Weekend Box Office


October 19-21, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last Year 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Halloween (2018) Uni. $77,501,000 - 3,928 - $19,730 $77,501,000 $10 1
2 2 A Star is Born (2018) WB $19,300,000 -32.2% 3,884 +176 $4,969 $126,376,246 $36 3
3 1 Venom (2018) Sony $18,105,000 -48.3% 3,887 -363 $4,658 $171,125,095 $100 3
4 4 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $9,715,000 -38.5% 3,521 - $2,759 $28,804,812 $35 2
5 3 First Man Uni. $8,565,000 -46.5% 3,640 - $2,353 $29,999,050 $59 2
6 9 The Hate U Give Fox $7,500,000 +331.8% 2,303 +2,055 $3,257 $10,641,873 $23 3
7 5 Smallfoot WB $6,615,000 -27.0% 3,032 -574 $2,182 $66,366,035 - 4
8 6 Night School (2018) Uni. $5,000,000 -35.5% 2,296 -484 $2,178 $66,906,825 $29 4
9 7 Bad Times At The El Royale Fox $3,300,000 -53.7% 2,808 - $1,175 $13,341,801 $32 2
10 15 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $2,050,000 +123.4% 802 +574 $2,556 $4,200,856 - 4
11 8 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $1,740,000 -54.7% 1,588 -1,203 $1,096 $64,928,590 $42 5
12 16 Free Solo NGE $1,009,168 +13.3% 251 +122 $4,021 $3,592,812 - 4
13 19 The Sisters Brothers Annapurna $742,014 +181.3% 1,141 +1,012 $650 $1,970,731 - 5
14 14 Colette BST $585,020 -41.5% 520 -73 $1,125 $3,693,223 - 5
15 20 Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $439,056 +100.6% 48 +44 $9,147 $722,008 - 2
16 10 The Nun WB (NL) $415,000 -69.2% 623 -551 $666 $116,745,963 $22 7
17 11 A Simple Favor LGF $360,000 -72.9% 492 -960 $732 $52,901,690 - 6
18 N Mid90s A24 $249,500 - 4 - $62,375 $249,500 - 1
19 42 The Oath (2018) RAtt. $223,510 +668.7% 300 +290 $745 $261,406 - 2
20 N Can You Ever Forgive Me? FoxS $150,000 - 5 - $30,000 $150,000 - 1
21 23 The Wife SPC $138,429 -33.0% 130 -71 $1,065 $7,482,171 - 10
22 N Wildlife IFC $105,614 - 4 - $26,404 $105,614 - 1
23 17 Hell Fest LGF $71,000 -88.9% 263 -605 $270 $10,751,601 $5.5 4
24 24 Peppermint STX $70,000 -62.6% 152 -149 $461 $35,313,552 $25 7
25 39 The Happy Prince SPC $58,862 +51.4% 25 +17 $2,354 $117,395 - 2
26 N What They Had BST $18,845 - 4 - $4,711 $18,845 - 1
27 N The Price of Everything Abr. $17,280 - 1 - $17,280 $17,280 - 1
28 41 Monsters and Men Neon $13,433 -56.6% 25 -40 $537 $481,439 - 4
29 N Wings of Desire (2018 re-release) Jan. $11,635 - 1 - $11,635 $11,635 - 1
30 46 Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Abr. $9,763 -52.0% 6 -3 $1,627 $170,028 - 4
31 76 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $7,436 +124.9% 3 +2 $2,479 $24,672 - 3
32 N An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn TFA $4,800 - 16 - $300 $4,800 - 1
33 N On Her Shoulders Osci. $4,500 - 1 - $4,500 $4,500 - 1
34 N The Advocates CLS $4,000 - 1 - $4,000 $4,000 - 1
35 N Horn From the Heart Abr. $2,357 - 1 - $2,357 $4,166 - 1
36 72 Assassination Nation Neon $2,241 -38.5% 5 - $448 $1,959,103 - 5
37 66 God Bless the Broken Road Free $2,039 -63.9% 6 -13 $340 $2,837,823 - 7
38 83 Liyana Abr. $1,307 -39.5% 1 - $1,307 $7,977 - 2
39 40 Bigger Free $516 -98.4% 5 -56 $103 $45,559 - 2
TOTAL (39 MOVIES):$164,108,325+20.2%35,723-2,300$4,594 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


