Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 14-16, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony $35,400,000 - 3,813 - $9,284 $35,400,000 $90 1
2 N The Mule WB $17,210,000 - 2,588 - $6,650 $17,210,000 $50 1
3 2 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $11,580,000 -23.0% 3,759 -82 $3,081 $239,288,710 $75 6
4 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $9,589,000 -41.0% 3,575 -220 $2,682 $154,464,878 $175 4
5 N Mortal Engines Uni. $7,501,000 - 3,103 - $2,417 $7,501,000 $100 1
6 3 Creed II MGM $5,398,830 -45.9% 3,107 -645 $1,738 $104,882,976 $50 4
7 5 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $4,125,000 -32.8% 2,213 -740 $1,864 $180,423,200 $52 7
8 6 Instant Family Par. $3,720,000 -35.4% 2,860 -566 $1,301 $60,218,054 $48 5
9 4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $3,650,000 -47.5% 2,606 -845 $1,401 $151,653,410 $200 5
10 7 Green Book Uni. $2,780,000 -28.8% 1,215 +34 $2,288 $24,660,366 $23 5
11 N Once Upon a Deadpool Fox $2,600,000 - 1,566 - $1,660 $3,883,920 - 1
12 12 The Favourite FoxS $2,570,000 +70.9% 439 +348 $5,854 $6,739,903 - 4
14 10 Widows Fox $1,200,000 -61.9% 1,228 -933 $977 $40,815,656 $42 5
13 8 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $1,200,000 -66.0% 1,720 -853 $698 $29,783,833 $100 4
15 9 The Possession of Hannah Grace SGem $1,180,000 -62.8% 1,307 -991 $903 $13,904,905 $9.5 3
16 11 A Star is Born (2018) WB $1,022,000 -58.4% 842 -789 $1,214 $199,160,074 $36 11
17 27 Mary Queen of Scots Focus $700,000 +259.4% 66 +62 $10,606 $961,835 - 2
18 13 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $545,000 -50.5% 644 -526 $846 $53,646,799 $120 7
19 29 Vox Lux Neon $244,000 +56.7% 325 +319 $751 $433,211 - 2
20 N If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna $219,174 - 4 - $54,794 $219,174 - 1
21 18 At Eternity's Gate CBS $188,000 -41.2% 178 +4 $1,056 $1,446,262 - 5
22 38 Ben is Back RAtt. $145,543 +80.3% 29 +25 $5,019 $254,475 - 2
23 23 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $140,000 -45.3% 166 -99 $843 $7,255,860 - 9
24 30 Anna and the Apocalypse Orion $135,988 -4.4% 138 +92 $985 $413,683 - 3
25 21 Free Solo NGE $132,020 -49.2% 100 -82 $1,320 $10,793,548 - 12
26 N The House That Jack Built IFC $40,436 - 33 - $1,225 $40,436 - 1
27 35 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $32,896 -67.7% 88 -108 $374 $7,520,102 - 10
28 34 Maria by Callas SPC $28,354 -72.5% 62 -87 $457 $1,139,545 - 7
29 N Capernaum SPC $27,588 - 3 - $9,196 $27,588 - 1
30 40 A Cool Fish CL $23,000 -59.2% 13 -21 $1,769 $514,693 - 5
31 25 The Wife SPC $21,928 -89.5% 67 -354 $327 $8,152,924 - 18
32 41 Border Neon $16,358 -69.5% 31 -43 $528 $725,870 - 8
33 47 A Private War Aviron $14,000 -41.7% 50 +15 $280 $1,597,875 - 7
34 48 Suspiria Amazon $7,650 -67.9% 19 -14 $403 $2,471,772 - 8
35 49 Wildlife IFC $7,641 -66.2% 24 -26 $318 $993,744 - 9
36 58 Becoming Astrid MBox $3,900 -61.1% 12 -3 $325 $64,793 - 4
37 69 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $1,759 -27.2% 3 -4 $586 $144,199 - 11
38 56 Tag Along: The Devil Fish CL $1,400 -87.2% 1 -7 $1,400 $18,608 - 2
TOTAL (38 MOVIES):$113,402,465+32.8%37,997-1,914$2,985 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page