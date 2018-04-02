Adjuster:

February 2-4, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $11,000,000 -31.9% 3,352 -201 $3,282 $352,642,752 $90 7
2 1 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $10,200,000 -57.8% 3,793 +6 $2,689 $39,760,199 $62 2
3 N Winchester LGF $9,250,000 - 2,480 - $3,730 $9,250,000 - 1
4 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $7,800,000 -18.3% 2,588 -75 $3,014 $137,475,172 $84 7
5 3 Hostiles ENTMP $5,523,000 -45.4% 2,934 +118 $1,882 $21,237,413 - 7
6 5 The Post Fox $5,200,000 -42.9% 2,462 -178 $2,112 $67,184,510 $50 7
7 6 12 Strong WB $4,710,000 -45.8% 2,918 -100 $1,614 $37,303,553 - 3
8 7 Den of Thieves STX $4,670,000 -45.9% 2,112 -320 $2,211 $36,270,932 - 3
9 8 The Shape of Water FoxS $4,300,000 -27.4% 2,341 +487 $1,837 $44,580,050 - 10
10 9 Paddington 2 WB $3,110,000 -45.1% 2,388 -404 $1,302 $36,313,679 - 4
11 12 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $3,050,000 -20.6% 1,726 +269 $1,767 $41,814,051 - 13
12 13 Forever My Girl RAtt. $2,583,045 -27.6% 1,427 +3 $1,810 $12,844,699 $3.5 3
13 16 I, Tonya Neon $2,556,250 -15.6% 1,450 +490 $1,763 $22,640,135 - 9
14 10 Padmaavat VPD $2,551,000 -43.2% 354 +28 $7,206 $9,012,569 - 2
15 18 Darkest Hour Focus $2,420,000 -16.2% 1,486 +153 $1,629 $48,845,157 - 11
16 11 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $2,235,000 -47.5% 1,467 -278 $1,524 $614,351,780 - 8
17 17 Phantom Thread Focus $2,140,000 -28.2% 1,186 +165 $1,804 $14,174,109 - 6
18 14 The Commuter LGF $1,650,000 -51.7% 1,494 -317 $1,104 $34,249,747 - 4
19 20 Coco BV $1,561,000 +8.8% 1,636 +1,015 $954 $204,620,729 - 11
20 15 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $1,450,000 -54.5% 1,253 -648 $1,157 $65,741,960 $10 5
21 19 Lady Bird A24 $1,359,856 -27.9% 1,109 -63 $1,226 $43,733,193 - 14
22 23 Call Me by Your Name SPC $1,000,790 -22.4% 581 -234 $1,723 $12,940,908 - 11
23 25 Molly's Game STX $800,000 -11.2% 843 +287 $949 $27,075,935 - 6
24 21 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $785,000 -42.6% 951 -88 $825 $103,876,885 $45 7
25 24 Ferdinand Fox $640,000 -37.3% 575 -100 $1,113 $81,404,633 $111 8
26 N Bilal: A New Breed of Hero VE $278,500 - 300 - $928 $278,500 - 1
27 29 Thor: Ragnarok BV $249,000 +36.9% 204 +54 $1,221 $314,000,273 $180 14
28 26 Wonder LGF $235,000 -45.4% 256 -93 $918 $130,954,515 - 12
29 36 The Insult Cohen $118,995 +95.5% 36 +26 $3,305 $237,370 - 4
30 31 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $95,000 -37.8% 125 -20 $760 $103,881,796 $69 13
31 N A Fantastic Woman SPC $70,978 - 5 - $14,196 $70,978 - 1
32 32 Mary and the Witch's Flower GK $57,002 -58.1% 30 -47 $1,900 $1,895,963 - 3
33 41 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $54,407 +59.0% 34 +15 $1,600 $314,635 - 6
34 N Till the End of the World CL $53,500 - 27 - $1,981 $53,500 - 1
35 34 The Disaster Artist A24 $50,714 -48.8% 65 -19 $780 $21,000,108 - 10
36 38 The Florida Project A24 $47,190 -18.7% 38 +5 $1,242 $5,734,308 - 18
37 30 Get Out Uni. $45,000 -72.8% 134 -334 $336 $175,985,850 $4.5 31
38 50 Faces Places Cohen $11,776 -16.3% 21 +11 $561 $769,610 - 18
39 69 The Breadwinner GK $11,077 +144.4% 9 +5 $1,231 $271,037 - 12
40 N 24 Frames Jan. $8,610 - 1 - $8,610 $8,610 - 1
41 N Before We Vanish Super $8,142 - 2 - $4,071 $8,142 - 1
42 54 Desolation PDF $5,600 -50.5% 2 - $2,800 $16,800 - 2
43 80 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $3,072 +19.1% 2 -2 $1,536 $105,746 - 16
44 72 My Friend Dahmer FR $2,200 -45.9% 2 +1 $1,100 $1,345,104 - 14
45 75 Vazante MBox $2,045 -48.8% 5 +1 $409 $15,916 - 4
46 - Thelma Orch. $813 - 1 - $813 $146,215 - 13
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$93,953,562-33.6%46,205+67$2,033 
