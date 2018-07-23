|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Equalizer 2
|Sony
|$36,011,640
|-
|3,388
|-
|$10,629
|$36,011,640
|$62
|1
|2
|N
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|Uni.
|$34,952,180
|-
|3,317
|-
|$10,537
|$34,952,180
|$75
|1
|3
|1
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|$23,765,709
|-46.1%
|4,267
|-
|$5,570
|$91,704,977
|$80
|2
|4
|2
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|BV
|$16,507,156
|-43.3%
|3,778
|-428
|$4,369
|$165,005,448
|-
|3
|5
|4
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$11,895,063
|-26.9%
|3,164
|-541
|$3,760
|$557,710,503
|-
|6
|6
|3
|Skyscraper
|Uni.
|$11,360,030
|-54.4%
|3,822
|+40
|$2,972
|$47,149,150
|$125
|2
|7
|5
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$11,263,420
|-30.5%
|3,381
|-314
|$3,331
|$384,164,925
|$170
|5
|8
|6
|The First Purge
|Uni.
|$5,105,305
|-45.2%
|2,331
|-707
|$2,190
|$60,316,670
|$13
|3
|9
|N
|Unfriended: Dark Web
|BH Tilt
|$3,653,035
|-
|1,546
|-
|$2,363
|$3,653,035
|$1
|1
|10
|7
|Sorry to Bother You
|Annapurna
|$2,863,420
|-32.0%
|1,050
|+245
|$2,727
|$10,292,624
|-
|3
|11
|8
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado
|Sony
|$1,882,094
|-51.5%
|1,448
|-558
|$1,300
|$47,087,747
|$35
|4
|12
|10
|Ocean's 8
|WB
|$1,605,504
|-44.8%
|1,002
|-616
|$1,602
|$135,670,016
|$70
|7
|13
|9
|Uncle Drew
|LG/S
|$1,525,000
|-52.1%
|1,237
|-465
|$1,233
|$40,027,474
|-
|4
|14
|13
|Three Identical Strangers
|Neon
|$1,474,018
|+22.8%
|332
|+166
|$4,440
|$4,642,259
|-
|4
|15
|11
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Focus
|$1,359,090
|-30.2%
|730
|-138
|$1,862
|$18,462,117
|-
|7
|16
|14
|Leave No Trace
|BST
|$922,971
|-21.3%
|361
|+50
|$2,557
|$3,644,864
|-
|4
|17
|23
|Eighth Grade
|A24
|$824,173
|+212.4%
|33
|+29
|$24,975
|$1,226,974
|-
|2
|18
|12
|Tag
|WB (NL)
|$701,235
|-45.7%
|581
|-401
|$1,207
|$52,844,018
|$28
|6
|19
|15
|Deadpool 2
|Fox
|$476,139
|-39.5%
|373
|-215
|$1,277
|$317,123,579
|$110
|10
|20
|16
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$425,466
|-31.5%
|294
|-81
|$1,447
|$676,858,988
|-
|13
|21
|N
|Blindspotting
|LG/S
|$332,500
|-
|14
|-
|$23,750
|$332,500
|-
|1
|22
|31
|Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot
|Amazon
|$265,360
|+218.4%
|62
|+58
|$4,280
|$380,385
|-
|2
|23
|20
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$244,339
|-40.1%
|208
|-107
|$1,175
|$212,418,646
|-
|9
|24
|19
|Hereditary
|A24
|$239,163
|-44.3%
|201
|-104
|$1,190
|$43,461,159
|-
|7
|25
|18
|Sanju
|FIP
|$223,338
|-56.6%
|112
|-111
|$1,994
|$7,634,206
|-
|4
|26
|22
|RBG
|Magn.
|$184,184
|-30.2%
|118
|-34
|$1,561
|$13,132,071
|-
|12
|27
|21
|Book Club
|Par.
|$170,587
|-40.5%
|241
|-70
|$708
|$68,183,771
|-
|10
|28
|37
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$125,048
|+128.5%
|114
|+53
|$1,097
|$99,278,002
|$120
|15
|29
|17
|Whitney
|RAtt.
|$124,003
|-77.3%
|117
|-291
|$1,060
|$2,800,739
|-
|3
|30
|30
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$101,402
|+21.5%
|108
|-24
|$939
|$187,771,561
|$17
|16
|31
|N
|McQueen
|BST
|$98,873
|-
|4
|-
|$24,718
|$98,873
|-
|1
|32
|29
|The Cakemaker
|Strand
|$81,967
|-8.2%
|34
|+11
|$2,411
|$362,232
|-
|4
|33
|26
|Soorma
|Sony
|$78,483
|-53.4%
|50
|-
|$1,570
|$329,930
|-
|2
|34
|25
|Adrift
|STX
|$74,912
|-58.6%
|131
|-54
|$572
|$31,345,663
|$35
|8
|35
|27
|Yellow Submarine (2018 re-release)
|Abr.
|$67,896
|-52.6%
|71
|-16
|$956
|$689,199
|-
|3
|36
|28
|Hearts Beat Loud
|G&S
|$60,306
|-53.6%
|89
|-41
|$678
|$2,254,845
|-
|7
|37
|32
|Life of the Party
|WB (NL)
|$54,156
|-29.2%
|111
|-30
|$488
|$52,768,872
|-
|11
|38
|24
|Superfly
|Col.
|$50,397
|-74.8%
|85
|-100
|$593
|$20,480,302
|$16
|6
|39
|N
|Generation Wealth
|Magn.
|$35,834
|-
|4
|-
|$8,959
|$35,834
|-
|1
|40
|40
|Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti
|Cohen
|$34,184
|-5.0%
|14
|+8
|$2,442
|$97,649
|-
|2
|41
|41
|The King (2018)
|Osci.
