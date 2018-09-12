Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 7-9, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $16,141,000 -36.9% 3,795 -222 $4,253 $140,858,885 $175 3
2 2 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $15,175,000 -15.4% 3,841 -93 $3,951 $223,463,175 $75 5
3 3 Creed II MGM $10,322,515 -38.0% 3,752 +176 $2,751 $96,471,912 $50 3
4 4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $6,805,000 -40.1% 3,451 -400 $1,972 $145,207,524 $200 4
5 5 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $6,000,000 -25.1% 2,953 -54 $2,032 $173,569,170 $52 6
6 6 Instant Family Par. $5,600,000 -21.9% 3,426 +50 $1,635 $54,160,742 $48 4
7 10 Green Book Uni. $3,935,000 +0.1% 1,181 +116 $3,332 $19,976,911 $23 4
8 8 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $3,585,000 -25.0% 2,573 -254 $1,393 $27,289,193 $100 3
9 7 The Possession of Hannah Grace SGem $3,175,000 -50.4% 2,298 +233 $1,382 $11,506,549 $9.5 2
10 9 Widows Fox $3,100,000 -29.6% 2,161 -232 $1,435 $38,155,806 $42 4
11 12 A Star is Born (2018) WB $2,530,000 +38.3% 1,631 +550 $1,551 $197,118,597 $36 10
12 14 The Favourite FoxS $1,430,000 +33.4% 91 +57 $15,714 $3,468,646 - 3
13 13 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $979,000 -27.1% 1,170 -222 $837 $52,559,194 $120 6
14 N Schindler's List (2018 re-release) Uni. $551,000 - 1,029 - $535 $551,000 - 1
15 15 Boy Erased Focus $420,000 -30.5% 622 -38 $675 $6,335,227 - 6
16 26 At Eternity's Gate CBS $310,000 +66.4% 172 +124 $1,802 $1,071,117 - 4
17 18 Venom (2018) Sony $305,000 -19.2% 388 -37 $786 $212,716,166 $100 10
18 17 Nobody's Fool Par. $255,000 -33.3% 368 -17 $693 $31,469,774 $19 6
19 20 Free Solo NGE $252,641 -12.3% 182 +24 $1,388 $10,510,593 - 11
20 16 Overlord Par. $250,000 -38.3% 391 -142 $639 $21,470,409 $38 5
21 19 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $245,000 -27.7% 265 -7 $925 $6,977,874 - 8
22 79 The Wife SPC $222,547 +20,875.2% 421 +415 $529 $8,011,664 - 17
23 N Mary Queen of Scots Focus $200,000 - 4 - $50,000 $200,000 - 1
24 38 Mirai GK $199,076 +214.4% 15 -54 $13,272 $671,908 - 2
25 N Vox Lux Neon $162,252 - 6 - $27,042 $162,252 - 1
26 24 The Hate U Give Fox $150,000 -21.8% 235 -15 $638 $29,441,392 $23 10
27 42 Anna and the Apocalypse Orion $141,944 +169.9% 46 +41 $3,086 $215,076 - 2
28 27 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $108,495 -31.7% 196 -11 $554 $7,431,533 - 9
29 29 Maria by Callas SPC $102,313 -11.3% 149 +80 $687 $1,040,232 - 6
30 35 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $85,000 +5.7% 136 +22 $625 $11,050,284 - 11
31 N Ben is Back RAtt. $80,972 - 4 - $20,243 $80,972 - 1
32 34 Border Neon $52,626 -35.4% 74 +1 $711 $670,704 - 7
33 31 A Cool Fish CL $50,000 -49.9% 34 -2 $1,471 $459,016 - 4
34 47 Suspiria Amazon $26,450 -15.7% 33 - $802 $2,448,069 - 7
35 44 A Private War Aviron $24,000 -50.8% 35 -31 $686 $1,569,008 - 6
36 49 Incredibles 2 BV $22,000 -25.0% 66 -27 $333 $608,578,044 - 26
37 40 Wildlife IFC $20,482 -63.9% 48 -7 $427 $989,633 - 8
38 N Tag Along: The Devil Fish CL $10,000 - 8 - $1,250 $10,000 - 1
39 51 Becoming Astrid MBox $7,739 -59.2% 13 -2 $595 $49,750 - 3
40 52 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $6,366 -56.2% 4 -3 $1,592 $66,234 - 3
41 N Frank and Ava Hann. $3,062 - 1 - $3,062 $3,062 - 1
42 68 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $2,170 -20.2% 6 +2 $362 $110,032 - 10
TOTAL (42 MOVIES):$83,043,650-30.1%37,274-4,432$2,228 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


