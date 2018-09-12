|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$16,141,000
|-36.9%
|3,795
|-222
|$4,253
|$140,858,885
|$175
|3
|2
|2
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$15,175,000
|-15.4%
|3,841
|-93
|$3,951
|$223,463,175
|$75
|5
|3
|3
|Creed II
|MGM
|$10,322,515
|-38.0%
|3,752
|+176
|$2,751
|$96,471,912
|$50
|3
|4
|4
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$6,805,000
|-40.1%
|3,451
|-400
|$1,972
|$145,207,524
|$200
|4
|5
|5
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$6,000,000
|-25.1%
|2,953
|-54
|$2,032
|$173,569,170
|$52
|6
|6
|6
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$5,600,000
|-21.9%
|3,426
|+50
|$1,635
|$54,160,742
|$48
|4
|7
|10
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$3,935,000
|+0.1%
|1,181
|+116
|$3,332
|$19,976,911
|$23
|4
|8
|8
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$3,585,000
|-25.0%
|2,573
|-254
|$1,393
|$27,289,193
|$100
|3
|9
|7
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|SGem
|$3,175,000
|-50.4%
|2,298
|+233
|$1,382
|$11,506,549
|$9.5
|2
|10
|9
|Widows
|Fox
|$3,100,000
|-29.6%
|2,161
|-232
|$1,435
|$38,155,806
|$42
|4
|11
|12
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$2,530,000
|+38.3%
|1,631
|+550
|$1,551
|$197,118,597
|$36
|10
|12
|14
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$1,430,000
|+33.4%
|91
|+57
|$15,714
|$3,468,646
|-
|3
|13
|13
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$979,000
|-27.1%
|1,170
|-222
|$837
|$52,559,194
|$120
|6
|14
|N
|Schindler's List (2018 re-release)
|Uni.
|$551,000
|-
|1,029
|-
|$535
|$551,000
|-
|1
|15
|15
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$420,000
|-30.5%
|622
|-38
|$675
|$6,335,227
|-
|6
|16
|26
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$310,000
|+66.4%
|172
|+124
|$1,802
|$1,071,117
|-
|4
|17
|18
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$305,000
|-19.2%
|388
|-37
|$786
|$212,716,166
|$100
|10
|18
|17
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$255,000
|-33.3%
|368
|-17
|$693
|$31,469,774
|$19
|6
|19
|20
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$252,641
|-12.3%
|182
|+24
|$1,388
|$10,510,593
|-
|11
|20
|16
|Overlord
|Par.
|$250,000
|-38.3%
|391
|-142
|$639
|$21,470,409
|$38
|5
|21
|19
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$245,000
|-27.7%
|265
|-7
|$925
|$6,977,874
|-
|8
|22
|79
|The Wife
|SPC
|$222,547
|+20,875.2%
|421
|+415
|$529
|$8,011,664
|-
|17
|23
|N
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Focus
|$200,000
|-
|4
|-
|$50,000
|$200,000
|-
|1
|24
|38
|Mirai
|GK
|$199,076
|+214.4%
|15
|-54
|$13,272
|$671,908
|-
|2
|25
|N
|Vox Lux
|Neon
|$162,252
|-
|6
|-
|$27,042
|$162,252
|-
|1
|26
|24
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$150,000
|-21.8%
|235
|-15
|$638
|$29,441,392
|$23
|10
|27
|42
|Anna and the Apocalypse
|Orion
|$141,944
|+169.9%
|46
|+41
|$3,086
|$215,076
|-
|2
|28
|27
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$108,495
|-31.7%
|196
|-11
|$554
|$7,431,533
|-
|9
|29
|29
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$102,313
|-11.3%
|149
|+80
|$687
|$1,040,232
|-
|6
|30
|35
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$85,000
|+5.7%
|136
|+22
|$625
|$11,050,284
|-
|11
|31
|N
|Ben is Back
|RAtt.
|$80,972
|-
|4
|-
|$20,243
|$80,972
|-
|1
|32
|34
|Border
|Neon
|$52,626
|-35.4%
|74
|+1
|$711
|$670,704
|-
|7
|33
|31
|A Cool Fish
|CL
|$50,000
|-49.9%
|34
|-2
|$1,471
|$459,016
|-
|4
|34
|47
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$26,450
|-15.7%
|33
|-
|$802
|$2,448,069
|-
|7
|35
|44
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$24,000
|-50.8%
|35
|-31
|$686
|$1,569,008
|-
|6
|36
|49
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$22,000
|-25.0%
|66
|-27
|$333
|$608,578,044
|-
|26
|37
|40
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$20,482
|-63.9%
|48
|-7
|$427
|$989,633
|-
|8
|38
|N
|Tag Along: The Devil Fish
|CL
|$10,000
|-
|8
|-
|$1,250
|$10,000
|-
|1
|39
|51
|Becoming Astrid
|MBox
|$7,739
|-59.2%
|13
|-2
|$595
|$49,750
|-
|3
|40
|52
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$6,366
|-56.2%
|4
|-3
|$1,592
|$66,234
|-
|3
|41
|N
|Frank and Ava
|Hann.
|$3,062
|-
|1
|-
|$3,062
|$3,062
|-
|1
|42
|68
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$2,170
|-20.2%
|6
|+2
|$362
|$110,032
|-
|10
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$83,043,650
|-30.1%
|37,274
|-4,432
|$2,228
|