|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Black Panther
|BV
|$65,705,000
|-41.2%
|4,084
|+64
|$16,088
|$501,105,037
|-
|3
|2
|N
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$17,000,000
|-
|3,056
|-
|$5,563
|$17,000,000
|$69
|1
|3
|N
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$13,025,000
|-
|2,847
|-
|$4,575
|$13,025,000
|$30
|1
|4
|2
|Game Night
|WB
|$10,710,000
|-37.0%
|3,502
|+14
|$3,058
|$33,537,766
|$37
|2
|5
|3
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$10,000,000
|-21.6%
|3,607
|-100
|$2,772
|$84,060,376
|$50
|4
|6
|4
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$5,650,000
|-49.0%
|2,112
|+100
|$2,675
|$20,636,742
|$40
|2
|7
|6
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$4,500,000
|-20.4%
|2,313
|-206
|$1,946
|$393,201,353
|$90
|11
|8
|5
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$3,310,000
|-53.7%
|2,614
|-651
|$1,266
|$95,599,460
|$55
|4
|9
|8
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$2,675,000
|-21.6%
|1,407
|-194
|$1,901
|$164,616,443
|$84
|11
|10
|9
|Every Day (2018)
|Orion
|$1,560,029
|-48.3%
|1,669
|+2
|$935
|$5,260,833
|$4.9
|2
|11
|7
|The 15:17 to Paris
|WB
|$1,455,000
|-59.3%
|1,803
|-949
|$807
|$35,003,216
|$30
|4
|12
|13
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,400,000
|+18.6%
|832
|+111
|$1,683
|$57,393,976
|-
|14
|13
|11
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,230,000
|-2.0%
|770
|+79
|$1,597
|$52,000,189
|-
|17
|14
|21
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$919,926
|+75.8%
|914
|+239
|$1,006
|$17,045,988
|-
|15
|15
|12
|The Post
|Fox
|$915,000
|-26.3%
|671
|-124
|$1,364
|$80,369,969
|$50
|11
|16
|14
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$590,000
|-40.6%
|715
|+64
|$825
|$20,127,164
|-
|10
|17
|18
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$570,000
|-23.6%
|913
|+118
|$624
|$55,421,217
|-
|15
|18
|20
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$561,061
|-3.7%
|511
|+88
|$1,098
|$28,950,153
|-
|13
|19
|19
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$532,204
|-20.5%
|710
|+109
|$750
|$48,285,330
|-
|18
|20
|17
|Winchester
|LGF
|$525,000
|-43.5%
|576
|-276
|$911
|$24,553,838
|-
|5
|21
|10
|Early Man
|LGF
|$485,000
|-72.7%
|897
|-1,597
|$541
|$7,737,449
|-
|3
|22
|16
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$450,000
|-53.3%
|543
|-409
|$829
|$57,074,211
|$62
|6
|23
|22
|The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018
|Shrts.
|$400,000
|-18.1%
|271
|+39
|$1,476
|$3,266,529
|-
|4
|24
|23
|Coco
|BV
|$335,000
|-28.6%
|235
|-31
|$1,426
|$208,487,719
|-
|15
|25
|24
|Operation Red Sea
|WGUSA
|$325,000
|-25.5%
|55
|+10
|$5,909
|$969,208
|-
|2
|26
|15
|Samson
|PFR
|$304,000
|-68.7%
|434
|-706
|$700
|$4,436,089
|-
|3
|27
|28
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$254,000
|-28.0%
|221
|-71
|$1,149
|$619,117,636
|-
|12
|28
|25
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$210,000
|-47.0%
|269
|-88
|$781
|$44,680,327
|-
|7
|29
|29
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$166,000
|-52.6%
|251
|-165
|$661
|$29,472,339
|-
|11
|30
|37
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$150,193
|-5.1%
|89
|+11
|$1,688
|$806,746
|-
|5
|31
|42
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$140,915
|+40.3%
|92
|+62
|$1,532
|$330,479
|-
|3
|32
|38
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$124,000
|-9.7%
|110
|-21
|$1,127
|$314,971,245
|$180
|18
|33
|31
|La Boda de Valentina
|PNT
|$95,000
|-58.4%
|95
|-46
|$1,000
|$2,675,608
|-
|4
|34
|36
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$90,601
|-44.3%
|145
|-73
|$625
|$16,174,498
|$3.5
|7
|35
|35
|Wonder
|LGF
|$90,000
|-46.5%
|150
|-8
|$600
|$132,090,170
|-
|16
|36
|39
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$80,000
|-36.2%
|91
|-13
|$879
|$28,744,803
|-
|10
|37
|40
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$75,000
|-33.8%
|112
|-26
|$670
|$36,241,300
|-
|8
|38
|44
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$70,000
|-22.4%
|113
|-22
|$619
|$104,879,310
|$45
|11
|39
|50
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$60,583
|+0.5%
|25
|+13
|$2,423
|$220,691
|-
|3
|40
|46
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$55,592
|-27.1%
|47
|-4
|$1,183
|$858,795
|-
|8
|41
|58
|Nostalgia
|BST
|$40,626
|+143.3%
|140
|+124
|$290
|$84,861
|-
|3
|42
|N
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$36,786
|-
|4
|-
|$9,197
|$36,786
|-
|1
|43
|43
|Monster Hunt 2
|LGF
|$32,000
|-67.9%
|20
|-35
|$1,600
|$681,148
|-
|3
|44
|47
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$30,025
|-60.0%
|53
|-49
|$567
|$772,557
|-
|10
|45
|52
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$17,533
|-32.8%
|12
|+9
|$1,461
|$58,277
|-
|2
|46
|N
|Death House
|Hann.
|$10,295
|-
|1
|-
|$10,295
|$10,295
|-
|1
|47
|55
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$3,586
|-83.2%
|3
|-19
|$1,195
|$155,084
|-
|3
|48
|-
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$2,480
|-
|1
|-2
|$2,480
|$118,384
|-
|20
|49
|74
|Golden Exits
|VE
|$2,200
|-50.1%
|3
|-
|$733
|$41,888
|-
|4
|50
|-
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$778
|-
|1
|-
|$778
|$147,112
|-
|17
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$146,970,413
|-24.1%
|40,109
|-606
|$3,664
|