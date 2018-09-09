|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Nun
|WB (NL)
|$53,500,000
|-
|3,876
|-
|$13,803
|$53,500,000
|$22
|1
|2
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$13,600,000
|-38.1%
|3,865
|-
|$3,519
|$136,222,165
|$30
|4
|3
|N
|Peppermint
|STX
|$13,260,000
|-
|2,980
|-
|$4,450
|$13,260,000
|$25
|1
|4
|2
|The Meg
|WB
|$6,030,000
|-42.8%
|3,511
|-250
|$1,717
|$131,572,774
|$130
|5
|5
|4
|Searching
|SGem
|$4,515,000
|-25.6%
|2,009
|+802
|$2,247
|$14,311,130
|-
|3
|6
|3
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|Par.
|$3,800,000
|-46.0%
|2,334
|-305
|$1,628
|$212,116,767
|$178
|7
|7
|6
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$3,196,000
|-39.4%
|2,518
|-407
|$1,269
|$91,725,090
|-
|6
|8
|5
|Operation Finale
|MGM
|$3,043,000
|-49.5%
|1,818
|-
|$1,674
|$14,107,446
|$24
|2
|9
|7
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$2,505,000
|-44.9%
|2,521
|-360
|$994
|$32,447,518
|$51
|4
|10
|9
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$1,565,000
|-62.8%
|1,547
|-219
|$1,012
|$43,454,530
|$15
|5
|11
|N
|God Bless the Broken Road
|Free
|$1,562,000
|-
|1,272
|-
|$1,228
|$1,562,000
|-
|1
|12
|11
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$1,284,000
|-61.9%
|1,446
|-1,444
|$888
|$604,397,505
|-
|13
|13
|10
|Mile 22
|STX
|$1,210,000
|-67.9%
|1,802
|-1,148
|$671
|$35,115,146
|$50
|4
|14
|8
|The Happytime Murders
|STX
|$1,090,000
|-75.1%
|1,839
|-1,417
|$593
|$20,025,427
|$40
|3
|15
|13
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$1,085,000
|-48.9%
|1,012
|-409
|$1,072
|$164,196,613
|$80
|9
|16
|14
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$840,000
|-53.8%
|983
|-551
|$855
|$29,694,082
|$10
|5
|17
|12
|Kin
|LGF
|$830,000
|-72.7%
|2,141
|-
|$388
|$5,343,611
|-
|2
|18
|15
|Ya Veremos
|PNT
|$770,000
|-57.3%
|369
|-
|$2,087
|$3,315,037
|-
|2
|19
|22
|The Wife
|SPC
|$712,970
|+36.7%
|153
|+75
|$4,660
|$2,037,257
|-
|4
|20
|21
|Juliet, Naked
|RAtt.
|$670,120
|-18.4%
|467
|+149
|$1,435
|$2,457,583
|-
|4
|21
|18
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$608,000
|-56.6%
|548
|-282
|$1,109
|$214,811,201
|-
|10
|22
|20
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$585,000
|-53.3%
|614
|-396
|$953
|$119,051,340
|$75
|8
|23
|17
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$500,000
|-65.7%
|646
|-830
|$774
|$101,586,758
|$62
|8
|24
|19
|A.X.L.
|Global Road
|$286,436
|-78.9%
|555
|-1,155
|$516
|$6,225,031
|-
|3
|25
|29
|Eighth Grade
|A24
|$182,000
|-32.0%
|176
|-51
|$1,034
|$13,281,648
|-
|9
|26
|30
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$155,000
|-37.9%
|132
|-38
|$1,174
|$11,912,946
|-
|11
|27
|31
|Puzzle
|SPC
|$121,010
|-35.5%
|131
|-82
|$924
|$1,821,605
|-
|7
|28
|25
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|LGF
|$100,000
|-73.0%
|207
|-253
|$483
|$33,319,790
|$40
|6
|29
|28
|Sorry to Bother You
|Annapurna
|$83,440
|-69.5%
|72
|-433
|$1,159
|$17,247,424
|-
|10
|30
|42
|Blaze (2018)
|IFC
|$67,652
|+13.3%
|36
|+16
|$1,879
|$260,274
|-
|4
|31
|23
|The Little Stranger
|Focus
|$65,000
|-83.8%
|477
|+3
|$136
|$680,058
|-
|2
|32
|24
|Papillon (2018)
|BST
|$56,039
|-85.0%
|117
|-422
|$479
|$2,291,744
|-
|3
|33
|49
|We the Animals
|Orch.
|$54,233
|+31.0%
|42
|+23
|$1,291
|$284,575
|-
|4
|34
|60
|Pick of the Litter
|IFC
|$48,368
|+192.8%
|10
|+8
|$4,837
|$71,463
|-
|2
|35
|46
|Leave No Trace
|BST
|$45,150
|-18.3%
|94
|-4
|$480
|$5,979,789
|-
|11
|36
|38
|Uncle Drew
|LG/S
|$39,100
|-38.3%
|79
|-13
|$495
|$42,459,689
|-
|11
|37
|39
|Blindspotting
|LG/S
|$37,000
|-40.7%
|44
|-35
|$841
|$4,313,425
|-
|8
|38
|N
|Kusama: Infinity
|Magn.
|$30,400
|-
|2
|-
|$15,200
|$30,400
|-
|1
|39
|40
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$24,000
|-60.2%
|62
|-28
|$387
|$213,740,869
|-
|16
|40
|55
|McQueen
|BST
|$19,899
|-24.8%
|15
|-2
|$1,327
|$1,227,667
|-
|8
|41
|44
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$19,000
|-67.8%
|60
|-32
|$317
|$678,807,703
|-
|20
|42
|53
|Madeline's Madeline
|Osci.
|$15,850
|-44.6%
|31
|-
|$511
|$147,776
|-
|5
|43
|36
|Death of a Nation
|QF
|$14,500
|-85.3%
|58
|-195
|$250
|$5,857,918
|$6
|6
|44
|56
|John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
|Osci.
|$11,250
|-57.5%
|12
|-9
|$938
|$73,650
|-
|3
|45
|N
|Bisbee '17
|4th Row
|$6,650
|-
|1
|-
|$6,650
|$9,062
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Hal
|Osci.
|$5,150
|-
|1
|-
|$5,150
|$5,150
|-
|1
|47
|67
|Active Measures
|Super
|$2,253
|-76.3%
|1
|-1
|$2,253
|$19,862
|-
|2
|48
|N
|Nelly
|CLS
|$1,500
|-
|1
|-
|$1,500
|$1,500
|-
|1
|49
|N
|Realms
|TFA
|$118
|-
|3
|-
|$39
|$118
|-
|1
|TOTAL (49 MOVIES):
|$118,252,088
|+19.6%
|42,690
|-5,205
|$2,770
|