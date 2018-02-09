Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 31-September 2, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Crazy Rich Asians WB $22,235,000 -10.4% 3,865 +339 $5,753 $110,961,388 $30 3
2 2 The Meg WB $10,530,000 -17.8% 3,761 -270 $2,800 $120,516,416 $130 4
3 4 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Par. $7,000,000 -13.4% 2,639 -413 $2,653 $204,346,529 $178 6
4 N Operation Finale MGM $6,000,000 - 1,818 - $3,300 $7,727,095 $24 1
5 22 Searching SGem $5,700,000 +1,366.2% 1,207 +1,198 $4,722 $6,208,480 - 2
6 6 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $5,032,000 -19.6% 2,925 -469 $1,720 $85,440,868 - 5
7 7 Alpha Studio 8 $4,450,000 -25.9% 2,881 +162 $1,545 $27,372,220 $51 3
8 3 The Happytime Murders STX $4,410,000 -53.7% 3,256 - $1,354 $17,025,694 $40 2
9 8 BlacKkKlansman Focus $4,140,000 -18.8% 1,766 -148 $2,344 $38,330,825 $15 4
10 5 Mile 22 STX $3,580,000 -43.8% 2,950 -570 $1,214 $31,776,334 $50 3
11 15 Incredibles 2 BV $3,162,000 +92.5% 2,890 +1,830 $1,094 $601,022,913 - 12
12 N Kin LGF $3,020,000 - 2,141 - $1,411 $3,020,000 - 1
13 11 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $2,040,000 -19.7% 1,421 -381 $1,436 $161,941,006 $80 8
14 10 Slender Man SGem $1,830,000 -34.4% 1,534 -531 $1,193 $28,189,809 $10 4
15 N Ya Veremos PNT $1,800,000 - 369 - $4,878 $1,800,000 - 1
16 18 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $1,470,000 +98.2% 1,556 +948 $945 $414,757,140 $170 11
17 12 The Equalizer 2 Sony $1,460,000 -28.2% 1,476 -438 $989 $100,361,362 $62 7
18 9 A.X.L. Global Road $1,353,700 -51.6% 1,710 - $792 $5,138,635 - 2
19 14 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $1,337,000 -25.4% 830 -348 $1,611 $213,497,458 - 9
20 13 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $1,255,000 -37.3% 1,010 -547 $1,243 $117,702,120 $75 7
21 25 Juliet, Naked RAtt. $804,025 +234.0% 318 +275 $2,528 $1,252,955 - 3
22 27 The Wife SPC $524,436 +146.5% 78 +60 $6,724 $1,014,267 - 3
23 N The Little Stranger Focus $417,000 - 474 - $880 $417,000 - 1
24 16 Papillon (2018) BST $351,530 -67.8% 539 -5 $652 $1,936,804 - 2
25 28 Sorry to Bother You Annapurna $267,000 +82.4% 505 +417 $529 $16,957,613 - 9
26 21 Eighth Grade A24 $266,000 -36.4% 227 -139 $1,172 $12,929,293 - 8
27 24 Three Identical Strangers Neon $238,260 -25.4% 170 -51 $1,402 $11,583,085 - 10
28 36 The Bookshop Greenwich $190,520 +151.6% 60 +56 $3,175 $261,029 - 2
29 23 Puzzle SPC $187,013 -47.1% 213 -52 $878 $1,574,343 - 6
30 32 Death of a Nation QF $95,000 -20.0% 253 +73 $375 $5,757,849 $6 5
31 31 The Miseducation of Cameron Post FR $70,000 -42.3% 45 -40 $1,556 $768,420 - 5
32 46 Blaze (2018) IFC $62,636 +31.6% 24 +17 $2,610 $174,701 - 3
33 44 Avengers: Infinity War BV $62,000 +12.7% 92 -16 $674 $678,769,164 - 19
34 50 Leave No Trace BST $56,357 +30.0% 98 +32 $575 $5,886,437 - 10
35 39 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $56,000 -22.4% 90 -28 $622 $213,681,230 - 15
36 49 We the Animals Orch. $38,410 -14.7% 19 +7 $2,022 $200,270 - 3
37 60 Madeline's Madeline Osci. $28,150 +56.2% 31 +22 $908 $111,821 - 4
38 69 John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection Osci. $26,550 +237.0% 21 +20 $1,264 $44,190 - 2
39 48 McQueen BST $22,920 -49.3% 17 -34 $1,348 $1,180,416 - 7
40 N Pick of the Litter IFC $19,078 - 2 - $9,539 $19,078 - 1
41 52 Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Greenwich $14,397 -65.5% 17 -17 $847 $381,229 - 6
42 N Let the Corpses Tan KL $12,138 - 3 - $4,046 $12,138 - 1
43 58 Memoir of War MBox $10,857 -45.6% 10 -1 $1,086 $59,239 - 3
44 N Active Measures Super $8,143 - 2 - $4,072 $8,143 - 1
45 66 The Captain MBox $4,832 -56.7% 8 - $604 $91,889 - 6
46 N A Paris Education KL $3,358 - 1 - $3,358 $3,358 - 1
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$95,641,310-7.0%45,322+1,291$2,110 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


