December 21-23, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Aquaman WB $67,400,000 - 4,125 - $16,339 $72,100,000 - 1
2 N Mary Poppins Returns BV $22,235,000 - 4,090 - $5,436 $31,049,671 - 1
3 N Bumblebee Par. $21,000,000 - 3,550 - $5,915 $21,000,000 $135 1
4 1 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $16,700,000 -52.8% 3,813 - $4,380 $64,800,063 $90 2
5 2 The Mule WB $9,950,000 -43.2% 2,656 +68 $3,746 $35,653,465 $50 2
6 3 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $8,180,000 -30.4% 2,780 -900 $2,942 $253,218,975 $75 7
7 N Second Act STX $6,501,000 - 2,607 - $2,494 $6,501,000 $16 1
8 4 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $4,599,000 -50.4% 2,495 -1,080 $1,843 $162,093,930 $175 5
9 N Welcome to Marwen Uni. $2,358,000 - 1,911 - $1,234 $2,358,000 $39 1
10 17 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $2,240,000 +220.1% 795 +729 $2,818 $3,544,755 - 3
11 12 The Favourite FoxS $2,060,000 -20.9% 790 +349 $2,608 $10,087,140 - 5
12 7 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $1,855,000 -57.0% 1,168 -1,045 $1,588 $184,686,798 $52 8
13 5 Mortal Engines Uni. $1,727,000 -77.2% 3,103 - $557 $11,990,960 $100 2
14 6 Creed II MGM $1,517,995 -71.8% 1,127 -1,980 $1,347 $108,704,612 $50 5
15 10 Green Book Uni. $1,406,000 -49.3% 732 -483 $1,921 $27,530,971 $23 6
16 9 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $860,000 -77.3% 682 -1,924 $1,261 $154,452,713 $200 6
17 11 Once Upon a Deadpool Fox $775,000 -71.1% 1,428 -138 $543 $5,739,257 - 2
18 8 Instant Family Par. $635,000 -83.2% 744 -2,116 $853 $62,477,066 $48 6
19 24 Ben is Back RAtt. $392,075 +176.7% 162 +133 $2,420 $711,879 - 3
20 16 A Star is Born (2018) WB $330,000 -68.3% 262 -580 $1,260 $200,051,727 $36 12
21 18 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $205,000 -63.8% 241 -403 $851 $54,163,430 $120 8
22 20 If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $114,902 -48.8% 5 +1 $22,980 $428,050 - 2
23 14 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $92,000 -92.4% 230 -1,490 $400 $30,411,419 $100 5
24 21 At Eternity's Gate CBS $88,000 -54.1% 83 -95 $1,060 $1,670,565 - 6
25 25 Free Solo NGE $85,093 -39.7% 73 -27 $1,166 $10,977,667 - 13
26 N Cold War (2018) Amazon $55,727 - 3 - $18,576 $55,727 - 1
27 19 Vox Lux Neon $48,484 -80.1% 75 -250 $646 $655,602 - 3
28 42 Capernaum SPC $23,513 -5.9% 7 +4 $3,359 $62,070 - 2
29 37 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $10,220 -70.7% 25 -63 $409 $7,559,127 - 11
30 38 The House That Jack Built IFC $10,124 -70.5% 13 -19 $779 $62,448 - 2
31 41 Maria by Callas SPC $6,835 -77.3% 16 -46 $427 $1,198,401 - 8
32 48 Border Neon $6,197 -64.9% 12 -19 $516 $747,043 - 9
33 61 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $5,300 +7.9% 5 +3 $1,060 $89,284 - 5
34 57 Wildlife IFC $4,737 -33.7% 8 -15 $592 $1,002,392 - 10
35 79 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $3,618 +190.8% 3 -1 $1,206 $118,654 - 12
TOTAL (35 MOVIES):$173,480,820+50.1%39,819-254$4,357 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


