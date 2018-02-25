|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Black Panther
|BV
|$108,046,000
|-46.5%
|4,020
|-
|$26,877
|$400,000,422
|-
|2
|2
|N
|Game Night
|WB
|$16,600,000
|-
|3,488
|-
|$4,759
|$16,600,000
|$37
|1
|3
|2
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$12,545,000
|-28.3%
|3,707
|-18
|$3,384
|$71,290,702
|$50
|3
|4
|N
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$11,000,000
|-
|2,012
|-
|$5,467
|$11,000,000
|$40
|1
|5
|3
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$6,915,000
|-60.0%
|3,265
|-503
|$2,118
|$89,560,780
|$55
|3
|6
|4
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$5,650,000
|-28.8%
|2,519
|-281
|$2,243
|$387,284,215
|$90
|10
|7
|5
|The 15:17 to Paris
|WB
|$3,600,000
|-52.5%
|2,752
|-290
|$1,308
|$32,257,752
|$30
|3
|8
|6
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$3,400,000
|-32.5%
|1,601
|-335
|$2,124
|$160,766,870
|$84
|10
|9
|N
|Every Day (2018)
|Orion
|$3,103,996
|-
|1,667
|-
|$1,862
|$3,103,996
|$4.9
|1
|10
|7
|Early Man
|LGF
|$1,700,000
|-46.7%
|2,494
|-
|$682
|$6,779,422
|-
|2
|11
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,225,000
|-19.1%
|691
|-89
|$1,773
|$50,129,579
|-
|16
|12
|10
|The Post
|Fox
|$1,200,000
|-39.7%
|795
|-255
|$1,509
|$78,848,001
|$50
|10
|13
|12
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,115,000
|-32.9%
|721
|-236
|$1,546
|$55,300,844
|-
|13
|14
|9
|Winchester
|LGF
|$975,000
|-55.8%
|852
|-627
|$1,144
|$23,780,774
|-
|4
|15
|11
|Samson
|PFR
|$950,000
|-51.1%
|1,140
|-109
|$833
|$3,723,496
|-
|2
|16
|8
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$950,000
|-63.5%
|952
|-940
|$998
|$56,316,604
|$62
|5
|17
|16
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$775,000
|-16.4%
|795
|+193
|$975
|$54,492,842
|-
|14
|18
|23
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$645,320
|+3.5%
|601
|+194
|$1,074
|$47,277,450
|-
|17
|19
|19
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$595,000
|-17.2%
|651
|+296
|$914
|$18,748,094
|-
|9
|20
|17
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$580,640
|-36.0%
|423
|-79
|$1,373
|$28,094,413
|-
|12
|21
|26
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$552,141
|+8.7%
|675
|+343
|$818
|$15,793,051
|-
|14
|22
|N
|Operation Red Sea
|WGUSA
|$510,000
|-
|45
|-
|$11,333
|$510,000
|-
|1
|23
|21
|Coco
|BV
|$493,000
|-28.5%
|266
|-119
|$1,853
|$208,056,010
|-
|14
|24
|22
|The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018
|Shrts.
|$450,000
|-33.9%
|230
|-42
|$1,957
|$2,596,280
|-
|3
|25
|20
|Detective Chinatown 2
|WB
|$390,000
|-44.6%
|111
|-4
|$3,514
|$1,545,578
|-
|2
|26
|18
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$376,000
|-55.1%
|416
|-351
|$904
|$29,158,821
|-
|10
|27
|15
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$370,000
|-60.4%
|357
|-373
|$1,036
|$44,280,555
|-
|6
|28
|24
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$335,000
|-45.8%
|292
|-59
|$1,147
|$618,710,718
|-
|11
|29
|25
|La Boda de Valentina
|PNT
|$230,000
|-56.8%
|141
|-190
|$1,631
|$2,509,634
|-
|3
|30
|27
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$172,705
|-59.2%
|218
|-183
|$792
|$16,034,173
|$3.5
|6
|31
|33
|Wonder
|LGF
|$165,000
|-17.7%
|158
|-35
|$1,044
|$131,943,732
|-
|15
|32
|41
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$162,336
|+72.2%
|78
|+49
|$2,081
|$589,415
|-
|4
|33
|34
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$141,000
|-27.9%
|131
|-18
|$1,076
|$314,816,002
|$180
|17
|34
|32
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$130,000
|-35.6%
|104
|-66
|$1,250
|$28,600,089
|-
|9
|35
|29
|Pad Man
|Sony
|$115,000
|-67.0%
|95
|-57
|$1,211
|$1,614,145
|-
|3
|36
|39
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$113,000
|-1.6%
|138
|-10
|$819
|$36,114,650
|-
|7
|37
|46
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$100,715
|+169.3%
|30
|+27
|$3,357
|$154,186
|-
|2
|38
|30
|Monster Hunt 2
|LGF
|$98,000
|-71.3%
|55
|-14
|$1,782
|$609,499
|-
|2
|39
|36
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$85,000
|-39.0%
|135
|-22
|$630
|$104,778,485
|$45
|10
|40
|38
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$76,611
|-33.9%
|102
|-5
|$751
|$702,483
|-
|9
|41
|42
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$76,160
|-9.7%
|50
|+7
|$1,523
|$762,061
|-
|7
|42
|35
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$75,000
|-49.9%
|110
|-59
|$682
|$67,323,555
|$10
|8
|43
|49
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$65,457
|+116.6%
|12
|+9
|$5,455
|$131,969
|-
|2
|44
|N
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$28,599
|-
|3
|-
|$9,533
|$28,599
|-
|1
|45
|43
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$21,369
|-66.1%
|22
|-28
|$971
|$139,869
|-
|2
|46
|53
|Nostalgia
|BST
|$15,510
|-2.8%
|16
|+13
|$969
|$35,248
|-
|2
|47
|70
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$15,118
|+275.7%
|16
|+3
|$945
|$873,161
|-
|21
|48
|N
|The Cured
|IFC
|$5,332
|-
|3
|-
|$1,777
|$5,332
|-
|1
|49
|N
|November (2018)
|Osci.
|$4,300
|-
|1
|-
|$4,300
|$4,300
|-
|1
|50
|59
|Golden Exits
|VE
|$4,100
|-51.3%
|3
|-8
|$1,367
|$37,488
|-
|3
|51
|60
|Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
|VE
|$1,350
|-83.5%
|5
|-11
|$270
|$489,886
|-
|4
|TOTAL (51 MOVIES):
|$186,948,759
|-34.6%
|39,164
|+817
|$4,773
