July 20-22, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Equalizer 2 Sony $36,011,640 - 3,388 - $10,629 $36,011,640 $62 1
2 N Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Uni. $34,952,180 - 3,317 - $10,537 $34,952,180 $75 1
3 1 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Sony $23,765,709 -46.1% 4,267 - $5,570 $91,704,977 $80 2
4 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp BV $16,507,156 -43.3% 3,778 -428 $4,369 $165,005,448 - 3
5 4 Incredibles 2 BV $11,895,063 -26.9% 3,164 -541 $3,760 $557,710,503 - 6
6 3 Skyscraper Uni. $11,360,030 -54.4% 3,822 +40 $2,972 $47,149,150 $125 2
7 5 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $11,263,420 -30.5% 3,381 -314 $3,331 $384,164,925 $170 5
8 6 The First Purge Uni. $5,105,305 -45.2% 2,331 -707 $2,190 $60,316,670 $13 3
9 N Unfriended: Dark Web BH Tilt $3,653,035 - 1,546 - $2,363 $3,653,035 $1 1
10 7 Sorry to Bother You Annapurna $2,863,420 -32.0% 1,050 +245 $2,727 $10,292,624 - 3
11 8 Sicario: Day of the Soldado Sony $1,882,094 -51.5% 1,448 -558 $1,300 $47,087,747 $35 4
12 10 Ocean's 8 WB $1,605,504 -44.8% 1,002 -616 $1,602 $135,670,016 $70 7
13 9 Uncle Drew LG/S $1,525,000 -52.1% 1,237 -465 $1,233 $40,027,474 - 4
14 13 Three Identical Strangers Neon $1,474,018 +22.8% 332 +166 $4,440 $4,642,259 - 4
15 11 Won't You Be My Neighbor? Focus $1,359,090 -30.2% 730 -138 $1,862 $18,462,117 - 7
16 14 Leave No Trace BST $922,971 -21.3% 361 +50 $2,557 $3,644,864 - 4
17 23 Eighth Grade A24 $824,173 +212.4% 33 +29 $24,975 $1,226,974 - 2
18 12 Tag WB (NL) $701,235 -45.7% 581 -401 $1,207 $52,844,018 $28 6
19 15 Deadpool 2 Fox $476,139 -39.5% 373 -215 $1,277 $317,123,579 $110 10
20 16 Avengers: Infinity War BV $425,466 -31.5% 294 -81 $1,447 $676,858,988 - 13
21 N Blindspotting LG/S $332,500 - 14 - $23,750 $332,500 - 1
22 31 Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot Amazon $265,360 +218.4% 62 +58 $4,280 $380,385 - 2
23 20 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $244,339 -40.1% 208 -107 $1,175 $212,418,646 - 9
24 19 Hereditary A24 $239,163 -44.3% 201 -104 $1,190 $43,461,159 - 7
25 18 Sanju FIP $223,338 -56.6% 112 -111 $1,994 $7,634,206 - 4
26 22 RBG Magn. $184,184 -30.2% 118 -34 $1,561 $13,132,071 - 12
27 21 Book Club Par. $170,587 -40.5% 241 -70 $708 $68,183,771 - 10
28 37 Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $125,048 +128.5% 114 +53 $1,097 $99,278,002 $120 15
29 17 Whitney RAtt. $124,003 -77.3% 117 -291 $1,060 $2,800,739 - 3
30 30 A Quiet Place Par. $101,402 +21.5% 108 -24 $939 $187,771,561 $17 16
31 N McQueen BST $98,873 - 4 - $24,718 $98,873 - 1
32 29 The Cakemaker Strand $81,967 -8.2% 34 +11 $2,411 $362,232 - 4
33 26 Soorma Sony $78,483 -53.4% 50 - $1,570 $329,930 - 2
34 25 Adrift STX $74,912 -58.6% 131 -54 $572 $31,345,663 $35 8
35 27 Yellow Submarine (2018 re-release) Abr. $67,896 -52.6% 71 -16 $956 $689,199 - 3
36 28 Hearts Beat Loud G&S $60,306 -53.6% 89 -41 $678 $2,254,845 - 7
37 32 Life of the Party WB (NL) $54,156 -29.2% 111 -30 $488 $52,768,872 - 11
38 24 Superfly Col. $50,397 -74.8% 85 -100 $593 $20,480,302 $16 6
