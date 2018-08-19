Adjuster:

August 17-19, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Crazy Rich Asians WB $25,235,000 - 3,384 - $7,457 $34,001,769 $30 1
2 1 The Meg WB $21,150,000 -53.4% 4,118 - $5,136 $83,759,062 $130 2
3 N Mile 22 STX $13,620,000 - 3,520 - $3,869 $13,620,000 - 1
5 2 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Par. $10,500,000 -45.7% 3,482 -406 $3,016 $180,738,721 $178 4
4 N Alpha Studio 8 $10,500,000 - 2,719 - $3,862 $10,500,000 $51 1
6 3 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $8,862,000 -31.6% 3,602 - $2,460 $66,879,410 - 3
7 5 BlacKkKlansman Focus $7,000,000 -35.5% 1,788 +276 $3,915 $23,009,490 $15 2
8 4 Slender Man SGem $4,965,000 -56.3% 2,358 - $2,106 $20,741,579 $10 2
9 9 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $3,675,000 -29.5% 2,187 -402 $1,680 $153,868,700 $80 6
10 7 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $3,385,000 -42.3% 2,270 -542 $1,491 $111,204,490 $75 5
11 8 The Equalizer 2 Sony $2,810,000 -48.0% 1,888 -485 $1,488 $94,728,884 $62 5
12 6 The Spy Who Dumped Me LGF $2,650,000 -59.0% 2,409 -702 $1,100 $30,031,015 $40 3
13 10 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $2,613,000 -36.3% 1,520 -343 $1,719 $208,358,650 - 7
14 11 Incredibles 2 BV $2,321,000 -32.3% 1,238 -307 $1,875 $594,119,848 - 10
15 14 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $1,155,000 -41.9% 814 -423 $1,419 $411,752,365 $170 9
16 12 Dog Days (2018) LD $830,000 -67.5% 2,387 -55 $348 $5,890,823 - 2
17 16 Eighth Grade A24 $740,000 -53.4% 542 -542 $1,365 $11,643,543 - 6
18 15 Teen Titans Go! To The Movies WB $710,000 -61.1% 590 -847 $1,203 $27,261,352 $10 4
19 18 Three Identical Strangers Neon $498,400 -32.1% 276 -50 $1,806 $10,563,804 - 8
20 19 Skyscraper Uni. $305,000 -54.8% 370 -300 $824 $66,761,845 $125 6
21 17 Death of a Nation QF $300,000 -69.6% 354 -471 $847 $5,301,227 - 3
22 20 Sorry to Bother You Annapurna $246,500 -41.3% 143 -61 $1,724 $16,290,485 - 7
23 21 Won't You Be My Neighbor? Focus $220,000 -36.3% 206 -23 $1,068 $22,081,987 - 11
24 29 Puzzle SPC $217,986 +35.4% 108 +64 $2,018 $733,605 - 4
25 22 The First Purge Uni. $140,000 -51.0% 184 -109 $761 $68,752,870 $13 7
26 33 The Miseducation of Cameron Post FR $138,000 +11.6% 72 +47 $1,917 $404,676 - 3
27 28 McQueen BST $111,346 -31.4% 95 +42 $1,172 $972,781 - 5
28 N The Wife SPC $111,137 - 4 - $27,784 $111,137 - 1
29 25 Blindspotting LG/S $110,000 -51.5% 47 -91 $2,340 $4,023,007 - 5
30 36 Uncle Drew LG/S $105,000 +27.2% 147 +29 $714 $42,191,438 - 8
31 32 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $98,000 -25.3% 152 -18 $645 $213,459,662 - 13
32 26 Avengers: Infinity War BV $97,000 -48.8% 148 -24 $655 $678,587,869 - 17
33 30 Leave No Trace BST $81,092 -44.2% 93 -30 $872 $5,670,822 - 8
34 N We the Animals Orch. $66,261 - 3 - $22,087 $66,261 - 1
35 N Juliet, Naked RAtt. $60,922 - 4 - $15,231 $60,922 - 1
36 N Blaze (2018) IFC $45,342 - 3 - $15,114 $45,342 - 1
37 39 Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Greenwich $42,082 -22.5% 27 +9 $1,559 $253,979 - 4
38 50 Madeline's Madeline Osci. $19,450 +8.0% 2 +1 $9,725 $46,273 - 2
39 55 The Captain MBox $14,880 +7.4% 10 +4 $1,488 $61,512 - 4
40 N Memoir of War MBox $10,710 - 2 - $5,355 $10,710 - 1
41 48 Dark Money PBS $10,305 -46.3% 10 -6 $1,031 $164,047 - 6
42 58 American Animals Orch. $6,978 -37.9% 5 -5 $1,396 $2,847,313 - 12
43 66 Hearts Beat Loud G&S $3,877 -23.3% 12 -2 $323 $2,375,279 - 11
44 51 Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti Cohen $2,531 -85.1% 3 -5 $844 $200,157 - 6
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$125,783,799-14.4%43,296-601$2,905 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


