|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$35,400,000
|-
|3,813
|-
|$9,284
|$35,400,000
|$90
|1
|2
|N
|The Mule
|WB
|$17,210,000
|-
|2,588
|-
|$6,650
|$17,210,000
|$50
|1
|3
|2
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$11,580,000
|-23.0%
|3,759
|-82
|$3,081
|$239,288,710
|$75
|6
|4
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$9,589,000
|-41.0%
|3,575
|-220
|$2,682
|$154,464,878
|$175
|4
|5
|N
|Mortal Engines
|Uni.
|$7,501,000
|-
|3,103
|-
|$2,417
|$7,501,000
|$100
|1
|6
|3
|Creed II
|MGM
|$5,398,830
|-45.9%
|3,107
|-645
|$1,738
|$104,882,976
|$50
|4
|7
|5
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$4,125,000
|-32.8%
|2,213
|-740
|$1,864
|$180,423,200
|$52
|7
|8
|6
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$3,720,000
|-35.4%
|2,860
|-566
|$1,301
|$60,218,054
|$48
|5
|9
|4
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$3,650,000
|-47.5%
|2,606
|-845
|$1,401
|$151,653,410
|$200
|5
|10
|7
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$2,780,000
|-28.8%
|1,215
|+34
|$2,288
|$24,660,366
|$23
|5
|11
|N
|Once Upon a Deadpool
|Fox
|$2,600,000
|-
|1,566
|-
|$1,660
|$3,883,920
|-
|1
|12
|12
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$2,570,000
|+70.9%
|439
|+348
|$5,854
|$6,739,903
|-
|4
|14
|10
|Widows
|Fox
|$1,200,000
|-61.9%
|1,228
|-933
|$977
|$40,815,656
|$42
|5
|13
|8
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$1,200,000
|-66.0%
|1,720
|-853
|$698
|$29,783,833
|$100
|4
|15
|9
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|SGem
|$1,180,000
|-62.8%
|1,307
|-991
|$903
|$13,904,905
|$9.5
|3
|16
|11
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$1,022,000
|-58.4%
|842
|-789
|$1,214
|$199,160,074
|$36
|11
|17
|27
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$700,000
|+259.4%
|66
|+62
|$10,606
|$961,835
|-
|2
|18
|13
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$545,000
|-50.5%
|644
|-526
|$846
|$53,646,799
|$120
|7
|19
|29
|Vox Lux
|Neon
|$244,000
|+56.7%
|325
|+319
|$751
|$433,211
|-
|2
|20
|N
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|Annapurna
|$219,174
|-
|4
|-
|$54,794
|$219,174
|-
|1
|21
|18
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$188,000
|-41.2%
|178
|+4
|$1,056
|$1,446,262
|-
|5
|22
|38
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$145,543
|+80.3%
|29
|+25
|$5,019
|$254,475
|-
|2
|23
|23
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$140,000
|-45.3%
|166
|-99
|$843
|$7,255,860
|-
|9
|24
|30
|Anna and the Apocalypse
|Orion
|$135,988
|-4.4%
|138
|+92
|$985
|$413,683
|-
|3
|25
|21
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$132,020
|-49.2%
|100
|-82
|$1,320
|$10,793,548
|-
|12
|26
|N
|The House That Jack Built
|IFC
|$40,436
|-
|33
|-
|$1,225
|$40,436
|-
|1
|27
|35
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$32,896
|-67.7%
|88
|-108
|$374
|$7,520,102
|-
|10
|28
|34
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$28,354
|-72.5%
|62
|-87
|$457
|$1,139,545
|-
|7
|29
|N
|Capernaum
|SPC
|$27,588
|-
|3
|-
|$9,196
|$27,588
|-
|1
|30
|40
|A Cool Fish
|CL
|$23,000
|-59.2%
|13
|-21
|$1,769
|$514,693
|-
|5
|31
|25
|The Wife
|SPC
|$21,928
|-89.5%
|67
|-354
|$327
|$8,152,924
|-
|18
|32
|41
|Border
|Neon
|$16,358
|-69.5%
|31
|-43
|$528
|$725,870
|-
|8
|33
|47
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$14,000
|-41.7%
|50
|+15
|$280
|$1,597,875
|-
|7
|34
|48
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$7,650
|-67.9%
|19
|-14
|$403
|$2,471,772
|-
|8
|35
|49
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$7,641
|-66.2%
|24
|-26
|$318
|$993,744
|-
|9
|36
|58
|Becoming Astrid
|MBox
|$3,900
|-61.1%
|12
|-3
|$325
|$64,793
|-
|4
|37
|69
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$1,759
|-27.2%
|3
|-4
|$586
|$144,199
|-
|11
|38
|56
|Tag Along: The Devil Fish
|CL
|$1,400
|-87.2%
|1
|-7
|$1,400
|$18,608
|-
|2
|TOTAL (38 MOVIES):
|$113,402,465
|+32.8%
|37,997
|-1,914
|$2,985
|