February 9-11, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $38,806,000 - 3,768 - $10,299 $38,806,000 $55 1
2 N Peter Rabbit Sony $25,000,000 - 3,725 - $6,711 $25,000,000 $50 1
3 N The 15:17 to Paris WB $12,600,000 - 3,042 - $4,142 $12,600,000 $30 1
4 1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $9,825,000 -10.1% 3,136 -216 $3,133 $365,656,871 $90 8
5 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $6,400,000 -16.8% 2,373 -215 $2,697 $146,535,870 $84 8
6 2 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $6,000,000 -42.7% 2,923 -870 $2,053 $49,018,129 $62 3
7 3 Winchester LGF $5,050,000 -45.7% 2,480 - $2,036 $17,177,358 - 2
8 5 The Post Fox $3,500,000 -32.9% 1,865 -597 $1,877 $72,836,520 $50 8
9 9 The Shape of Water FoxS $3,000,000 -32.6% 1,780 -561 $1,685 $49,765,691 - 11
10 8 Den of Thieves STX $2,870,000 -36.9% 1,468 -644 $1,955 $40,951,323 - 4
11 7 12 Strong WB $2,705,000 -42.5% 1,901 -1,017 $1,423 $41,975,179 - 4
12 6 Hostiles ENTMP $2,659,000 -47.9% 2,214 -720 $1,201 $25,856,468 - 8
13 11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $2,200,000 -27.0% 1,273 -453 $1,728 $45,344,806 - 14
14 14 Darkest Hour Focus $1,590,000 -32.7% 1,045 -441 $1,522 $51,471,092 - 12
15 12 I, Tonya Neon $1,552,643 -37.1% 1,088 -362 $1,427 $25,229,668 - 10
16 16 Forever My Girl RAtt. $1,264,600 -44.8% 1,088 -339 $1,162 $14,603,919 $3.5 4
17 15 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $1,258,000 -46.2% 830 -637 $1,516 $616,694,279 - 9
18 10 Paddington 2 WB $1,210,000 -63.1% 1,429 -959 $847 $38,442,364 - 5
19 17 Phantom Thread Focus $1,190,000 -44.1% 558 -628 $2,133 $16,390,094 - 7
20 N La Boda de Valentina PNT $1,125,000 - 331 - $3,399 $1,125,000 - 1
21 21 Lady Bird A24 $934,650 -29.0% 651 -458 $1,436 $45,237,506 - 15
22 18 Coco BV $806,000 -53.4% 833 -803 $968 $206,092,341 - 12
23 N Pad Man Sony $760,000 - 152 - $5,000 $760,000 - 1
24 22 Call Me by Your Name SPC $683,460 -22.8% 475 -106 $1,439 $13,945,596 - 12
25 N The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018 Shrts. $615,000 - 180 - $3,417 $615,000 - 1
26 19 The Commuter LGF $590,000 -64.6% 590 -904 $1,000 $35,555,864 - 5
27 20 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $580,000 -60.4% 545 -708 $1,064 $66,752,020 $10 6
28 24 Molly's Game STX $420,000 -46.8% 537 -306 $782 $27,872,703 - 7
29 25 Ferdinand Fox $375,000 -44.6% 387 -188 $969 $81,972,553 $111 9
30 29 Wonder LGF $270,000 +14.9% 261 +5 $1,034 $131,318,350 - 13
31 23 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $245,000 -69.1% 317 -634 $773 $104,376,035 $45 8
32 28 Thor: Ragnarok BV $215,000 -12.2% 173 -31 $1,243 $314,306,225 $180 15
33 35 A Fantastic Woman SPC $121,623 +89.3% 20 +15 $6,081 $232,962 - 2
34 32 The Insult Cohen $109,508 -1.0% 50 +13 $2,190 $454,995 - 5
35 33 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $80,000 -17.4% 112 -13 $714 $103,991,869 $69 14
36 27 Bilal: A New Breed of Hero VE $64,000 -79.4% 90 -210 $711 $449,234 - 2
37 37 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $58,365 +13.1% 39 +5 $1,497 $394,099 - 7
38 N Bomb City Grav. $31,444 - 17 - $1,850 $31,444 - 1
39 40 The Florida Project A24 $31,025 -34.7% 32 -6 $970 $5,791,613 - 19
40 39 The Disaster Artist A24 $26,200 -48.5% 34 -31 $771 $21,061,507 - 11
41 45 Faces Places Cohen $21,575 -30.8% 13 -8 $1,660 $810,548 - 19
42 41 Get Out Uni. $15,000 -67.7% 52 -82 $288 $176,024,690 $4.5 38
43 N Golden Exits VE $12,210 - 1 - $12,210 $12,210 - 1
44 N The Female Brain IFC $7,006 - 2 - $3,503 $7,006 - 1
45 N The Peacemaker (2018) Central Squa $4,400 - 1 - $4,400 $4,400 - 1
46 62 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $459 -90.8% 2 -3 $230 $111,294 - 17
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$136,882,168+44.4%43,883-3,751$3,119 
