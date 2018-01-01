Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 10-12, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Meg WB $44,500,000 - 4,118 - $10,806 $44,500,000 $130 1
2 1 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Par. $20,000,000 -43.4% 3,888 -507 $5,144 $161,967,284 $178 3
3 2 Disney's Christopher Robin BV $12,430,000 -49.4% 3,602 - $3,451 $50,019,317 - 2
4 N Slender Man SGem $11,325,000 - 2,358 - $4,803 $11,325,000 $10 1
5 N BlacKkKlansman Focus $10,799,000 - 1,512 - $7,142 $10,799,000 $15 1
6 3 The Spy Who Dumped Me LGF $6,600,000 -45.5% 3,111 - $2,122 $24,560,385 $40 2
7 4 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $5,820,000 -35.4% 2,812 -547 $2,070 $103,831,200 $75 4
8 5 The Equalizer 2 Sony $5,500,000 -37.2% 2,373 -352 $2,318 $89,645,928 $62 4
9 6 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $5,110,000 -36.2% 2,589 -573 $1,974 $146,887,391 $80 5
10 7 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $4,048,000 -36.4% 1,863 -370 $2,173 $203,518,344 - 6
11 9 Incredibles 2 BV $3,532,000 -29.1% 1,545 -257 $2,286 $589,874,600 - 9
12 N Dog Days (2018) LD $2,630,000 - 2,442 - $1,077 $3,670,972 - 1
13 8 The Darkest Minds Fox $2,100,000 -64.1% 3,127 - $672 $10,945,552 $34 2
14 11 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $1,965,000 -50.3% 1,237 -677 $1,589 $409,632,945 $170 8
15 10 Teen Titans Go! To The Movies WB $1,770,000 -62.9% 1,437 -1,751 $1,232 $25,546,544 $10 3
16 12 Eighth Grade A24 $1,625,000 -43.0% 1,084 - $1,499 $10,092,043 - 5
17 13 Death of a Nation QF $950,000 -59.7% 825 -180 $1,152 $4,483,941 - 2
18 15 Three Identical Strangers Neon $700,600 -30.5% 326 -79 $2,149 $9,686,192 - 7
19 14 Skyscraper Uni. $645,000 -71.3% 670 -853 $963 $66,153,875 $125 5
20 17 Sorry to Bother You Annapurna $425,000 -47.0% 204 -200 $2,083 $15,805,404 - 6
21 19 Won't You Be My Neighbor? Focus $360,000 -28.1% 229 -55 $1,572 $21,687,887 - 10
22 N The Island (2018) WGUSA $282,500 - 40 - $7,063 $282,500 - 1
23 16 The First Purge Uni. $280,000 -69.9% 293 -415 $956 $68,463,460 $13 6
24 18 Blindspotting LG/S $220,000 -66.9% 138 -385 $1,594 $3,778,033 - 4
25 24 Avengers: Infinity War BV $196,000 -22.8% 172 -33 $1,140 $678,412,107 - 16
26 32 Puzzle SPC $164,871 +34.3% 44 +28 $3,747 $447,034 - 3
27 30 McQueen BST $154,690 -14.8% 53 +19 $2,919 $750,723 - 4
28 23 Leave No Trace BST $141,551 -47.7% 123 -46 $1,151 $5,527,383 - 7
29 26 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $136,000 -29.5% 170 -30 $800 $213,290,445 - 12
30 38 The Miseducation of Cameron Post FR $108,000 +122.0% 25 +23 $4,320 $182,398 - 2
31 27 Uncle Drew LG/S $86,000 -55.2% 118 -84 $729 $42,053,246 - 7
32 40 Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Greenwich $53,857 +16.3% 18 +13 $2,992 $176,236 - 3
33 35 Hereditary A24 $41,000 -38.4% 54 -17 $759 $43,982,273 - 10
34 25 Unfriended: Dark Web BH Tilt $34,000 -84.8% 57 -151 $596 $8,770,420 $1 4
35 N Madeline's Madeline Osci. $20,225 - 1 - $20,225 $20,225 - 1
36 45 Dark Money PBS $19,205 -27.6% 16 +1 $1,200 $135,391 - 5
37 N Skate Kitchen Magn. $17,000 - 1 - $17,000 $17,000 - 1
38 54 Never Goin' Back A24 $16,718 +62.0% 11 +9 $1,520 $34,589 - 2
39 N Prayer Before Dawn A24 $14,453 - 13 - $1,112 $14,453 - 1
40 60 The Captain MBox $13,446 +116.1% 6 +4 $2,241 $37,171 - 3
41 65 American Animals Orch. $10,941 +133.3% 9 +1 $1,216 $2,834,538 - 11
42 44 Far from the Tree IFC $10,378 -62.5% 12 -2 $865 $100,104 - 4
43 50 Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti Cohen $10,197 -25.9% 6 - $1,700 $1,819,778 - 5
44 56 The Catcher Was a Spy IFC $4,590 -47.0% 9 -2 $510 $706,641 - 8
45 52 Hearts Beat Loud G&S $3,026 -77.2% 14 -19 $216 $2,366,370 - 10
TOTAL (45 MOVIES):$144,873,248+4.3%42,755+1,267$3,388 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


