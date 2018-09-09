Adjuster:

September 7-9, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Nun WB (NL) $53,500,000 - 3,876 - $13,803 $53,500,000 $22 1
2 1 Crazy Rich Asians WB $13,600,000 -38.1% 3,865 - $3,519 $136,222,165 $30 4
3 N Peppermint STX $13,260,000 - 2,980 - $4,450 $13,260,000 $25 1
4 2 The Meg WB $6,030,000 -42.8% 3,511 -250 $1,717 $131,572,774 $130 5
5 4 Searching SGem $4,515,000 -25.6% 2,009 +802 $2,247 $14,311,130 - 3
6 3 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Par. $3,800,000 -46.0% 2,334 -305 $1,628 $212,116,767 $178 7
7 6 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $3,196,000 -39.4% 2,518 -407 $1,269 $91,725,090 - 6
8 5 Operation Finale MGM $3,043,000 -49.5% 1,818 - $1,674 $14,107,446 $24 2
9 7 Alpha Studio 8 $2,505,000 -44.9% 2,521 -360 $994 $32,447,518 $51 4
10 9 BlacKkKlansman Focus $1,565,000 -62.8% 1,547 -219 $1,012 $43,454,530 $15 5
11 N God Bless the Broken Road Free $1,562,000 - 1,272 - $1,228 $1,562,000 - 1
12 11 Incredibles 2 BV $1,284,000 -61.9% 1,446 -1,444 $888 $604,397,505 - 13
13 10 Mile 22 STX $1,210,000 -67.9% 1,802 -1,148 $671 $35,115,146 $50 4
14 8 The Happytime Murders STX $1,090,000 -75.1% 1,839 -1,417 $593 $20,025,427 $40 3
15 13 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $1,085,000 -48.9% 1,012 -409 $1,072 $164,196,613 $80 9
16 14 Slender Man SGem $840,000 -53.8% 983 -551 $855 $29,694,082 $10 5
17 12 Kin LGF $830,000 -72.7% 2,141 - $388 $5,343,611 - 2
18 15 Ya Veremos PNT $770,000 -57.3% 369 - $2,087 $3,315,037 - 2
19 22 The Wife SPC $712,970 +36.7% 153 +75 $4,660 $2,037,257 - 4
20 21 Juliet, Naked RAtt. $670,120 -18.4% 467 +149 $1,435 $2,457,583 - 4
21 18 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $608,000 -56.6% 548 -282 $1,109 $214,811,201 - 10
22 20 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $585,000 -53.3% 614 -396 $953 $119,051,340 $75 8
23 17 The Equalizer 2 Sony $500,000 -65.7% 646 -830 $774 $101,586,758 $62 8
24 19 A.X.L. Global Road $286,436 -78.9% 555 -1,155 $516 $6,225,031 - 3
25 29 Eighth Grade A24 $182,000 -32.0% 176 -51 $1,034 $13,281,648 - 9
26 30 Three Identical Strangers Neon $155,000 -37.9% 132 -38 $1,174 $11,912,946 - 11
27 31 Puzzle SPC $121,010 -35.5% 131 -82 $924 $1,821,605 - 7
28 25 The Spy Who Dumped Me LGF $100,000 -73.0% 207 -253 $483 $33,319,790 $40 6
29 28 Sorry to Bother You Annapurna $83,440 -69.5% 72 -433 $1,159 $17,247,424 - 10
30 42 Blaze (2018) IFC $67,652 +13.3% 36 +16 $1,879 $260,274 - 4
31 23 The Little Stranger Focus $65,000 -83.8% 477 +3 $136 $680,058 - 2
32 24 Papillon (2018) BST $56,039 -85.0% 117 -422 $479 $2,291,744 - 3
33 49 We the Animals Orch. $54,233 +31.0% 42 +23 $1,291 $284,575 - 4
34 60 Pick of the Litter IFC $48,368 +192.8% 10 +8 $4,837 $71,463 - 2
35 46 Leave No Trace BST $45,150 -18.3% 94 -4 $480 $5,979,789 - 11
36 38 Uncle Drew LG/S $39,100 -38.3% 79 -13 $495 $42,459,689 - 11
37 39 Blindspotting LG/S $37,000 -40.7% 44 -35 $841 $4,313,425 - 8
38 N Kusama: Infinity Magn. $30,400 - 2 - $15,200 $30,400 - 1
39 40 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $24,000 -60.2% 62 -28 $387 $213,740,869 - 16
40 55 McQueen BST $19,899 -24.8% 15 -2 $1,327 $1,227,667 - 8
41 44 Avengers: Infinity War BV $19,000 -67.8% 60 -32 $317 $678,807,703 - 20
42 53 Madeline's Madeline Osci. $15,850 -44.6% 31 - $511 $147,776 - 5
43 36 Death of a Nation QF $14,500 -85.3% 58 -195 $250 $5,857,918 $6 6
44 56 John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Osci. $11,250 -57.5% 12 -9 $938 $73,650 - 3
45 N Bisbee '17 4th Row $6,650 - 1 - $6,650 $9,062 - 1
46 N Hal Osci. $5,150 - 1 - $5,150 $5,150 - 1
47 67 Active Measures Super $2,253 -76.3% 1 -1 $2,253 $19,862 - 2
48 N Nelly CLS $1,500 - 1 - $1,500 $1,500 - 1
49 N Realms TFA $118 - 3 - $39 $118 - 1
TOTAL (49 MOVIES):$118,252,088+19.6%42,690-5,205$2,770 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


