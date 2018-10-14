Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


October 12-14, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Venom (2018) Sony $35,700,000 -55.5% 4,250 - $8,400 $142,802,151 $100 2
2 2 A Star is Born (2018) WB $28,000,000 -34.7% 3,708 +22 $7,551 $94,160,360 $36 2
3 N First Man Uni. $16,500,000 - 3,640 - $4,533 $16,500,000 $59 1
4 N Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Sony $16,225,000 - 3,521 - $4,608 $16,225,000 $35 1
5 3 Smallfoot WB $9,300,000 -35.4% 3,606 -525 $2,579 $57,608,221 - 3
6 4 Night School (2018) Uni. $8,035,000 -35.8% 2,780 -239 $2,890 $59,843,950 $29 3
7 N Bad Times At The El Royale Fox $7,225,000 - 2,808 - $2,573 $7,225,000 $32 1
8 5 The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $3,975,000 -45.8% 2,791 -672 $1,424 $62,251,500 $42 4
9 13 The Hate U Give Fox $1,765,000 +244.7% 248 +212 $7,117 $2,477,314 - 2
10 6 A Simple Favor LGF $1,380,000 -59.7% 1,452 -956 $950 $52,037,508 - 5
11 7 The Nun WB (NL) $1,375,000 -49.1% 1,174 -1,090 $1,171 $115,930,046 $22 6
12 N Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer GVN $1,235,800 - 673 - $1,836 $1,235,800 - 1
13 8 Crazy Rich Asians WB $1,078,000 -50.2% 738 -728 $1,461 $171,367,368 $30 9
14 14 Colette BST $1,037,234 +110.4% 593 +486 $1,749 $2,589,686 - 4
15 18 The Old Man & the Gun FoxS $912,000 +125.8% 228 +179 $4,000 $1,696,924 - 3
16 9 Hell Fest LGF $650,000 -68.8% 868 -1,429 $749 $10,460,680 $5.5 3
17 28 The Sisters Brothers Annapurna $258,355 +26.9% 129 +75 $2,003 $1,070,839 - 4
18 22 Incredibles 2 BV $236,000 -15.8% 194 -50 $1,216 $607,498,593 - 18
19 N Beautiful Boy (2018) Amazon $221,437 - 4 - $55,359 $221,437 - 1
20 19 The Wife SPC $215,872 -43.7% 201 -157 $1,074 $7,241,977 - 9
21 10 The Predator (2018) Fox $210,000 -77.8% 376 -1,267 $559 $50,699,921 $88 5
22 15 Peppermint STX $190,000 -59.9% 301 -512 $631 $35,168,372 $25 6
23 17 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $148,000 -66.0% 465 -1,173 $318 $98,599,444 - 11
24 N Jane and Emma Excel $122,000 - 21 - $5,810 $122,000 - 1
25 35 Tea with the Dames IFC $99,614 +46.3% 68 +23 $1,465 $303,063 - 4
26 33 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $90,000 -32.9% 132 -46 $682 $216,519,940 - 15
27 31 Unbroken: Path to Redemption PFR $43,500 -72.8% 124 -211 $351 $6,140,602 - 5
28 N The Happy Prince SPC $40,267 - 8 - $5,033 $45,606 - 1
29 N Bigger Free $32,500 - 61 - $533 $32,500 - 1
30 32 Monsters and Men Neon $30,302 -79.3% 65 -78 $466 $443,243 - 3
31 N The Oath (2018) RAtt. $29,237 - 10 - $2,924 $29,237 - 1
32 29 Little Women (2018) Pinnacle $25,000 -85.5% 47 -404 $532 $1,315,609 - 3
33 60 Studio 54 Zeit. $23,700 +59.0% 6 +5 $3,950 $52,064 - 2
34 46 Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Abr. $22,974 -28.1% 9 +2 $2,553 $144,491 - 3
35 59 All About Nina Orch. $14,902 -5.3% 54 +31 $276 $77,100 - 3
36 43 Science Fair NGE $12,480 -66.9% 26 -10 $480 $195,908 - 5
37 27 Shine (2018) GVN $6,188 -97.0% 26 -583 $238 $308,252 - 2
38 50 A.X.L. Global Road $5,325 -76.3% 35 -20 $152 $6,498,776 - 8
39 N Liyana Abr. $5,030 - 1 - $5,030 $5,710 - 1
40 51 God Bless the Broken Road Free $4,839 -78.1% 53 - $91 $2,833,486 - 6
41 66 Assassination Nation Neon $3,643 -53.0% 5 -10 $729 $1,951,748 - 4
42 69 The Great Buster: A Celebration Cohen $3,289 -53.7% 1 -1 $3,289 $14,911 - 2
43 64 Chasing the Blues Ammo $2,900 -70.9% 5 -4 $580 $14,340 - 2
44 62 Three Identical Strangers Neon $2,789 -79.3% 10 -13 $279 $12,316,944 - 16
45 70 The Riot Act Hann. $1,838 -73.5% 2 -1 $919 $73,352 - 5
46 82 We the Animals Orch. $229 -91.3% 3 -4 $76 $400,746 - 9
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$136,495,244-23.0%35,520-3,078$3,843 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


