|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$32,045,000
|-58.0%
|3,990
|+62
|$8,031
|$126,698,400
|$10
|2
|2
|2
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$14,145,000
|-25.8%
|3,904
|+20
|$3,623
|$148,722,400
|$36
|4
|3
|3
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$10,800,000
|-40.1%
|3,567
|-320
|$3,028
|$187,282,314
|$100
|4
|4
|4
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$7,500,000
|-22.8%
|3,723
|+202
|$2,015
|$38,348,809
|$35
|3
|5
|N
|Hunter Killer
|LG/S
|$6,650,000
|-
|2,728
|-
|$2,438
|$6,650,000
|-
|1
|6
|6
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$5,100,000
|-32.9%
|2,375
|+72
|$2,147
|$18,300,005
|$23
|4
|7
|5
|First Man
|Uni.
|$4,935,000
|-40.7%
|2,959
|-681
|$1,668
|$37,880,080
|$59
|3
|8
|7
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$4,750,000
|-27.8%
|2,662
|-370
|$1,784
|$72,591,050
|-
|5
|9
|8
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$3,255,000
|-33.5%
|1,991
|-305
|$1,635
|$71,451,025
|$29
|5
|10
|20
|Mid90s
|A24
|$3,000,000
|+1,062.1%
|1,206
|+1,202
|$2,488
|$3,350,170
|-
|2
|11
|10
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$1,800,000
|-15.7%
|1,042
|+240
|$1,727
|$7,214,097
|-
|5
|12
|N
|Johnny English Strikes Again
|Uni.
|$1,626,000
|-
|544
|-
|$2,989
|$1,626,000
|-
|1
|13
|N
|Indivisible
|PFR
|$1,575,000
|-
|830
|-
|$1,898
|$1,575,000
|-
|1
|14
|9
|Bad Times At The El Royale
|Fox
|$1,400,000
|-59.1%
|1,798
|-1,010
|$779
|$16,593,736
|$32
|3
|15
|12
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$1,061,659
|+3.9%
|394
|+143
|$2,695
|$5,177,991
|-
|5
|16
|11
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$1,045,000
|-42.4%
|1,042
|-546
|$1,003
|$66,519,015
|$42
|6
|17
|18
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$592,897
|+46.4%
|192
|+146
|$3,088
|$1,435,094
|-
|3
|18
|14
|Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer
|GVN
|$389,167
|-39.2%
|467
|-44
|$833
|$3,206,391
|-
|3
|19
|23
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$380,000
|+135.3%
|25
|+20
|$15,200
|$610,139
|-
|2
|20
|15
|Colette
|BST
|$327,636
|-47.1%
|235
|-285
|$1,394
|$4,424,118
|-
|6
|21
|13
|The Sisters Brothers
|Annapurna
|$271,051
|-64.2%
|774
|-367
|$350
|$2,742,097
|-
|6
|22
|N
|Suspiria
|Amazon
|$179,806
|-
|2
|-
|$89,903
|$179,806
|-
|1
|23
|30
|Hell Fest
|LGF
|$175,000
|+123.2%
|907
|+644
|$193
|$10,976,623
|$5.5
|5
|24
|19
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$135,000
|-62.5%
|222
|-270
|$608
|$53,210,320
|-
|7
|25
|28
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$111,274
|+6.4%
|18
|+14
|$6,182
|$249,393
|-
|2
|26
|36
|The Happy Prince
|SPC
|$80,604
|+36.2%
|71
|+46
|$1,135
|$224,329
|-
|3
|27
|29
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$80,056
|-2.9%
|67
|-4
|$1,195
|$576,452
|-
|6
|28
|27
|The Wife
|SPC
|$78,476
|-39.8%
|82
|-48
|$957
|$7,608,251
|-
|11
|29
|N
|Border
|Neon
|$71,565
|-
|7
|-
|$10,224
|$71,565
|-
|1
|30
|46
|What They Had
|BST
|$57,764
|+226.7%
|25
|+21
|$2,311
|$82,816
|-
|2
|31
|31
|Peppermint
|STX
|$40,000
|-48.2%
|88
|-64
|$455
|$35,395,139
|$25
|8
|32
|N
|Burning
|WGUSA
|$28,650
|-
|2
|-
|$14,325
|$28,650
|-
|1
|33
|47
|The Price of Everything
|HBO
|$19,874
|+18.2%
|8
|+7
|$2,484
|$46,586
|-
|2
|34
|21
|The Oath (2018)
|RAtt.
|$17,820
|-92.2%
|93
|-207
|$192
|$387,390
|-
|3
|35
|N
|Viper Club
|RAtt.
|$14,094
|-
|3
|-
|$4,698
|$14,094
|-
|1
|36
|49
|Monsters and Men
|Neon
|$8,751
|-37.5%
|10
|-15
|$875
|$500,101
|-
|5
|37
|56
|Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
|Abr.
|$7,468
|-28.9%
|5
|-1
|$1,494
|$191,541
|-
|5
|38
|N
|Monrovia, Indiana
|Zipp.
|$6,100
|-
|1
|-
|$6,100
|$6,100
|-
|1
|39
|N
|Weed the People
|Abr.
|$4,279
|-
|1
|-
|$4,279
|$4,279
|-
|1
|40
|-
|Bisbee '17
|4th Row
|$3,812
|-
|4
|-
|$953
|$108,832
|-
|8
|41
|58
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$3,020
|-63.8%
|5
|+2
|$604
|$34,497
|-
|4
|42
|68
|The Advocates
|CLS
|$1,458
|-66.5%
|1
|-
|$1,458
|$10,012
|-
|2
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$103,773,281
|-37.2%
|38,070
|-383
|$2,726
|