December 28-30, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Aquaman WB $51,550,000 -23.5% 4,125 - $12,497 $188,785,000 - 2
2 2 Mary Poppins Returns BV $28,019,000 +19.1% 4,090 - $6,851 $98,929,758 - 2
3 3 Bumblebee Par. $20,500,000 -5.3% 3,550 - $5,775 $66,778,020 $135 2
4 4 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $18,315,000 +11.2% 3,813 - $4,803 $103,643,730 $90 3
5 5 The Mule WB $11,780,000 +24.0% 2,787 +131 $4,227 $60,738,465 $50 3
6 N Vice Annapurna $7,791,044 - 2,442 - $3,190 $17,697,159 - 1
7 N Holmes and Watson Sony $7,300,000 - 2,776 - $2,630 $19,706,408 $42 1
8 7 Second Act STX $7,210,000 +11.3% 2,607 - $2,766 $21,760,000 $16 2
9 8 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $6,532,000 +38.9% 2,343 -152 $2,788 $175,713,583 $175 6
10 6 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $4,200,000 -50.3% 2,555 -225 $1,644 $265,538,485 $75 8
11 10 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $2,655,000 +16.6% 841 +46 $3,157 $9,005,320 - 4
12 11 The Favourite FoxS $2,400,000 +15.1% 809 +19 $2,967 $15,221,022 - 6
13 12 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $2,250,000 +14.7% 868 -300 $2,592 $189,106,515 $52 9
14 9 Welcome to Marwen Uni. $2,230,000 -5.3% 1,911 - $1,167 $7,765,090 $39 2
15 15 Green Book Uni. $1,890,000 +36.1% 621 -111 $3,043 $31,484,816 $23 7
16 N Simmba Relbig. $1,725,372 - 300 - $5,751 $1,725,372 - 1
17 14 Creed II MGM $1,603,630 +3.7% 1,068 -59 $1,502 $112,167,276 $50 6
18 13 Mortal Engines Uni. $1,035,000 -40.9% 2,995 -108 $346 $14,687,905 $100 3
19 17 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $1,030,000 +14.2% 515 -167 $2,000 $156,649,713 $200 7
20 19 Instant Family Par. $940,000 +44.9% 744 - $1,263 $64,555,775 $48 7
21 25 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $759,579 +595.2% 65 +60 $11,686 $1,958,388 - 3
22 N On the Basis of Sex Focus $690,000 - 33 - $20,909 $1,500,423 - 1
23 20 Ben is Back RAtt. $525,650 +31.8% 158 -4 $3,327 $1,738,116 - 4
24 21 A Star is Born (2018) WB $502,000 +45.5% 236 -26 $2,127 $201,041,727 $36 13
25 22 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $183,000 -11.1% 218 -23 $839 $54,555,150 $120 9
26 28 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $117,500 +30.6% 189 -41 $622 $30,637,019 $100 6
27 26 Free Solo NGE $98,053 -2.5% 59 -14 $1,662 $11,199,942 - 14
28 N Stan & Ollie SPC $79,674 - 5 - $15,935 $79,674 - 1
29 27 At Eternity's Gate CBS $68,000 -27.5% 50 -33 $1,360 $1,827,925 - 7
30 N Destroyer Annapurna $58,472 - 3 - $19,491 $115,661 - 1
31 39 Capernaum SPC $28,252 +18.3% 9 +2 $3,139 $112,938 - 3
32 33 Vox Lux Neon $21,574 -54.7% 45 -30 $479 $700,058 - 4
33 53 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $12,049 +113.3% 8 +5 $1,506 $107,409 - 6
34 50 Maria by Callas SPC $7,429 +0.8% 14 -2 $531 $1,213,687 - 9
35 52 Border Neon $6,775 +9.3% 8 -4 $847 $763,218 - 10
36 55 The Wife SPC $2,319 -41.3% 4 -1 $580 $8,197,459 - 20
TOTAL (36 MOVIES):$184,116,372+3.9%42,864+1,780$4,295 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


