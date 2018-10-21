|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Halloween (2018)
|Uni.
|$77,501,000
|-
|3,928
|-
|$19,730
|$77,501,000
|$10
|1
|2
|2
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$19,300,000
|-32.2%
|3,884
|+176
|$4,969
|$126,376,246
|$36
|3
|3
|1
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$18,105,000
|-48.3%
|3,887
|-363
|$4,658
|$171,125,095
|$100
|3
|4
|4
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$9,715,000
|-38.5%
|3,521
|-
|$2,759
|$28,804,812
|$35
|2
|5
|3
|First Man
|Uni.
|$8,565,000
|-46.5%
|3,640
|-
|$2,353
|$29,999,050
|$59
|2
|6
|9
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$7,500,000
|+331.8%
|2,303
|+2,055
|$3,257
|$10,641,873
|$23
|3
|7
|5
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$6,615,000
|-27.0%
|3,032
|-574
|$2,182
|$66,366,035
|-
|4
|8
|6
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$5,000,000
|-35.5%
|2,296
|-484
|$2,178
|$66,906,825
|$29
|4
|9
|7
|Bad Times At The El Royale
|Fox
|$3,300,000
|-53.7%
|2,808
|-
|$1,175
|$13,341,801
|$32
|2
|10
|15
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$2,050,000
|+123.4%
|802
|+574
|$2,556
|$4,200,856
|-
|4
|11
|8
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$1,740,000
|-54.7%
|1,588
|-1,203
|$1,096
|$64,928,590
|$42
|5
|12
|16
|Free Solo
|NGE
|$1,009,168
|+13.3%
|251
|+122
|$4,021
|$3,592,812
|-
|4
|13
|19
|The Sisters Brothers
|Annapurna
|$742,014
|+181.3%
|1,141
|+1,012
|$650
|$1,970,731
|-
|5
|14
|14
|Colette
|BST
|$585,020
|-41.5%
|520
|-73
|$1,125
|$3,693,223
|-
|5
|15
|20
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$439,056
|+100.6%
|48
|+44
|$9,147
|$722,008
|-
|2
|16
|10
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$415,000
|-69.2%
|623
|-551
|$666
|$116,745,963
|$22
|7
|17
|11
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$360,000
|-72.9%
|492
|-960
|$732
|$52,901,690
|-
|6
|18
|N
|Mid90s
|A24
|$249,500
|-
|4
|-
|$62,375
|$249,500
|-
|1
|19
|42
|The Oath (2018)
|RAtt.
|$223,510
|+668.7%
|300
|+290
|$745
|$261,406
|-
|2
|20
|N
|Can You Ever Forgive Me?
|FoxS
|$150,000
|-
|5
|-
|$30,000
|$150,000
|-
|1
|21
|23
|The Wife
|SPC
|$138,429
|-33.0%
|130
|-71
|$1,065
|$7,482,171
|-
|10
|22
|N
|Wildlife
|IFC
|$105,614
|-
|4
|-
|$26,404
|$105,614
|-
|1
|23
|17
|Hell Fest
|LGF
|$71,000
|-88.9%
|263
|-605
|$270
|$10,751,601
|$5.5
|4
|24
|24
|Peppermint
|STX
|$70,000
|-62.6%
|152
|-149
|$461
|$35,313,552
|$25
|7
|25
|39
|The Happy Prince
|SPC
|$58,862
|+51.4%
|25
|+17
|$2,354
|$117,395
|-
|2
|26
|N
|What They Had
|BST
|$18,845
|-
|4
|-
|$4,711
|$18,845
|-
|1
|27
|N
|The Price of Everything
|Abr.
|$17,280
|-
|1
|-
|$17,280
|$17,280
|-
|1
|28
|41
|Monsters and Men
|Neon
|$13,433
|-56.6%
|25
|-40
|$537
|$481,439
|-
|4
|29
|N
|Wings of Desire (2018 re-release)
|Jan.
|$11,635
|-
|1
|-
|$11,635
|$11,635
|-
|1
|30
|46
|Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
|Abr.
|$9,763
|-52.0%
|6
|-3
|$1,627
|$170,028
|-
|4
|31
|76
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$7,436
|+124.9%
|3
|+2
|$2,479
|$24,672
|-
|3
|32
|N
|An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
|TFA
|$4,800
|-
|16
|-
|$300
|$4,800
|-
|1
|33
|N
|On Her Shoulders
|Osci.
|$4,500
|-
|1
|-
|$4,500
|$4,500
|-
|1
|34
|N
|The Advocates
|CLS
|$4,000
|-
|1
|-
|$4,000
|$4,000
|-
|1
|35
|N
|Horn From the Heart
|Abr.
|$2,357
|-
|1
|-
|$2,357
|$4,166
|-
|1
|36
|72
|Assassination Nation
|Neon
|$2,241
|-38.5%
|5
|-
|$448
|$1,959,103
|-
|5
|37
|66
|God Bless the Broken Road
|Free
|$2,039
|-63.9%
|6
|-13
|$340
|$2,837,823
|-
|7
|38
|83
|Liyana
|Abr.
|$1,307
|-39.5%
|1
|-
|$1,307
|$7,977
|-
|2
|39
|40
|Bigger
|Free
|$516
|-98.4%
|5
|-56
|$103
|$45,559
|-
|2
|TOTAL (39 MOVIES):
|$164,108,325
|+20.2%
|35,723
|-2,300
|$4,594
