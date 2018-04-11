|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Fox
|$50,000,000
|-
|4,000
|-
|$12,500
|$50,000,000
|$52
|1
|2
|N
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|BV
|$20,000,000
|-
|3,766
|-
|$5,311
|$20,000,000
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Nobody's Fool
|Par.
|$14,000,000
|-
|2,468
|-
|$5,673
|$14,000,000
|$19
|1
|4
|2
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$11,100,000
|-20.9%
|3,431
|-473
|$3,235
|$165,634,566
|$36
|5
|5
|1
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$11,015,000
|-64.9%
|3,775
|-215
|$2,918
|$150,408,705
|$10
|3
|6
|3
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$7,850,000
|-26.3%
|3,067
|-500
|$2,560
|$198,663,348
|$100
|5
|7
|8
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$3,805,000
|-20.1%
|2,002
|-660
|$1,901
|$77,484,301
|-
|6
|8
|4
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$3,700,000
|-49.2%
|2,828
|-895
|$1,308
|$43,832,316
|$35
|4
|9
|5
|Hunter Killer
|LG/S
|$3,525,000
|-47.0%
|2,720
|-8
|$1,296
|$12,965,116
|-
|2
|10
|6
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$3,400,000
|-33.4%
|1,507
|-868
|$2,256
|$23,460,924
|$23
|5
|11
|7
|First Man
|Uni.
|$2,265,000
|-53.4%
|1,712
|-1,247
|$1,323
|$42,055,870
|$59
|4
|12
|9
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$2,015,000
|-37.7%
|1,271
|-720
|$1,585
|$74,412,215
|$29
|6
|13
|17
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$1,414,800
|+116.5%
|540
|+348
|$2,620
|$3,218,042
|-
|4
|14
|10
|Mid90s
|A24
|$1,360,000
|-54.4%
|1,091
|-115
|$1,247
|$5,820,967
|-
|3
|15
|19
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$1,080,000
|+203.1%
|180
|+155
|$6,000
|$1,800,140
|-
|3
|16
|12
|Johnny English Strikes Again
|Uni.
|$1,045,000
|-36.2%
|552
|+8
|$1,893
|$3,263,765
|$25
|2
|17
|15
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$1,034,878
|-8.7%
|363
|-29
|$2,851
|$6,866,591
|-
|6
|18
|11
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$1,000,000
|-43.3%
|765
|-277
|$1,307
|$9,170,687
|-
|6
|19
|23
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$964,722
|+424.2%
|311
|+309
|$3,102
|$1,215,579
|-
|2
|20
|13
|Indivisible
|PFR
|$752,000
|-50.0%
|742
|-88
|$1,013
|$2,881,873
|-
|2
|21
|16
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$520,000
|-50.5%
|510
|-532
|$1,020
|$67,342,150
|$42
|7
|22
|N
|Boy Erased
|Focus
|$220,000
|-
|5
|-
|$44,000
|$220,000
|-
|1
|23
|28
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$173,000
|+24.9%
|150
|-10
|$1,153
|$608,113,568
|-
|21
|24
|21
|Colette
|BST
|$167,612
|-49.5%
|130
|-105
|$1,289
|$4,794,208
|-
|7
|25
|N
|Maria by Callas
|SPC
|$152,633
|-
|16
|-
|$9,540
|$152,633
|-
|1
|26
|18
|Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer
|GVN
|$141,031
|-63.9%
|267
|-200
|$528
|$3,542,939
|-
|4
|27
|31
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$134,000
|+43.8%
|165
|+17
|$812
|$99,005,049
|-
|14
|28
|29
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$128,712
|+19.7%
|55
|+37
|$2,340
|$420,391
|-
|3
|29
|34
|The Happy Prince
|SPC
|$90,283
|+12.5%
|277
|+206
|$326
|$360,777
|-
|4
|30
|N
|A Private War
|Aviron
|$72,000
|-
|4
|-
|$18,000
|$72,000
|-
|1
|31
|27
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$68,000
|-54.8%
|102
|-120
|$667
|$53,364,490
|-
|8
|32
|22
|The Sisters Brothers
|Annapurna
|$67,427
|-75.8%
|146
|-628
|$462
|$3,005,674
|-
|7
|33
|45
|Burning
|WGUSA
|$57,550
|+120.2%
|6
|+4
|$9,592
|$97,299
|-
|2
|34
|36
|Border
|Neon
|$51,729
|-29.8%
|12
|+5
|$4,311
|$160,490
|-
|2
|35
|N
|Bodied
|INDEP
|$50,528
|-
|14
|-
|$3,609
|$50,528
|-
|1
|36
|35
|The Wife
|SPC
|$49,304
|-37.4%
|49
|-33
|$1,006
|$7,700,507
|-
|12
|37
|37
|What They Had
|BST
|$37,520
|-38.0%
|37
|+12
|$1,014
|$159,178
|-
|3
|38
|N
|In Search of Greatness
|Art of Sport
|$35,000
|-
|16
|-
|$2,188
|$35,000
|-
|1
|39
|51
|Viper Club
|RAtt.
|$26,270
|+85.3%
|70
|+67
|$375
|$44,585
|-
|2
|40
|24
|Hell Fest
|LGF
|$26,000
|-85.1%
|92
|-815
|$283
|$11,100,156
|$5.5
|6
|41
|65
|Monrovia, Indiana
|Zipp.
|$13,950
|+169.7%
|10
|+9
|$1,395
|$21,330
|-
|2
|42
|74
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$8,728
|+189.0%
|8
|+3
|$1,091
|$46,720
|-
|5
|43
|-
|Science Fair
|NGE
|$7,814
|-
|8
|-
|$977
|$250,306
|-
|8
|44
|26
|London Fields
|GVN
|$2,044
|-98.8%
|32
|-581
|$64
|$249,696
|-
|2
|45
|33
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$1,092
|-98.6%
|56
|-13
|$20
|$692,206
|-
|7
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$143,628,627
|+37.9%
|39,328
|-1,592
|$3,652