39 N Generation Wealth Magn. $35,834 - 4 - $8,959 $35,834 - 1
40 40 Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti Cohen $34,184 -5.0% 14 +8 $2,442 $97,649 - 2
41 41 The King (2018) Osci. $33,250 +0.8% 41 +23 $811 $162,589 - 5
42 33 Boundaries SPC $32,463 -56.6% 51 -94 $637 $635,214 - 5
43 34 American Animals Orch. $31,120 -55.9% 40 -41 $778 $2,779,520 - 8
44 36 The Catcher Was a Spy IFC $29,498 -46.4% 34 -13 $868 $639,791 - 5
45 N Running for Grace Blue Fox $27,042 - 3 - $9,014 $27,042 - 1
46 39 Show Dogs Global Road $25,936 -38.8% 83 -37 $312 $17,716,240 - 10
47 48 Black Panther BV $25,445 +83.6% 154 +126 $165 $699,932,307 - 23
48 N Holy Hell (2018) Indic. $21,504 - 4 - $5,376 $21,504 - 1
49 N Far from the Tree IFC $19,885 - 2 - $9,943 $19,885 - 1
50 73 The Greatest Showman Fox $15,197 +582.7% 95 +87 $160 $174,328,701 $84 31
51 42 First Reformed A24 $12,637 -60.2% 15 -24 $842 $3,422,670 - 10
52 N Wanda (2018 re-release) Jan. $10,679 - 1 - $10,679 $10,679 - 1
53 N The Third Murder FM $10,670 - 2 - $5,335 $10,670 - 1
54 59 1945 Men. $9,720 +73.2% 7 +3 $1,389 $781,105 - 38
55 44 Damsel Magn. $9,398 -56.3% 18 -14 $522 $282,841 - 5
56 56 The Rider SPC $9,207 +25.6% 16 -1 $575 $2,350,459 - 15
57 47 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $7,739 -44.2% 12 -12 $645 $31,965,444 - 18
58 49 Under the Tree Magn. $6,302 -53.0% 7 -2 $900 $47,440 - 3
59 58 The Seagull SPC $5,959 -10.0% 16 +2 $372 $1,241,936 - 11
60 46 Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda MUBI $4,581 -70.9% 2 -1 $2,291 $50,298 - 3
61 51 Poor Boy Indic. $4,025 -63.1% 5 +1 $805 $18,713 - 2
62 - The Accidental Detective 2: In Action CJ $3,543 - 1 - $3,543 $174,742 - 5
63 67 Bag of Marbles Gaum. $3,279 -0.1% 3 - $1,093 $409,862 - 18
64 61 Woman Walks Ahead A24 $2,919 -38.0% 3 -1 $973 $34,546 - 4
65 70 The Guardians MBox $2,834 -3.9% 5 - $567 $161,264 - 12
66 72 The Gospel According to André Magn. $2,662 +12.7% 4 -3 $666 $388,163 - 9
67 95 Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat Magn. $2,446 +702.0% 4 - $612 $164,526 - 11
68 69 The Death of Stalin IFC $2,445 -18.2% 3 -1 $815 $8,040,993 - 20
69 - The Desert Bride Strand $1,973 - 1 - $1,973 $23,088 - 12
70 - Mrs. Hyde Cartilage $1,945 - 1 - $1,945 $16,886 - 12
71 78 En el Septimo Dia (On the Seventh Day) CGld $1,527 -11.3% 3 -3 $509 $60,337 - 7
72 55 Milford Graves Full Mantis CGld $1,500 -79.7% 1 - $1,500 $13,305 - 2
73 57 Eating Animals IFC $1,224 -82.6% 7 -8 $175 $128,356 - 6
74 81 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $1,198 -26.5% 2 -1 $599 $17,394,093 - 16
75 - Jet Trash Indic. $988 - 1 - $988 $21,689 - 12
76 71 Let the Sunshine In IFC $578 -77.7% 2 -1 $289 $864,565 - 13
78 - The Happys Indic. $350 - 1 - $350 $21,021 - 16
77 92 The Day After CGld $350 -26.8% 1 -5 $350 $23,941 - 11
79 93 Wastelander Indic. $333 -23.1% 1 - $333 $69,072 - 19
80 86 Claire's Camera CGld $284 -61.6% 1 - $284 $83,418 - 20
81 89 Bye Bye Germany FM $215 -64.0% 1 -1 $215 $62,581 - 15
TOTAL (81 MOVIES):$171,604,430+3.6%38,977+3,189$4,403 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


