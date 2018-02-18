|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Black Panther
|BV
|$192,023,000
|-
|4,020
|-
|$47,767
|$192,023,000
|-
|1
|2
|2
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$17,250,000
|-31.0%
|3,725
|-
|$4,631
|$48,222,542
|$50
|2
|3
|1
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$16,940,000
|-56.1%
|3,768
|-
|$4,496
|$76,134,455
|$55
|2
|4
|4
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$7,945,000
|-20.7%
|2,800
|-336
|$2,838
|$377,623,565
|$90
|9
|5
|3
|The 15:17 to Paris
|WB
|$7,685,000
|-38.8%
|3,042
|-
|$2,526
|$25,432,717
|$30
|2
|6
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$5,100,000
|-20.8%
|1,936
|-437
|$2,634
|$154,478,356
|$84
|9
|7
|N
|Early Man
|LGF
|$3,150,000
|-
|2,494
|-
|$1,263
|$3,150,000
|-
|1
|8
|6
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$2,525,000
|-59.4%
|1,892
|-1,031
|$1,335
|$54,005,126
|$62
|4
|9
|7
|Winchester
|LGF
|$2,230,000
|-57.2%
|1,479
|-1,001
|$1,508
|$21,860,179
|-
|3
|10
|N
|Samson
|PFR
|$1,972,000
|-
|1,249
|-
|$1,579
|$1,972,000
|-
|1
|11
|8
|The Post
|Fox
|$1,965,000
|-45.9%
|1,050
|-815
|$1,871
|$76,574,372
|$50
|9
|12
|9
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,665,000
|-47.6%
|957
|-823
|$1,740
|$53,243,714
|-
|12
|13
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,500,000
|-34.8%
|780
|-493
|$1,923
|$47,969,506
|-
|15
|14
|12
|12 Strong
|WB
|$963,000
|-64.9%
|815
|-1,086
|$1,182
|$44,111,206
|-
|5
|15
|11
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$904,000
|-68.0%
|767
|-1,447
|$1,179
|$28,380,825
|-
|9
|16
|15
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$895,000
|-44.2%
|602
|-443
|$1,487
|$53,135,692
|-
|13
|17
|14
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$877,347
|-47.5%
|502
|-586
|$1,748
|$26,981,466
|-
|11
|18
|23
|Coco
|BV
|$711,000
|-19.8%
|385
|-448
|$1,847
|$207,191,667
|-
|13
|19
|19
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$680,000
|-43.6%
|355
|-203
|$1,915
|$17,675,624
|-
|8
|20
|N
|Detective Chinatown 2
|WB
|$677,000
|-
|115
|-
|$5,887
|$677,000
|-
|1
|21
|16
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$609,000
|-56.4%
|351
|-479
|$1,735
|$618,031,777
|-
|10
|22
|22
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$605,728
|-32.9%
|407
|-244
|$1,488
|$46,251,893
|-
|16
|23
|26
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$519,028
|-23.1%
|332
|-143
|$1,563
|$14,887,688
|-
|13
|24
|20
|La Boda de Valentina
|PNT
|$515,000
|-55.1%
|331
|-
|$1,556
|$2,056,094
|-
|2
|25
|18
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$448,620
|-63.8%
|401
|-687
|$1,119
|$15,705,287
|$3.5
|5
|26
|N
|Monster Hunt 2
|LGF
|$335,000
|-
|69
|-
|$4,855
|$335,000
|-
|1
|27
|24
|Pad Man
|Sony
|$330,000
|-55.4%
|152
|-
|$2,171
|$1,325,810
|-
|2
|28
|31
|Wonder
|LGF
|$210,000
|-25.0%
|193
|-68
|$1,088
|$131,671,894
|-
|14
|29
|34
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$191,000
|-15.1%
|149
|-24
|$1,282
|$314,589,124
|$180
|16
|30
|27
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$145,000
|-75.7%
|169
|-376
|$858
|$67,192,475
|$10
|7
|31
|32
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$130,000
|-49.6%
|157
|-160
|$828
|$104,621,545
|$45
|9
|32
|42
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$124,520
|+118.6%
|107
|+68
|$1,164
|$547,974
|-
|8
|33
|28
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$117,000
|-79.7%
|148
|-442
|$791
|$35,943,498
|-
|6
|34
|37
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$86,419
|-21.1%
|29
|+9
|$2,980
|$360,620
|-
|3
|35
|36
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$82,449
|-25.1%
|43
|-7
|$1,917
|$584,339
|-
|6
|36
|N
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$69,176
|-
|48
|-
|$1,441
|$82,071
|-
|1
|37
|N
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$36,334
|-
|3
|-
|$12,111
|$36,334
|-
|1
|38
|N
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$30,950
|-
|3
|-
|$10,317
|$30,950
|-
|1
|39
|N
|Nostalgia
|BST
|$20,667
|-
|3
|-
|$6,889
|$20,667
|-
|1
|40
|50
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$10,081
|-53.1%
|9
|-5
|$1,120
|$842,137
|-
|20
|41
|N
|The Boy Downstairs
|FR
|$6,000
|-
|1
|-
|$6,000
|$6,000
|-
|1
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$272,279,319
|+93.9%
|35,838
|-9,459
|$7,598
|