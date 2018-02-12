|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$25,756,000
|-54.2%
|4,017
|-
|$6,412
|$119,294,233
|$175
|2
|2
|3
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$17,730,000
|-41.7%
|3,934
|-26
|$4,507
|$203,507,195
|$75
|4
|3
|2
|Creed II
|MGM
|$16,832,863
|-52.7%
|3,576
|+135
|$4,707
|$81,169,147
|$50
|2
|4
|4
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$11,200,000
|-61.9%
|3,851
|-312
|$2,908
|$134,341,406
|$200
|3
|5
|5
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$8,100,000
|-42.1%
|3,007
|+80
|$2,694
|$164,423,150
|$52
|5
|6
|6
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$7,150,000
|-41.9%
|3,376
|+90
|$2,118
|$45,927,769
|$48
|3
|7
|N
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|SGem
|$6,500,000
|-
|2,065
|-
|$3,148
|$6,500,000
|$9.5
|1
|8
|7
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$4,700,000
|-48.9%
|2,827
|-
|$1,663
|$21,727,682
|$100
|2
|9
|8
|Widows
|Fox
|$4,400,000
|-46.5%
|2,393
|-410
|$1,839
|$33,060,245
|$42
|3
|10
|9
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$3,900,000
|-29.1%
|1,065
|+2
|$3,662
|$14,016,491
|$23
|3
|11
|10
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$1,905,000
|-36.8%
|1,081
|-121
|$1,762
|$193,822,436
|$36
|9
|12
|11
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$1,299,000
|-53.4%
|1,392
|-365
|$933
|$51,058,909
|$120
|5
|13
|19
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$1,105,000
|+161.6%
|34
|+30
|$32,500
|$1,679,310
|-
|2
|14
|12
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$590,000
|-49.1%
|660
|-12
|$894
|$5,581,437
|-
|5
|15
|13
|Overlord
|Par.
|$405,000
|-63.6%
|533
|-690
|$760
|$21,014,015
|$38
|4
|16
|14
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$380,000
|-57.8%
|385
|-223
|$987
|$31,128,059
|$19
|5
|17
|15
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$380,000
|-50.4%
|425
|-160
|$894
|$212,270,652
|$100
|9
|18
|17
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$350,000
|-41.5%
|272
|-154
|$1,287
|$6,591,770
|-
|7
|19
|18
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$305,294
|-31.9%
|158
|+12
|$1,932
|$10,132,787
|-
|10
|20
|16
|The Front Runner
|Sony
|$270,000
|-57.3%
|807
|-
|$335
|$1,627,318
|-
|4
|21
|22
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$210,000
|-35.7%
|250
|-10
|$840
|$29,226,139
|$23
|9
|22
|25
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$180,000
|-18.8%
|48
|+17
|$3,750
|$669,486
|-
|3
|23
|26
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$116,803
|-28.1%
|69
|+14
|$1,693
|$873,836
|-
|5
|24
|34
|Shoplifters
|Magn.
|$106,000
|+18.7%
|14
|+9
|$7,571
|$238,260
|-
|2
|25
|36
|A Cool Fish
|CL
|$95,000
|+12.1%
|35
|+17
|$2,714
|$364,329
|-
|3
|26
|32
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$78,000
|-24.6%
|114
|+23
|$684
|$10,919,749
|-
|10
|27
|37
|Border
|Neon
|$76,920
|+1.9%
|73
|+36
|$1,054
|$571,245
|-
|6
|28
|N
|Mirai
|GK
|$62,497
|-
|69
|-
|$906
|$272,758
|-
|1
|29
|38
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$55,487
|-16.7%
|66
|-7
|$841
|$931,937
|-
|7
|30
|N
|Anna and the Apocalypse
|Orion
|$50,163
|-
|5
|-
|$10,033
|$50,163
|-
|1
|31
|28
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$50,000
|-62.5%
|66
|-160
|$758
|$1,518,107
|-
|5
|32
|39
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$29,000
|-49.5%
|93
|-13
|$312
|$608,546,638
|-
|25
|33
|60
|Becoming Astrid
|MBox
|$18,934
|+253.2%
|15
|+12
|$1,262
|$26,955
|-
|2
|34
|45
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$15,655
|-30.4%
|6
|+4
|$2,609
|$54,630
|-
|2
|35
|49
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$8,762
|-36.0%
|17
|+2
|$515
|$847,086
|-
|11
|36
|52
|El Angel
|Orch.
|$7,601
|-24.6%
|4
|-4
|$1,900
|$89,211
|-
|4
|37
|63
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$2,721
|-41.1%
|4
|-1
|$680
|$96,747
|-
|9
|38
|64
|Last Letter
|CL
|$1,100
|-76.1%
|1
|-3
|$1,100
|$179,732
|-
|4
|39
|54
|The Wife
|SPC
|$846
|-90.8%
|6
|-7
|$141
|$7,788,275
|-
|16
|TOTAL (39 MOVIES):
|$114,423,646
|-47.1%
|36,813
|-4,505
|$3,108
|