|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|2
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$11,000,000
|-31.9%
|3,352
|-201
|$3,282
|$352,642,752
|$90
|7
|2
|1
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$10,200,000
|-57.8%
|3,793
|+6
|$2,689
|$39,760,199
|$62
|2
|3
|N
|Winchester
|LGF
|$9,250,000
|-
|2,480
|-
|$3,730
|$9,250,000
|-
|1
|4
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$7,800,000
|-18.3%
|2,588
|-75
|$3,014
|$137,475,172
|$84
|7
|5
|3
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$5,523,000
|-45.4%
|2,934
|+118
|$1,882
|$21,237,413
|-
|7
|6
|5
|The Post
|Fox
|$5,200,000
|-42.9%
|2,462
|-178
|$2,112
|$67,184,510
|$50
|7
|7
|6
|12 Strong
|WB
|$4,710,000
|-45.8%
|2,918
|-100
|$1,614
|$37,303,553
|-
|3
|8
|7
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$4,670,000
|-45.9%
|2,112
|-320
|$2,211
|$36,270,932
|-
|3
|9
|8
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$4,300,000
|-27.4%
|2,341
|+487
|$1,837
|$44,580,050
|-
|10
|10
|9
|Paddington 2
|WB
|$3,110,000
|-45.1%
|2,388
|-404
|$1,302
|$36,313,679
|-
|4
|11
|12
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$3,050,000
|-20.6%
|1,726
|+269
|$1,767
|$41,814,051
|-
|13
|12
|13
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$2,583,045
|-27.6%
|1,427
|+3
|$1,810
|$12,844,699
|$3.5
|3
|13
|16
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$2,556,250
|-15.6%
|1,450
|+490
|$1,763
|$22,640,135
|-
|9
|14
|10
|Padmaavat
|VPD
|$2,551,000
|-43.2%
|354
|+28
|$7,206
|$9,012,569
|-
|2
|15
|18
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$2,420,000
|-16.2%
|1,486
|+153
|$1,629
|$48,845,157
|-
|11
|16
|11
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$2,235,000
|-47.5%
|1,467
|-278
|$1,524
|$614,351,780
|-
|8
|17
|17
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$2,140,000
|-28.2%
|1,186
|+165
|$1,804
|$14,174,109
|-
|6
|18
|14
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$1,650,000
|-51.7%
|1,494
|-317
|$1,104
|$34,249,747
|-
|4
|19
|20
|Coco
|BV
|$1,561,000
|+8.8%
|1,636
|+1,015
|$954
|$204,620,729
|-
|11
|20
|15
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$1,450,000
|-54.5%
|1,253
|-648
|$1,157
|$65,741,960
|$10
|5
|21
|19
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,359,856
|-27.9%
|1,109
|-63
|$1,226
|$43,733,193
|-
|14
|22
|23
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$1,000,790
|-22.4%
|581
|-234
|$1,723
|$12,940,908
|-
|11
|23
|25
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$800,000
|-11.2%
|843
|+287
|$949
|$27,075,935
|-
|6
|24
|21
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$785,000
|-42.6%
|951
|-88
|$825
|$103,876,885
|$45
|7
|25
|24
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$640,000
|-37.3%
|575
|-100
|$1,113
|$81,404,633
|$111
|8
|26
|N
|Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
|VE
|$278,500
|-
|300
|-
|$928
|$278,500
|-
|1
|27
|29
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$249,000
|+36.9%
|204
|+54
|$1,221
|$314,000,273
|$180
|14
|28
|26
|Wonder
|LGF
|$235,000
|-45.4%
|256
|-93
|$918
|$130,954,515
|-
|12
|29
|36
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$118,995
|+95.5%
|36
|+26
|$3,305
|$237,370
|-
|4
|30
|31
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$95,000
|-37.8%
|125
|-20
|$760
|$103,881,796
|$69
|13
|31
|N
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$70,978
|-
|5
|-
|$14,196
|$70,978
|-
|1
|32
|32
|Mary and the Witch's Flower
|GK
|$57,002
|-58.1%
|30
|-47
|$1,900
|$1,895,963
|-
|3
|33
|41
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$54,407
|+59.0%
|34
|+15
|$1,600
|$314,635
|-
|6
|34
|N
|Till the End of the World
|CL
|$53,500
|-
|27
|-
|$1,981
|$53,500
|-
|1
|35
|34
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$50,714
|-48.8%
|65
|-19
|$780
|$21,000,108
|-
|10
|36
|38
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$47,190
|-18.7%
|38
|+5
|$1,242
|$5,734,308
|-
|18
|37
|30
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$45,000
|-72.8%
|134
|-334
|$336
|$175,985,850
|$4.5
|31
|38
|50
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$11,776
|-16.3%
|21
|+11
|$561
|$769,610
|-
|18
|39
|69
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$11,077
|+144.4%
|9
|+5
|$1,231
|$271,037
|-
|12
|40
|N
|24 Frames
|Jan.
|$8,610
|-
|1
|-
|$8,610
|$8,610
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Before We Vanish
|Super
|$8,142
|-
|2
|-
|$4,071
|$8,142
|-
|1
|42
|54
|Desolation
|PDF
|$5,600
|-50.5%
|2
|-
|$2,800
|$16,800
|-
|2
|43
|80
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$3,072
|+19.1%
|2
|-2
|$1,536
|$105,746
|-
|16
|44
|72
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$2,200
|-45.9%
|2
|+1
|$1,100
|$1,345,104
|-
|14
|45
|75
|Vazante
|MBox
|$2,045
|-48.8%
|5
|+1
|$409
|$15,916
|-
|4
|46
|-
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$813
|-
|1
|-
|$813
|$146,215
|-
|13
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$93,953,562
|-33.6%
|46,205
|+67
|$2,033
|