November 30-December 2, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $25,756,000 -54.2% 4,017 - $6,412 $119,294,233 $175 2
2 3 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $17,730,000 -41.7% 3,934 -26 $4,507 $203,507,195 $75 4
3 2 Creed II MGM $16,832,863 -52.7% 3,576 +135 $4,707 $81,169,147 $50 2
4 4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $11,200,000 -61.9% 3,851 -312 $2,908 $134,341,406 $200 3
5 5 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $8,100,000 -42.1% 3,007 +80 $2,694 $164,423,150 $52 5
6 6 Instant Family Par. $7,150,000 -41.9% 3,376 +90 $2,118 $45,927,769 $48 3
7 N The Possession of Hannah Grace SGem $6,500,000 - 2,065 - $3,148 $6,500,000 $9.5 1
8 7 Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $4,700,000 -48.9% 2,827 - $1,663 $21,727,682 $100 2
9 8 Widows Fox $4,400,000 -46.5% 2,393 -410 $1,839 $33,060,245 $42 3
10 9 Green Book Uni. $3,900,000 -29.1% 1,065 +2 $3,662 $14,016,491 $23 3
11 10 A Star is Born (2018) WB $1,905,000 -36.8% 1,081 -121 $1,762 $193,822,436 $36 9
12 11 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $1,299,000 -53.4% 1,392 -365 $933 $51,058,909 $120 5
13 19 The Favourite FoxS $1,105,000 +161.6% 34 +30 $32,500 $1,679,310 - 2
14 12 Boy Erased Focus $590,000 -49.1% 660 -12 $894 $5,581,437 - 5
15 13 Overlord Par. $405,000 -63.6% 533 -690 $760 $21,014,015 $38 4
16 14 Nobody's Fool Par. $380,000 -57.8% 385 -223 $987 $31,128,059 $19 5
17 15 Venom (2018) Sony $380,000 -50.4% 425 -160 $894 $212,270,652 $100 9
18 17 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $350,000 -41.5% 272 -154 $1,287 $6,591,770 - 7
19 18 Free Solo NGE $305,294 -31.9% 158 +12 $1,932 $10,132,787 - 10
20 16 The Front Runner Sony $270,000 -57.3% 807 - $335 $1,627,318 - 4
21 22 The Hate U Give Fox $210,000 -35.7% 250 -10 $840 $29,226,139 $23 9
22 25 At Eternity's Gate CBS $180,000 -18.8% 48 +17 $3,750 $669,486 - 3
23 26 Maria by Callas SPC $116,803 -28.1% 69 +14 $1,693 $873,836 - 5
24 34 Shoplifters Magn. $106,000 +18.7% 14 +9 $7,571 $238,260 - 2
25 36 A Cool Fish CL $95,000 +12.1% 35 +17 $2,714 $364,329 - 3
26 32 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $78,000 -24.6% 114 +23 $684 $10,919,749 - 10
27 37 Border Neon $76,920 +1.9% 73 +36 $1,054 $571,245 - 6
28 N Mirai GK $62,497 - 69 - $906 $272,758 - 1
29 38 Wildlife IFC $55,487 -16.7% 66 -7 $841 $931,937 - 7
30 N Anna and the Apocalypse Orion $50,163 - 5 - $10,033 $50,163 - 1
31 28 A Private War Aviron $50,000 -62.5% 66 -160 $758 $1,518,107 - 5
32 39 Incredibles 2 BV $29,000 -49.5% 93 -13 $312 $608,546,638 - 25
33 60 Becoming Astrid MBox $18,934 +253.2% 15 +12 $1,262 $26,955 - 2
34 45 The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $15,655 -30.4% 6 +4 $2,609 $54,630 - 2
35 49 Tea with the Dames IFC $8,762 -36.0% 17 +2 $515 $847,086 - 11
36 52 El Angel Orch. $7,601 -24.6% 4 -4 $1,900 $89,211 - 4
37 63 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $2,721 -41.1% 4 -1 $680 $96,747 - 9
38 64 Last Letter CL $1,100 -76.1% 1 -3 $1,100 $179,732 - 4
39 54 The Wife SPC $846 -90.8% 6 -7 $141 $7,788,275 - 16
TOTAL (39 MOVIES):$114,423,646-47.1%36,813-4,505$3,108 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


