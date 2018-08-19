|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$25,235,000
|-
|3,384
|-
|$7,457
|$34,001,769
|$30
|1
|2
|1
|The Meg
|WB
|$21,150,000
|-53.4%
|4,118
|-
|$5,136
|$83,759,062
|$130
|2
|3
|N
|Mile 22
|STX
|$13,620,000
|-
|3,520
|-
|$3,869
|$13,620,000
|-
|1
|5
|2
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|Par.
|$10,500,000
|-45.7%
|3,482
|-406
|$3,016
|$180,738,721
|$178
|4
|4
|N
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$10,500,000
|-
|2,719
|-
|$3,862
|$10,500,000
|$51
|1
|6
|3
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$8,862,000
|-31.6%
|3,602
|-
|$2,460
|$66,879,410
|-
|3
|7
|5
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$7,000,000
|-35.5%
|1,788
|+276
|$3,915
|$23,009,490
|$15
|2
|8
|4
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$4,965,000
|-56.3%
|2,358
|-
|$2,106
|$20,741,579
|$10
|2
|9
|9
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$3,675,000
|-29.5%
|2,187
|-402
|$1,680
|$153,868,700
|$80
|6
|10
|7
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$3,385,000
|-42.3%
|2,270
|-542
|$1,491
|$111,204,490
|$75
|5
|11
|8
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$2,810,000
|-48.0%
|1,888
|-485
|$1,488
|$94,728,884
|$62
|5
|12
|6
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|LGF
|$2,650,000
|-59.0%
|2,409
|-702
|$1,100
|$30,031,015
|$40
|3
|13
|10
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$2,613,000
|-36.3%
|1,520
|-343
|$1,719
|$208,358,650
|-
|7
|14
|11
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$2,321,000
|-32.3%
|1,238
|-307
|$1,875
|$594,119,848
|-
|10
|15
|14
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$1,155,000
|-41.9%
|814
|-423
|$1,419
|$411,752,365
|$170
|9
|16
|12
|Dog Days (2018)
|LD
|$830,000
|-67.5%
|2,387
|-55
|$348
|$5,890,823
|-
|2
|17
|16
|Eighth Grade
|A24
|$740,000
|-53.4%
|542
|-542
|$1,365
|$11,643,543
|-
|6
|18
|15
|Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|WB
|$710,000
|-61.1%
|590
|-847
|$1,203
|$27,261,352
|$10
|4
|19
|18
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$498,400
|-32.1%
|276
|-50
|$1,806
|$10,563,804
|-
|8
|20
|19
|Skyscraper
|Uni.
|$305,000
|-54.8%
|370
|-300
|$824
|$66,761,845
|$125
|6
|21
|17
|Death of a Nation
|QF
|$300,000
|-69.6%
|354
|-471
|$847
|$5,301,227
|-
|3
|22
|20
|Sorry to Bother You
|Annapurna
|$246,500
|-41.3%
|143
|-61
|$1,724
|$16,290,485
|-
|7
|23
|21
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Focus
|$220,000
|-36.3%
|206
|-23
|$1,068
|$22,081,987
|-
|11
|24
|29
|Puzzle
|SPC
|$217,986
|+35.4%
|108
|+64
|$2,018
|$733,605
|-
|4
|25
|22
|The First Purge
|Uni.
|$140,000
|-51.0%
|184
|-109
|$761
|$68,752,870
|$13
|7
|26
|33
|The Miseducation of Cameron Post
|FR
|$138,000
|+11.6%
|72
|+47
|$1,917
|$404,676
|-
|3
|27
|28
|McQueen
|BST
|$111,346
|-31.4%
|95
|+42
|$1,172
|$972,781
|-
|5
|28
|N
|The Wife
|SPC
|$111,137
|-
|4
|-
|$27,784
|$111,137
|-
|1
|29
|25
|Blindspotting
|LG/S
|$110,000
|-51.5%
|47
|-91
|$2,340
|$4,023,007
|-
|5
|30
|36
|Uncle Drew
|LG/S
|$105,000
|+27.2%
|147
|+29
|$714
|$42,191,438
|-
|8
|31
|32
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$98,000
|-25.3%
|152
|-18
|$645
|$213,459,662
|-
|13
|32
|26
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$97,000
|-48.8%
|148
|-24
|$655
|$678,587,869
|-
|17
|33
|30
|Leave No Trace
|BST
|$81,092
|-44.2%
|93
|-30
|$872
|$5,670,822
|-
|8
|34
|N
|We the Animals
|Orch.
|$66,261
|-
|3
|-
|$22,087
|$66,261
|-
|1
|35
|N
|Juliet, Naked
|RAtt.
|$60,922
|-
|4
|-
|$15,231
|$60,922
|-
|1
|36
|N
|Blaze (2018)
|IFC
|$45,342
|-
|3
|-
|$15,114
|$45,342
|-
|1
|37
|39
|Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
|Greenwich
|$42,082
|-22.5%
|27
|+9
|$1,559
|$253,979
|-
|4
|38
|50
|Madeline's Madeline
|Osci.
|$19,450
|+8.0%
|2
|+1
|$9,725
|$46,273
|-
|2
|39
|55
|The Captain
|MBox
|$14,880
|+7.4%
|10
|+4
|$1,488
|$61,512
|-
|4
|40
|N
|Memoir of War
|MBox
|$10,710
|-
|2
|-
|$5,355
|$10,710
|-
|1
|41
|48
|Dark Money
|PBS
|$10,305
|-46.3%
|10
|-6
|$1,031
|$164,047
|-
|6
|42
|58
|American Animals
|Orch.
|$6,978
|-37.9%
|5
|-5
|$1,396
|$2,847,313
|-
|12
|43
|66
|Hearts Beat Loud
|G&S
|$3,877
|-23.3%
|12
|-2
|$323
|$2,375,279
|-
|11
|44
|51
|Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti
|Cohen
|$2,531
|-85.1%
|3
|-5
|$844
|$200,157
|-
|6
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$125,783,799
|-14.4%
|43,296
|-601
|$2,905
