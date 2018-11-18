|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|WB
|$62,200,000
|-
|4,163
|-
|$14,941
|$62,200,000
|$200
|1
|2
|1
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$38,165,000
|-43.5%
|4,141
|-
|$9,216
|$126,544,280
|$75
|2
|3
|2
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$15,700,000
|-49.7%
|3,810
|-190
|$4,121
|$127,885,859
|$52
|3
|4
|N
|Instant Family
|Par.
|$14,700,000
|-
|3,286
|-
|$4,474
|$14,700,000
|$48
|1
|5
|N
|Widows
|Fox
|$12,300,000
|-
|2,803
|-
|$4,388
|$12,300,000
|$42
|1
|6
|4
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$4,678,000
|-53.6%
|2,635
|-1,131
|$1,775
|$43,870,690
|$120
|3
|7
|5
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$4,350,000
|-46.3%
|2,010
|-838
|$2,164
|$185,840,907
|$36
|7
|8
|3
|Overlord
|Par.
|$3,850,000
|-62.3%
|2,859
|-
|$1,347
|$17,742,889
|$38
|2
|9
|6
|The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story
|Sony
|$2,500,000
|-68.0%
|2,929
|-
|$854
|$13,290,523
|$43
|2
|10
|7
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$2,260,000
|-65.9%
|1,301
|-1,167
|$1,737
|$28,887,618
|$19
|3
|11
|8
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$1,930,000
|-60.7%
|1,307
|-1,044
|$1,477
|$210,031,043
|$100
|7
|12
|18
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$1,280,000
|+68.8%
|409
|+332
|$3,130
|$2,633,950
|-
|3
|13
|13
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$880,000
|-39.0%
|555
|+164
|$1,586
|$5,058,185
|-
|5
|14
|10
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$815,000
|-60.3%
|593
|-515
|$1,374
|$28,258,193
|$23
|7
|15
|28
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$725,000
|+268.8%
|865
|+827
|$838
|$1,091,521
|-
|3
|16
|9
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$715,000
|-82.1%
|922
|-1,795
|$775
|$158,814,140
|$10
|5
|17
|12
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$587,016
|-59.5%
|558
|-218
|$1,052
|$6,406,020
|-
|6
|18
|19
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$491,825
|-35.0%
|187
|-79
|$2,630
|$8,960,308
|-
|8
|19
|11
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$457,000
|-69.7%
|493
|-825
|$927
|$81,390,168
|-
|8
|20
|N
|Green Book
|Uni.
|$312,000
|-
|25
|-
|$12,480
|$312,000
|-
|1
|21
|21
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$160,000
|-65.0%
|171
|-224
|$936
|$10,610,793
|-
|8
|22
|17
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$135,000
|-84.8%
|307
|-1,212
|$440
|$46,364,127
|$35
|6
|23
|22
|Mid90s
|A24
|$125,000
|-68.9%
|84
|-256
|$1,488
|$7,159,255
|-
|5
|24
|33
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$110,507
|+13.2%
|29
|+3
|$3,811
|$484,009
|-
|3
|25
|23
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$93,950
|-74.4%
|53
|-208
|$1,773
|$2,234,330
|-
|4
|26
|32
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$93,000
|-24.3%
|130
|-10
|$715
|$608,413,195
|-
|23
|27
|N
|At Eternity's Gate
|CBS
|$92,000
|-
|4
|-
|$23,000
|$92,000
|-
|1
|28
|20
|Hunter Killer
|LG/S
|$75,000
|-89.7%
|194
|-763
|$387
|$15,639,791
|-
|4
|29
|41
|The Front Runner
|Sony
|$72,000
|+39.7%
|22
|+18
|$3,273
|$162,169
|-
|2
|30
|31
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$65,612
|-49.9%
|98
|-7
|$670
|$728,585
|-
|5
|31
|N
|A Cool Fish
|CL
|$65,000
|-
|15
|-
|$4,333
|$65,000
|-
|1
|32
|37
|Burning
|WGUSA
|$65,000
|-15.2%
|25
|-2
|$2,600
|$300,954
|-
|4
|33
|42
|Border
|Neon
|$55,001
|+14.1%
|30
|+14
|$1,833
|$339,169
|-
|4
|34
|35
|Colette
|BST
|$51,522
|-43.2%
|86
|+5
|$599
|$5,070,062
|-
|9
|35
|36
|Last Letter
|CL
|$37,000
|-54.0%
|23
|+5
|$1,609
|$155,025
|-
|2
|36
|39
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$34,000
|-47.8%
|92
|-30
|$370
|$99,172,899
|-
|16
|37
|38
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$30,000
|-56.5%
|101
|-26
|$297
|$53,526,171
|-
|10
|38
|44
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$18,721
|-48.6%
|24
|-15
|$780
|$811,154
|-
|9
|39
|46
|The Wife
|SPC
|$18,103
|-39.5%
|25
|-10
|$724
|$7,773,121
|-
|14
|40
|43
|What They Had
|BST
|$10,326
|-71.7%
|24
|-29
|$430
|$254,061
|-
|5
|41
|53
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$2,825
|-83.0%
|5
|-9
|$565
|$81,975
|-
|7
|42
|47
|Bodied
|Neon
|$1,277
|-95.5%
|3
|-14
|$426
|$112,734
|-
|3
|43
|-
|Letter From Masanjia
|Ammo
|$1,265
|-
|1
|-
|$1,265
|$23,401
|-
|3
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$170,307,950
|+1.6%
|37,397
|-3,682
|$4,554
|