|$33,250
|+0.8%
|41
|+23
|$811
|$162,589
|-
|5
|42
|33
|Boundaries
|SPC
|$32,463
|-56.6%
|51
|-94
|$637
|$635,214
|-
|5
|43
|34
|American Animals
|Orch.
|$31,120
|-55.9%
|40
|-41
|$778
|$2,779,520
|-
|8
|44
|36
|The Catcher Was a Spy
|IFC
|$29,498
|-46.4%
|34
|-13
|$868
|$639,791
|-
|5
|45
|N
|Running for Grace
|Blue Fox
|$27,042
|-
|3
|-
|$9,014
|$27,042
|-
|1
|46
|39
|Show Dogs
|Global Road
|$25,936
|-38.8%
|83
|-37
|$312
|$17,716,240
|-
|10
|47
|48
|Black Panther
|BV
|$25,445
|+83.6%
|154
|+126
|$165
|$699,932,307
|-
|23
|48
|N
|Holy Hell (2018)
|Indic.
|$21,504
|-
|4
|-
|$5,376
|$21,504
|-
|1
|49
|N
|Far from the Tree
|IFC
|$19,885
|-
|2
|-
|$9,943
|$19,885
|-
|1
|50
|73
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$15,197
|+582.7%
|95
|+87
|$160
|$174,328,701
|$84
|31
|51
|42
|First Reformed
|A24
|$12,637
|-60.2%
|15
|-24
|$842
|$3,422,670
|-
|10
|52
|N
|Wanda (2018 re-release)
|Jan.
|$10,679
|-
|1
|-
|$10,679
|$10,679
|-
|1
|53
|N
|The Third Murder
|FM
|$10,670
|-
|2
|-
|$5,335
|$10,670
|-
|1
|54
|59
|1945
|Men.
|$9,720
|+73.2%
|7
|+3
|$1,389
|$781,105
|-
|38
|55
|44
|Damsel
|Magn.
|$9,398
|-56.3%
|18
|-14
|$522
|$282,841
|-
|5
|56
|56
|The Rider
|SPC
|$9,207
|+25.6%
|16
|-1
|$575
|$2,350,459
|-
|15
|57
|47
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$7,739
|-44.2%
|12
|-12
|$645
|$31,965,444
|-
|18
|58
|49
|Under the Tree
|Magn.
|$6,302
|-53.0%
|7
|-2
|$900
|$47,440
|-
|3
|59
|58
|The Seagull
|SPC
|$5,959
|-10.0%
|16
|+2
|$372
|$1,241,936
|-
|11
|60
|46
|Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
|MUBI
|$4,581
|-70.9%
|2
|-1
|$2,291
|$50,298
|-
|3
|61
|51
|Poor Boy
|Indic.
|$4,025
|-63.1%
|5
|+1
|$805
|$18,713
|-
|2
|62
|-
|The Accidental Detective 2: In Action
|CJ
|$3,543
|-
|1
|-
|$3,543
|$174,742
|-
|5
|63
|67
|Bag of Marbles
|Gaum.
|$3,279
|-0.1%
|3
|-
|$1,093
|$409,862
|-
|18
|64
|61
|Woman Walks Ahead
|A24
|$2,919
|-38.0%
|3
|-1
|$973
|$34,546
|-
|4
|65
|70
|The Guardians
|MBox
|$2,834
|-3.9%
|5
|-
|$567
|$161,264
|-
|12
|66
|72
|The Gospel According to André
|Magn.
|$2,662
|+12.7%
|4
|-3
|$666
|$388,163
|-
|9
|67
|95
|Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
|Magn.
|$2,446
|+702.0%
|4
|-
|$612
|$164,526
|-
|11
|68
|69
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$2,445
|-18.2%
|3
|-1
|$815
|$8,040,993
|-
|20
|69
|-
|The Desert Bride
|Strand
|$1,973
|-
|1
|-
|$1,973
|$23,088
|-
|12
|70
|-
|Mrs. Hyde
|Cartilage
|$1,945
|-
|1
|-
|$1,945
|$16,886
|-
|12
|71
|78
|En el Septimo Dia (On the Seventh Day)
|CGld
|$1,527
|-11.3%
|3
|-3
|$509
|$60,337
|-
|7
|72
|55
|Milford Graves Full Mantis
|CGld
|$1,500
|-79.7%
|1
|-
|$1,500
|$13,305
|-
|2
|73
|57
|Eating Animals
|IFC
|$1,224
|-82.6%
|7
|-8
|$175
|$128,356
|-
|6
|74
|81
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$1,198
|-26.5%
|2
|-1
|$599
|$17,394,093
|-
|16
|75
|-
|Jet Trash
|Indic.
|$988
|-
|1
|-
|$988
|$21,689
|-
|12
|76
|71
|Let the Sunshine In
|IFC
|$578
|-77.7%
|2
|-1
|$289
|$864,565
|-
|13
|78
|-
|The Happys
|Indic.
|$350
|-
|1
|-
|$350
|$21,021
|-
|16
|77
|92
|The Day After
|CGld
|$350
|-26.8%
|1
|-5
|$350
|$23,941
|-
|11
|79
|93
|Wastelander
|Indic.
|$333
|-23.1%
|1
|-
|$333
|$69,072
|-
|19
|80
|86
|Claire's Camera
|CGld
|$284
|-61.6%
|1
|-
|$284
|$83,418
|-
|20
|81
|89
|Bye Bye Germany
|FM
|$215
|-64.0%
|1
|-1
|$215
|$62,581
|-
|15
|TOTAL (81 MOVIES):
|$171,604,430
|+3.6%
|38,977
|+3,189
|$4,403
|