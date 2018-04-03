Adjuster:

March 2-4, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Black Panther BV $65,705,000 -41.2% 4,084 +64 $16,088 $501,105,037 - 3
2 N Red Sparrow Fox $17,000,000 - 3,056 - $5,563 $17,000,000 $69 1
3 N Death Wish (2018) MGM $13,025,000 - 2,847 - $4,575 $13,025,000 $30 1
4 2 Game Night WB $10,710,000 -37.0% 3,502 +14 $3,058 $33,537,766 $37 2
5 3 Peter Rabbit Sony $10,000,000 -21.6% 3,607 -100 $2,772 $84,060,376 $50 4
6 4 Annihilation Par. $5,650,000 -49.0% 2,112 +100 $2,675 $20,636,742 $40 2
7 6 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $4,500,000 -20.4% 2,313 -206 $1,946 $393,201,353 $90 11
8 5 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $3,310,000 -53.7% 2,614 -651 $1,266 $95,599,460 $55 4
9 8 The Greatest Showman Fox $2,675,000 -21.6% 1,407 -194 $1,901 $164,616,443 $84 11
10 9 Every Day (2018) Orion $1,560,029 -48.3% 1,669 +2 $935 $5,260,833 $4.9 2
11 7 The 15:17 to Paris WB $1,455,000 -59.3% 1,803 -949 $807 $35,003,216 $30 4
12 13 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,400,000 +18.6% 832 +111 $1,683 $57,393,976 - 14
13 11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $1,230,000 -2.0% 770 +79 $1,597 $52,000,189 - 17
14 21 Call Me by Your Name SPC $919,926 +75.8% 914 +239 $1,006 $17,045,988 - 15
15 12 The Post Fox $915,000 -26.3% 671 -124 $1,364 $80,369,969 $50 11
16 14 Phantom Thread Focus $590,000 -40.6% 715 +64 $825 $20,127,164 - 10
17 18 Darkest Hour Focus $570,000 -23.6% 913 +118 $624 $55,421,217 - 15
18 20 I, Tonya Neon $561,061 -3.7% 511 +88 $1,098 $28,950,153 - 13
19 19 Lady Bird A24 $532,204 -20.5% 710 +109 $750 $48,285,330 - 18
20 17 Winchester LGF $525,000 -43.5% 576 -276 $911 $24,553,838 - 5
21 10 Early Man LGF $485,000 -72.7% 897 -1,597 $541 $7,737,449 - 3
22 16 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $450,000 -53.3% 543 -409 $829 $57,074,211 $62 6
23 22 The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018 Shrts. $400,000 -18.1% 271 +39 $1,476 $3,266,529 - 4
24 23 Coco BV $335,000 -28.6% 235 -31 $1,426 $208,487,719 - 15
25 24 Operation Red Sea WGUSA $325,000 -25.5% 55 +10 $5,909 $969,208 - 2
26 15 Samson PFR $304,000 -68.7% 434 -706 $700 $4,436,089 - 3
27 28 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $254,000 -28.0% 221 -71 $1,149 $619,117,636 - 12
28 25 Den of Thieves STX $210,000 -47.0% 269 -88 $781 $44,680,327 - 7
29 29 Hostiles ENTMP $166,000 -52.6% 251 -165 $661 $29,472,339 - 11
30 37 A Fantastic Woman SPC $150,193 -5.1% 89 +11 $1,688 $806,746 - 5
31 42 The Party (2017) RAtt. $140,915 +40.3% 92 +62 $1,532 $330,479 - 3
32 38 Thor: Ragnarok BV $124,000 -9.7% 110 -21 $1,127 $314,971,245 $180 18
33 31 La Boda de Valentina PNT $95,000 -58.4% 95 -46 $1,000 $2,675,608 - 4
34 36 Forever My Girl RAtt. $90,601 -44.3% 145 -73 $625 $16,174,498 $3.5 7
35 35 Wonder LGF $90,000 -46.5% 150 -8 $600 $132,090,170 - 16
36 39 Molly's Game STX $80,000 -36.2% 91 -13 $879 $28,744,803 - 10
37 40 The Commuter LGF $75,000 -33.8% 112 -26 $670 $36,241,300 - 8
38 44 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $70,000 -22.4% 113 -22 $619 $104,879,310 $45 11
39 50 Loveless (2018) SPC $60,583 +0.5% 25 +13 $2,423 $220,691 - 3
40 46 The Insult Cohen $55,592 -27.1% 47 -4 $1,183 $858,795 - 8
41 58 Nostalgia BST $40,626 +143.3% 140 +124 $290 $84,861 - 3
42 N Foxtrot SPC $36,786 - 4 - $9,197 $36,786 - 1
43 43 Monster Hunt 2 LGF $32,000 -67.9% 20 -35 $1,600 $681,148 - 3
44 47 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $30,025 -60.0% 53 -49 $567 $772,557 - 10
45 52 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $17,533 -32.8% 12 +9 $1,461 $58,277 - 2
46 N Death House Hann. $10,295 - 1 - $10,295 $10,295 - 1
47 55 Double Lover Cohen $3,586 -83.2% 3 -19 $1,195 $155,084 - 3
48 - BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $2,480 - 1 -2 $2,480 $118,384 - 20
49 74 Golden Exits VE $2,200 -50.1% 3 - $733 $41,888 - 4
50 - Thelma Orch. $778 - 1 - $778 $147,112 - 17
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$146,970,413-24.1%40,109-606$3,664 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


