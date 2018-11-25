Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


November 23-25, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Ralph Breaks the Internet BV $55,672,000 - 4,017 - $13,859 $84,472,000 - 1
2 N Creed II MGM $35,293,000 - 3,441 - $10,257 $55,806,000 - 1
3 2 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $30,210,000 -21.7% 3,960 -181 $7,629 $180,442,250 $75 3
4 1 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $29,650,000 -52.3% 4,163 - $7,122 $117,117,238 $200 2
5 3 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $13,855,000 -13.6% 2,927 -883 $4,734 $152,014,253 $52 4
6 4 Instant Family Par. $12,500,000 -13.8% 3,286 - $3,804 $35,751,508 $48 2
7 N Robin Hood (2018) LG/S $9,125,000 - 2,827 - $3,228 $14,220,000 - 1
8 5 Widows Fox $7,955,000 -35.6% 2,803 - $2,838 $25,585,819 $42 2
9 22 Green Book Uni. $5,443,000 +1,598.7% 1,063 +1,038 $5,120 $7,800,401 - 2
10 7 A Star is Born (2018) WB $3,005,000 -30.0% 1,202 -808 $2,500 $191,005,173 $36 8
11 6 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $2,725,000 -42.9% 1,757 -878 $1,551 $49,132,698 $120 4
12 13 Boy Erased Focus $1,158,000 -12.5% 672 +263 $1,723 $4,539,637 - 4
13 8 Overlord Par. $1,090,000 -71.2% 1,223 -1,636 $891 $20,165,026 $38 3
14 11 Nobody's Fool Par. $890,000 -59.8% 608 -693 $1,464 $30,497,263 $19 4
15 12 Venom (2018) Sony $780,000 -60.5% 585 -722 $1,333 $211,707,620 $100 8
16 35 The Front Runner Sony $630,000 +735.9% 807 +785 $781 $1,069,563 - 3
17 14 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $593,000 -33.6% 426 -129 $1,392 $6,026,746 - 6
18 19 Free Solo NGE $496,066 +6.1% 146 -41 $3,398 $9,693,201 - 9
19 N The Favourite FoxS $420,000 - 4 - $105,000 $420,000 - 1
20 18 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $350,520 -39.8% 254 -304 $1,380 $7,019,669 - 7
21 9 The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story Sony $347,000 -86.1% 983 -1,946 $353 $14,383,400 $43 3
22 15 The Hate U Give Fox $327,000 -58.1% 260 -333 $1,258 $28,919,674 $23 8
23 32 At Eternity's Gate CBS $211,728 +128.0% 31 +27 $6,830 $398,452 - 2
24 30 Maria by Callas SPC $158,893 +64.4% 55 +26 $2,889 $682,291 - 4
25 21 Night School (2018) Uni. $139,000 -58.3% 167 -203 $832 $76,874,280 $29 9
26 16 A Private War Aviron $135,000 -80.8% 226 -639 $597 $1,402,868 - 4
27 24 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $131,000 -24.2% 145 -50 $903 $68,294,580 $42 10
28 23 First Man Uni. $123,000 -49.5% 135 -193 $911 $44,576,830 $59 7
29 17 Halloween (2018) Uni. $121,000 -82.7% 171 -751 $708 $159,114,295 $10 6
30 25 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $95,000 -42.0% 110 -61 $864 $10,783,328 - 9
31 N Shoplifters Magn. $88,000 - 5 - $17,600 $88,000 - 1
32 36 A Cool Fish CL $80,000 +12.4% 18 +3 $4,444 $221,872 - 2
33 39 Border Neon $76,984 +28.8% 37 +7 $2,081 $457,944 - 5
34 37 Wildlife IFC $67,864 +3.8% 73 -22 $930 $839,058 - 6
35 29 Mid90s A24 $60,000 -47.8% 38 -46 $1,579 $7,269,808 - 6
36 34 Incredibles 2 BV $57,000 -29.5% 106 -24 $538 $608,507,207 - 24
37 31 Suspiria Amazon $49,300 -48.5% 34 -19 $1,450 $2,341,420 - 5
38 33 Hunter Killer LG/S $40,500 -52.2% 101 -93 $401 $15,744,044 - 5
39 N The World Before Your Feet Greenwich $22,000 - 2 - $11,000 $27,626 - 1
40 40 Colette BST $16,074 -68.6% 34 -52 $473 $5,121,722 - 10
41 44 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $16,000 -51.7% 55 -37 $291 $99,207,554 - 17
42 49 Tea with the Dames IFC $13,772 -15.5% 21 -3 $656 $832,142 - 10
43 50 The Wife SPC $8,964 -34.0% 16 -9 $560 $7,784,170 - 15
44 47 El Angel Orch. $8,384 -61.8% 8 -3 $1,048 $74,163 - 3
45 N Becoming Astrid MBox $5,121 - 3 - $1,707 $5,121 - 1
46 41 Last Letter CL $4,150 -89.9% 4 -19 $1,038 $176,040 - 3
47 65 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $3,115 +3.6% 5 - $623 $87,146 - 8
48 67 Shoah: Four Sisters Cohen $1,683 -40.7% 3 +2 $561 $6,613 - 2
TOTAL (48 MOVIES):$214,248,118+22.8%39,017-665$5,491 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page