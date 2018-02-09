|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$22,235,000
|-10.4%
|3,865
|+339
|$5,753
|$110,961,388
|$30
|3
|2
|2
|The Meg
|WB
|$10,530,000
|-17.8%
|3,761
|-270
|$2,800
|$120,516,416
|$130
|4
|3
|4
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|Par.
|$7,000,000
|-13.4%
|2,639
|-413
|$2,653
|$204,346,529
|$178
|6
|4
|N
|Operation Finale
|MGM
|$6,000,000
|-
|1,818
|-
|$3,300
|$7,727,095
|$24
|1
|5
|22
|Searching
|SGem
|$5,700,000
|+1,366.2%
|1,207
|+1,198
|$4,722
|$6,208,480
|-
|2
|6
|6
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$5,032,000
|-19.6%
|2,925
|-469
|$1,720
|$85,440,868
|-
|5
|7
|7
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$4,450,000
|-25.9%
|2,881
|+162
|$1,545
|$27,372,220
|$51
|3
|8
|3
|The Happytime Murders
|STX
|$4,410,000
|-53.7%
|3,256
|-
|$1,354
|$17,025,694
|$40
|2
|9
|8
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$4,140,000
|-18.8%
|1,766
|-148
|$2,344
|$38,330,825
|$15
|4
|10
|5
|Mile 22
|STX
|$3,580,000
|-43.8%
|2,950
|-570
|$1,214
|$31,776,334
|$50
|3
|11
|15
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$3,162,000
|+92.5%
|2,890
|+1,830
|$1,094
|$601,022,913
|-
|12
|12
|N
|Kin
|LGF
|$3,020,000
|-
|2,141
|-
|$1,411
|$3,020,000
|-
|1
|13
|11
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$2,040,000
|-19.7%
|1,421
|-381
|$1,436
|$161,941,006
|$80
|8
|14
|10
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$1,830,000
|-34.4%
|1,534
|-531
|$1,193
|$28,189,809
|$10
|4
|15
|N
|Ya Veremos
|PNT
|$1,800,000
|-
|369
|-
|$4,878
|$1,800,000
|-
|1
|16
|18
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$1,470,000
|+98.2%
|1,556
|+948
|$945
|$414,757,140
|$170
|11
|17
|12
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$1,460,000
|-28.2%
|1,476
|-438
|$989
|$100,361,362
|$62
|7
|18
|9
|A.X.L.
|Global Road
|$1,353,700
|-51.6%
|1,710
|-
|$792
|$5,138,635
|-
|2
|19
|14
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$1,337,000
|-25.4%
|830
|-348
|$1,611
|$213,497,458
|-
|9
|20
|13
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$1,255,000
|-37.3%
|1,010
|-547
|$1,243
|$117,702,120
|$75
|7
|21
|25
|Juliet, Naked
|RAtt.
|$804,025
|+234.0%
|318
|+275
|$2,528
|$1,252,955
|-
|3
|22
|27
|The Wife
|SPC
|$524,436
|+146.5%
|78
|+60
|$6,724
|$1,014,267
|-
|3
|23
|N
|The Little Stranger
|Focus
|$417,000
|-
|474
|-
|$880
|$417,000
|-
|1
|24
|16
|Papillon (2018)
|BST
|$351,530
|-67.8%
|539
|-5
|$652
|$1,936,804
|-
|2
|25
|28
|Sorry to Bother You
|Annapurna
|$267,000
|+82.4%
|505
|+417
|$529
|$16,957,613
|-
|9
|26
|21
|Eighth Grade
|A24
|$266,000
|-36.4%
|227
|-139
|$1,172
|$12,929,293
|-
|8
|27
|24
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$238,260
|-25.4%
|170
|-51
|$1,402
|$11,583,085
|-
|10
|28
|36
|The Bookshop
|Greenwich
|$190,520
|+151.6%
|60
|+56
|$3,175
|$261,029
|-
|2
|29
|23
|Puzzle
|SPC
|$187,013
|-47.1%
|213
|-52
|$878
|$1,574,343
|-
|6
|30
|32
|Death of a Nation
|QF
|$95,000
|-20.0%
|253
|+73
|$375
|$5,757,849
|$6
|5
|31
|31
|The Miseducation of Cameron Post
|FR
|$70,000
|-42.3%
|45
|-40
|$1,556
|$768,420
|-
|5
|32
|46
|Blaze (2018)
|IFC
|$62,636
|+31.6%
|24
|+17
|$2,610
|$174,701
|-
|3
|33
|44
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$62,000
|+12.7%
|92
|-16
|$674
|$678,769,164
|-
|19
|34
|50
|Leave No Trace
|BST
|$56,357
|+30.0%
|98
|+32
|$575
|$5,886,437
|-
|10
|35
|39
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$56,000
|-22.4%
|90
|-28
|$622
|$213,681,230
|-
|15
|36
|49
|We the Animals
|Orch.
|$38,410
|-14.7%
|19
|+7
|$2,022
|$200,270
|-
|3
|37
|60
|Madeline's Madeline
|Osci.
|$28,150
|+56.2%
|31
|+22
|$908
|$111,821
|-
|4
|38
|69
|John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
|Osci.
|$26,550
|+237.0%
|21
|+20
|$1,264
|$44,190
|-
|2
|39
|48
|McQueen
|BST
|$22,920
|-49.3%
|17
|-34
|$1,348
|$1,180,416
|-
|7
|40
|N
|Pick of the Litter
|IFC
|$19,078
|-
|2
|-
|$9,539
|$19,078
|-
|1
|41
|52
|Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
|Greenwich
|$14,397
|-65.5%
|17
|-17
|$847
|$381,229
|-
|6
|42
|N
|Let the Corpses Tan
|KL
|$12,138
|-
|3
|-
|$4,046
|$12,138
|-
|1
|43
|58
|Memoir of War
|MBox
|$10,857
|-45.6%
|10
|-1
|$1,086
|$59,239
|-
|3
|44
|N
|Active Measures
|Super
|$8,143
|-
|2
|-
|$4,072
|$8,143
|-
|1
|45
|66
|The Captain
|MBox
|$4,832
|-56.7%
|8
|-
|$604
|$91,889
|-
|6
|46
|N
|A Paris Education
|KL
|$3,358
|-
|1
|-
|$3,358
|$3,358
|-
|1
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$95,641,310
|-7.0%
|45,322
|+1,291
|$2,110
|