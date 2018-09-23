Adjuster:

September 21-23, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The House With A Clock In Its Walls Uni. $26,850,000 - 3,592 - $7,475 $26,850,000 $42 1
2 3 A Simple Favor LGF $10,400,000 -35.0% 3,102 - $3,353 $32,562,414 - 2
3 2 The Nun WB (NL) $10,250,000 -43.8% 3,707 -169 $2,765 $100,895,307 $22 3
4 1 The Predator (2018) Fox $8,700,000 -64.7% 4,070 +33 $2,138 $40,435,122 $88 2
5 5 Crazy Rich Asians WB $6,515,000 -25.0% 2,802 -583 $2,325 $159,439,483 $30 6
6 4 White Boy Rick Studio 8 $5,000,000 -43.6% 2,504 - $1,997 $17,410,368 $29 2
7 6 Peppermint STX $3,720,000 -38.0% 2,680 -300 $1,388 $30,332,559 $25 3
8 N Fahrenheit 11/9 Briarcliff $3,101,000 - 1,719 - $1,804 $3,101,000 - 1
9 7 The Meg WB $2,350,000 -39.2% 2,003 -848 $1,173 $140,522,919 $130 7
10 8 Searching SGem $2,175,000 -31.6% 1,787 -222 $1,217 $23,115,344 - 5
11 N Life Itself (2018) Amazon $2,106,200 - 2,609 - $807 $2,106,200 - 1
12 10 Unbroken: Path to Redemption PFR $1,335,000 -40.4% 1,484 -136 $900 $4,590,522 - 2
13 9 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Par. $1,165,000 -49.0% 871 -890 $1,338 $218,139,667 $178 9
14 11 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $1,053,000 -51.0% 1,252 -650 $841 $96,888,797 - 8
15 N Assassination Nation Neon $1,028,600 - 1,403 - $733 $1,028,600 - 1
16 14 The Wife SPC $975,788 -13.0% 468 -73 $2,085 $4,976,965 - 6
17 12 BlacKkKlansman Focus $650,000 -48.4% 454 -488 $1,432 $47,129,350 $15 7
18 16 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $600,000 -22.8% 518 -155 $1,158 $166,076,985 $80 11
19 17 Incredibles 2 BV $530,000 -29.0% 500 -210 $1,060 $606,354,358 - 15
20 15 Alpha Studio 8 $400,000 -62.8% 544 -990 $735 $35,222,570 $51 6
21 20 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $370,000 +5.2% 292 -163 $1,267 $120,299,835 $75 10
22 13 Operation Finale MGM $345,000 -70.2% 525 -947 $657 $17,169,274 $24 4
23 19 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $270,000 -30.7% 260 -96 $1,038 $215,808,206 - 12
24 40 Lizzie RAtt. $256,510 +439.1% 240 +236 $1,069 $325,239 - 2
25 23 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $195,000 -33.3% 229 -91 $852 $416,573,615 $170 14
26 N Colette BST $156,788 - 4 - $39,197 $156,788 - 1
27 N The Sisters Brothers Annapurna $122,028 - 4 - $30,507 $122,028 - 1
28 24 Juliet, Naked RAtt. $118,760 -56.6% 102 -163 $1,164 $3,247,047 - 6
29 37 Blaze (2018) IFC $86,214 +32.4% 43 +7 $2,005 $451,328 - 6
30 18 God Bless the Broken Road Free $81,000 -81.3% 224 -977 $362 $2,705,822 - 3
31 26 Mile 22 STX $70,000 -70.9% 159 -254 $440 $36,035,312 $50 6
32 31 Pick of the Litter IFC $66,137 -20.0% 49 +16 $1,350 $268,014 - 4
33 30 Three Identical Strangers Neon $57,783 -46.0% 55 -40 $1,051 $12,193,711 - 13
34 29 The Happytime Murders STX $40,000 -70.0% 123 -187 $325 $20,689,788 $40 5
35 62 Science Fair NGE $18,170 +61.8% 5 +4 $3,634 $41,423 - 2
36 42 Puzzle SPC $17,240 -54.6% 29 -31 $594 $1,928,066 - 9
37 47 We the Animals Orch. $15,639 -45.6% 30 -18 $521 $370,166 - 6
38 N Tea with the Dames IFC $15,031 - 1 - $15,031 $15,031 - 1
39 38 A.X.L. Global Road $14,208 -75.8% 40 -70 $355 $6,414,223 - 5
40 52 The Dawn Wall Orch. $14,193 -34.3% 3 +1 $4,731 $47,886 - 2
41 49 Bisbee '17 4th Row $12,780 -49.2% 9 +1 $1,420 $60,189 - 3
42 46 The Riot Act Hann. $10,952 -62.0% 10 +1 $1,095 $50,190 - 2
43 83 Beautifully Broken AAE $4,895 +50.4% 4 -5 $1,224 $1,189,553 - 5
44 N Half Brothers PDF $1,100 - 3 - $367 $1,100 - 1
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$91,264,016-16.0%40,512-3,926$2,253 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


