|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$38,806,000
|-
|3,768
|-
|$10,299
|$38,806,000
|$55
|1
|2
|N
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$25,000,000
|-
|3,725
|-
|$6,711
|$25,000,000
|$50
|1
|3
|N
|The 15:17 to Paris
|WB
|$12,600,000
|-
|3,042
|-
|$4,142
|$12,600,000
|$30
|1
|4
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$9,825,000
|-10.1%
|3,136
|-216
|$3,133
|$365,656,871
|$90
|8
|5
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$6,400,000
|-16.8%
|2,373
|-215
|$2,697
|$146,535,870
|$84
|8
|6
|2
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$6,000,000
|-42.7%
|2,923
|-870
|$2,053
|$49,018,129
|$62
|3
|7
|3
|Winchester
|LGF
|$5,050,000
|-45.7%
|2,480
|-
|$2,036
|$17,177,358
|-
|2
|8
|5
|The Post
|Fox
|$3,500,000
|-32.9%
|1,865
|-597
|$1,877
|$72,836,520
|$50
|8
|9
|9
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$3,000,000
|-32.6%
|1,780
|-561
|$1,685
|$49,765,691
|-
|11
|10
|8
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$2,870,000
|-36.9%
|1,468
|-644
|$1,955
|$40,951,323
|-
|4
|11
|7
|12 Strong
|WB
|$2,705,000
|-42.5%
|1,901
|-1,017
|$1,423
|$41,975,179
|-
|4
|12
|6
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$2,659,000
|-47.9%
|2,214
|-720
|$1,201
|$25,856,468
|-
|8
|13
|11
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,200,000
|-27.0%
|1,273
|-453
|$1,728
|$45,344,806
|-
|14
|14
|14
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$1,590,000
|-32.7%
|1,045
|-441
|$1,522
|$51,471,092
|-
|12
|15
|12
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$1,552,643
|-37.1%
|1,088
|-362
|$1,427
|$25,229,668
|-
|10
|16
|16
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$1,264,600
|-44.8%
|1,088
|-339
|$1,162
|$14,603,919
|$3.5
|4
|17
|15
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$1,258,000
|-46.2%
|830
|-637
|$1,516
|$616,694,279
|-
|9
|18
|10
|Paddington 2
|WB
|$1,210,000
|-63.1%
|1,429
|-959
|$847
|$38,442,364
|-
|5
|19
|17
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$1,190,000
|-44.1%
|558
|-628
|$2,133
|$16,390,094
|-
|7
|20
|N
|La Boda de Valentina
|PNT
|$1,125,000
|-
|331
|-
|$3,399
|$1,125,000
|-
|1
|21
|21
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$934,650
|-29.0%
|651
|-458
|$1,436
|$45,237,506
|-
|15
|22
|18
|Coco
|BV
|$806,000
|-53.4%
|833
|-803
|$968
|$206,092,341
|-
|12
|23
|N
|Pad Man
|Sony
|$760,000
|-
|152
|-
|$5,000
|$760,000
|-
|1
|24
|22
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$683,460
|-22.8%
|475
|-106
|$1,439
|$13,945,596
|-
|12
|25
|N
|The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2018
|Shrts.
|$615,000
|-
|180
|-
|$3,417
|$615,000
|-
|1
|26
|19
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$590,000
|-64.6%
|590
|-904
|$1,000
|$35,555,864
|-
|5
|27
|20
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$580,000
|-60.4%
|545
|-708
|$1,064
|$66,752,020
|$10
|6
|28
|24
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$420,000
|-46.8%
|537
|-306
|$782
|$27,872,703
|-
|7
|29
|25
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$375,000
|-44.6%
|387
|-188
|$969
|$81,972,553
|$111
|9
|30
|29
|Wonder
|LGF
|$270,000
|+14.9%
|261
|+5
|$1,034
|$131,318,350
|-
|13
|31
|23
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$245,000
|-69.1%
|317
|-634
|$773
|$104,376,035
|$45
|8
|32
|28
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$215,000
|-12.2%
|173
|-31
|$1,243
|$314,306,225
|$180
|15
|33
|35
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$121,623
|+89.3%
|20
|+15
|$6,081
|$232,962
|-
|2
|34
|32
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$109,508
|-1.0%
|50
|+13
|$2,190
|$454,995
|-
|5
|35
|33
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$80,000
|-17.4%
|112
|-13
|$714
|$103,991,869
|$69
|14
|36
|27
|Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
|VE
|$64,000
|-79.4%
|90
|-210
|$711
|$449,234
|-
|2
|37
|37
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$58,365
|+13.1%
|39
|+5
|$1,497
|$394,099
|-
|7
|38
|N
|Bomb City
|Grav.
|$31,444
|-
|17
|-
|$1,850
|$31,444
|-
|1
|39
|40
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$31,025
|-34.7%
|32
|-6
|$970
|$5,791,613
|-
|19
|40
|39
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$26,200
|-48.5%
|34
|-31
|$771
|$21,061,507
|-
|11
|41
|45
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$21,575
|-30.8%
|13
|-8
|$1,660
|$810,548
|-
|19
|42
|41
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$15,000
|-67.7%
|52
|-82
|$288
|$176,024,690
|$4.5
|38
|43
|N
|Golden Exits
|VE
|$12,210
|-
|1
|-
|$12,210
|$12,210
|-
|1
|44
|N
|The Female Brain
|IFC
|$7,006
|-
|2
|-
|$3,503
|$7,006
|-
|1
|45
|N
|The Peacemaker (2018)
|Central Squa
|$4,400
|-
|1
|-
|$4,400
|$4,400
|-
|1
|46
|62
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$459
|-90.8%
|2
|-3
|$230
|$111,294
|-
|17
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$136,882,168
|+44.4%
|43,883
|-3,751
|$3,119
|