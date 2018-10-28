Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


October 26-28, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Halloween (2018) Uni. $32,045,000 -58.0% 3,990 +62 $8,031 $126,698,400 $10 2
2 2 A Star is Born (2018) WB $14,145,000 -25.8% 3,904 +20 $3,623 $148,722,400 $36 4
3 3 Venom (2018) Sony $10,800,000 -40.1% 3,567 -320 $3,028 $187,282,314 $100 4
4 4 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $7,500,000 -22.8% 3,723 +202 $2,015 $38,348,809 $35 3
5 N Hunter Killer LG/S $6,650,000 - 2,728 - $2,438 $6,650,000 - 1
6 6 The Hate U Give Fox $5,100,000 -32.9% 2,375 +72 $2,147 $18,300,005 $23 4
7 5 First Man Uni. $4,935,000 -40.7% 2,959 -681 $1,668 $37,880,080 $59 3
8 7 Smallfoot WB $4,750,000 -27.8% 2,662 -370 $1,784 $72,591,050 - 5
9 8 Night School (2018) Uni. $3,255,000 -33.5% 1,991 -305 $1,635 $71,451,025 $29 5
10 20 Mid90s A24 $3,000,000 +1,062.1% 1,206 +1,202 $2,488 $3,350,170 - 2
11 10 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $1,800,000 -15.7% 1,042 +240 $1,727 $7,214,097 - 5
12 N Johnny English Strikes Again Uni. $1,626,000 - 544 - $2,989 $1,626,000 - 1
13 N Indivisible PFR $1,575,000 - 830 - $1,898 $1,575,000 - 1
14 9 Bad Times At The El Royale Fox $1,400,000 -59.1% 1,798 -1,010 $779 $16,593,736 $32 3
15 12 Free Solo NGE $1,061,659 +3.9% 394 +143 $2,695 $5,177,991 - 5
16 11 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $1,045,000 -42.4% 1,042 -546 $1,003 $66,519,015 $42 6
17 18 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $592,897 +46.4% 192 +146 $3,088 $1,435,094 - 3
18 14 Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer GVN $389,167 -39.2% 467 -44 $833 $3,206,391 - 3
19 23 Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $380,000 +135.3% 25 +20 $15,200 $610,139 - 2
20 15 Colette BST $327,636 -47.1% 235 -285 $1,394 $4,424,118 - 6
21 13 The Sisters Brothers Annapurna $271,051 -64.2% 774 -367 $350 $2,742,097 - 6
22 N Suspiria Amazon $179,806 - 2 - $89,903 $179,806 - 1
23 30 Hell Fest LGF $175,000 +123.2% 907 +644 $193 $10,976,623 $5.5 5
24 19 A Simple Favor LGF $135,000 -62.5% 222 -270 $608 $53,210,320 - 7
25 28 Wildlife IFC $111,274 +6.4% 18 +14 $6,182 $249,393 - 2
26 36 The Happy Prince SPC $80,604 +36.2% 71 +46 $1,135 $224,329 - 3
27 29 Tea with the Dames IFC $80,056 -2.9% 67 -4 $1,195 $576,452 - 6
28 27 The Wife SPC $78,476 -39.8% 82 -48 $957 $7,608,251 - 11
29 N Border Neon $71,565 - 7 - $10,224 $71,565 - 1
30 46 What They Had BST $57,764 +226.7% 25 +21 $2,311 $82,816 - 2
31 31 Peppermint STX $40,000 -48.2% 88 -64 $455 $35,395,139 $25 8
32 N Burning WGUSA $28,650 - 2 - $14,325 $28,650 - 1
33 47 The Price of Everything HBO $19,874 +18.2% 8 +7 $2,484 $46,586 - 2
34 21 The Oath (2018) RAtt. $17,820 -92.2% 93 -207 $192 $387,390 - 3
35 N Viper Club RAtt. $14,094 - 3 - $4,698 $14,094 - 1
36 49 Monsters and Men Neon $8,751 -37.5% 10 -15 $875 $500,101 - 5
37 56 Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Abr. $7,468 -28.9% 5 -1 $1,494 $191,541 - 5
38 N Monrovia, Indiana Zipp. $6,100 - 1 - $6,100 $6,100 - 1
39 N Weed the People Abr. $4,279 - 1 - $4,279 $4,279 - 1
40 - Bisbee '17 4th Row $3,812 - 4 - $953 $108,832 - 8
41 58 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $3,020 -63.8% 5 +2 $604 $34,497 - 4
42 68 The Advocates CLS $1,458 -66.5% 1 - $1,458 $10,012 - 2
TOTAL (42 MOVIES):$103,773,281-37.2%38,070-383$2,726 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page