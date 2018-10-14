|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Venom (2018)
|Sony
|$35,700,000
|-55.5%
|4,250
|-
|$8,400
|$142,802,151
|$100
|2
|2
|2
|A Star is Born (2018)
|WB
|$28,000,000
|-34.7%
|3,708
|+22
|$7,551
|$94,160,360
|$36
|2
|3
|N
|First Man
|Uni.
|$16,500,000
|-
|3,640
|-
|$4,533
|$16,500,000
|$59
|1
|4
|N
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Sony
|$16,225,000
|-
|3,521
|-
|$4,608
|$16,225,000
|$35
|1
|5
|3
|Smallfoot
|WB
|$9,300,000
|-35.4%
|3,606
|-525
|$2,579
|$57,608,221
|-
|3
|6
|4
|Night School (2018)
|Uni.
|$8,035,000
|-35.8%
|2,780
|-239
|$2,890
|$59,843,950
|$29
|3
|7
|N
|Bad Times At The El Royale
|Fox
|$7,225,000
|-
|2,808
|-
|$2,573
|$7,225,000
|$32
|1
|8
|5
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$3,975,000
|-45.8%
|2,791
|-672
|$1,424
|$62,251,500
|$42
|4
|9
|13
|The Hate U Give
|Fox
|$1,765,000
|+244.7%
|248
|+212
|$7,117
|$2,477,314
|-
|2
|10
|6
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$1,380,000
|-59.7%
|1,452
|-956
|$950
|$52,037,508
|-
|5
|11
|7
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$1,375,000
|-49.1%
|1,174
|-1,090
|$1,171
|$115,930,046
|$22
|6
|12
|N
|Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer
|GVN
|$1,235,800
|-
|673
|-
|$1,836
|$1,235,800
|-
|1
|13
|8
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$1,078,000
|-50.2%
|738
|-728
|$1,461
|$171,367,368
|$30
|9
|14
|14
|Colette
|BST
|$1,037,234
|+110.4%
|593
|+486
|$1,749
|$2,589,686
|-
|4
|15
|18
|The Old Man & the Gun
|FoxS
|$912,000
|+125.8%
|228
|+179
|$4,000
|$1,696,924
|-
|3
|16
|9
|Hell Fest
|LGF
|$650,000
|-68.8%
|868
|-1,429
|$749
|$10,460,680
|$5.5
|3
|17
|28
|The Sisters Brothers
|Annapurna
|$258,355
|+26.9%
|129
|+75
|$2,003
|$1,070,839
|-
|4
|18
|22
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$236,000
|-15.8%
|194
|-50
|$1,216
|$607,498,593
|-
|18
|19
|N
|Beautiful Boy (2018)
|Amazon
|$221,437
|-
|4
|-
|$55,359
|$221,437
|-
|1
|20
|19
|The Wife
|SPC
|$215,872
|-43.7%
|201
|-157
|$1,074
|$7,241,977
|-
|9
|21
|10
|The Predator (2018)
|Fox
|$210,000
|-77.8%
|376
|-1,267
|$559
|$50,699,921
|$88
|5
|22
|15
|Peppermint
|STX
|$190,000
|-59.9%
|301
|-512
|$631
|$35,168,372
|$25
|6
|23
|17
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$148,000
|-66.0%
|465
|-1,173
|$318
|$98,599,444
|-
|11
|24
|N
|Jane and Emma
|Excel
|$122,000
|-
|21
|-
|$5,810
|$122,000
|-
|1
|25
|35
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$99,614
|+46.3%
|68
|+23
|$1,465
|$303,063
|-
|4
|26
|33
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$90,000
|-32.9%
|132
|-46
|$682
|$216,519,940
|-
|15
|27
|31
|Unbroken: Path to Redemption
|PFR
|$43,500
|-72.8%
|124
|-211
|$351
|$6,140,602
|-
|5
|28
|N
|The Happy Prince
|SPC
|$40,267
|-
|8
|-
|$5,033
|$45,606
|-
|1
|29
|N
|Bigger
|Free
|$32,500
|-
|61
|-
|$533
|$32,500
|-
|1
|30
|32
|Monsters and Men
|Neon
|$30,302
|-79.3%
|65
|-78
|$466
|$443,243
|-
|3
|31
|N
|The Oath (2018)
|RAtt.
|$29,237
|-
|10
|-
|$2,924
|$29,237
|-
|1
|32
|29
|Little Women (2018)
|Pinnacle
|$25,000
|-85.5%
|47
|-404
|$532
|$1,315,609
|-
|3
|33
|60
|Studio 54
|Zeit.
|$23,700
|+59.0%
|6
|+5
|$3,950
|$52,064
|-
|2
|34
|46
|Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
|Abr.
|$22,974
|-28.1%
|9
|+2
|$2,553
|$144,491
|-
|3
|35
|59
|All About Nina
|Orch.
|$14,902
|-5.3%
|54
|+31
|$276
|$77,100
|-
|3
|36
|43
|Science Fair
|NGE
|$12,480
|-66.9%
|26
|-10
|$480
|$195,908
|-
|5
|37
|27
|Shine (2018)
|GVN
|$6,188
|-97.0%
|26
|-583
|$238
|$308,252
|-
|2
|38
|50
|A.X.L.
|Global Road
|$5,325
|-76.3%
|35
|-20
|$152
|$6,498,776
|-
|8
|39
|N
|Liyana
|Abr.
|$5,030
|-
|1
|-
|$5,030
|$5,710
|-
|1
|40
|51
|God Bless the Broken Road
|Free
|$4,839
|-78.1%
|53
|-
|$91
|$2,833,486
|-
|6
|41
|66
|Assassination Nation
|Neon
|$3,643
|-53.0%
|5
|-10
|$729
|$1,951,748
|-
|4
|42
|69
|The Great Buster: A Celebration
|Cohen
|$3,289
|-53.7%
|1
|-1
|$3,289
|$14,911
|-
|2
|43
|64
|Chasing the Blues
|Ammo
|$2,900
|-70.9%
|5
|-4
|$580
|$14,340
|-
|2
|44
|62
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$2,789
|-79.3%
|10
|-13
|$279
|$12,316,944
|-
|16
|45
|70
|The Riot Act
|Hann.
|$1,838
|-73.5%
|2
|-1
|$919
|$73,352
|-
|5
|46
|82
|We the Animals
|Orch.
|$229
|-91.3%
|3
|-4
|$76
|$400,746
|-
|9
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$136,495,244
|-23.0%
|35,520
|-3,078
|$3,843
|