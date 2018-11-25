|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$55,672,000
|-
|4,017
|-
|$13,859
|$84,472,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Creed II
|MGM
|$35,293,000
|-
|3,441
|-
|$10,257
|$55,806,000
|-
|1
|3
|2
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$30,210,000
|-21.7%
|3,960
|-181
|$7,629
|$180,442,250
|$75
|3
|4
|1
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$29,650,000
|-52.3%
|4,163
|-
|$7,122
|$117,117,238
|$200
|2
|5
|3
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$13,855,000
|-13.6%
|2,927
|-883
|$4,734
|$152,014,253
|$52
|4
|6
|4
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$12,500,000
|-13.8%
|3,286
|-
|$3,804
|$35,751,508
|$48
|2
|7
|N
|Robin Hood (2018)
|LG/S
|$9,125,000
|-
|2,827
|-
|$3,228
|$14,220,000
|-
|1
|8
|5
|Widows
|Fox
|$7,955,000
|-35.6%
|2,803
|-
|$2,838
|$25,585,819
|$42
|2
|9
|22
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$5,443,000
|+1,598.7%
|1,063
|+1,038
|$5,120
|$7,800,401
|-
|2
|10
|7
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$3,005,000
|-30.0%
|1,202
|-808
|$2,500
|$191,005,173
|$36
|8
|11
|6
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$2,725,000
|-42.9%
|1,757
|-878
|$1,551
|$49,132,698
|$120
|4
|12
|13
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$1,158,000
|-12.5%
|672
|+263
|$1,723
|$4,539,637
|-
|4
|13
|8
|Overlord
|Par.
|$1,090,000
|-71.2%
|1,223
|-1,636
|$891
|$20,165,026
|$38
|3
|14
|11
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$890,000
|-59.8%
|608
|-693
|$1,464
|$30,497,263
|$19
|4
|15
|12
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$780,000
|-60.5%
|585
|-722
|$1,333
|$211,707,620
|$100
|8
|16
|35
|The Front Runner
|Sony
|$630,000
|+735.9%
|807
|+785
|$781
|$1,069,563
|-
|3
|17
|14
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$593,000
|-33.6%
|426
|-129
|$1,392
|$6,026,746
|-
|6
|18
|19
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$496,066
|+6.1%
|146
|-41
|$3,398
|$9,693,201
|-
|9
|19
|N
|The Favourite
|FoxS
|$420,000
|-
|4
|-
|$105,000
|$420,000
|-
|1
|20
|18
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$350,520
|-39.8%
|254
|-304
|$1,380
|$7,019,669
|-
|7
|21
|9
|The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story
|Sony
|$347,000
|-86.1%
|983
|-1,946
|$353
|$14,383,400
|$43
|3
|22
|15
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$327,000
|-58.1%
|260
|-333
|$1,258
|$28,919,674
|$23
|8
|23
|32
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$211,728
|+128.0%
|31
|+27
|$6,830
|$398,452
|-
|2
|24
|30
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$158,893
|+64.4%
|55
|+26
|$2,889
|$682,291
|-
|4
|25
|21
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$139,000
|-58.3%
|167
|-203
|$832
|$76,874,280
|$29
|9
|26
|16
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$135,000
|-80.8%
|226
|-639
|$597
|$1,402,868
|-
|4
|27
|24
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$131,000
|-24.2%
|145
|-50
|$903
|$68,294,580
|$42
|10
|28
|23
|First Man
|Uni.
|$123,000
|-49.5%
|135
|-193
|$911
|$44,576,830
|$59
|7
|29
|17
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$121,000
|-82.7%
|171
|-751
|$708
|$159,114,295
|$10
|6
|30
|25
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$95,000
|-42.0%
|110
|-61
|$864
|$10,783,328
|-
|9
|31
|N
|Shoplifters
|Magn.
|$88,000
|-
|5
|-
|$17,600
|$88,000
|-
|1
|32
|36
|A Cool Fish
|CL
|$80,000
|+12.4%
|18
|+3
|$4,444
|$221,872
|-
|2
|33
|39
|Border
|Neon
|$76,984
|+28.8%
|37
|+7
|$2,081
|$457,944
|-
|5
|34
|37
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$67,864
|+3.8%
|73
|-22
|$930
|$839,058
|-
|6
|35
|29
|Mid90s
|A24
|$60,000
|-47.8%
|38
|-46
|$1,579
|$7,269,808
|-
|6
|36
|34
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$57,000
|-29.5%
|106
|-24
|$538
|$608,507,207
|-
|24
|37
|31
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$49,300
|-48.5%
|34
|-19
|$1,450
|$2,341,420
|-
|5
|38
|33
|Hunter Killer
|LG/S
|$40,500
|-52.2%
|101
|-93
|$401
|$15,744,044
|-
|5
|39
|N
|The World Before Your Feet
|Greenwich
|$22,000
|-
|2
|-
|$11,000
|$27,626
|-
|1
|40
|40
|Colette
|BST
|$16,074
|-68.6%
|34
|-52
|$473
|$5,121,722
|-
|10
|41
|44
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$16,000
|-51.7%
|55
|-37
|$291
|$99,207,554
|-
|17
|42
|49
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$13,772
|-15.5%
|21
|-3
|$656
|$832,142
|-
|10
|43
|50
|The Wife
|SPC
|$8,964
|-34.0%
|16
|-9
|$560
|$7,784,170
|-
|15
|44
|47
|El Angel
|Orch.
|$8,384
|-61.8%
|8
|-3
|$1,048
|$74,163
|-
|3
|45
|N
|Becoming Astrid
|MBox
|$5,121
|-
|3
|-
|$1,707
|$5,121
|-
|1
|46
|41
|Last Letter
|CL
|$4,150
|-89.9%
|4
|-19
|$1,038
|$176,040
|-
|3
|47
|65
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$3,115
|+3.6%
|5
|-
|$623
|$87,146
|-
|8
|48
|67
|Shoah: Four Sisters
|Cohen
|$1,683
|-40.7%
|3
|+2
|$561
|$6,613
|-
|2
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$214,248,118
|+22.8%
|39,017
|-665
|$5,491
|