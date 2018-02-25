Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


February 23-25, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Black Panther BV $108,046,000 -46.5% 4,020 - $26,877 $400,000,422 - 2
2 N Game Night WB $16,600,000 - 3,488 - $4,759 $16,600,000 $37 1
3 2 Peter Rabbit Sony $12,545,000 -28.3% 3,707 -18 $3,384 $71,290,702 $50 3
4 N Annihilation Par. $11,000,000 - 2,012 - $5,467 $11,000,000 $40 1
5 3 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $6,915,000 -60.0% 3,265 -503 $2,118 $89,560,780 $55 3
6 4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $5,650,000 -28.8% 2,519 -281 $2,243 $387,284,215 $90 10
7 5 The 15:17 to Paris WB $3,600,000 -52.5% 2,752 -290 $1,308 $32,257,752 $30 3
8 6 The Greatest Showman Fox $3,400,000 -32.5% 1,601 -335 $2,124 $160,766,870 $84 10
9 N Every Day (2018) Orion $3,103,996 - 1,667 - $1,862 $3,103,996 $4.9 1
10 7 Early Man LGF $1,700,000 -46.7% 2,494 - $682 $6,779,422 - 2
11 13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $1,225,000 -19.1% 691 -89 $1,773 $50,129,579 - 16
12 10 The Post Fox $1,200,000 -39.7% 795 -255 $1,509 $78,848,001 $50 10
13 12 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,115,000 -32.9% 721 -236 $1,546 $55,300,844 - 13
14 9 Winchester LGF $975,000 -55.8% 852 -627 $1,144 $23,780,774 - 4
15 11 Samson PFR $950,000 -51.1% 1,140 -109 $833 $3,723,496 - 2
16 8 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $950,000 -63.5% 952 -940 $998 $56,316,604 $62 5
17 16 Darkest Hour Focus $775,000 -16.4% 795 +193 $975 $54,492,842 - 14
18 23 Lady Bird A24 $645,320 +3.5% 601 +194 $1,074 $47,277,450 - 17
19 19 Phantom Thread Focus $595,000 -17.2% 651 +296 $914 $18,748,094 - 9
20 17 I, Tonya Neon $580,640 -36.0% 423 -79 $1,373 $28,094,413 - 12
21 26 Call Me by Your Name SPC $552,141 +8.7% 675 +343 $818 $15,793,051 - 14
22 N Operation Red Sea WGUSA $510,000 - 45 - $11,333 $510,000 - 1
23 21 Coco BV $493,000 -28.5% 266 -119 $1,853 $208,056,010 - 14
24 22 The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018 Shrts. $450,000 -33.9% 230 -42 $1,957 $2,596,280 - 3
25 20 Detective Chinatown 2 WB $390,000 -44.6% 111 -4 $3,514 $1,545,578 - 2
26 18 Hostiles ENTMP $376,000 -55.1% 416 -351 $904 $29,158,821 - 10
27 15 Den of Thieves STX $370,000 -60.4% 357 -373 $1,036 $44,280,555 - 6
28 24 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $335,000 -45.8% 292 -59 $1,147 $618,710,718 - 11
29 25 La Boda de Valentina PNT $230,000 -56.8% 141 -190 $1,631 $2,509,634 - 3
30 27 Forever My Girl RAtt. $172,705 -59.2% 218 -183 $792 $16,034,173 $3.5 6
31 33 Wonder LGF $165,000 -17.7% 158 -35 $1,044 $131,943,732 - 15
32 41 A Fantastic Woman SPC $162,336 +72.2% 78 +49 $2,081 $589,415 - 4
33 34 Thor: Ragnarok BV $141,000 -27.9% 131 -18 $1,076 $314,816,002 $180 17
34 32 Molly's Game STX $130,000 -35.6% 104 -66 $1,250 $28,600,089 - 9
35 29 Pad Man Sony $115,000 -67.0% 95 -57 $1,211 $1,614,145 - 3
36 39 The Commuter LGF $113,000 -1.6% 138 -10 $819 $36,114,650 - 7
37 46 The Party (2017) RAtt. $100,715 +169.3% 30 +27 $3,357 $154,186 - 2
38 30 Monster Hunt 2 LGF $98,000 -71.3% 55 -14 $1,782 $609,499 - 2
39 36 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $85,000 -39.0% 135 -22 $630 $104,778,485 $45 10
40 38 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $76,611 -33.9% 102 -5 $751 $702,483 - 9
41 42 The Insult Cohen $76,160 -9.7% 50 +7 $1,523 $762,061 - 7
42 35 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $75,000 -49.9% 110 -59 $682 $67,323,555 $10 8
43 49 Loveless (2018) SPC $65,457 +116.6% 12 +9 $5,455 $131,969 - 2
44 N The Young Karl Marx Orch. $28,599 - 3 - $9,533 $28,599 - 1
45 43 Double Lover Cohen $21,369 -66.1% 22 -28 $971 $139,869 - 2
46 53 Nostalgia BST $15,510 -2.8% 16 +13 $969 $35,248 - 2
47 70 Faces Places Cohen $15,118 +275.7% 16 +3 $945 $873,161 - 21
48 N The Cured IFC $5,332 - 3 - $1,777 $5,332 - 1
49 N November (2018) Osci. $4,300 - 1 - $4,300 $4,300 - 1
50 59 Golden Exits VE $4,100 -51.3% 3 -8 $1,367 $37,488 - 3
51 60 Bilal: A New Breed of Hero VE $1,350 -83.5% 5 -11 $270 $489,886 - 4
TOTAL (51 MOVIES):$186,948,759-34.6%39,164+817$4,773 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page