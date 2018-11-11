Adjuster:

November 9-11, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Uni. $66,000,000 - 4,141 - $15,938 $66,000,000 $75 1
2 1 Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $30,850,000 -39.6% 4,000 - $7,713 $100,010,548 $52 2
3 N Overlord Par. $10,100,000 - 2,859 - $3,533 $10,100,000 $38 1
4 2 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $9,565,000 -53.0% 3,766 - $2,540 $35,256,534 $120 2
5 N The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story Sony $8,015,000 - 2,929 - $2,736 $8,015,000 $43 1
6 4 A Star is Born (2018) WB $8,010,000 -27.2% 2,848 -583 $2,813 $178,020,388 $36 6
7 3 Nobody's Fool Par. $6,540,000 -52.4% 2,468 - $2,650 $24,276,108 $19 2
8 6 Venom (2018) Sony $4,850,000 -38.4% 2,351 -716 $2,063 $206,233,603 $100 6
9 5 Halloween (2018) Uni. $3,840,000 -64.5% 2,717 -1,058 $1,413 $156,810,845 $10 4
10 10 The Hate U Give Fox $2,070,000 -38.3% 1,108 -399 $1,868 $26,705,883 $23 6
11 7 Smallfoot WB $1,505,000 -61.0% 1,318 -684 $1,142 $80,306,553 - 7
12 16 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $1,475,000 +42.9% 391 +211 $3,772 $3,609,977 - 4
13 13 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $1,404,560 +4.4% 776 +236 $1,810 $5,181,513 - 5
14 12 Night School (2018) Uni. $950,000 -52.3% 717 -554 $1,325 $75,949,745 $29 7
15 11 First Man Uni. $895,000 -59.0% 815 -897 $1,098 $43,706,705 $59 5
16 8 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $855,000 -77.3% 1,519 -1,309 $563 $45,835,844 $35 5
17 18 Free Solo NGE $774,915 -22.7% 266 -97 $2,913 $8,121,788 - 7
18 9 Hunter Killer LG/S $730,000 -79.3% 957 -1,763 $763 $15,206,151 - 3
19 25 Boy Erased Focus $725,000 +250.1% 77 +72 $9,416 $997,164 - 2
20 17 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $470,000 -53.7% 395 -370 $1,190 $10,230,835 - 7
21 14 Mid90s A24 $400,000 -69.9% 340 -751 $1,176 $6,817,490 - 4
22 19 Suspiria Amazon $326,250 -66.7% 261 -50 $1,250 $1,904,806 - 3
23 38 A Private War Aviron $201,400 +232.9% 40 +36 $5,035 $283,843 - 2
24 20 Indivisible PFR $160,000 -79.0% 202 -540 $792 $3,366,693 - 3
25 27 Incredibles 2 BV $144,000 -14.8% 140 -10 $1,029 $608,297,459 - 22
26 31 Wildlife IFC $142,638 +22.3% 106 +51 $1,346 $611,104 - 4
27 32 Maria by Callas SPC $97,350 +5.9% 26 +10 $3,744 $308,732 - 2
28 26 Colette BST $83,631 -53.1% 81 -49 $1,032 $4,976,625 - 8
29 42 Burning WGUSA $79,644 +46.9% 27 +21 $2,950 $198,796 - 3
31 N Last Letter CL $70,000 - 18 - $3,889 $70,000 - 1
30 29 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $70,000 -50.0% 122 -43 $574 $99,118,784 - 15
32 N The Front Runner Sony $56,000 - 4 - $14,000 $76,199 - 1
33 41 Border Neon $45,077 -17.0% 15 +3 $3,005 $243,590 - 3
34 39 Tea with the Dames IFC $38,172 -36.4% 43 -9 $888 $763,353 - 8
35 45 What They Had BST $35,391 -11.7% 53 +16 $668 $222,133 - 4
36 43 Bodied Neon $28,448 -46.3% 17 +3 $1,673 $100,100 - 2
37 44 The Wife SPC $26,774 -33.8% 35 -14 $765 $7,738,682 - 13
38 N El Angel Orch. $25,473 - 2 - $12,737 $25,473 - 1
39 59 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $16,569 +89.8% 14 +6 $1,184 $67,386 - 6
40 33 The Happy Prince SPC $16,301 -81.1% 73 -204 $223 $428,600 - 5
41 28 Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer GVN $10,855 -92.5% 33 -234 $329 $3,634,106 - 5
42 55 Monrovia, Indiana Zipp. $8,804 -36.9% 10 - $880 $36,334 - 3
43 N Chef Flynn KL $8,100 - 1 - $8,100 $8,100 - 1
44 46 In Search of Greatness Art of Sport $7,500 -77.2% 10 -6 $750 $53,229 - 2
45 - The Long Dumb Road TFA $5,000 - 1 - $5,000 $5,000 - 0
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$161,727,852+10.9%38,092-3,677$4,246 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


