|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
|Uni.
|$66,000,000
|-
|4,141
|-
|$15,938
|$66,000,000
|$75
|1
|2
|1
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$30,850,000
|-39.6%
|4,000
|-
|$7,713
|$100,010,548
|$52
|2
|3
|N
|Overlord
|Par.
|$10,100,000
|-
|2,859
|-
|$3,533
|$10,100,000
|$38
|1
|4
|2
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$9,565,000
|-53.0%
|3,766
|-
|$2,540
|$35,256,534
|$120
|2
|5
|N
|The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story
|Sony
|$8,015,000
|-
|2,929
|-
|$2,736
|$8,015,000
|$43
|1
|6
|4
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$8,010,000
|-27.2%
|2,848
|-583
|$2,813
|$178,020,388
|$36
|6
|7
|3
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$6,540,000
|-52.4%
|2,468
|-
|$2,650
|$24,276,108
|$19
|2
|8
|6
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$4,850,000
|-38.4%
|2,351
|-716
|$2,063
|$206,233,603
|$100
|6
|9
|5
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$3,840,000
|-64.5%
|2,717
|-1,058
|$1,413
|$156,810,845
|$10
|4
|10
|10
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$2,070,000
|-38.3%
|1,108
|-399
|$1,868
|$26,705,883
|$23
|6
|11
|7
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$1,505,000
|-61.0%
|1,318
|-684
|$1,142
|$80,306,553
|-
|7
|12
|16
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$1,475,000
|+42.9%
|391
|+211
|$3,772
|$3,609,977
|-
|4
|13
|13
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$1,404,560
|+4.4%
|776
|+236
|$1,810
|$5,181,513
|-
|5
|14
|12
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$950,000
|-52.3%
|717
|-554
|$1,325
|$75,949,745
|$29
|7
|15
|11
|First Man
|Uni.
|$895,000
|-59.0%
|815
|-897
|$1,098
|$43,706,705
|$59
|5
|16
|8
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$855,000
|-77.3%
|1,519
|-1,309
|$563
|$45,835,844
|$35
|5
|17
|18
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$774,915
|-22.7%
|266
|-97
|$2,913
|$8,121,788
|-
|7
|18
|9
|Hunter Killer
|LG/S
|$730,000
|-79.3%
|957
|-1,763
|$763
|$15,206,151
|-
|3
|19
|25
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$725,000
|+250.1%
|77
|+72
|$9,416
|$997,164
|-
|2
|20
|17
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$470,000
|-53.7%
|395
|-370
|$1,190
|$10,230,835
|-
|7
|21
|14
|Mid90s
|A24
|$400,000
|-69.9%
|340
|-751
|$1,176
|$6,817,490
|-
|4
|22
|19
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$326,250
|-66.7%
|261
|-50
|$1,250
|$1,904,806
|-
|3
|23
|38
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$201,400
|+232.9%
|40
|+36
|$5,035
|$283,843
|-
|2
|24
|20
|Indivisible
|PFR
|$160,000
|-79.0%
|202
|-540
|$792
|$3,366,693
|-
|3
|25
|27
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$144,000
|-14.8%
|140
|-10
|$1,029
|$608,297,459
|-
|22
|26
|31
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$142,638
|+22.3%
|106
|+51
|$1,346
|$611,104
|-
|4
|27
|32
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$97,350
|+5.9%
|26
|+10
|$3,744
|$308,732
|-
|2
|28
|26
|Colette
|BST
|$83,631
|-53.1%
|81
|-49
|$1,032
|$4,976,625
|-
|8
|29
|42
|Burning
|WGUSA
|$79,644
|+46.9%
|27
|+21
|$2,950
|$198,796
|-
|3
|31
|N
|Last Letter
|CL
|$70,000
|-
|18
|-
|$3,889
|$70,000
|-
|1
|30
|29
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$70,000
|-50.0%
|122
|-43
|$574
|$99,118,784
|-
|15
|32
|N
|The Front Runner
|Sony
|$56,000
|-
|4
|-
|$14,000
|$76,199
|-
|1
|33
|41
|Border
|Neon
|$45,077
|-17.0%
|15
|+3
|$3,005
|$243,590
|-
|3
|34
|39
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$38,172
|-36.4%
|43
|-9
|$888
|$763,353
|-
|8
|35
|45
|What They Had
|BST
|$35,391
|-11.7%
|53
|+16
|$668
|$222,133
|-
|4
|36
|43
|Bodied
|Neon
|$28,448
|-46.3%
|17
|+3
|$1,673
|$100,100
|-
|2
|37
|44
|The Wife
|SPC
|$26,774
|-33.8%
|35
|-14
|$765
|$7,738,682
|-
|13
|38
|N
|El Angel
|Orch.
|$25,473
|-
|2
|-
|$12,737
|$25,473
|-
|1
|39
|59
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$16,569
|+89.8%
|14
|+6
|$1,184
|$67,386
|-
|6
|40
|33
|The Happy Prince
|SPC
|$16,301
|-81.1%
|73
|-204
|$223
|$428,600
|-
|5
|41
|28
|Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer
|GVN
|$10,855
|-92.5%
|33
|-234
|$329
|$3,634,106
|-
|5
|42
|55
|Monrovia, Indiana
|Zipp.
|$8,804
|-36.9%
|10
|-
|$880
|$36,334
|-
|3
|43
|N
|Chef Flynn
|KL
|$8,100
|-
|1
|-
|$8,100
|$8,100
|-
|1
|44
|46
|In Search of Greatness
|Art of Sport
|$7,500
|-77.2%
|10
|-6
|$750
|$53,229
|-
|2
|45
|-
|The Long Dumb Road
|TFA
|$5,000
|-
|1
|-
|$5,000
|$5,000
|-
|0
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$161,727,852
|+10.9%
|38,092
|-3,677
|$4,246
