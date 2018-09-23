|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The House With A Clock In Its Walls
|Uni.
|$26,850,000
|-
|3,592
|-
|$7,475
|$26,850,000
|$42
|1
|2
|3
|A Simple Favor
|LGF
|$10,400,000
|-35.0%
|3,102
|-
|$3,353
|$32,562,414
|-
|2
|3
|2
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$10,250,000
|-43.8%
|3,707
|-169
|$2,765
|$100,895,307
|$22
|3
|4
|1
|The Predator (2018)
|Fox
|$8,700,000
|-64.7%
|4,070
|+33
|$2,138
|$40,435,122
|$88
|2
|5
|5
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$6,515,000
|-25.0%
|2,802
|-583
|$2,325
|$159,439,483
|$30
|6
|6
|4
|White Boy Rick
|Studio 8
|$5,000,000
|-43.6%
|2,504
|-
|$1,997
|$17,410,368
|$29
|2
|7
|6
|Peppermint
|STX
|$3,720,000
|-38.0%
|2,680
|-300
|$1,388
|$30,332,559
|$25
|3
|8
|N
|Fahrenheit 11/9
|Briarcliff
|$3,101,000
|-
|1,719
|-
|$1,804
|$3,101,000
|-
|1
|9
|7
|The Meg
|WB
|$2,350,000
|-39.2%
|2,003
|-848
|$1,173
|$140,522,919
|$130
|7
|10
|8
|Searching
|SGem
|$2,175,000
|-31.6%
|1,787
|-222
|$1,217
|$23,115,344
|-
|5
|11
|N
|Life Itself (2018)
|Amazon
|$2,106,200
|-
|2,609
|-
|$807
|$2,106,200
|-
|1
|12
|10
|Unbroken: Path to Redemption
|PFR
|$1,335,000
|-40.4%
|1,484
|-136
|$900
|$4,590,522
|-
|2
|13
|9
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|Par.
|$1,165,000
|-49.0%
|871
|-890
|$1,338
|$218,139,667
|$178
|9
|14
|11
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$1,053,000
|-51.0%
|1,252
|-650
|$841
|$96,888,797
|-
|8
|15
|N
|Assassination Nation
|Neon
|$1,028,600
|-
|1,403
|-
|$733
|$1,028,600
|-
|1
|16
|14
|The Wife
|SPC
|$975,788
|-13.0%
|468
|-73
|$2,085
|$4,976,965
|-
|6
|17
|12
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$650,000
|-48.4%
|454
|-488
|$1,432
|$47,129,350
|$15
|7
|18
|16
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$600,000
|-22.8%
|518
|-155
|$1,158
|$166,076,985
|$80
|11
|19
|17
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$530,000
|-29.0%
|500
|-210
|$1,060
|$606,354,358
|-
|15
|20
|15
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$400,000
|-62.8%
|544
|-990
|$735
|$35,222,570
|$51
|6
|21
|20
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$370,000
|+5.2%
|292
|-163
|$1,267
|$120,299,835
|$75
|10
|22
|13
|Operation Finale
|MGM
|$345,000
|-70.2%
|525
|-947
|$657
|$17,169,274
|$24
|4
|23
|19
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$270,000
|-30.7%
|260
|-96
|$1,038
|$215,808,206
|-
|12
|24
|40
|Lizzie
|RAtt.
|$256,510
|+439.1%
|240
|+236
|$1,069
|$325,239
|-
|2
|25
|23
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$195,000
|-33.3%
|229
|-91
|$852
|$416,573,615
|$170
|14
|26
|N
|Colette
|BST
|$156,788
|-
|4
|-
|$39,197
|$156,788
|-
|1
|27
|N
|The Sisters Brothers
|Annapurna
|$122,028
|-
|4
|-
|$30,507
|$122,028
|-
|1
|28
|24
|Juliet, Naked
|RAtt.
|$118,760
|-56.6%
|102
|-163
|$1,164
|$3,247,047
|-
|6
|29
|37
|Blaze (2018)
|IFC
|$86,214
|+32.4%
|43
|+7
|$2,005
|$451,328
|-
|6
|30
|18
|God Bless the Broken Road
|Free
|$81,000
|-81.3%
|224
|-977
|$362
|$2,705,822
|-
|3
|31
|26
|Mile 22
|STX
|$70,000
|-70.9%
|159
|-254
|$440
|$36,035,312
|$50
|6
|32
|31
|Pick of the Litter
|IFC
|$66,137
|-20.0%
|49
|+16
|$1,350
|$268,014
|-
|4
|33
|30
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$57,783
|-46.0%
|55
|-40
|$1,051
|$12,193,711
|-
|13
|34
|29
|The Happytime Murders
|STX
|$40,000
|-70.0%
|123
|-187
|$325
|$20,689,788
|$40
|5
|35
|62
|Science Fair
|NGE
|$18,170
|+61.8%
|5
|+4
|$3,634
|$41,423
|-
|2
|36
|42
|Puzzle
|SPC
|$17,240
|-54.6%
|29
|-31
|$594
|$1,928,066
|-
|9
|37
|47
|We the Animals
|Orch.
|$15,639
|-45.6%
|30
|-18
|$521
|$370,166
|-
|6
|38
|N
|Tea with the Dames
|IFC
|$15,031
|-
|1
|-
|$15,031
|$15,031
|-
|1
|39
|38
|A.X.L.
|Global Road
|$14,208
|-75.8%
|40
|-70
|$355
|$6,414,223
|-
|5
|40
|52
|The Dawn Wall
|Orch.
|$14,193
|-34.3%
|3
|+1
|$4,731
|$47,886
|-
|2
|41
|49
|Bisbee '17
|4th Row
|$12,780
|-49.2%
|9
|+1
|$1,420
|$60,189
|-
|3
|42
|46
|The Riot Act
|Hann.
|$10,952
|-62.0%
|10
|+1
|$1,095
|$50,190
|-
|2
|43
|83
|Beautifully Broken
|AAE
|$4,895
|+50.4%
|4
|-5
|$1,224
|$1,189,553
|-
|5
|44
|N
|Half Brothers
|PDF
|$1,100
|-
|3
|-
|$367
|$1,100
|-
|1
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$91,264,016
|-16.0%
|40,512
|-3,926
|$2,253
|