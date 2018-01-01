|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Meg
|WB
|$44,500,000
|-
|4,118
|-
|$10,806
|$44,500,000
|$130
|1
|2
|1
|Mission: Impossible - Fallout
|Par.
|$20,000,000
|-43.4%
|3,888
|-507
|$5,144
|$161,967,284
|$178
|3
|3
|2
|Disney's Christopher Robin
|BV
|$12,430,000
|-49.4%
|3,602
|-
|$3,451
|$50,019,317
|-
|2
|4
|N
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$11,325,000
|-
|2,358
|-
|$4,803
|$11,325,000
|$10
|1
|5
|N
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$10,799,000
|-
|1,512
|-
|$7,142
|$10,799,000
|$15
|1
|6
|3
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|LGF
|$6,600,000
|-45.5%
|3,111
|-
|$2,122
|$24,560,385
|$40
|2
|7
|4
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$5,820,000
|-35.4%
|2,812
|-547
|$2,070
|$103,831,200
|$75
|4
|8
|5
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$5,500,000
|-37.2%
|2,373
|-352
|$2,318
|$89,645,928
|$62
|4
|9
|6
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$5,110,000
|-36.2%
|2,589
|-573
|$1,974
|$146,887,391
|$80
|5
|10
|7
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$4,048,000
|-36.4%
|1,863
|-370
|$2,173
|$203,518,344
|-
|6
|11
|9
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$3,532,000
|-29.1%
|1,545
|-257
|$2,286
|$589,874,600
|-
|9
|12
|N
|Dog Days (2018)
|LD
|$2,630,000
|-
|2,442
|-
|$1,077
|$3,670,972
|-
|1
|13
|8
|The Darkest Minds
|Fox
|$2,100,000
|-64.1%
|3,127
|-
|$672
|$10,945,552
|$34
|2
|14
|11
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$1,965,000
|-50.3%
|1,237
|-677
|$1,589
|$409,632,945
|$170
|8
|15
|10
|Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|WB
|$1,770,000
|-62.9%
|1,437
|-1,751
|$1,232
|$25,546,544
|$10
|3
|16
|12
|Eighth Grade
|A24
|$1,625,000
|-43.0%
|1,084
|-
|$1,499
|$10,092,043
|-
|5
|17
|13
|Death of a Nation
|QF
|$950,000
|-59.7%
|825
|-180
|$1,152
|$4,483,941
|-
|2
|18
|15
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$700,600
|-30.5%
|326
|-79
|$2,149
|$9,686,192
|-
|7
|19
|14
|Skyscraper
|Uni.
|$645,000
|-71.3%
|670
|-853
|$963
|$66,153,875
|$125
|5
|20
|17
|Sorry to Bother You
|Annapurna
|$425,000
|-47.0%
|204
|-200
|$2,083
|$15,805,404
|-
|6
|21
|19
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Focus
|$360,000
|-28.1%
|229
|-55
|$1,572
|$21,687,887
|-
|10
|22
|N
|The Island (2018)
|WGUSA
|$282,500
|-
|40
|-
|$7,063
|$282,500
|-
|1
|23
|16
|The First Purge
|Uni.
|$280,000
|-69.9%
|293
|-415
|$956
|$68,463,460
|$13
|6
|24
|18
|Blindspotting
|LG/S
|$220,000
|-66.9%
|138
|-385
|$1,594
|$3,778,033
|-
|4
|25
|24
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$196,000
|-22.8%
|172
|-33
|$1,140
|$678,412,107
|-
|16
|26
|32
|Puzzle
|SPC
|$164,871
|+34.3%
|44
|+28
|$3,747
|$447,034
|-
|3
|27
|30
|McQueen
|BST
|$154,690
|-14.8%
|53
|+19
|$2,919
|$750,723
|-
|4
|28
|23
|Leave No Trace
|BST
|$141,551
|-47.7%
|123
|-46
|$1,151
|$5,527,383
|-
|7
|29
|26
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$136,000
|-29.5%
|170
|-30
|$800
|$213,290,445
|-
|12
|30
|38
|The Miseducation of Cameron Post
|FR
|$108,000
|+122.0%
|25
|+23
|$4,320
|$182,398
|-
|2
|31
|27
|Uncle Drew
|LG/S
|$86,000
|-55.2%
|118
|-84
|$729
|$42,053,246
|-
|7
|32
|40
|Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
|Greenwich
|$53,857
|+16.3%
|18
|+13
|$2,992
|$176,236
|-
|3
|33
|35
|Hereditary
|A24
|$41,000
|-38.4%
|54
|-17
|$759
|$43,982,273
|-
|10
|34
|25
|Unfriended: Dark Web
|BH Tilt
|$34,000
|-84.8%
|57
|-151
|$596
|$8,770,420
|$1
|4
|35
|N
|Madeline's Madeline
|Osci.
|$20,225
|-
|1
|-
|$20,225
|$20,225
|-
|1
|36
|45
|Dark Money
|PBS
|$19,205
|-27.6%
|16
|+1
|$1,200
|$135,391
|-
|5
|37
|N
|Skate Kitchen
|Magn.
|$17,000
|-
|1
|-
|$17,000
|$17,000
|-
|1
|38
|54
|Never Goin' Back
|A24
|$16,718
|+62.0%
|11
|+9
|$1,520
|$34,589
|-
|2
|39
|N
|Prayer Before Dawn
|A24
|$14,453
|-
|13
|-
|$1,112
|$14,453
|-
|1
|40
|60
|The Captain
|MBox
|$13,446
|+116.1%
|6
|+4
|$2,241
|$37,171
|-
|3
|41
|65
|American Animals
|Orch.
|$10,941
|+133.3%
|9
|+1
|$1,216
|$2,834,538
|-
|11
|42
|44
|Far from the Tree
|IFC
|$10,378
|-62.5%
|12
|-2
|$865
|$100,104
|-
|4
|43
|50
|Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti
|Cohen
|$10,197
|-25.9%
|6
|-
|$1,700
|$1,819,778
|-
|5
|44
|56
|The Catcher Was a Spy
|IFC
|$4,590
|-47.0%
|9
|-2
|$510
|$706,641
|-
|8
|45
|52
|Hearts Beat Loud
|G&S
|$3,026
|-77.2%
|14
|-19
|$216
|$2,366,370
|-
|10
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$144,873,248
|+4.3%
|42,755
|+1,267
|$3,388
|