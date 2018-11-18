Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


November 16-18, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald WB $62,200,000 - 4,163 - $14,941 $62,200,000 $200 1
2 1 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $38,165,000 -43.5% 4,141 - $9,216 $126,544,280 $75 2
3 2 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $15,700,000 -49.7% 3,810 -190 $4,121 $127,885,859 $52 3
4 N Instant Family Par. $14,700,000 - 3,286 - $4,474 $14,700,000 $48 1
5 N Widows Fox $12,300,000 - 2,803 - $4,388 $12,300,000 $42 1
6 4 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $4,678,000 -53.6% 2,635 -1,131 $1,775 $43,870,690 $120 3
7 5 A Star is Born (2018) WB $4,350,000 -46.3% 2,010 -838 $2,164 $185,840,907 $36 7
8 3 Overlord Par. $3,850,000 -62.3% 2,859 - $1,347 $17,742,889 $38 2
9 6 The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story Sony $2,500,000 -68.0% 2,929 - $854 $13,290,523 $43 2
10 7 Nobody's Fool Par. $2,260,000 -65.9% 1,301 -1,167 $1,737 $28,887,618 $19 3
11 8 Venom (2018) Sony $1,930,000 -60.7% 1,307 -1,044 $1,477 $210,031,043 $100 7
12 18 Boy Erased Focus $1,280,000 +68.8% 409 +332 $3,130 $2,633,950 - 3
13 13 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $880,000 -39.0% 555 +164 $1,586 $5,058,185 - 5
14 10 The Hate U Give Fox $815,000 -60.3% 593 -515 $1,374 $28,258,193 $23 7
15 28 A Private War Aviron $725,000 +268.8% 865 +827 $838 $1,091,521 - 3
16 9 Halloween (2018) Uni. $715,000 -82.1% 922 -1,795 $775 $158,814,140 $10 5
17 12 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $587,016 -59.5% 558 -218 $1,052 $6,406,020 - 6
18 19 Free Solo NGE $491,825 -35.0% 187 -79 $2,630 $8,960,308 - 8
19 11 Smallfoot WB $457,000 -69.7% 493 -825 $927 $81,390,168 - 8
20 N Green Book Uni. $312,000 - 25 - $12,480 $312,000 - 1
21 21 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $160,000 -65.0% 171 -224 $936 $10,610,793 - 8
22 17 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $135,000 -84.8% 307 -1,212 $440 $46,364,127 $35 6
23 22 Mid90s A24 $125,000 -68.9% 84 -256 $1,488 $7,159,255 - 5
24 33 Maria by Callas SPC $110,507 +13.2% 29 +3 $3,811 $484,009 - 3
25 23 Suspiria Amazon $93,950 -74.4% 53 -208 $1,773 $2,234,330 - 4
26 32 Incredibles 2 BV $93,000 -24.3% 130 -10 $715 $608,413,195 - 23
27 N At Eternity's Gate CBS $92,000 - 4 - $23,000 $92,000 - 1
28 20 Hunter Killer LG/S $75,000 -89.7% 194 -763 $387 $15,639,791 - 4
29 41 The Front Runner Sony $72,000 +39.7% 22 +18 $3,273 $162,169 - 2
30 31 Wildlife IFC $65,612 -49.9% 98 -7 $670 $728,585 - 5
31 N A Cool Fish CL $65,000 - 15 - $4,333 $65,000 - 1
32 37 Burning WGUSA $65,000 -15.2% 25 -2 $2,600 $300,954 - 4
33 42 Border Neon $55,001 +14.1% 30 +14 $1,833 $339,169 - 4
34 35 Colette BST $51,522 -43.2% 86 +5 $599 $5,070,062 - 9
35 36 Last Letter CL $37,000 -54.0% 23 +5 $1,609 $155,025 - 2
36 39 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $34,000 -47.8% 92 -30 $370 $99,172,899 - 16
37 38 A Simple Favor LGF $30,000 -56.5% 101 -26 $297 $53,526,171 - 10
38 44 Tea with the Dames IFC $18,721 -48.6% 24 -15 $780 $811,154 - 9
39 46 The Wife SPC $18,103 -39.5% 25 -10 $724 $7,773,121 - 14
40 43 What They Had BST $10,326 -71.7% 24 -29 $430 $254,061 - 5
41 53 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $2,825 -83.0% 5 -9 $565 $81,975 - 7
42 47 Bodied Neon $1,277 -95.5% 3 -14 $426 $112,734 - 3
43 - Letter From Masanjia Ammo $1,265 - 1 - $1,265 $23,401 - 3
TOTAL (43 MOVIES):$170,307,950+1.6%37,397-3,682$4,554 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page