February 16-18, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Black Panther BV $192,023,000 - 4,020 - $47,767 $192,023,000 - 1
2 2 Peter Rabbit Sony $17,250,000 -31.0% 3,725 - $4,631 $48,222,542 $50 2
3 1 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $16,940,000 -56.1% 3,768 - $4,496 $76,134,455 $55 2
4 4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $7,945,000 -20.7% 2,800 -336 $2,838 $377,623,565 $90 9
5 3 The 15:17 to Paris WB $7,685,000 -38.8% 3,042 - $2,526 $25,432,717 $30 2
6 5 The Greatest Showman Fox $5,100,000 -20.8% 1,936 -437 $2,634 $154,478,356 $84 9
7 N Early Man LGF $3,150,000 - 2,494 - $1,263 $3,150,000 - 1
8 6 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $2,525,000 -59.4% 1,892 -1,031 $1,335 $54,005,126 $62 4
9 7 Winchester LGF $2,230,000 -57.2% 1,479 -1,001 $1,508 $21,860,179 - 3
10 N Samson PFR $1,972,000 - 1,249 - $1,579 $1,972,000 - 1
11 8 The Post Fox $1,965,000 -45.9% 1,050 -815 $1,871 $76,574,372 $50 9
12 9 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,665,000 -47.6% 957 -823 $1,740 $53,243,714 - 12
13 13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $1,500,000 -34.8% 780 -493 $1,923 $47,969,506 - 15
14 12 12 Strong WB $963,000 -64.9% 815 -1,086 $1,182 $44,111,206 - 5
15 11 Hostiles ENTMP $904,000 -68.0% 767 -1,447 $1,179 $28,380,825 - 9
16 15 Darkest Hour Focus $895,000 -44.2% 602 -443 $1,487 $53,135,692 - 13
17 14 I, Tonya Neon $877,347 -47.5% 502 -586 $1,748 $26,981,466 - 11
18 23 Coco BV $711,000 -19.8% 385 -448 $1,847 $207,191,667 - 13
19 19 Phantom Thread Focus $680,000 -43.6% 355 -203 $1,915 $17,675,624 - 8
20 N Detective Chinatown 2 WB $677,000 - 115 - $5,887 $677,000 - 1
21 16 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $609,000 -56.4% 351 -479 $1,735 $618,031,777 - 10
22 22 Lady Bird A24 $605,728 -32.9% 407 -244 $1,488 $46,251,893 - 16
23 26 Call Me by Your Name SPC $519,028 -23.1% 332 -143 $1,563 $14,887,688 - 13
24 20 La Boda de Valentina PNT $515,000 -55.1% 331 - $1,556 $2,056,094 - 2
25 18 Forever My Girl RAtt. $448,620 -63.8% 401 -687 $1,119 $15,705,287 $3.5 5
26 N Monster Hunt 2 LGF $335,000 - 69 - $4,855 $335,000 - 1
27 24 Pad Man Sony $330,000 -55.4% 152 - $2,171 $1,325,810 - 2
28 31 Wonder LGF $210,000 -25.0% 193 -68 $1,088 $131,671,894 - 14
29 34 Thor: Ragnarok BV $191,000 -15.1% 149 -24 $1,282 $314,589,124 $180 16
30 27 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $145,000 -75.7% 169 -376 $858 $67,192,475 $10 7
31 32 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $130,000 -49.6% 157 -160 $828 $104,621,545 $45 9
32 42 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $124,520 +118.6% 107 +68 $1,164 $547,974 - 8
33 28 The Commuter LGF $117,000 -79.7% 148 -442 $791 $35,943,498 - 6
34 37 A Fantastic Woman SPC $86,419 -21.1% 29 +9 $2,980 $360,620 - 3
35 36 The Insult Cohen $82,449 -25.1% 43 -7 $1,917 $584,339 - 6
36 N Double Lover Cohen $69,176 - 48 - $1,441 $82,071 - 1
37 N The Party (2017) RAtt. $36,334 - 3 - $12,111 $36,334 - 1
38 N Loveless (2018) SPC $30,950 - 3 - $10,317 $30,950 - 1
39 N Nostalgia BST $20,667 - 3 - $6,889 $20,667 - 1
40 50 Faces Places Cohen $10,081 -53.1% 9 -5 $1,120 $842,137 - 20
41 N The Boy Downstairs FR $6,000 - 1 - $6,000 $6,000 - 1
TOTAL (41 MOVIES):$272,279,319+93.9%35,838-9,459$7,598 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


