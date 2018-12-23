|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Aquaman
|WB
|$67,400,000
|-
|4,125
|-
|$16,339
|$72,100,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$22,235,000
|-
|4,090
|-
|$5,436
|$31,049,671
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$21,000,000
|-
|3,550
|-
|$5,915
|$21,000,000
|$135
|1
|4
|1
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$16,700,000
|-52.8%
|3,813
|-
|$4,380
|$64,800,063
|$90
|2
|5
|2
|The Mule
|WB
|$9,950,000
|-43.2%
|2,656
|+68
|$3,746
|$35,653,465
|$50
|2
|6
|3
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$8,180,000
|-30.4%
|2,780
|-900
|$2,942
|$253,218,975
|$75
|7
|7
|N
|Second Act
|STX
|$6,501,000
|-
|2,607
|-
|$2,494
|$6,501,000
|$16
|1
|8
|4
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$4,599,000
|-50.4%
|2,495
|-1,080
|$1,843
|$162,093,930
|$175
|5
|9
|N
|Welcome to Marwen
|Uni.
|$2,358,000
|-
|1,911
|-
|$1,234
|$2,358,000
|$39
|1
|10
|17
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$2,240,000
|+220.1%
|795
|+729
|$2,818
|$3,544,755
|-
|3
|11
|12
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$2,060,000
|-20.9%
|790
|+349
|$2,608
|$10,087,140
|-
|5
|12
|7
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$1,855,000
|-57.0%
|1,168
|-1,045
|$1,588
|$184,686,798
|$52
|8
|13
|5
|Mortal Engines
|Uni.
|$1,727,000
|-77.2%
|3,103
|-
|$557
|$11,990,960
|$100
|2
|14
|6
|Creed II
|MGM
|$1,517,995
|-71.8%
|1,127
|-1,980
|$1,347
|$108,704,612
|$50
|5
|15
|10
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$1,406,000
|-49.3%
|732
|-483
|$1,921
|$27,530,971
|$23
|6
|16
|9
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$860,000
|-77.3%
|682
|-1,924
|$1,261
|$154,452,713
|$200
|6
|17
|11
|Once Upon a Deadpool
|Fox
|$775,000
|-71.1%
|1,428
|-138
|$543
|$5,739,257
|-
|2
|18
|8
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$635,000
|-83.2%
|744
|-2,116
|$853
|$62,477,066
|$48
|6
|19
|24
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$392,075
|+176.7%
|162
|+133
|$2,420
|$711,879
|-
|3
|20
|16
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$330,000
|-68.3%
|262
|-580
|$1,260
|$200,051,727
|$36
|12
|21
|18
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$205,000
|-63.8%
|241
|-403
|$851
|$54,163,430
|$120
|8
|22
|20
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$114,902
|-48.8%
|5
|+1
|$22,980
|$428,050
|-
|2
|23
|14
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$92,000
|-92.4%
|230
|-1,490
|$400
|$30,411,419
|$100
|5
|24
|21
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$88,000
|-54.1%
|83
|-95
|$1,060
|$1,670,565
|-
|6
|25
|25
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$85,093
|-39.7%
|73
|-27
|$1,166
|$10,977,667
|-
|13
|26
|N
|Cold War (2018)
|Amazon
|$55,727
|-
|3
|-
|$18,576
|$55,727
|-
|1
|27
|19
|Vox Lux
|Neon
|$48,484
|-80.1%
|75
|-250
|$646
|$655,602
|-
|3
|28
|42
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$23,513
|-5.9%
|7
|+4
|$3,359
|$62,070
|-
|2
|29
|37
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$10,220
|-70.7%
|25
|-63
|$409
|$7,559,127
|-
|11
|30
|38
|The House That Jack Built
|IFC
|$10,124
|-70.5%
|13
|-19
|$779
|$62,448
|-
|2
|31
|41
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$6,835
|-77.3%
|16
|-46
|$427
|$1,198,401
|-
|8
|32
|48
|Border
|Neon
|$6,197
|-64.9%
|12
|-19
|$516
|$747,043
|-
|9
|33
|61
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$5,300
|+7.9%
|5
|+3
|$1,060
|$89,284
|-
|5
|34
|57
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$4,737
|-33.7%
|8
|-15
|$592
|$1,002,392
|-
|10
|35
|79
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$3,618
|+190.8%
|3
|-1
|$1,206
|$118,654
|-
|12
|TOTAL (35 MOVIES):
|$173,480,820
|+50.1%
|39,819
|-254
|$4,357
|