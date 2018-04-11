Adjuster:

November 2-4, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Bohemian Rhapsody Fox $50,000,000 - 4,000 - $12,500 $50,000,000 $52 1
2 N The Nutcracker and the Four Realms BV $20,000,000 - 3,766 - $5,311 $20,000,000 - 1
3 N Nobody's Fool Par. $14,000,000 - 2,468 - $5,673 $14,000,000 $19 1
4 2 A Star is Born (2018) WB $11,100,000 -20.9% 3,431 -473 $3,235 $165,634,566 $36 5
5 1 Halloween (2018) Uni. $11,015,000 -64.9% 3,775 -215 $2,918 $150,408,705 $10 3
6 3 Venom (2018) Sony $7,850,000 -26.3% 3,067 -500 $2,560 $198,663,348 $100 5
7 8 Smallfoot WB $3,805,000 -20.1% 2,002 -660 $1,901 $77,484,301 - 6
8 4 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $3,700,000 -49.2% 2,828 -895 $1,308 $43,832,316 $35 4
9 5 Hunter Killer LG/S $3,525,000 -47.0% 2,720 -8 $1,296 $12,965,116 - 2
10 6 The Hate U Give Fox $3,400,000 -33.4% 1,507 -868 $2,256 $23,460,924 $23 5
11 7 First Man Uni. $2,265,000 -53.4% 1,712 -1,247 $1,323 $42,055,870 $59 4
12 9 Night School (2018) Uni. $2,015,000 -37.7% 1,271 -720 $1,585 $74,412,215 $29 6
13 17 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $1,414,800 +116.5% 540 +348 $2,620 $3,218,042 - 4
14 10 Mid90s A24 $1,360,000 -54.4% 1,091 -115 $1,247 $5,820,967 - 3
15 19 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $1,080,000 +203.1% 180 +155 $6,000 $1,800,140 - 3
16 12 Johnny English Strikes Again Uni. $1,045,000 -36.2% 552 +8 $1,893 $3,263,765 $25 2
17 15 Free Solo NGE $1,034,878 -8.7% 363 -29 $2,851 $6,866,591 - 6
18 11 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $1,000,000 -43.3% 765 -277 $1,307 $9,170,687 - 6
19 23 Suspiria Amazon $964,722 +424.2% 311 +309 $3,102 $1,215,579 - 2
20 13 Indivisible PFR $752,000 -50.0% 742 -88 $1,013 $2,881,873 - 2
21 16 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $520,000 -50.5% 510 -532 $1,020 $67,342,150 $42 7
22 N Boy Erased Focus $220,000 - 5 - $44,000 $220,000 - 1
23 28 Incredibles 2 BV $173,000 +24.9% 150 -10 $1,153 $608,113,568 - 21
24 21 Colette BST $167,612 -49.5% 130 -105 $1,289 $4,794,208 - 7
25 N Maria by Callas SPC $152,633 - 16 - $9,540 $152,633 - 1
26 18 Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer GVN $141,031 -63.9% 267 -200 $528 $3,542,939 - 4
27 31 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $134,000 +43.8% 165 +17 $812 $99,005,049 - 14
28 29 Wildlife IFC $128,712 +19.7% 55 +37 $2,340 $420,391 - 3
29 34 The Happy Prince SPC $90,283 +12.5% 277 +206 $326 $360,777 - 4
30 N A Private War Aviron $72,000 - 4 - $18,000 $72,000 - 1
31 27 A Simple Favor LGF $68,000 -54.8% 102 -120 $667 $53,364,490 - 8
32 22 The Sisters Brothers Annapurna $67,427 -75.8% 146 -628 $462 $3,005,674 - 7
33 45 Burning WGUSA $57,550 +120.2% 6 +4 $9,592 $97,299 - 2
34 36 Border Neon $51,729 -29.8% 12 +5 $4,311 $160,490 - 2
35 N Bodied INDEP $50,528 - 14 - $3,609 $50,528 - 1
36 35 The Wife SPC $49,304 -37.4% 49 -33 $1,006 $7,700,507 - 12
37 37 What They Had BST $37,520 -38.0% 37 +12 $1,014 $159,178 - 3
38 N In Search of Greatness Art of Sport $35,000 - 16 - $2,188 $35,000 - 1
39 51 Viper Club RAtt. $26,270 +85.3% 70 +67 $375 $44,585 - 2
40 24 Hell Fest LGF $26,000 -85.1% 92 -815 $283 $11,100,156 $5.5 6
41 65 Monrovia, Indiana Zipp. $13,950 +169.7% 10 +9 $1,395 $21,330 - 2
42 74 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $8,728 +189.0% 8 +3 $1,091 $46,720 - 5
43 - Science Fair NGE $7,814 - 8 - $977 $250,306 - 8
44 26 London Fields GVN $2,044 -98.8% 32 -581 $64 $249,696 - 2
45 33 Tea with the Dames IFC $1,092 -98.6% 56 -13 $20 $692,206 - 7
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$143,628,627+37.9%39,328-1,592$3,652 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


