
|Second Act
|STX
|$7,210,000
|+11.3%
|2,607
|-
|$2,766
|$21,760,000
|$16
|2
|9
|8
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$6,532,000
|+38.9%
|2,343
|-152
|$2,788
|$175,713,583
|$175
|6
|10
|6
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$4,200,000
|-50.3%
|2,555
|-225
|$1,644
|$265,538,485
|$75
|8
|11
|10
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$2,655,000
|+16.6%
|841
|+46
|$3,157
|$9,005,320
|-
|4
|12
|11
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$2,400,000
|+15.1%
|809
|+19
|$2,967
|$15,221,022
|-
|6
|13
|12
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$2,250,000
|+14.7%
|868
|-300
|$2,592
|$189,106,515
|$52
|9
|14
|9
|Welcome to Marwen
|Uni.
|$2,230,000
|-5.3%
|1,911
|-
|$1,167
|$7,765,090
|$39
|2
|15
|15
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$1,890,000
|+36.1%
|621
|-111
|$3,043
|$31,484,816
|$23
|7
|16
|N
|Simmba
|Relbig.
|$1,725,372
|-
|300
|-
|$5,751
|$1,725,372
|-
|1
|17
|14
|Creed II
|MGM
|$1,603,630
|+3.7%
|1,068
|-59
|$1,502
|$112,167,276
|$50
|6
|18
|13
|Mortal Engines
|Uni.
|$1,035,000
|-40.9%
|2,995
|-108
|$346
|$14,687,905
|$100
|3
|19
|17
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$1,030,000
|+14.2%
|515
|-167
|$2,000
|$156,649,713
|$200
|7
|20
|19
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$940,000
|+44.9%
|744
|-
|$1,263
|$64,555,775
|$48
|7
|21
|25
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$759,579
|+595.2%
|65
|+60
|$11,686
|$1,958,388
|-
|3
|22
|N
|On the Basis of Sex
|Focus
|$690,000
|-
|33
|-
|$20,909
|$1,500,423
|-
|1
|23
|20
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$525,650
|+31.8%
|158
|-4
|$3,327
|$1,738,116
|-
|4
|24
|21
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$502,000
|+45.5%
|236
|-26
|$2,127
|$201,041,727
|$36
|13
|25
|22
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$183,000
|-11.1%
|218
|-23
|$839
|$54,555,150
|$120
|9
|26
|28
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$117,500
|+30.6%
|189
|-41
|$622
|$30,637,019
|$100
|6
|27
|26
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$98,053
|-2.5%
|59
|-14
|$1,662
|$11,199,942
|-
|14
|28
|N
|Stan & Ollie
|SPC
|$79,674
|-
|5
|-
|$15,935
|$79,674
|-
|1
|29
|27
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$68,000
|-27.5%
|50
|-33
|$1,360
|$1,827,925
|-
|7
|30
|N
|Destroyer
|Annapurna
|$58,472
|-
|3
|-
|$19,491
|$115,661
|-
|1
|31
|39
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$28,252
|+18.3%
|9
|+2
|$3,139
|$112,938
|-
|3
|32
|33
|Vox Lux
|Neon
|$21,574
|-54.7%
|45
|-30
|$479
|$700,058
|-
|4
|33
|53
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$12,049
|+113.3%
|8
|+5
|$1,506
|$107,409
|-
|6
|34
|50
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$7,429
|+0.8%
|14
|-2
|$531
|$1,213,687
|-
|9
|35
|52
|Border
|Neon
|$6,775
|+9.3%
|8
|-4
|$847
|$763,218
|-
|10
|36
|55
|The Wife
|SPC
|$2,319
|-41.3%
|4
|-1
|$580
|$8,197,459
|-
|20
|TOTAL (36 MOVIES):
|$184,116,372
|+3.9%
|42,864
|+1,780
|$4,295
